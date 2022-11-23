|
|
|NYG
|DAL
Giants-Cowboys Preview
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys channeled the anger from a collapse one week into the biggest road rout in club history the next.
Now they're thinking about building on all the things that went right while the opponent tries to figure out what went wrong.
The New York Giants visit the Cowboys on Thanksgiving with the NFC East rivals sharing 7-3 records, two games behind division-leading Philadelphia.
Not much else is similar for this pair of playoff contenders, the Cowboys are healthy and appearing primed to get on a roll, the Giants sputtering and dealing with injuries.
Dallas blew a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter for the first time in franchise history in an overtime loss at Green Bay before one of its most dominant performances in a long time in a 40-3 victory at Minnesota.
Prescott is finding a rhythm after missing five games with a fractured thumb on his throwing hand, surrounded by a mostly healthy roster with plenty of playmakers on defense, too.
''I think coach (Mike) McCarthy said it best,'' Prescott said. ''Take a picture of what it felt like, of what it looked like when we were at our best. And when you're not, remind yourself or do the things that are necessary to get back to that.''
The Giants just gave up season highs in points and turnovers (three) in a 31-18 loss to Detroit that dropped them into a tie with the Cowboys.
Since Dallas won 23-16 at New York in Week 3, the Giants would essentially fall two games behind the defending NFC East champions with another loss to them.
This is where the short week could come in handy for New York. It's just the second Thanksgiving meeting out of 122 overall in the storied rivalry.
''I think it makes it easier because we have no choice, but to quickly move on to the next opponent,'' Giants defensive end Leonard Williams said. ''Regardless of win or lose, every week we talk about flushing the last game and moving on to the next one.''
New York quarterback Daniel Jones has four rushing touchdowns, more than in any of his first three seasons. He probably doesn't want to be reminded of one he didn't get last season.
Jones returns to the field where he was taken off on a cart last year after stumbling and almost falling from a hit by Dallas linebacker Jabril Cox.
The helmet-to-helmet contact came near a pylon with Jones trying to get across the goal line.
That play didn't come up in Jones' meeting with reporters, but injuries at receiver and in the offensive line did.
''It certainly is a challenge,'' said Jones, who is making his Thanksgiving debut. ''But I think it's also a great opportunity for us to show who we are, show what we can do, our toughness.''
SPEAKING OF NY RECEIVERS
Jones seemingly has been playing a game of musical chairs with his wide receivers and tight ends all season.
Sterling Shepard and rookie Wan'Dale Robinson are out for the season with ACL injuries. Veteran Kenny Golladay has been in and out of the doghouse.
Kadarius Toney was shipped to the Chiefs. Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will miss a fourth straight game.
Jones' options will be Darius Slayton, Golladay, Isaiah Hodgins and tight end Lawrence Cager, a practice squad promotion.
NO BIG HEADS HERE
Asked if it was good to get back on the field so quickly after a dominating victory, Prescott said he'd play every other day if he had to.
Ezekiel Elliott said he liked the quick turnaround because it meant less practice and more playing. But the star running back doesn't see it as a way to avoid spending too long resting on their laurels.
''I just really think we don't have the type of locker room to even get big-headed,'' Elliott said. ''I think we've all got a lot to prove. We know what the bigger plan is, the bigger goal, and we're not even close to it yet.''
TALE OF TWO BACKS
Elliott's tandem partner, Tony Pollard, is coming off a career game with 189 scrimmage yards and two receiving touchdowns, including a 68-yarder.
New York star Saquon Barkley ran for a season-low 22 yards against the Lions. The week before, though, he bounced from a then-season worst 53 with 152 yards.
O-LINE SHUFFLE
Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson has been trying a lot of combinations with his line facing a good Dallas front. More shuffling is in order because of injuries.
Three starters won't make the trip in center Jon Feliciano (neck), right tackle Evan Neal (knee) and left guard Josh Ezeudu (neck).
Nick Gates will replace Feliciano, Matt Peart is the likely choice to fill in for Ezeudu and Tyre Phillips, who has been dealing with a neck issue, will slide over from the left side to Neal's spot.
