The Philadelphia Eagles have completed more draft maneuvering with a top 10 pick in the Howie Roseman regime, only trading back this time around. Less than 10 minutes after the Miami Dolphins traded back from the No. 3 pick to No. 12, the Dolphins traded up to No. 6 with the Eagles -- who will receive the No. 12 overall pick, No. 123 overall pick (fourth-round pick) and a 2022 first-round pick. Miami will receive the No. 6 pick and the No. 156 overall pick (fifth round).

The Eagles have been busy in the trade market this offseason, shipping Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional second-round pick, which can turn into a first if Wentz plays 75% of the snaps this season or plays 70% of the snaps and the Colts make the playoffs. The Eagles could have three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft if all goes according to plan with Wentz, prime real estate for a rebuild.

The move also signals Jalen Hurts is undoubtedly the Eagles quarterback in 2021 and beyond. Hurts started four games for the Eagles last season, completing 51.9% of his passes (69-for-133) for 919 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions for a 77.2 passer rating. Hurts also had 46 carries for 272 yards and three touchdowns in those four starts.

As for the Dolphins, they trade up to No. 6 after trading down from No. 3 earlier in the day. Miami traded the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the No. 12 overall pick, No. 102 overall pick in 2022, a first-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Here is what the Eagles, 49ers, and Dolphins have received as a result of the two trades: