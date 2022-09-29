|
|
|LAC
|HOU
Chargers-Texans Preview
HOUSTON (AP) The Los Angeles Chargers' last visit to Houston ended in disappointment with a defeat last season that was a blow to their fading playoff chances.
Three games into what is quickly becoming a disappointing new season, the Chargers (1-2) are far less worried about what happened in that game and simply focused a new chance to beat the winless Texans and snap a two-game skid.
''Of course, the guys that were here on the team before ... they know the feeling that we have from that game,'' safety Derwin James Jr. said. ''We're just trying to get over what happened this last week and just get better from that.
''We're not trying to really dwell on too much of the bad that happened.''
Houston got a 41-29 victory over the Chargers last December as Los Angeles dropped three of its last four games to miss the postseason. This year, they won their opener against Las Vegas before losing the next two games, capped by a lopsided home defeat by the Jaguars last week.
The Chargers are dealing with numerous injuries to key players, including a rib injury that quarterback Justin Herbert is playing through and losing star defender Joey Bosa to groin surgery. But coach Brandon Staley knows they can't use injuries as an excuse for not winning.
''We're going to have to keep playing,'' he said. ''What you're trying to do is build a team that can absorb it. You have to be able to do that in the NFL because no team goes all the way through with their team intact. Every team is losing premium players.''
While the Chargers are looking to bounce back from a blowout loss, the Texans (0-2-1) are one of two winless teams after failing to finish three close games. The Texans have been outscored 30-0 in the fourth quarter this season as they opened with a tie followed by two losses to leave Lovie Smith without a win in his first season as the team's head coach.
''The only way to get the bad taste out of your mouth is to go back to work,'' Smith said. ''We've identified a lot of things. Of course, I'm not going to go over every one, (but) there's a lot of things we have to improve, with all three phases. That's what we're planning on doing.''
STATE OF HERBERT
Staley said Herbert remains day to day due to a rib injury, but that he passed a major step last week against Jacksonville. Herbert - who was 25 of 45 for 297 yards last week -- faced pressure on 14 out of 46 dropbacks and was sacked only once.
''He avoided a bunch of pressures on Sunday,'' Staley said. ''If you watched that tape, Justin's legs are still intact. He still has his legs underneath him, and that's what you need in order to get away from trouble. He still has his brain, which helps him, too. He did a really good job of evading pressure against Jacksonville.
''We need to make sure that we get off to a better start so that we're not facing some of the situations that we faced in the game.''
Herbert will likely get his center back this week as Corey Linsley is expected to return from a knee injury. Rookie Jamaree Salyer will line up at left tackle after Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending biceps injury last week.
Herbert has thrown for at least 300 yards in his last six road games, including last season's Week 16 contest in Houston. Rich Gannon holds the record with eight for the Oakland Raiders in 2001-02.
PITRE'S PROGRESSION
Houston rookie second-round pick Jalen Pitre had the best game of his young career last week against the Bears, finishing with two interceptions and a sack. He has started each game this season and impressed the coaching staff with his professionalism and attention to detail.
But the defensive back is looking to do much more this season.
''My coaches are being hard on me every week,'' he said. ''I feel like they're not being complacent and they're making sure that I'm continuing to evolve as a player and continue to get better.''
ON THE DEFENSIVE
With Bosa on injured reserve after a torn groin, Khalil Mack will likely be double teamed. Mack had four sacks the first two games but was a non-factor as a pass rusher last week. All five of his tackles came in run support.
Chris Rumph II is expected to get the start in place of Bosa, but Kyle Van Noy will also see snaps due to his versatility at inside and outside linebacker.
The Chargers are expected to get back cornerback J.C. Jackson, who has missed two of the first three games after having ankle surgery in late August. The pleasant surprise has been second-year cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who was targeted five times last week and allowed only two receptions.
HOME SWEET HOME
Texans QB Davis Mills has been a completely different player at home and on the road in his two-year career.
In eight career games in Houston, he has been solid with 14 touchdowns and just one interception. But he has struggled mightily on the road, with just five touchdowns and 11 interceptions in eight games, capped by the two he tossed last week.
Smith doesn't make too much of the home and road splits and is looking forward to Mills moving on from last week's tough game Sunday.
''I think it's a small body of work to start writing things in ink right now,'' he said. ''I'm anxious to see his second game at home (this season) and feeding off of the energy from his home crowd. He made improvements this past week and I expect him to take another jump this week.''
