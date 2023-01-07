The NFL playoff races are coming down to the final week, and the Pittsburgh Steelers still have a shot at the final playoff spot in the conference. Thanks to their upset win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers can clinch the final wild card spot in the AFC with a win and losses by the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins in Week 18.
The Green Bay Packers stayed alive in the NFC wild card race with their win over the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay would clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Detroit Lions in Week 18. If the Packers lose and the Seattle Seahawks win, Seattle gets the final playoff spot. The Lions get in with a win over the Packers and a Seahawks loss to the Rams.
Only one week remains until the playoffs begin. Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing in Week 18.
AFC East
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
y-Bills
12
3
0
.800
157
Patriots
8
8
0
.500
+29
|Dolphins
8
8
0
.500
-7
7
9
0
.438
-15
y-clinched division title
Buffalo Bills
What to know: The AFC East champion Bills fell to the No. 2 seed after their game with the Bengals was cancelled following the on-field collapse of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. They clinch the No. 1 seed by beating the Patriots and having the Chiefs lose to the Raiders; remain the No. 2 seed with either a win over New England or a Bengals loss to the Ravens; and fall to the No. 3 seed with a loss and a Cincinnati win.
Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots
New England Patriots
What to know: The Patriots need a win over the Bills in Week 18 to clinch a playoff spot. They hold the No. 7 seed in the conference based on having a better division record than Miami and a head-to-head tiebreaker over Pittsburgh. They can also make the playoffs with a loss if the Steelers and Dolphins also lose and the Jaguars win or tie.
Remaining schedule: at Bills
Miami Dolphins
What to know: Miami needs a win and a Patriots loss to clinch the final playoff spot in the conference. The Patriots hold the tiebreaker thanks to having the best win percentage in division games, while the Dolphins hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers.
Remaining schedule: vs. Jets
New York Jets
What to know: The Jets were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.
Remaining schedule: at Dolphins
AFC North
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
y-Bengals
11
4
0
.733
85
x-Ravens
10
6
0
.625
46
Steelers
8
8
0
.500
-52
e-Browns
7
9
0
.438
-6
x- clinched playoff spot; e- eliminated from playoffs
Cincinnati Bengals
What to know: By way of their cancelled game versus the Bills, the Bengals clinched the AFC North title for the second straight season. However, if they lose to the Ravens on Sunday and the Chargers win -- therefore pitting the third-seeded Bengals against the sixth-seeded Ravens in the wild-card round -- a coin flip would determine who gets home field for that game. (For more on why this would happen, click here.)
If the Bengals defeat the Ravens and the Bills lose to the Patriots, Cincinnati would jump to the No. 2 seed. They cannot earn the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye.
Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
What to know: The Ravens cannot win the AFC North due to the Bills and Bengals being cancelled Monday night, but they can still earn a home playoff game if they beat the Bengals and the Chargers win -- setting up a Ravens-Bengals rematch in the wild-card round -- and then win a coin flip. The Ravens can move up to the No. 5 seed with a win and a Chargers loss.
Remaining schedule: at Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
What to know: The Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive with their win over the Raiders. Pittsburgh makes the playoffs with a win and a Dolphins and Patriots loss in Week 18.
Remaining schedule: vs. Browns
Cleveland Browns
What to know: The Browns have been eliminated from the playoffs, and also played a role in eliminating the Commanders from the playoffs Sunday.
Remaining schedule: at Steelers
AFC South
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
8
8
0
.500
+50
7
9
0
.438
-57
e-Colts
4
11
1
.281
-137
e- Texans
2
12
1
.156
-132
e - eliminated from playoffs
Jacksonville Jaguars
What to know: The Jaguars remain in first place in the AFC South after beating the Texans, but the division title will be decided in Week 18, when Jacksonville plays host to the Titans. The Jaguars can get in as a wild card with a loss in Week 18 if the Dolphins, Patriots and Steelers all lose.
Remaining schedule: vs. Titans
Tennessee Titans
What to know: The Titans need to beat the Jaguars in Week 18 to win the AFC South and clinch a playoff spot. They can't get in as a wild card.
Remaining schedule: at Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts
What to know: The Colts are eliminated from the playoffs and currently hold the No. 5 pick in the draft.
Remaining schedule: vs. Texans
Houston Texans
What to know: The Texans are eliminated from playoff contention and have the worst record in the NFL.
Remaining schedule: at Colts
AFC West
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
y-Chiefs
13
3
0
.800
106
x-Chargers
10
6
0
.571
-11
e-Raiders
6
10
0
.400
-2
e-Broncos
4
112
0
.267
-72
y- clinched division title; x- clinched playoff spot; e - eliminated from playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs
What to know: The Chiefs moved up to the No. 1 seed after the Bills-Bengals game got cancelled Monday night. They clinch the top seed and a first-round bye with either a win over the Raiders or a Bills loss.
