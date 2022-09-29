|
Commanders-Cowboys Preview
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) All signs point to another start for Cooper Rush at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, which means no NFC East reunion for Dak Prescott and Washington's Carson Wentz.
While Prescott continues his recovery from a fractured thumb, Wentz is trying to get the Commanders (1-2) - not to mention his career - back on track when they visit the Cowboys (2-1) on Sunday.
These QBs figured to be division rivals for years when Wentz went No. 2 overall to Philadelphia in the 2016 draft, while Prescott rose from a fourth-round pick to instant star in a remarkable rookie year.
Instead, Wentz is trying to avoid the label of journeyman with his third team in three seasons after a year away from the NFC East, while Prescott is still the franchise QB watching Rush keep Dallas afloat.
''We're still learning and growing as a team and things I gotta be better at myself,'' Wentz said.
''Just find ways to kind of get a play here or there that can really get us some momentum. I think we gotta find a way to do that and I can definitely be better to help that process.''
Wentz, dumped by Indianapolis after last season following a loss to last-place Jacksonville that kept the Colts out of the playoffs, is leading the NFL's No. 9 passing offense. But he just got sacked nine times in a 24-8 loss to his former team.
The Cowboys haven't allowed 200 yards passing in a game, and that's after facing Tom Brady and Joe Burrow the first two weeks.
Rush has led two victories since Prescott fractured his right thumb in a season-opening loss to Brady and Tampa Bay. Including one start last year, the undrafted sixth-year player is 3-0 filling in for Prescott.
All three Rush-led victories included game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime. Only one other other NFL quarterback - Chicago's Virgil Carter 1968 - has done that in his first three starts.
The most recent was a 23-16 victory at the New York Giants on Monday night, a second consecutive victory for Dallas after opening with a loss while Washington has done the opposite.
''I just think the climate and how we're set up is really conducive for the next guy to be ready,'' Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. ''He's put together two excellent games. But the more you play, the more film you have, and I'm sure Washington will challenge us accordingly.''
GIBSON TIME?
No one has more yards from scrimmage against the Cowboys since 2020 than Washington running back Antonio Gibson with 363. The Commanders will count on him heavily again with rookie Brian Robinson Jr. still out.
''He's been aggressive,'' coach Ron Rivera said. ''I like how he is running hard. He's gotten into the secondary a couple of times and you see him just roll over his pads and lower himself and deliver the blow.''
One key for the Commanders is not falling behind early, as they did 22-0 and 24-0 at halftime each of the past two games. It would allow offensive coordinator Scott Turner to balance the run and pass games.
ELLIOTT'S TIMESHARE
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott appears closer to a tandem that at any point in his seven seasons.
The two-time rushing champ had 15 carries for 73 yards with a short touchdown run against the Giants while Tony Pollard's 13 carries included the longest run of the season for the Cowboys. The 46-yarder keyed his fourth career 100-yard game (105).
''I'm good with that, man,'' Elliott said. ''All I'm worried about is winning football games and going to chase that ring.''
COMMANDERS' STRENGTH
Most of Washington's defense has struggled so far this season. The defensive line drew praise from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, and it's especially impressive given pass rusher Chase Young is still recovering from a torn ACL, rookie defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis injured his left knee in his NFL debut and the depth is wearing thin.
First-round picks Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat are filling the void. Sweat, in particular, is handling double teams well with opponents focusing on stopping him in Young's absence.
''We're trying to put him in position where they've got to identify him, but then once they do and they do something different, the other guys have to step up,'' Rivera said. ''We've had some guys that really played well, especially the interior guys. Those two interior guys have done a heck of a job and for what Montez has had to deal with, he's been pretty stout.''
SACKS FEST?
The timing couldn't seem worse for the Commanders after allowing nine sacks with an offensive line in flux and facing the team with an NFL-leading 13 sacks.
Not so fast, says Cowboys sacks specialist Micah Parsons, who went without one for the first time this season against the Giants while DeMarcus Lawrence tied his career high with three.
''The name of the game is execution,'' the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year said. ''The Eagles just executed at a really high level. Are we going to get the same Commanders? No.''