---
AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy contributed to this report.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|20:41
|23:07
|1st Downs
|15
|13
|Rushing
|5
|2
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|337
|261
|Total Plays
|46
|40
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|70
|125
|Rush Attempts
|17
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|11.4
|Net Yards Passing
|267
|136
|Comp. - Att.
|20-29
|22-27
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-56
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.0
|3-52.0
|Return Yards
|90
|28
|Punts - Returns
|2-24
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-36
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|1-30
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|267
|PASS YDS
|136
|
|
|70
|RUSH YDS
|125
|
|
|337
|TOTAL YDS
|261
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|20/29
|267
|1
|0
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Williams 81 WR
14
FPTS
|M. Williams
|9
|5
|96
|0
|50
|14
|
G. Everett 7 TE
17
FPTS
|G. Everett
|6
|5
|61
|1
|18
|17
|
M. Bandy 83 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Bandy
|2
|2
|49
|0
|25
|6
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Palmer
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|3
|
D. Carter 1 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Carter
|3
|2
|16
|0
|14
|3
|
S. Michel 20 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Michel
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
20
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|3
|3
|7
|0
|6
|20
|
T. McKitty 88 TE
1
FPTS
|T. McKitty
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Horvath
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Tranquill 49 ILB
|D. Tranquill
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 CB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. James 3 SS
|D. James
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 ILB
|K. Murray
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 23 CB
|B. Callahan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 8 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Jackson 27 DB
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 56 DE
|M. Fox
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 DT
|S. Joseph-Day
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gilman 32 SAF
|A. Gilman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 95 DE
|C. Covington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 6 K
9
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|2/2
|37
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|3
|45.0
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|18.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
10
FPTS
|D. Mills
|22/27
|154
|1
|1
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
24
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|11
|125
|1
|75
|24
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
9
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|6
|6
|39
|0
|20
|9
|
J. Akins 88 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Akins
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|4
|
O. Howard 83 TE
4
FPTS
|O. Howard
|3
|2
|27
|0
|22
|4
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
12
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|4
|4
|26
|1
|9
|12
|
N. Collins 12 WR
4
FPTS
|N. Collins
|4
|2
|24
|0
|20
|4
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
24
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|6
|6
|8
|0
|8
|24
|
M. Schreck 47 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Schreck
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
C. Moore 15 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Dorsett 4 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Dorsett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owens 36 SS
|J. Owens
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pitre 5 FS
|J. Pitre
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 OLB
|C. Kirksey
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lopez 91 DT
|R. Lopez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 92 DL
|R. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Greenard 52 DE
|J. Greenard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 DE
|O. Okoronkwo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cashman 53 LB
|B. Cashman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 96 DT
|M. Collins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hinish 93 DL
|K. Hinish
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Booker 56 DT
|T. Booker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reeves-Maybin 44 LB
|J. Reeves-Maybin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Wallow 32 LB
|G. Wallow
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
2
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|3
|52.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Smith 1 DB
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. King 25 DB
0
FPTS
|D. King
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:12 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 8(1:17 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to R.Burkhead for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+30 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 38(2:09 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short middle to J.Akins to LARC 8 for 30 yards (A.Samuel) [K.Murray].
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46(2:48 - 3rd) D.Pierce right end to LARC 38 for 8 yards (D.Tranquill - C.Covington).
|+20 YD
3 & 7 - HOU 34(3:31 - 3rd) D.Mills pass deep right to B.Cooks to LARC 46 for 20 yards (N.Adderley).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - HOU 34(3:36 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to C.Moore.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 31(4:21 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short middle to D.Pierce to HOU 34 for 3 yards (K.Murray; D.Tranquill).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 21(5:07 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 31 for 10 yards (D.Tranquill - D.James).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 13(5:42 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to D.Pierce pushed ob at HOU 21 for 8 yards (K.Van Noy; D.Tranquill).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - LAC 45(5:52 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 36 yards to HOU 9 - Center-J.Harris. D.King to HOU 13 for 4 yards (M.Bandy).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LAC 45(5:58 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 46(6:42 - 3rd) S.Michel left tackle to HOU 45 for 1 yard (J.Pitre; R.Lopez).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 50(7:23 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right end to HOU 46 for 4 yards (D.King).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 30(8:02 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to M.Williams to 50 for 20 yards (J.Owens - S.Nelson).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 28(8:40 - 3rd) S.Michel right tackle to LARC 30 for 2 yards (M.Collins; K.Hinish).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 19(9:16 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to S.Michel to LARC 28 for 9 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 19(9:55 - 3rd) S.Michel right guard to LARC 19 for no gain (K.Grugier-Hill - C.Kirksey).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 22 - HOU 29(10:03 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 52 yards to LARC 19 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by D.Carter.
