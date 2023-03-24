On Friday, the NFL released dates for voluntary workouts for all 32 teams. The voluntary workout program is divided into three phases, each with different activities and goals.

Phase one starts it all off and goes for two weeks, and can only consist of meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation.

The next three weeks falls under phase two and moves to more drills. Teams are able to do on-field workouts like individual or group instructions and drills as well as "perfect play drills." Walkthrough-style plays with the offense lining up across from other offensive players and the defense lining up across defensive players are also permitted. During this noncontact phase, offenses and defenses cannot line up against each other.

Phase three is four weeks long and allows teams to have a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity. They can perform 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, but without any live contact.

Day 1: April 11

April 11 Voluntary minicamp: April 25-27

April 25-27 OTA workouts: May 22, May 24-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8

May 22, May 24-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 6-9

May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 6-9 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 22, May 24-25, May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8-9

May 22, May 24-25, May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8-9 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1, June 5-6, June 8

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1, June 5-6, June 8 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Day 1: April 10

April 10 Voluntary minicamp: April 25-27

April 25-27 OTA workouts: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8

May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: June 5-6, June 8, June 13-15

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1

May 23-25, May 30-June 1 Mandatory minicamp: June 6-8

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30, June 1-2, June 13-15

May 22-23, May 25, May 30, June 1-2, June 13-15 Mandatory minicamp: June 6-8

Day 1: April 11

April 11 Voluntary minicamp: April 24-26

April 24-26 OTA workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 12-15

May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 12-15 Mandatory minicamp: June 6-8

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Day 1: April 11

April 11 Voluntary minicamp: April 25-27

April 25-27 OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-14

Day 1: April 10

April 10 Voluntary minicamp: April 24-26

April 24-26 OTA workouts: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8

May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-8

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-8 Mandatory minicamp: June 12-14

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 22-24, May 30-June 1, June 6-9

May 22-24, May 30-June 1, June 6-9 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 31-June 2, June 12-15

May 22-23, May 25, May 31-June 2, June 12-15 Mandatory minicamp: June 6-8

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 31-June 2, June 6-7, June 9

May 22-23, May 25, May 31-June 2, June 6-7, June 9 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-14

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-8

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-8 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2 Mandatory minicamp: June 6-8

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-14

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9 Mandatory minicamp: June 12-14

New Orleans

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts : May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Day 1: April 24

April 24 OTA workouts: May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

San Fransisco 49ers

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 22, May 24-25, May 30, June 1-2, June 12-14

May 22, May 24-25, May 30, June 1-2, June 12-14 Mandatory minicamp: June 6-8

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 6-9

May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 6-9 Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Day 1: April 17

April 17 OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 12-15

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 12-15 Mandatory minicamp: June 6-8