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|22:12
|19:54
|1st Downs
|11
|12
|Rushing
|6
|2
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|211
|228
|Total Plays
|42
|42
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|124
|49
|Rush Attempts
|21
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|87
|179
|Comp. - Att.
|12-20
|12-21
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-52
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.8
|3-52.0
|Return Yards
|7
|-3
|Punts - Returns
|2-7
|1--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|87
|PASS YDS
|179
|
|
|124
|RUSH YDS
|49
|
|
|211
|TOTAL YDS
|228
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
7
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|12/20
|96
|1
|1
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 41 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Williams
|5
|48
|0
|23
|4
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
4
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|8
|40
|0
|33
|4
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|8
|36
|0
|11
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Dotson 1 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Dotson
|4
|3
|43
|1
|31
|13
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|3
|2
|20
|0
|14
|4
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
3
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|4
|2
|15
|0
|9
|3
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|3
|3
|14
|0
|11
|7
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
2
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|2
|2
|4
|0
|5
|2
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
4
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|
J. Bates 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Bates
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Curl 31 SAF
|K. Curl
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Jackson III 3 CB
|W. Jackson III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Forrest 22 SS
|D. Forrest
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 20 FS
|B. McCain
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 CB
|B. St-Juste
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 97 DE
|E. Obada
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
1
FPTS
|J. Slye
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|5
|43.8
|4
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Milne
|2
|3.5
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Rush 10 QB
13
FPTS
|C. Rush
|12/21
|185
|1
|0
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
7
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|12
|35
|0
|7
|7
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|6
|7
|0
|9
|1
|
C. Rush 10 QB
13
FPTS
|C. Rush
|2
|7
|0
|6
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|6
|5
|67
|0
|23
|11
|
N. Brown 85 WR
9
FPTS
|N. Brown
|5
|3
|61
|0
|45
|9
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
7
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|7
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|3
|2
|24
|1
|15
|10
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 6 FS
|D. Wilson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 CB
|I. Mukuamu
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hooker 28 FS
|M. Hooker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bland 26 CB
|D. Bland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 98 DT
|Q. Bohanna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 72 DT
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 54 DE
|S. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barr 42 OLB
|A. Barr
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 CB
|T. Diggs
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
9
FPTS
|B. Maher
|3/3
|53
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|3
|52.0
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 19(2:54 - 3rd) J.Williams up the middle to DAL 17 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 42(3:25 - 3rd) J.Williams right tackle to DAL 19 for 23 yards (A.Brown).
|+31 YD
3 & 8 - WAS 27(4:05 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass deep right to J.Dotson to DAL 42 for 31 yards (D.Bland).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WAS 27(4:10 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to C.Samuel.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(4:56 - 3rd) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 27 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - DAL 10(5:00 - 3rd) B.Maher 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - DAL 15(5:42 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short right to N.Brown to WAS 10 for 5 yards (W.Jackson).
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - DAL 23(6:28 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb to WAS 15 for 8 yards (K.Fuller).
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - DAL 22(6:49 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to WAS 23 for -1 yards (M.Sweat). DAL-Z.Martin was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 17(6:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on DAL-D.Schultz - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 17 - No Play.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 38(7:48 - 3rd) C.Rush pass deep middle to N.Brown to WAS 17 for 45 yards (B.McCain).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 27 - WAS 22(7:55 - 3rd) T.Way punts 40 yards to DAL 38 - Center-C.Cheeseman - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 27 - WAS 22(8:02 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to J.Bates [D.Lawrence]. Injury Update: Milo Eifler has a hamstring injury; his return status is questionable.
|-1 YD
2 & 26 - WAS 23(8:48 - 3rd) J.McKissic up the middle to WAS 22 for -1 yards (D.Fowler).
|Penalty
2 & 21 - WAS 28(8:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-S.Cosmi - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 28 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - WAS 38(8:53 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep middle to T.McLaurin. PENALTY on WAS-S.Charles - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 38 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 39(9:41 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to L.Thomas to WAS 38 for -1 yards (M.Hooker) [S.Williams].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - DAL 11(9:52 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 58 yards to WAS 31 - Center-J.McQuaide. D.Milne to WAS 39 for 8 yards (K.Joseph). WAS-M.Eifler was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - DAL 11(9:59 - 3rd) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - DAL 11(10:03 - 3rd) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to T.Pollard (M.Sweat).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 13(10:38 - 3rd) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 11 for -2 yards (D.Payne).