|+3 YD
3 & 25 - HOU 26(10:34 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to R.Burkhead to HOU 29 for 3 yards (D.James).
|No Gain
2 & 25 - HOU 26(11:18 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to D.Pierce pushed ob at HOU 26 for no gain (D.Tranquill).
|Penalty
2 & 20 - HOU 31(11:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on HOU - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - HOU 31(11:23 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to P.Dorsett.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 41(11:28 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to D.Pierce [K.Mack]. PENALTY on HOU-L.Tunsil - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at HOU 41 - No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 32(12:07 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to R.Burkhead to HOU 41 for 9 yards (D.Tranquill).
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 35(12:52 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks to HOU 32 for -3 yards (A.Samuel).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 27(13:27 - 3rd) D.Pierce left end to HOU 35 for 8 yards (D.James; D.Tranquill).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - LAC 27(13:35 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 46 yards to HOU 27 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by D.King.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LAC 27(13:40 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to G.Everett.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 25(14:21 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 27 for 2 yards (S.Nelson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 21(14:56 - 3rd) A.Ekeler left guard to LARC 25 for 4 yards (J.Hughes).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to LARC 0. D.Carter to LARC 21 for 21 yards (D.Ogunbowale - M.Stewart).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - LAC 19(0:04 - 2nd) D.Hopkins 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - LAC 19(0:08 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to M.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LAC 19(0:15 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LAC 14(0:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on LARC-T.Pipkins - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 14 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 14(0:20 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to D.Carter (J.Owens).
|+25 YD
3 & 5 - LAC 39(0:29 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep left to M.Bandy to HOU 14 for 25 yards (J.Owens).
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 38(0:36 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler pushed ob at HOU 39 for -1 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LAC 38(0:41 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left [K.Grugier-Hill]. Penalty on LARC-J.Herbert - Intentional Grounding - offsetting. Penalty on HOU-M.Collins - Neutral Zone Infraction - offsetting.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 44(0:48 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett pushed ob at HOU 38 for 6 yards (S.Nelson).
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 32(0:54 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep left to M.Bandy ran ob at HOU 44 for 24 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 32(0:57 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Kelley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - HOU 24(1:01 - 2nd) D.Mills sacked at LARC 32 for -8 yards (K.Mack).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 28(1:39 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short middle to N.Collins to LARC 24 for 4 yards (B.Callahan).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 29(2:00 - 2nd) D.Pierce left tackle to LARC 28 for 1 yard (K.Van Noy - D.Tranquill).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33(2:23 - 2nd) D.Pierce right tackle to LARC 29 for 4 yards (N.Adderley - S.Joseph).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 38(2:30 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to C.Moore. PENALTY on LARC-J.Jackson - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 38 - No Play.
|+22 YD
2 & 15 - HOU 40(3:07 - 2nd) D.Mills pass deep middle to O.Howard to LARC 38 for 22 yards (D.Tranquill).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(3:51 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to D.Pierce to HOU 40 for -5 yards (K.Murray).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(4:35 - 2nd) D.Mills pass deep right to N.Collins to HOU 45 for 20 yards (J.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - LAC 5(4:38 - 2nd) D.Hopkins 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - LAC 11(5:21 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to HOU 5 for 6 yards (C.Kirksey - J.Reeves-Maybin).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LAC 11(5:29 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Williams.
|-5 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 6(6:09 - 2nd) A.Ekeler to HOU 9 for -3 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at HOU 11. A.Ekeler to HOU 11 for no gain (R.Green).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 22(6:50 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to G.Everett to HOU 6 for 16 yards (K.Grugier-Hill - G.Wallow).
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - LAC 36(7:30 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to G.Everett to HOU 22 for 14 yards (J.Pitre).
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - LAC 44(8:08 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to HOU 36 for 8 yards (D.Stingley).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 43(8:45 - 2nd) J.Kelley right guard to HOU 44 for -1 yards (J.Greenard - T.Booker).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 32(9:22 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to J.Palmer to HOU 43 for 25 yards (S.Nelson).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 18(9:44 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 32 for 14 yards (O.Okoronkwo - J.Pitre).