Remaining schedule: at Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
What to know: The Chargers are in possession of the No. 5 seed in the AFC (and can't get any lower than No. 6 in the standings). They clinch the No. 5 seed with a win Sunday.
Remaining schedule: at Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
What to know: The Raiders are eliminated from the playoffs. They currently hold the No. 7 pick in the draft.
Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs
Denver Broncos
What to know: The Broncos have been eliminated from the playoffs and their first-round pick (No. 3 overall) goes to the Seahawks.
Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers
NFC East
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
x-Eagles
13
3
0
.813
127
x-Cowboys
12
4
0
.750
145
x-Giants
9
6
1
.594
0
e- Commanders
7
8
1
.469
-42
x- clinched playoff spot; e-eliminated from playoffs
Philadelphia Eagles
What to know: The Eagles still control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, just needing a win to wrap up home-field advantage and the NFC East title. A win (or a Cowboys loss) wraps up the NFC East. If Philadelphia loses, a Dallas and San Francisco loss wraps up home-field advantage as well.
Remaining schedule: vs. Giants
Dallas Cowboys
What to know: The Cowboys kept their NFC East hopes alive with Thursday's win over the Titans and the Eagles' loss to the Saints. Dallas needs to win in Week 18 and Philadelphia to lose for Dallas to win the division. To get home-field advantage, Dallas needs to win and have Philadelphia and San Francisco lose.
Remaining schedule: at Commanders
New York Giants
What to know: The Giants clinched a playoff spot with their victory Sunday. New York can't go any higher or lower than the No. 6 seed.
Remaining schedule: at Eagles
Washington Commanders
What to know: The Commanders were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Browns and the Packers beating the Vikings.
Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys
NFC North
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
y-Vikings
12
4
0
.800
-19
Lions
8
8
0
.500
+22
Packers
8
8
0
.500
+3
e-Bears
3
13
0
.188
-121
y-clinched division title; e - eliminated from playoffs
Minnesota Vikings
What to know: The Vikings were eliminated from contention for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with their loss to the Packers. Minnesota can get the No. 2 seed with a win and a 49ers loss in Week 18.
Remaining schedule: at Bears
Detroit Lions
What to know: The Lions can make the playoffs with a win over the Packers and a Seahawks loss to the Rams in Week 18. Seattle holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Detroit and the Lions hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Packers.
Remaining schedule: at Packers
Green Bay Packers
What to know: The Packers can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Lions in Week 18, despite being the No. 9 seed heading into the final week. Green Bay would hold the conference record tiebreaker with a win Sunday, which is why they would leapfrog both teams.
Remaining schedule: vs. Lions
Chicago Bears
What to know: The Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention. They have the worst record in the NFC.
Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings
NFC South
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
8
8
0
.500
-32
e-Saints
7
9
0
.438
-12
e-Panthers
6
10
0
.375
-30
e-Falcons
6
10
0
.375
-34
e - eliminated from playoffs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
What to know: The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a win over the Panthers. Tampa Bay is locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs.
Remaining schedule: at Falcons
Carolina Panthers
What to know: The Panthers were eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Buccaneers Sunday. They have the No. 9 pick in the draft heading into the final week.
Remaining schedule: at Saints
New Orleans Saints
What to know: The Saints were eliminated from the NFC South race with a Buccaneers win Sunday and overall postseason contention with the Packers' win. They have no first round-pick after trading it to the Eagles (currently No. 10 in the draft).
Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers
Atlanta Falcons
What to know: The Falcons are eliminated from playoff contention. They hold the No. 8 pick in the draft.
Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers
NFC West
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
y-49ers
12
4
0
.750
148
Seahawks
8
8
0
.500
+3
e-Rams
5
11
0
.313
-74
e-Cardinals
4
12
0
.250
-84
y-clinched division title; e- eliminated from playoffs
San Francisco 49ers
What to know: The 49ers are the No. 2 seed in the NFC with their win over the Raiders, and will be at least that heading into the playoffs. A win in Week 18 with an Eagles loss clinches home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks
What to know: The Seahawks need a win and a Packers loss to clinch the final playoff spot, even through Seattle holds the No. 7 seed heading into Week 18. Green Bay would hold the conference record tiebreaker with a win Sunday, which is why the Packers would leapfrog Detroit and Seattle. If Detriot beats Green Bay, all Seattle needs to do is win.
Remaining schedule: vs. Rams
Los Angeles Rams
What to know: The Rams are eliminated from the playoffs and their No. 6 pick goes to the Lions.
Remaining schedule: at Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals
What to know: The Cardinals are eliminated from the playoffs. They currently hold the No. 4 pick in the draft.
Remaining schedule: at 49ers