RUSH AND CONTAIN
While the Cowboys sacked Jones five times in the first meeting, he ran nine times for 79 yards. Seven of those runs resulted in first downs.
Parsons, the sacks leader for Dallas with 10, will have a role in trying to keep that from happening again. He has five games with two sacks. One of the five games without a sack came against Jones.
''We're making those adjustments as we speak and we've got to account for him and (Barkley) all game,'' Parsons said.
---
AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|13:33
|19:55
|1st Downs
|10
|15
|Rushing
|1
|8
|Passing
|6
|5
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-6
|4-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|160
|256
|Total Plays
|30
|41
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|44
|140
|Rush Attempts
|12
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|5.8
|Net Yards Passing
|116
|116
|Comp. - Att.
|9-17
|10-17
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-30
|7-47
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-48.3
|1-51.0
|Return Yards
|21
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-18
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|116
|PASS YDS
|116
|
|
|44
|RUSH YDS
|140
|
|
|160
|TOTAL YDS
|256
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
5
FPTS
|D. Jones
|9/17
|123
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
11
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|8
|29
|1
|6
|11
|
D. Jones 8 QB
5
FPTS
|D. Jones
|3
|14
|0
|8
|5
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|4
|2
|58
|0
|44
|7
|
C. Myarick 85 FB
3
FPTS
|C. Myarick
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|3
|
L. Cager 83 TE
3
FPTS
|L. Cager
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
T. Hudson 88 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Hudson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
11
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|3
|3
|8
|0
|5
|11
|
R. James 80 WR
1
FPTS
|R. James
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Love 20 SS
|J. Love
|6-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Pinnock 27 CB
|J. Pinnock
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. McCloud 44 CB
|N. McCloud
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 45 ILB
|J. Smith
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Flott 28 CB
|C. Flott
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 NT
|D. Lawrence
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 55 OLB
|J. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McFadden 41 ILB
|M. McFadden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ximines 53 OLB
|O. Ximines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mondeaux 96 DT
|H. Mondeaux
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Williams 25 CB
|R. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 9 K
7
FPTS
|G. Gano
|2/2
|57
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|3
|48.3
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 80 WR
1
FPTS
|R. James
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|10/17
|116
|0
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
14
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|10
|82
|1
|22
|14
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|12
|41
|0
|13
|5
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|1
|12
|0
|12
|6
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|7
|5
|63
|0
|25
|11
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|6
|2
|33
|0
|25
|6
|
J. Ferguson 87 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Ferguson
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Vander Esch 55 MLB
|L. Vander Esch
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Clark 33 LB
|D. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Kearse 27 SS
|J. Kearse
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bland 26 CB
|D. Bland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 CB
|T. Diggs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hooker 28 SS
|M. Hooker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Golston 99 DE
|C. Golston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 OLB
|M. Parsons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
1
FPTS
|B. Maher
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|1
|51.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 28(11:32 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle to NYG 22 for 6 yards (J.Love - R.Williams).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 32(11:59 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to NYG 28 for 4 yards (J.Smith). DAL-J.Ferguson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - DAL 37(12:04 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep middle to C.Lamb [K.Thibodeaux]. NYG-K.Thibodeaux was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on NYG-D.Holmes - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DAL 37(12:07 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 40(12:34 - 3rd) T.Pollard left guard to NYG 37 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence; J.Love).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 47(13:17 - 3rd) T.Pollard right end to NYG 40 for 13 yards (J.Smith).
