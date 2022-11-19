|
|
|WAS
|HOU
Commanders-Texans Preview
HOUSTON (AP) Riding the wave from their big win over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders are guarding against a letdown against the struggling Houston Texans on Sunday.
Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who will start a fifth straight game for the injured Carson Wentz, said the team was reminded this week that although the Texans have one win, they've been competitive in almost every game.
''They're close. ... We can't take them lightly,'' Heinicke said. ''Obviously, we had a huge game against the divisional opponent, undefeated, big win. The worst thing that we can do is go and lay an egg on Sunday. So again, we're just trying to keep the ball rolling, keep working hard.''
And coach Ron Rivera is quick to remind his team that at .500 and in last place in the NFC East, it still has a long way to go despite the win over the Eagles.
''We've not arrived by any means. ... So, let's get refocused, let's get ready to face Houston,'' he said. ''I've always appreciated and respected the way coach (Lovie) Smith does things and I think our players have to understand that.''
The Commanders have won four of five after opening the season 1-4. The Texans are the only team in the league with just one win and are searching for a way to end a four-game skid.
''You get frustrated when you're not winning,'' Houston tight end Jordan Akins said. ''We're trying to do more, come together, do more off the field, come together as a team and just push each other more inside the building as well. Practice harder, study more, do just a little more.''
HEINICKE AGAIN
Heinicke will start Sunday, with Rivera saying Wentz has not yet been designated to return from injured reserve after having surgery to repair a broken finger. It's a game-by-game proposition for the Commanders, who are 3-1 since Heinicke took over for Wentz.
''We have time,'' Rivera said. ''That's the really good thing that is on our side. (Heinicke has) done some good things, and we'll see how it happens this week.''
Heinicke, who was out of football two years ago before joining Washington in December 2020 as its quarantine quarterback, tries not to think too much about the pressure of being in a leading role.
''At the end of the day when I'm driving into the facility, I'm like, `This is a game that I grew up wishing to play, and it's a game that young people play,''' Heinicke said. ''It's supposed to be fun, so I try and keep it very simple and fun.''
STICKING WITH MILLS
Smith was asked why he hadn't considered a quarterback change after Davis Mills and Houston's offense converted one of six trips inside the red zone in a loss to the Giants on Sunday.
Despite the struggles of the second-year player, Smith stood behind Mills after the game and when questioned about it later in the week.
''Just don't think it's time, as simple as that,'' Smith said.
He was also quick to point out that Mills, who has thrown five interceptions in the last four games, is far from the only player who is struggling.
''We don't think that ... Davis Mills' play (is) all of our problems, (like), `Let's just get Davis out of there and everything's OK,''' Smith said. ''We're going to keep working on a lot of different things.''
CHASE STILL OUT
The Commanders had until Saturday to decide whether to activate Chase Young off the physically unable to perform list to make his season debut. Instead, they'll wait another week for the edge rusher to return from tearing the ACL in his right knee.
Young would have been on what Rivera called a ''pitch count'' even if he did play. Washington's coaching staff and trainers are being extra careful with Young, who injured his knee more than a year ago and had surgery that involved grafting part of his left patellar tendon to fix the tear on the other side.
''The big part of it is, especially right now, is wanting to get as close as you can to live action, and you really can't,'' Rivera said. ''So, we have to try and figure out how he can get as many as good reps in the next couple of days to get a good gauge of where he's at.''
The Commanders have been clear they won't rush back the second overall draft pick in 2020 who became Defensive Rookie of the Year and should end up being a franchise cornerstone.
DAMEON DOING IT ALL
Rookie running back Dameon Pierce has led Houston's offense with 772 yards rushing, which tops all rookies and ranks fifth in the NFL.
Pierce also has 126 yards receiving and needs 102 yards of offense Sunday to become the third player in franchise history to reach 1,000 scrimmage yards in the first 10 games of a season, joining Arian Foster (four times) and DeAndre Hopkins. He would be the third rookie in team history to top 1,000 scrimmage yards in a season and the first since Steve Slaton in 2008.
---
AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|19:13
|10:47
|1st Downs
|14
|1
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|9
|0
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-6
|1-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|246
|5
|Total Plays
|41
|21
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|0.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|82
|6
|Rush Attempts
|19
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|0.7
|Net Yards Passing
|164
|-1
|Comp. - Att.