|Penalty
2 & 17 - DAL 8(10:44 - 3rd) C.Rush pass deep right intended for T.Pollard INTERCEPTED by K.Curl at DAL 31. K.Curl ran ob at DAL 30 for 1 yard. PENALTY on WAS-W.Jackson - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 8 - No Play.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 15(11:22 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 8 for -7 yards (W.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - WAS 38(11:30 - 3rd) T.Way punts 47 yards to DAL 15 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by K.Turpin. Injury Update: Jourdan Lewis has a groin injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - WAS 36(12:02 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to J.Dotson to WAS 38 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 38(12:49 - 3rd) J.McKissic right end to WAS 36 for -2 yards (N.Gallimore).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 37(13:30 - 3rd) J.McKissic left tackle to WAS 38 for 1 yard (M.Parsons).
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - WAS 23(14:09 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to WAS 37 for 14 yards (D.Bland).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - WAS 23(14:12 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to T.McLaurin.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Gibson left end to WAS 23 for -2 yards (M.Parsons).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 37(0:17 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass deep left intended for J.Dotson INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs [D.Fowler] at DAL 17. T.Diggs to DAL 17 for no gain (J.Dotson).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 33(0:22 - 2nd) J.McKissic up the middle to WAS 37 for 4 yards (I.Mukuamu; D.Wilson).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 28(0:26 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to L.Thomas pushed ob at WAS 33 for 5 yards (I.Mukuamu).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(1:04 - 2nd) J.McKissic right end to WAS 28 for 3 yards (I.Mukuamu).
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(1:04 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is Blocked (E.Obada) - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger. DEFENSIVE TWO-POINT ATTEMPT. 97-E.Obada recovered the blocked kick. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - DAL 9(1:10 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short right to M.Gallup for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DAL 9(1:15 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to T.Pollard.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - DAL 18(1:23 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to WAS 9 for 9 yards (C.Holcomb; K.Curl).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 13(1:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-T.Biadasz - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 13 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 24(2:00 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short left to N.Brown to WAS 13 for 11 yards (C.Holcomb - B.St-Juste).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 25(2:12 - 2nd) C.Rush up the middle to WAS 24 for 1 yard (C.Holcomb).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 29(2:41 - 2nd) T.Pollard left tackle to WAS 25 for 4 yards (J.Allen; K.Fuller).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 34(3:21 - 2nd) T.Pollard left tackle to WAS 29 for 5 yards (C.Holcomb; J.Davis).
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 41(4:02 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to WAS 34 for 7 yards (K.Curl).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 47(4:24 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to WAS 41 for 6 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 50(4:59 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short right to C.Lamb pushed ob at WAS 47 for 3 yards (W.Jackson).
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - DAL 35(5:22 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short left to M.Gallup to 50 for 15 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DAL 35(5:26 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb (D.Payne).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 33(6:06 - 2nd) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 35 for 2 yards (D.Forrest).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - DAL 28(6:16 - 2nd) C.Rush pass deep middle intended for N.Brown INTERCEPTED by B.St-Juste at WAS 46. B.St-Juste to DAL 45 for 9 yards (M.Gallup). PENALTY on WAS-B.St-Juste - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 28 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 25(7:00 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 28 for 3 yards (D.Payne; C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 25(7:05 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz (D.Forrest).
|Kickoff
|(7:05 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:05 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - WAS 10(7:11 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Dotson for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - WAS 11(7:58 - 2nd) J.McKissic up the middle to DAL 10 for 1 yard (D.Wilson - S.Williams).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 17(8:26 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to T.McLaurin to DAL 11 for 6 yards (L.Vander Esch - M.Hooker).
|+33 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 50(8:56 - 2nd) J.McKissic right tackle pushed ob at DAL 17 for 33 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 47(9:42 - 2nd) A.Gibson up the middle to 50 for 3 yards (A.Barr; L.Vander Esch).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - WAS 41(10:07 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to WAS 47 for 6 yards (M.Parsons).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 35(10:40 - 2nd) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 41 for 6 yards (D.Armstrong; O.Odighizuwa).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - DAL 17(10:48 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 48 yards to WAS 35 - Center-J.McQuaide - fair catch by D.Milne.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - DAL 17(10:53 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short right [C.Toohill].
