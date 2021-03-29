Wow. Things got interesting real fast last Friday, when the 49ers moved up from No. 12 to No. 3, the Dolphins moved down from No. 3 to No. 12 -- only to move back up to No. 6 (with the Eagles dropping to 12th) minutes later. It was all very dizzying in real time and these seem to be the overarching takeaways: San Francisco is in the QB business while the Dolphins and Eagles appear set to stay the course with their current young passers.
But there's more! This week's mock draft is three rounds. So in addition to the aforementioned trades, we also account for the flurry of free-agent moves from earlier this month.
OK, let's get to it. (Note: * denotes compensatory picks.)
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
To quote Drew Rosenhaus speaking to the media back when he was representing Terrell Owens during contract negotiations: "NEXT QUESTION."
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Zach Wilson followed up a lights-out season with a lights-out pro day, pretty much confirming what our eyes told us all fall: he's really, really, really good, and it feels like he may be the Jets' guy.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
It's go time, y'all. The 49ers sell the farm to move up from No. 12 to No. 3 to take ... Mac Jones. It sounds crazy, and maybe it is, but we've heard since late last year that Jones could very well end up a top-10 pick and we're a month away from knowing for certain. He certainly fits Kyle Shanahan's system and if the 49ers love him, they'll land him here.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Falcons could go quarterback or tight end but instead they take the conservative route and grab the best offensive lineman in the class, which means this remains Matt Ryan's team for at least another year.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Bengals could be tempted by Kyle Pitts or Ja'Marr Chase or Jaylen Waddle, but priority No. 1 is keeping Joe Burrow upright and Slater, who can play inside or outside, is a worthy selection here.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
The Dolphins worked the phones masterfully, trading down and accumulating picks, then moving back up to make sure they're in position to get a playmaker. Chase would be an obvious choice here but we're going with Waddle for his take-the-top-off-the-coverage speed, not to mention his home-run potential as a returner.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are gone, Jared Goff is the new QB, and if the Lions don't target a quarterback, it's imperative to get Goff some weapons. Chase is the most complete WR in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
We've had the Panthers trading up for Fields in previous mock drafts but no need this time. With three QBs off the board with the first three picks, Carolina stays put and lands Fields here.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
The Broncos addressed their secondary in free agency so they target the best LB in the class here. Parsons is coming off an impressive pro day and Denver has very little depth at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Surtain is as close to a sure thing as you're going to get from this cornerbacks class. And with our CB1 Caleb Farley undergoing a back procedure recently, Surtain is the first cornerback off our board.
Round 1 - Pick 11
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Giants had a strong start to free agency but the offensive line needs to get better. Andrew Thomas improved as the 2020 season progressed but Vera-Tucker proved that he can play either guard or tackle -- and excelled while doing it.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
The Eagles appear to be moving forward with Jalen Hurts and if that's the plan they have to surround him with playmakers. There's none better than Kyle Pitts, who only falls this far because of the run on QBs, WRs and O-linemen.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
This may seem like a luxury pick but Mike Williams has just one more year left on his deal and Smith is the Heisman Trophy winner coming off a mind-boggling 2020 campaign. The only issue is that he weighs 170. If he was 185, he'd be the first WR drafted.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
This has been a popular pairing and Paye did nothing to change our minds after a strong pro day performance.