|12-22
|6-9
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|-0.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.3
|5-46.6
|Return Yards
|64
|9
|Punts - Returns
|3-6
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-37
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|164
|PASS YDS
|-1
|
|
|82
|RUSH YDS
|6
|
|
|246
|TOTAL YDS
|5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
6
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|12/22
|164
|0
|0
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|9
|38
|0
|13
|7
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|5
|24
|0
|14
|2
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|2
|18
|1
|10
|7
|
J. Dotson 1 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Dotson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
9
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
6
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
9
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|5
|4
|57
|0
|19
|9
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
9
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|7
|4
|55
|0
|19
|9
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|2
|2
|22
|0
|18
|7
|
C. Sims 89 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Sims
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
J. Dotson 1 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Dotson
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Curl 31 SS
|K. Curl
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 20 FS
|B. McCain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Toohill 95 DE
|C. Toohill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ridgeway 91 DT
|J. Ridgeway
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 59 ILB
|J. Bostic
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 97 DE
|E. Obada
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 96 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Forrest 22 SS
|D. Forrest
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
8
FPTS
|J. Slye
|2/2
|25
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|3
|42.3
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Milne
|3
|2.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Mills
|6/9
|22
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Collins 12 WR
3
FPTS
|N. Collins
|3
|2
|12
|0
|7
|3
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
C. Moore 15 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Moore
|2
|2
|5
|0
|4
|2
|
J. Akins 88 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Akins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 MLB
|C. Kirksey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pitre 5 FS
|J. Pitre
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 48 OLB
|C. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 50 DT
|M. Dwumfour
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owens 36 SS
|J. Owens
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lopez 91 DT
|R. Lopez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 96 DT
|M. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 92 DE
|R. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hansen 49 LB
|J. Hansen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Stewart 29 CB
|M. Stewart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 37 CB
|T. Thomas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DL
|M. Addison
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 DE
|O. Okoronkwo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 SS
|E. Murray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|5
|46.6
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. King 25 DB
0
FPTS
|D. King
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - WAS 6(0:10 - 2nd) J.Slye 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAS 6(0:16 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right [D.King].
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WAS 6(0:22 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 11(0:28 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to L.Thomas to HOU 6 for 5 yards (T.Thomas; J.Owens).
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 28(0:52 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass deep middle to C.Sims to HOU 11 for 17 yards (J.Pitre).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 28(1:18 - 2nd) A.Gibson up the middle to HOU 28 for no gain (R.Lopez - J.Owens).
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 45(1:48 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass deep left to L.Thomas to HOU 28 for 17 yards (D.King).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 46(1:55 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to T.McLaurin pushed ob at HOU 45 for 9 yards (D.King).
|+17 YD
2 & 14 - WAS 29(2:00 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass deep right to T.McLaurin ran ob at WAS 46 for 17 yards [M.Dwumfour].
|+4 YD
1 & 18 - WAS 25(2:29 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson ran ob at WAS 29 for 4 yards (J.Owens).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 33(3:00 - 2nd) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 40 for 7 yards (T.Thomas; J.Pitre). PENALTY on WAS-T.Turner - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - HOU 23(3:07 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 44 yards to WAS 33 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by D.Milne. Penalty on WAS-K.Hudson - Running Into the Kicker - declined.
|+5 YD
3 & 17 - HOU 18(3:42 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short middle to D.Ogunbowale to HOU 23 for 5 yards (K.Curl; J.Davis).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - HOU 28(4:14 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to D.Ogunbowale to HOU 40 for 12 yards (K.Curl; B.St-Juste). PENALTY on HOU-K.Green - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at HOU 28 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(4:49 - 2nd) C.Moore left end to HOU 28 for 3 yards (J.Bostic).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(4:53 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to D.Pierce.
|Kickoff
|(4:53 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - WAS 7(4:55 - 2nd) J.Slye 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way. Penalty on HOU - Illegal Formation - declined.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAS 7(4:59 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WAS 7(5:39 - 2nd) A.Gibson right tackle to HOU 7 for no gain (M.Collins - M.Addison).
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 5(6:17 - 2nd) T.Heinicke right end to HOU 7 for -2 yards (R.Green - D.King).
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 23(7:04 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to A.Gibson to HOU 5 for 18 yards (J.Owens).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 24(7:42 - 2nd) A.Gibson right tackle to HOU 23 for 1 yard (M.Dwumfour).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 37(8:07 - 2nd) A.Gibson right tackle to HOU 24 for 13 yards (E.Murray; S.Nelson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 37(8:13 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to T.McLaurin.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 44(8:57 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to L.Thomas to HOU 37 for 19 yards (C.Harris) [C.Kirksey].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 39(9:43 - 2nd) B.Robinson right tackle to WAS 44 for 5 yards (O.Okoronkwo; J.Owens).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - HOU 14(9:50 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 47 yards to WAS 39 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by D.Milne.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - HOU 21(10:26 - 2nd) D.Mills sacked at HOU 14 for -7 yards (M.Sweat).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - HOU 28(11:08 - 2nd) D.Mills sacked at HOU 21 for -7 yards (D.Payne).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(11:44 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 28 for 3 yards (E.Obada - J.Ridgeway).