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DAL 17(10:58 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete deep left to N.Brown.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 16(11:33 - 2nd) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 17 for 1 yard (K.Curl).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - WAS 45(11:43 - 2nd) T.Way punts 29 yards to DAL 16 - Center-C.Cheeseman - downed by WAS-J.Reaves.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - WAS 45(11:47 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to J.McKissic.
|+11 YD
2 & 22 - WAS 44(12:25 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to A.Gibson to DAL 45 for 11 yards (M.Parsons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 44(12:33 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right [I.Mukuamu]. PENALTY on WAS-C.Wentz - Intentional Grounding - 12 yards - enforced at DAL 44.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 38(13:12 - 2nd) J.Williams left end pushed ob at DAL 44 for 18 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 36(13:49 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to WAS 38 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 25(14:23 - 2nd) A.Gibson left end pushed ob at WAS 36 for 11 yards (M.Hooker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 25(14:56 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to A.Gibson to WAS 25 for no gain (D.Wilson).
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - DAL 27(15:00 - 2nd) B.Maher 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - DAL 33(0:12 - 1st) C.Rush scrambles right end to WAS 27 for 6 yards (B.St-Juste).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - DAL 33(0:15 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to N.Brown.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 31(0:53 - 1st) T.Pollard left tackle to WAS 33 for -2 yards (J.Allen).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 48(1:38 - 1st) C.Rush pass short middle to C.Lamb to WAS 31 for 17 yards (D.Forrest; B.McCain).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 36(2:12 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb pushed ob at WAS 48 for 16 yards (K.Curl).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 13(2:44 - 1st) C.Rush pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 36 for 23 yards (B.McCain; J.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - WAS 33(2:56 - 1st) T.Way punts 51 yards to DAL 16 - Center-C.Cheeseman. K.Turpin to DAL 13 for -3 yards (D.Forrest).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - WAS 33(3:02 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to T.McLaurin.
|+1 YD
2 & 16 - WAS 32(3:50 - 1st) J.McKissic right tackle to WAS 33 for 1 yard (T.Hill).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - WAS 42(4:18 - 1st) A.Gibson left tackle to DAL 46 for 12 yards (L.Vander Esch). PENALTY on WAS-N.Martin - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 42 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 38(4:58 - 1st) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 42 for 4 yards (D.Armstrong).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - DAL 11(5:06 - 1st) B.Anger punts 50 yards to WAS 39 - Center-J.McQuaide. D.Milne to WAS 38 for -1 yards (C.Goodwin; K.Joseph).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DAL 17(5:45 - 1st) C.Rush sacked at DAL 11 for -6 yards (J.Allen).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 15(6:23 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 17 for 2 yards (J.Allen; C.Holcomb).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 10(7:01 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 15 for 5 yards (D.Forrest).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - WAS 38(7:12 - 1st) T.Way punts 52 yards to DAL 10 - Center-C.Cheeseman - downed by WAS-M.Eifler.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - WAS 38(7:16 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to J.Bates [D.Lawrence].
|No Gain
2 & 12 - WAS 47(8:00 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 38 for -9 yards (N.Gallimore).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - WAS 48(8:24 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS-T.Turner - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 48 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 49(9:03 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to DAL 48 for 3 yards (Q.Bohanna).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 40(9:44 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 49 for 9 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 37(10:12 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short middle to A.Gibson to WAS 40 for 3 yards (L.Vander Esch - D.Lawrence).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 29(10:57 - 1st) A.Gibson left end to WAS 37 for 8 yards (L.Vander Esch; I.Mukuamu).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(11:34 - 1st) A.Gibson right guard to WAS 29 for 4 yards (O.Odighizuwa; L.Vander Esch).
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - DAL 35(11:39 - 1st) B.Maher 53 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - DAL 37(12:18 - 1st) C.Rush pass short right to T.Pollard to WAS 35 for 2 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 38(12:57 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard to WAS 37 for 1 yard (J.Davis; J.Allen).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 39(13:31 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to WAS 38 for 1 yard (J.Allen).
|+31 YD
3 & 5 - DAL 30(14:20 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to E.Elliott to WAS 39 for 31 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - DAL 30(14:25 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 30 for 5 yards (M.Sweat; D.Payne).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