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 31(13:48 - 3rd) E.Elliott left end pushed ob at DAL 47 for 16 yards (J.Pinnock).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 26(14:27 - 3rd) D.Prescott scrambles up the middle to DAL 31 for 5 yards (L.Williams).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 26 for 1 yard (N.McCloud - J.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NYG 29(0:03 - 2nd) G.Gano 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NYG 29(0:04 - 2nd) D.Jones spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 35(0:20 - 2nd) S.Barkley left tackle to DAL 29 for 6 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(0:23 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley ran ob at DAL 35 for 1 yard (T.Diggs).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 46(0:30 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to T.Hudson to DAL 36 for 10 yards (M.Hooker).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - NYG 41(0:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYG-J.Anderson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 41 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 49(1:03 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles right end to DAL 41 for 8 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 37(1:25 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton to DAL 49 for 14 yards (A.Brown).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 32(1:36 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left intended for R.James INTERCEPTED by D.Wilson at NYG 47. D.Wilson to NYG 32 for 15 yards (M.Breida). PENALTY on DAL-T.Diggs - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 32 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NYG 27(1:45 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley to NYG 30 for 3 yards (J.Kearse). PENALTY on DAL-D.Bland - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 27 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 27(1:50 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 15 - DAL 35(2:00 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass deep middle intended for C.Lamb INTERCEPTED by J.Love (D.Holmes) at NYG 10. J.Love to NYG 27 for 17 yards (C.Lamb).
|-4 YD
2 & 11 - DAL 31(2:23 - 2nd) T.Pollard right end to NYG 35 for -4 yards (J.Love).
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - DAL 35(2:57 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to NYG 31 for 4 yards (J.Smith; O.Ximines).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 30(3:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 30 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - DAL 35(3:23 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to N.Brown to NYG 30 for 5 yards (C.Flott). PENALTY on NYG-D.Holmes - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 35 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - DAL 25(3:52 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb to NYG 20 for 5 yards (J.Love). PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 25 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 30(4:36 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz to NYG 25 for 5 yards (J.Pinnock).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 31(4:59 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to NYG 30 for 1 yard (L.Williams).
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 45(5:39 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to M.Gallup to NYG 31 for 14 yards (C.Flott; J.Love).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 48(6:06 - 2nd) T.Pollard right tackle to NYG 45 for 3 yards (J.Love).
|+25 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 27(6:50 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass deep middle to M.Gallup to NYG 48 for 25 yards (C.Flott - J.Love).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(7:31 - 2nd) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 27 for 2 yards (J.Ellis; H.Mondeaux).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - NYG 27(7:40 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 48 yards to DAL 25 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NYG 27(7:45 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to L.Cager [D.Lawrence].
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 25(8:26 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 27 for 2 yards (O.Odighizuwa - M.Parsons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 25(8:30 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to D.Slayton.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - DAL 27(8:40 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 51 yards to NYG 22 - Center-M.Overton. R.James pushed ob at NYG 25 for 3 yards (N.Wright).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DAL 27(8:45 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep middle to C.Lamb [K.Thibodeaux].
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 25(9:24 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to T.Pollard to DAL 27 for 2 yards (J.Smith) [K.Thibodeaux].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 25(9:28 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right.
|Kickoff
|(9:28 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:28 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 1(9:30 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NYG 1(10:08 - 2nd) D.Jones up the middle to DAL 1 for no gain (L.Vander Esch).
|+44 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 45(10:38 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep right to D.Slayton to DAL 1 for 44 yards (A.Brown).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 49(11:20 - 2nd) S.Barkley right tackle to DAL 45 for 6 yards (C.Golston; L.Vander Esch).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NYG 45(12:04 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to R.James to NYG 49 for 4 yards (D.Bland).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 44(12:43 - 2nd) G.Brightwell left tackle to NYG 45 for 1 yard (J.Kearse).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 38(13:19 - 2nd) D.Jones left tackle to NYG 44 for 6 yards (D.Clark). FUMBLES (D.Clark) - and recovers at NYG 44.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - NYG 33(13:43 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 33 for no gain (D.Armstrong; N.Gallimore). PENALTY on DAL-C.Watkins - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 33 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 29(14:22 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 33 for 4 yards (D.Fowler).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(14:55 - 2nd) S.Barkley left guard to NYG 29 for 4 yards (D.Clark).
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 6(15:00 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 31(0:25 - 1st) D.Prescott pass deep right to C.Lamb to NYG 6 for 25 yards (N.McCloud).
|+22 YD
3 & 2 - DAL 47(1:02 - 1st) E.Elliott right end pushed ob at NYG 31 for 22 yards (J.Pinnock).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 44(1:39 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 47 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 39(2:14 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup pushed ob at DAL 44 for 5 yards (N.McCloud).