|Kickoff
|(11:44 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:44 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 10(11:49 - 2nd) C.Samuel left end for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 10(11:55 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 26(12:33 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass deep left to L.Thomas pushed ob at HOU 10 for 16 yards (C.Harris).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - WAS 31(12:59 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to L.Thomas to HOU 27 for 4 yards (M.Stewart). PENALTY on HOU-D.King - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 31 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 36(13:41 - 2nd) A.Gibson left end to HOU 31 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 44(14:24 - 2nd) C.Samuel right end to HOU 36 for 8 yards (T.Thomas - M.Stewart).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 47(15:00 - 2nd) A.Gibson right end pushed ob at HOU 44 for 9 yards (M.Stewart).
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 34(0:29 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short left to J.Dotson to WAS 47 for 13 yards (S.Nelson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 29(1:14 - 1st) B.Robinson right end to WAS 34 for 5 yards (J.Hansen).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 15(1:55 - 1st) B.Robinson left guard to WAS 29 for 14 yards (S.Nelson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - HOU 24(2:05 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 51 yards to WAS 25 - Center-J.Weeks. D.Milne to WAS 34 for 9 yards (T.Hairston). PENALTY on WAS-C.Holmes - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 25.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - HOU 33(2:37 - 1st) D.Mills sacked at HOU 24 for -9 yards (J.Allen).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - HOU 33(2:43 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to N.Collins [B.McCain].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 31(3:16 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to HOU 33 for 2 yards (J.Ridgeway - D.Forrest).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 29(3:47 - 1st) D.Mills up the middle to HOU 31 for 2 yards (J.Davis).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 24(4:21 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to N.Collins to HOU 29 for 5 yards (B.McCain).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20(4:53 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to C.Moore to HOU 24 for 4 yards (M.Sweat).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAS 46(5:01 - 1st) T.Way punts 46 yards to end zone - Center-C.Cheeseman - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAS 46(5:09 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to J.Dotson.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 49(5:49 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to HOU 46 for 3 yards (J.Owens; M.Addison).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 50(6:32 - 1st) T.McLaurin right end to HOU 49 for 1 yard (C.Kirksey).
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - WAS 40(7:05 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short left to T.McLaurin to 50 for 10 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WAS 40(7:11 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 37(7:49 - 1st) J.Dotson left end to WAS 40 for 3 yards (D.King).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 18(8:28 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass deep middle to T.McLaurin to WAS 37 for 19 yards (J.Pitre).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - HOU 34(8:36 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 48 yards to WAS 18 - Center-J.Weeks. D.Milne to WAS 18 for no gain (W.Redmond).
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - HOU 27(8:47 - 1st) D.Mills pass short middle to N.Collins to HOU 34 for 7 yards (K.Curl). Penalty on HOU-K.Green - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 26(9:24 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to HOU 27 for 1 yard (J.Smith-Williams).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(10:03 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 26 for 1 yard (B.McCain).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAS 46(10:12 - 1st) T.Way punts 29 yards to HOU 25 - Center-C.Cheeseman - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAS 46(10:17 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to C.Samuel [K.Hinish].
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - WAS 41(10:58 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 46 for 5 yards (M.Dwumfour).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 42(11:38 - 1st) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 41 for -1 yards (C.Kirksey).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - HOU 21(11:46 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 43 yards to WAS 36 - Center-J.Weeks. D.Milne to WAS 42 for 6 yards (J.Weeks).
|+1 YD
3 & 15 - HOU 20(12:20 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to C.Moore to HOU 21 for 1 yard (K.Curl).
|-2 YD
2 & 13 - HOU 22(12:59 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 20 for -2 yards (C.Toohill).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(13:16 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to HOU 22 for -3 yards (J.Allen). Penalty on HOU - Illegal Shift - declined.
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:16 - 1st) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Penalty
|(13:16 - 1st) (Kick formation) PENALTY on WAS - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 15 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 32(13:24 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right intended for B.Cooks INTERCEPTED by K.Fuller at HOU 37. K.Fuller for 37 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 32(13:51 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to J.Akins to HOU 32 for no gain (K.Fuller; K.Curl).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - WAS 25(14:04 - 1st) T.Way punts 52 yards to HOU 23 - Center-C.Cheeseman. D.King to HOU 32 for 9 yards (C.Holmes; C.Cheeseman).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WAS 25(14:08 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to T.McLaurin [M.Collins].
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WAS 25(14:16 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 24(14:55 - 1st) B.Robinson left end to WAS 25 for 1 yard (O.Okoronkwo; C.Kirksey).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 62 yards from HOU 35 to WAS 3. A.Gibson to WAS 24 for 21 yards (M.Stewart).
