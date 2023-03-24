On Friday, the NFL released dates for voluntary workouts for all 32 teams. The voluntary workout program is divided into three phases, each with different activities and goals.
Phase one starts it all off and goes for two weeks, and can only consist of meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation.
The next three weeks falls under phase two and moves to more drills. Teams are able to do on-field workouts like individual or group instructions and drills as well as "perfect play drills." Walkthrough-style plays with the offense lining up across from other offensive players and the defense lining up across defensive players are also permitted. During this noncontact phase, offenses and defenses cannot line up against each other.
Phase three is four weeks long and allows teams to have a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity. They can perform 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, but without any live contact.
Arizona Cardinals
- Day 1: April 11
- Voluntary minicamp: April 25-27
- OTA workouts: May 22, May 24-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15
Atlanta Falcons
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 6-9
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15
Baltimore Ravens
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 22, May 24-25, May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8-9
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15
Buffalo Bills
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1, June 5-6, June 8
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15
Carolina Panthers
- Day 1: April 10
- Voluntary minicamp: April 25-27
- OTA workouts: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15
Chicago Bears
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15
Cincinnati Bengals
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: June 5-6, June 8, June 13-15
Cleveland Browns
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1
- Mandatory minicamp: June 6-8
Dallas Cowboys
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30, June 1-2, June 13-15
- Mandatory minicamp: June 6-8
Denver Broncos
- Day 1: April 11
- Voluntary minicamp: April 24-26
- OTA workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15
Detroit Lions
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 12-15
- Mandatory minicamp: June 6-8
Green Bay Packers
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15
Houston Texans
- Day 1: April 11
- Voluntary minicamp: April 25-27
- OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-14
Indianapolis Colts
- Day 1: April 10
- Voluntary minicamp: April 24-26
- OTA workouts: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-8
- Mandatory minicamp: June 12-14
Kansas City Chiefs
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 22-24, May 30-June 1, June 6-9
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15
Las Vegas Raiders
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 31-June 2, June 12-15
- Mandatory minicamp: June 6-8
Los Angeles Chargers
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 31-June 2, June 6-7, June 9
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-14
Los Angeles Rams
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-8
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15
Miami Dolphins
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2
- Mandatory minicamp: June 6-8
Minnesota Vikings
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-14
New England Patriots
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9
- Mandatory minicamp: June 12-14
New Orleans Saints
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15
New York Jets
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15
Philadelphia Eagles
- Day 1: April 24
- OTA workouts: May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15
San Fransisco 49ers
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15
Seattle Seahawks
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 22, May 24-25, May 30, June 1-2, June 12-14
- Mandatory minicamp: June 6-8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 6-9
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15
Tennessee Titans
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 12-15
- Mandatory minicamp: June 6-8
Washington Commanders
- Day 1: April 17
- OTA workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 13
- Mandatory minicamp: June 6-8