2019 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos trade up for QB, Kyler Murray headed to Dolphins, Patriots take explosive WR

The NFL season is officially over, which means it's now draft season. Quarterbacks remain the primary focus, even if this class isn't particularly deep. Still, that doesn't mean teams won't fall in love with players -- and that explains why we have John Elway and the Broncos moving up for Missouri's Drew Lock.

In other mock-draft news, two other quarterbacks go in Round 1, Nick Bosa returns to the top spot and Rashan Gary continues to make his case as one of the athletic defensive linemen in a group filled with them.

Alright, let's get to all the picks.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. On a team chock full of holes, edge rusher isn't at the top of the to-do list. That said, it's hard to pass on a talent like Bosa, who can take over games. There isn't an offensive linemen worth taking this high and the Cardinals find themselves in full-on rebuild mode less than a year after hiring Steve Wilks and drafting Josh Rosen in the first round.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky. Is Josh Allen the best pass rusher in the draft? That will be decided in the coming weeks and months, but no one did more for their draft stock than Allen, who returned to Kentucky for his senior season and went off. After seven sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in 2017, Allen gained 10-15 pounds of muscle and put up 14 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss and was pretty much unblockable. The 49ers need an edge rusher and Allen is it.

3. New York Jets

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan. Gary didn't live up to expectations at Michigan but part of that can be blamed on him playing out of position. Is he an edge rusher? Is he better inside? People close to him say he is, without a doubt, an edge rusher. The Jets leader in sacks a season ago? Harry Anderson and Jordan Jenkins, who each had seven.

4. Oakland Raiders

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama. Quinnen Williams could end up being the best player in this draft class. He was dominant last season for Alabama after sitting behind Da'Ron Payne (a Redskins first-rounder last spring) in 2017. The Raiders desperately need an edge rusher but Williams' ability to regularly bring pressure up the middle makes him hard to pass up here.

5. Denver Broncos (MOCK TRADE with Buccaneers)

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. The worst kept secret at the Senior Bowl was that Broncos GM John Elway fell in love with Lock, who reminds us of Jay Cutler. He has the best arm in the draft and got progressively better as he went through his senior season. Case Keenum has a year left on his deal but he's coming off an uneven 2018 campaign.

6. New York Giants

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. Yes, Drew Lock is the first quarterback taken but Dwayne Haskins remains our top quarterback in this draft class. He attempted only 40 passes before last season, but if Eli Manning is indeed coming back in 2019, Haskins can spend a year on clipboard duty.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. Ferrell was one of the stars of the best defensive line in college football, and he finished his junior season with 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. There may be questions about his flexibility compared to the other first-round pass rushers but there's no denying his Clemson production. In fact, on first downs during the 2018 season, Ferrell ranked among the top-10 players in the country in sacks (5), hurries (12), hits (10), knockdowns (5) and pressures (17).

8. Detroit Lions

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. The Lions' secondary ranked 31st in pass defense, according to Football Outsiders, and while Williams may not be the most polished cornerback in this draft class, he is insanely athletic and has all the tools to become a great player.

9. Buffalo Bills

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. Are Williams' arms long enough to play left tackle? Yes. It's hard to believe this has become a talking point after Williams dominated the 2018 season. He'll be a starter for the next decade, which is great news for second-year quarterback Josh Allen.

10. Denver Broncos

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. Oliver, considered a top-five pick during the college season, would be a steal here. He's fallen out of the top 10 in recent mocks though through no fault of his own. His season was limited by injuries while other names elevated their profiles in the meantime. There are questions about his size, and whether he can hold up over a 16-game season, but he's consistently disruptive in both the run and pass game.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Devin White, LB, LSU. The Bengals' defense was exposed repeatedly in 2018 and inconsistent linebacker play was a big part of that. Vontaze Burfict, considered one of the most tenacious players in the league just a few years ago, has suffered multiple concussions and his career could be in jeopardy. White is one of the most dynamic players in the draft. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who would immediately solidify the middle of the defense, making life easier for both the front four and the secondary.

12. Green Bay Packers

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa. Hockenson may be the other Iowa tight end but that's a compliment. He runs like a wide receiver and anytime he's up against a safety or linebacker it's a mismatch. He easily creates separation coming out of his breaks and routinely shows the ability to win contested catches. Sounds like someone Aaron Rodgers would love.

13. Miami Dolphins

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma. The Dolphins have yet to officially move on from Ryan Tannehill but general manager Chris Grier said this week that the team may "fall in love" with a quarterback during the pre-draft process. Murray is that guy. There will always be questions about his size but given the way the game has changed over the last five years, it's reasonable to think he can flourish in the league.