Round 1 - Pick 15
There's no guarantee Lance lasts this long but if he's here the Patriots will likely think about taking him -- assuming they don't trade up for another QB or make a move for Jimmy Garoppolo. Cam Newton isn't the player he once was and Lance is the QB you build in the lab to be successful in today's NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Patrick Peterson is gone and Dre Kirkpatrick and Johnathan Joseph remain free agents. Horn is a physical, athletic playmaking cornerback who can play right away.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Oweh ran a sub-4.4 at his pro day, and while he didn't have a sack during the 2020 season, he's just scratching the surface on his game. He didn't start playing football until his junior year of high school and two to three years from now we could all be wondering how he wasn't a top-10 selection.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The Dolphins took Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt in Rounds 1 and 2 a year ago, and Darrisaw adds another piece to an O-line that has to do a better job of protecting Tua Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Jenkins, who can play either right or left tackle, has a nasty streak. He's also one of the best offensive tackles in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Newsome, who had a standout season for Northwestern, adds some much-needed depth to the Bears secondary. QB is obviously a huge need but the team appears set on moving forward with Andy Dalton, plus the top five passers are already long gone.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Yes, the Colts signed Sam Tevi, but it was just a one-year deal, and he's been a replacement-level player during career. Cosmi is an athletic tackle who can contribute right away.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Ojulari played on a Georgia defense loaded with players likely to get drafted and he might end up being the best of the group. Extremely active off the edge, Ojulari regularly finds himself in the backfield as a disruptive presence.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
Samuel has compared his game to Jaire Alexander and he's not wrong; he plays much bigger than his size and with the type of aggressiveness that new coach Robert Salah will love.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Some teams are worried about Farley's recent back procedure and it's why we have him falling out of the top 10 (where he's consistently been in our mock drafts as our CB1) and landing at the bottom of Round 1. If he's healthy, Farley could be a steal here.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
The Jags signed Rayshawn Jenkins but there's not much depth behind him. And Moehrig is the best safety in this class -- he can patrol centerfield or play in the slot.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
The Browns were middle of the road in getting after the quarterback and there is little depth behind Myles Garrett. Phillips is a physical freak who had a breakout season for the U, helped in part by Gregory Rousseau's decision to opt out.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
The team lost Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue, and Rousseau could end up as the best pass rusher in this class. He opted out last season after a 15.5-sack campaign in '19, but as a converted WR he's still growing into the position.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Collins had four sacks, four interceptions (including two pick-sixes) and two forced fumbles for Tulsa in 2020, and at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, he looks more like a defensive end but moves with the fluidity of the modern-day, off-ball linebackers that have become so prevalent around the league. The Saints could also be looking for a QB and even a wideout, but with the best players at those positions already off the board they opt to bolster the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Packers offense -- and Aaron Rodgers, in particular -- needs to add weapons on the outside because for as dominant as Davante Adams is, he can't do it alone. Toney is a four-down player who carries the ball like a running back after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Mario Addison was tied for the team lead with five sacks and while there are also needs at linebacker and along the offensive line, Basham, who had a strong 2020 season for Wake Forest, has the talent to upgrade the unit on Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Chiefs need to get better defensively, especially up front, and Barmore is an athletic marvel who, when he's locked in, consistently finds his way into the backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Bucs don't have many needs -- they kept the Super Bowl band together -- but if the plan is to run it back with Tom Brady, they might as well do their best to make sure he's well protected. Mayfield is an unfinished product but he has flashed first-round traits.
ROUND 2
33. Jaguars: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
34. Jets: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
35. Falcons: Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
36. Dolphins (via HOU): Javonte Williams, RB, UNC
37. Eagles: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
38. Bengals: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
39. Panthers: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
40. Broncos: Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington
41. Lions: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
42. Giants: Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
43. 49ers: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
44. Cowboys: Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa
45. Jaguars (via MIN): Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
46. Patriots: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
47. Chargers: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
48. Raiders: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
49. Cardinals: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
50. Dolphins : Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
51. WFT: Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU
52. Bears: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
53. Titans: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
54. Colts: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
55. Steelers: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
56. Seahawks: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
57. Rams: Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama
58. Ravens: Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
59. Browns: Osa Odighizuwa, DL, UCLA
60. Saints: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
61. Bills: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
62. Packers: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
63. Chiefs: Aaron Banks, OL, Notre Dame
64. Buccaneers: Milton Williams, DL, Louisiana Tech
ROUND 3
65. Jaguars: Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston
66. Jets: Wyatt Davis, OL, Ohio State
67. Texans: Shakur Brown, CB, Penn State
68. Falcons: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
69. Bengals: Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana
70. Eagles: Brady Christensen, OT, BYU
71. Broncos: Michael Carter, RB, UNC
72. Lions: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
73. Panthers: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
74. WFT (via SF): Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
75. Cowboys: Chazz Surratt, LB, UNC
76. Giants: Creed Humphrey, OL, Oklahoma
77. Patriots: FORFEITED
78. Chargers: Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
79. Vikings: Richie Grant, S, UCF
80. Raiders (via ARI): James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati
81. Raiders: Tommy Togiai, DL, Ohio State
82. Dolphins: Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami
83. WFT: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
84. Bears: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
85. Eagles (via IND): Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma
86. Titans: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
87. Jets (via SEA): Marlon Tuipulotu , DL, USC
88. Steelers: Quinn Meinerz, OL, Wisconsin-Whitewater
89. Rams: Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh
90. Browns: Dyami Brown, WR, UNC
91. Vikings (via BAL): Demetric Felton, RB/WR, UCLA
92. Browns (via NO): Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
93. Packers: Alim McNeill, DL, NC State
94. Bills: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
95. Chiefs: Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt
96. Buccaneers: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
Compensatory picks
97.* Patriots: Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State
98.* Chargers: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
99.* Saints: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
100.* Cowboys: Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
101.* Titans: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
102.* Lions (via LAR): Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
103.* 49ers: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
104.* Rams: Walker Little, OT, Stanford
105.* Ravens: Patrick Jones, EDGE, Pittsburgh
106.* Saints: Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson