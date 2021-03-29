Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st To quote Drew Rosenhaus speaking to the media back when he was representing Terrell Owens during contract negotiations: "NEXT QUESTION."

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Zach Wilson followed up a lights-out season with a lights-out pro day, pretty much confirming what our eyes told us all fall: he's really, really, really good, and it feels like he may be the Jets' guy.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th It's go time, y'all. The 49ers sell the farm to move up from No. 12 to No. 3 to take ... Mac Jones. It sounds crazy, and maybe it is, but we've heard since late last year that Jones could very well end up a top-10 pick and we're a month away from knowing for certain. He certainly fits Kyle Shanahan's system and if the 49ers love him, they'll land him here.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons could go quarterback or tight end but instead they take the conservative route and grab the best offensive lineman in the class, which means this remains Matt Ryan's team for at least another year.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bengals could be tempted by Kyle Pitts or Ja'Marr Chase or Jaylen Waddle, but priority No. 1 is keeping Joe Burrow upright and Slater, who can play inside or outside, is a worthy selection here.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins worked the phones masterfully, trading down and accumulating picks, then moving back up to make sure they're in position to get a playmaker. Chase would be an obvious choice here but we're going with Waddle for his take-the-top-off-the-coverage speed, not to mention his home-run potential as a returner.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are gone, Jared Goff is the new QB, and if the Lions don't target a quarterback, it's imperative to get Goff some weapons. Chase is the most complete WR in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd We've had the Panthers trading up for Fields in previous mock drafts but no need this time. With three QBs off the board with the first three picks, Carolina stays put and lands Fields here.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Broncos addressed their secondary in free agency so they target the best LB in the class here. Parsons is coming off an impressive pro day and Denver has very little depth at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Surtain is as close to a sure thing as you're going to get from this cornerbacks class. And with our CB1 Caleb Farley undergoing a back procedure recently, Surtain is the first cornerback off our board.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th The Giants had a strong start to free agency but the offensive line needs to get better. Andrew Thomas improved as the 2020 season progressed but Vera-Tucker proved that he can play either guard or tackle -- and excelled while doing it.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles appear to be moving forward with Jalen Hurts and if that's the plan they have to surround him with playmakers. There's none better than Kyle Pitts, who only falls this far because of the run on QBs, WRs and O-linemen.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd This may seem like a luxury pick but Mike Williams has just one more year left on his deal and Smith is the Heisman Trophy winner coming off a mind-boggling 2020 campaign. The only issue is that he weighs 170. If he was 185, he'd be the first WR drafted.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st This has been a popular pairing and Paye did nothing to change our minds after a strong pro day performance.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th There's no guarantee Lance lasts this long but if he's here the Patriots will likely think about taking him -- assuming they don't trade up for another QB or make a move for Jimmy Garoppolo. Cam Newton isn't the player he once was and Lance is the QB you build in the lab to be successful in today's NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th Patrick Peterson is gone and Dre Kirkpatrick and Johnathan Joseph remain free agents. Horn is a physical, athletic playmaking cornerback who can play right away.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Oweh ran a sub-4.4 at his pro day, and while he didn't have a sack during the 2020 season, he's just scratching the surface on his game. He didn't start playing football until his junior year of high school and two to three years from now we could all be wondering how he wasn't a top-10 selection.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Dolphins took Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt in Rounds 1 and 2 a year ago, and Darrisaw adds another piece to an O-line that has to do a better job of protecting Tua Tagovailoa.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Jenkins, who can play either right or left tackle, has a nasty streak. He's also one of the best offensive tackles in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Greg Newsome II DB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 4th Newsome, who had a standout season for Northwestern, adds some much-needed depth to the Bears secondary. QB is obviously a huge need but the team appears set on moving forward with Andy Dalton, plus the top five passers are already long gone.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 11th Yes, the Colts signed Sam Tevi, but it was just a one-year deal, and he's been a replacement-level player during career. Cosmi is an athletic tackle who can contribute right away.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Ojulari played on a Georgia defense loaded with players likely to get drafted and he might end up being the best of the group. Extremely active off the edge, Ojulari regularly finds himself in the backfield as a disruptive presence.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Samuel has compared his game to Jaire Alexander and he's not wrong; he plays much bigger than his size and with the type of aggressiveness that new coach Robert Salah will love.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Some teams are worried about Farley's recent back procedure and it's why we have him falling out of the top 10 (where he's consistently been in our mock drafts as our CB1) and landing at the bottom of Round 1. If he's healthy, Farley could be a steal here.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st The Jags signed Rayshawn Jenkins but there's not much depth behind him. And Moehrig is the best safety in this class -- he can patrol centerfield or play in the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd The Browns were middle of the road in getting after the quarterback and there is little depth behind Myles Garrett. Phillips is a physical freak who had a breakout season for the U, helped in part by Gregory Rousseau's decision to opt out.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd The team lost Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue, and Rousseau could end up as the best pass rusher in this class. He opted out last season after a 15.5-sack campaign in '19, but as a converted WR he's still growing into the position.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Collins had four sacks, four interceptions (including two pick-sixes) and two forced fumbles for Tulsa in 2020, and at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, he looks more like a defensive end but moves with the fluidity of the modern-day, off-ball linebackers that have become so prevalent around the league. The Saints could also be looking for a QB and even a wideout, but with the best players at those positions already off the board they opt to bolster the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th The Packers offense -- and Aaron Rodgers, in particular -- needs to add weapons on the outside because for as dominant as Davante Adams is, he can't do it alone. Toney is a four-down player who carries the ball like a running back after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 4th Mario Addison was tied for the team lead with five sacks and while there are also needs at linebacker and along the offensive line, Basham, who had a strong 2020 season for Wake Forest, has the talent to upgrade the unit on Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th The Chiefs need to get better defensively, especially up front, and Barmore is an athletic marvel who, when he's locked in, consistently finds his way into the backfield.