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - DAL 30(2:52 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to M.Gallup to DAL 39 for 9 yards (C.Flott).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - DAL 30(3:28 - 1st) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 30 for no gain (J.Ward).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 23(4:05 - 1st) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 30 for 7 yards (J.Pinnock).
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 13(4:48 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup to DAL 23 for 10 yards (N.McCloud).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 11(5:26 - 1st) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 13 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 7(5:58 - 1st) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 11 for 4 yards (J.Smith; M.McFadden).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - NYG 37(6:06 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 49 yards to DAL 14 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by K.Turpin. PENALTY on DAL-N.Wright - Offensive Holding - 7 yards - enforced at DAL 14.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NYG 37(6:09 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to R.James.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 34(6:46 - 1st) S.Barkley left end pushed ob at NYG 37 for 3 yards (D.Bland).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 31(7:10 - 1st) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 34 for 3 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DAL 43(7:15 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left intended for M.Gallup INTERCEPTED by R.Williams [D.Lawrence] at NYG 30. R.Williams ran ob at NYG 31 for 1 yard.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 47(7:43 - 1st) T.Pollard right tackle to NYG 43 for 4 yards (J.Love).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 43(8:24 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to NYG 47 for 10 yards (J.Pinnock).
|+13 YD
1 & 20 - DAL 30(9:01 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to J.Ferguson pushed ob at DAL 43 for 13 yards (J.Love).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 40(9:17 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 41 for 1 yard (K.Thibodeaux). PENALTY on DAL-Z.Martin - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 40 - No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(9:44 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle pushed ob at DAL 40 for 15 yards (J.Pinnock).
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 32 - NYG 39(9:49 - 1st) G.Gano 57 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - NYG 29(9:52 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right. PENALTY on NYG-D.Jones - Intentional Grounding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 29. Penalty on NYG - Illegal Shift - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 22 - NYG 29(9:59 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right [D.Lawrence].
|Penalty
2 & 17 - NYG 24(10:06 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to I.Hodgins for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NYG-T.Phillips - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 17(10:47 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at DAL 24 for -7 yards (D.Armstrong).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 40(11:35 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to C.Myarick to DAL 17 for 23 yards (T.Diggs).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - DAL 40(11:40 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 41 for 1 yard (J.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DAL 40(11:45 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep middle to M.Gallup.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - DAL 40(11:52 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to C.Lamb (D.Holmes) [K.Thibodeaux].
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 32(12:17 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb to DAL 40 for 8 yards (J.Love).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 20(12:46 - 1st) C.Lamb right end to DAL 32 for 12 yards (C.Flott).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - NYG 48(12:55 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 48 yards to end zone - Center-C.Kreiter - Touchback.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - NYG 47(13:38 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to S.Barkley to DAL 48 for 5 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NYG 47(13:45 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to D.Slayton.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 45(14:23 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to NYG 47 for 2 yards (D.Clark).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to L.Cager to NYG 45 for 20 yards (J.Kearse).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
NYG
DAL
13
7
3rd 11:32 FOX
-
NE
MIN
0
042.5 O/U
-2.5
Thu 8:20pm NBC
-
ATL
WAS
0
040.5 O/U
-4.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
BAL
JAC
0
043.5 O/U
+4
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
CHI
NYJ
0
038.5 O/U
-6
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
CIN
TEN
0
043.5 O/U
+3
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
DEN
CAR
0
036 O/U
+1
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
HOU
MIA
0
047 O/U
-14
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
TB
CLE
0
042.5 O/U
+3.5
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
LAC
ARI
0
048 O/U
+3
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
LV
SEA
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
LAR
KC
0
042 O/U
-15.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
NO
SF
0
043 O/U
-9.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
GB
PHI
0
046.5 O/U
-6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
PIT
IND
0
039 O/U
-2.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BUF
DET
28
25
Final CBS