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 62 yards from HOU 35 to LARC 3. D.Carter to LARC 18 for 15 yards (T.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:48 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(10:00 - 2nd) D.Pierce right end for 75 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:00 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 20(10:07 - 2nd) A.Ekeler up the middle for 20 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+50 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 30(10:46 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to M.Williams pushed ob at HOU 20 for 50 yards (J.Owens).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 27(11:18 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left tackle to LARC 30 for 3 yards (J.Owens - J.Hughes).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - HOU 30(11:29 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 55 yards to LARC 15 - Center-J.Weeks. D.Carter pushed ob at LARC 27 for 12 yards (B.Cashman).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HOU 30(11:33 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to N.Collins.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 26(12:20 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 30 for 4 yards (B.Callahan).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(12:57 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short middle to D.Pierce to HOU 26 for 1 yard (K.Van Noy).
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:57 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 10(13:02 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right guard for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 15(13:40 - 2nd) A.Ekeler up the middle to HOU 10 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 30(14:18 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams pushed ob at HOU 15 for 15 yards (C.Kirksey; D.Stingley).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 35(15:00 - 2nd) J.Kelley right end to HOU 30 for 5 yards (J.Pitre).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 40(0:29 - 1st) J.Kelley right guard to HOU 35 for 5 yards (D.Stingley).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 46(1:01 - 1st) J.Kelley right tackle to HOU 40 for 6 yards (D.King - J.Pitre).
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - LAC 40(1:38 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Carter to HOU 46 for 14 yards (S.Nelson - J.Pitre).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 36(2:16 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to T.McKitty to LARC 40 for 4 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 36(2:19 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to Z.Horvath.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 4 - HOU 28(2:23 - 1st) K.Fairbairn 46 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 34(3:01 - 1st) D.Mills pass short middle to R.Burkhead to LARC 28 for 6 yards (D.Tranquill - A.Gilman).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - HOU 29(3:27 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-L.Tunsil - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 29 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 34(4:05 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to O.Howard to LARC 29 for 5 yards (D.Tranquill).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 34(4:10 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to O.Howard (D.James).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44(4:35 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to LARC 49 for 7 yards (K.Murray). PENALTY on LARC-K.Murray - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at LARC 49.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - HOU 37(5:12 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 44 for 7 yards (B.Callahan).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 30(5:49 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 37 for 7 yards (D.James).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 30(6:26 - 1st) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 30 for no gain (K.Murray - K.Mack).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - LAC 32(6:39 - 1st) J.Scott punts 53 yards to HOU 15 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by D.King. PENALTY on LARC-M.Davis - Fair Catch Interference - 15 yards - enforced at HOU 15.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - LAC 25(7:20 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to G.Everett to LARC 32 for 7 yards (S.Nelson).
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 27(7:58 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to LARC 25 for -2 yards (B.Cashman - M.Collins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 27(8:03 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to M.Williams (B.Cashman).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 31 - HOU 36(8:14 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 49 yards to LARC 15 - Center-J.Weeks. D.Carter to LARC 27 for 12 yards (B.Cashman).
|No Gain
3 & 21 - HOU 46(8:53 - 1st) D.Mills sacked at HOU 36 for -10 yards (M.Fox).
|Penalty
3 & 11 - HOU 44(9:15 - 1st) D.Mills pass deep left to B.Cooks to LARC 22 for 22 yards (B.Callahan). PENALTY on HOU-K.Green - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LARC 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - HOU 44(9:57 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to M.Schreck to LARC 44 for no gain (D.James).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 43(10:35 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle to LARC 44 for -1 yards (S.Joseph).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 41(10:41 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to B.Cooks. PENALTY on LARC-A.Samuel - Defensive Pass Interference - 16 yards - enforced at HOU 41 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 37(11:19 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 41 for 4 yards (A.Samuel).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 28(11:53 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 37 for 9 yards (D.James; D.Tranquill).
|Kick Return
|(12:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 61 yards from LARC 35 to HOU 4. T.Smith to HOU 28 for 24 yards (N.Niemann; D.Hopkins).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|+18 YD
3 & 3 - LAC 18(12:04 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep middle to G.Everett for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - LAC 23(12:22 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-J.Greenard - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 23 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - LAC 26(12:58 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to M.Williams to HOU 23 for 3 yards (D.Stingley).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(13:28 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to HOU 26 for -1 yards (R.Lopez).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HOU 30(13:40 - 1st) D.Mills pass deep right intended for N.Collins INTERCEPTED by N.Adderley [K.Mack] at LARC 45. N.Adderley to HOU 25 for 30 yards (N.Collins).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 29(14:21 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to D.Pierce to HOU 30 for 1 yard (A.Samuel).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 29 for 4 yards (A.Johnson - K.Murray).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