14. Atlanta Falcons

Chrisitan Wilkins, DT, Clemson. Grady Jarrett was a beast last season but he could use some help along the defensive line. Wilkins returned for his senior season at Clemson and it turned out to be his best. In addition to helping the Tigers to a national title, Wilkins set career bests in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (14.0).

15. Washington Redskins

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss. Metcalf is the best wide receiver in this draft and he'd give whomever will be under center for the Redskins a legit downfield playmaker. (Of course, taking a quarterback here could be an option but with three already off the board we're not sure we'll see another go in this round.)

16. Carolina Panthers

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida St. Julius Peppers is 38 and headed for free agency; Mario Addison is 31 and has just one year left on his deal. Burns is a long, lean, explosive pass rusher. At 235-240 pounds, the concern is whether he's strong enough to play the position at the next level, but Burns isn't just a speed rusher; he's also strong, and has the frame to get stronger.

17. Cleveland Browns

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington. Before it's all said and done, Murphy could be the first cornerback drafted. He was that good last season for the Huskies. The Browns could be a player or two from being considered a legit playoff contender next season and adding Murphy solidifies that notion.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. Risner had a fantastic week at the Senior Bowl and while he's destined to kick inside in the NFL -- perhaps even to center -- he's shown throughout his college career that he's a very good tackle too. Either way, the Vikings have to do a better job of protecting Kirk Cousins and Risner checks all the boxes.

19. Tennessee Titans

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State. The Titans took Harold Landry in the second round last spring and they add Sweat, who alleviated any concerns about his ability to bend around the edge during a strong Senior Bowl week last month.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. Baker may not be the athlete that Greedy Williams or Byron Murphy is, but he put up better college numbers. He shows good long speed, smooth hips, and the ability to change direction. He was rarely targeted during his senior season in part because his mirroring technique was superb. And with 2016 first-round pick Artie Burns getting benched for much of last season, finding his replacement will be a priority.

21. Seattle Seahawks

Lonnie Johnson, Jr., CB, Kentucky. Johnson looks like a Seahawks cornerback. He's tall, fast and physical, but he's also still very raw. That said, he had a strong Senior Bowl week and some scouts think he could end up being a first-round pick.

22. Baltimore Ravens

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. Harmon is one of our favorites players in this draft class and he'd give Lamar Jackson a legit downfield threat to complement the league's best rushing attack.

23. Houston Texans

Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma. Ford excelled at tackle this season after moving over from guard and he could play either position at the next level. Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times in the regular season for the Texans, where the offensive line clearly needs to be upgraded.

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago)

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida. Polite, who had a breakout season at Florida, has an explosive first step and off-the-chart physical abilities. His knack for getting in the backfield was unrivaled at times this fall, and he'll give Jon Gruden a much-needed legit pass-rushing threat off the edge.

25. Philadelphia Eagles

Gerald Willis, DT, Miami. Willis didn't attend the Senior Bowl but he remains one of the best defensive tackles in a ridiculously deep class of them. His ability to wreak havoc in the backfield will upgrade an Eagles unit that ranked 26th in pressuring the quarterback.

26. Indianapolis Colts

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. Simmons won't be invited to the combine because of a domestic-violence incident when he was in high school but scouts consider him a first-round talent. Simmons was a disruptive interior force last season who often requires double-teams. He has just one sack but he spends games in the backfield, as evidenced by his 15.5 tackles for loss.

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas)

Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama. The Raiders defense needs help everywhere and Wilson is coming off a great season with the Crimson Tide and possesses the skills NFL teams look for in their linebackers these days: Sideline-to-sideline speed, ability to cover athletic tight ends, and a high IQ. Wilson stands out in all these areas.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State. Dillard had a strong Senior Bowl week and scouts love his footwork. And since Philip Rivers might just play forever, the Chargers will need to protect him.

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware. Adderley may be an FCS guy but he looked the part at the Senior Bowl, punctuating his week with an interception in the game. The biggest question might be his size -- is he big enough to play safety over the course of an NFL season? -- because every other aspect of his game has scouts excited.

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans)

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. The Packers traded away Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and 35-year-old cornerback Tramon Williams ended the season at free safety. Thompson's the best safety in this class and with depth at pass rusher, Green Bay gets their centerfielder here.

31. Los Angeles Rams

Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas. He told us during Senior Bowl week that he was "a bigger version of Chandler Jones." It sounds preposterous until you see him play. He can set the edge win the rushing game, routinely collapses the pocket, and shows the motor to regularly be disruptive in the passing game. And with Ndamukong Suh's future uncertain, Omenihu would contribute immediately.

32. New England Patriots

Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina. Samuel had a coming-out party in Mobile where he dominated Senior Bowl week, answering questions about his long speed and his hands in the process. His intelligence coupled with his playmaking ability will put him on the Patriots' radar, especially since the offense was without a genuine deep threat after losing Josh Gordon.