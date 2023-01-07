The NFL playoff races are coming down to the final week, and the Pittsburgh Steelers still have a shot at the final playoff spot in the conference. Thanks to their upset win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers can clinch the final wild card spot in the AFC with a win and losses by the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins in Week 18.

The Green Bay Packers stayed alive in the NFC wild card race with their win over the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay would clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Detroit Lions in Week 18. If the Packers lose and the Seattle Seahawks win, Seattle gets the final playoff spot. The Lions get in with a win over the Packers and a Seahawks loss to the Rams.

Only one week remains until the playoffs begin. Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing in Week 18.

AFC East



W L T PCT DIFF y-Bills 12 3 0 .800 157 Patriots 8 8 0 .500 +29 Dolphins 8 8 0 .500 -7 Jets 7 9 0 .438 -15

y-clinched division title

Buffalo Bills



What to know: The AFC East champion Bills fell to the No. 2 seed after their game with the Bengals was cancelled following the on-field collapse of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. They clinch the No. 1 seed by beating the Patriots and having the Chiefs lose to the Raiders; remain the No. 2 seed with either a win over New England or a Bengals loss to the Ravens; and fall to the No. 3 seed with a loss and a Cincinnati win.

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots

New England Patriots

What to know: The Patriots need a win over the Bills in Week 18 to clinch a playoff spot. They hold the No. 7 seed in the conference based on having a better division record than Miami and a head-to-head tiebreaker over Pittsburgh. They can also make the playoffs with a loss if the Steelers and Dolphins also lose and the Jaguars win or tie.

Remaining schedule: at Bills

Miami Dolphins

What to know: Miami needs a win and a Patriots loss to clinch the final playoff spot in the conference. The Patriots hold the tiebreaker thanks to having the best win percentage in division games, while the Dolphins hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jets

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins

AFC North



W L T PCT DIFF y-Bengals 11 4 0 .733 85 x-Ravens 10 6 0 .625 46 Steelers 8 8 0 .500 -52 e-Browns 7 9 0 .438 -6

x- clinched playoff spot; e- eliminated from playoffs

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: By way of their cancelled game versus the Bills, the Bengals clinched the AFC North title for the second straight season. However, if they lose to the Ravens on Sunday and the Chargers win -- therefore pitting the third-seeded Bengals against the sixth-seeded Ravens in the wild-card round -- a coin flip would determine who gets home field for that game. (For more on why this would happen, click here.)

If the Bengals defeat the Ravens and the Bills lose to the Patriots, Cincinnati would jump to the No. 2 seed. They cannot earn the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye.

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens cannot win the AFC North due to the Bills and Bengals being cancelled Monday night, but they can still earn a home playoff game if they beat the Bengals and the Chargers win -- setting up a Ravens-Bengals rematch in the wild-card round -- and then win a coin flip. The Ravens can move up to the No. 5 seed with a win and a Chargers loss.

Remaining schedule: at Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive with their win over the Raiders. Pittsburgh makes the playoffs with a win and a Dolphins and Patriots loss in Week 18.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns

Cleveland Browns

What to know: The Browns have been eliminated from the playoffs, and also played a role in eliminating the Commanders from the playoffs Sunday.

Remaining schedule: at Steelers

AFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Jaguars 8 8 0 .500 +50 Titans 7 9 0 .438 -57 e-Colts 4 11 1 .281 -137 e- Texans 2 12 1 .156 -132

e - eliminated from playoffs

Jacksonville Jaguars



What to know: The Jaguars remain in first place in the AFC South after beating the Texans, but the division title will be decided in Week 18, when Jacksonville plays host to the Titans. The Jaguars can get in as a wild card with a loss in Week 18 if the Dolphins, Patriots and Steelers all lose.

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans need to beat the Jaguars in Week 18 to win the AFC South and clinch a playoff spot. They can't get in as a wild card.

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are eliminated from the playoffs and currently hold the No. 5 pick in the draft.

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans are eliminated from playoff contention and have the worst record in the NFL.

Remaining schedule: at Colts

AFC West



W L T PCT DIFF y-Chiefs 13 3 0 .800 106 x-Chargers 10 6 0 .571 -11 e-Raiders 6 10 0 .400 -2 e-Broncos 4 112 0 .267 -72

y- clinched division title; x- clinched playoff spot; e - eliminated from playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs moved up to the No. 1 seed after the Bills-Bengals game got cancelled Monday night. They clinch the top seed and a first-round bye with either a win over the Raiders or a Bills loss.

Remaining schedule: at Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers are in possession of the No. 5 seed in the AFC (and can't get any lower than No. 6 in the standings). They clinch the No. 5 seed with a win Sunday.

Remaining schedule: at Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders are eliminated from the playoffs. They currently hold the No. 7 pick in the draft.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos

What to know: The Broncos have been eliminated from the playoffs and their first-round pick (No. 3 overall) goes to the Seahawks.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers

NFC East



W L T PCT DIFF x-Eagles 13 3 0 .813 127 x-Cowboys 12 4 0 .750 145 x-Giants 9 6 1 .594 0 e- Commanders 7 8 1 .469 -42

x- clinched playoff spot; e-eliminated from playoffs

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles still control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, just needing a win to wrap up home-field advantage and the NFC East title. A win (or a Cowboys loss) wraps up the NFC East. If Philadelphia loses, a Dallas and San Francisco loss wraps up home-field advantage as well.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys kept their NFC East hopes alive with Thursday's win over the Titans and the Eagles' loss to the Saints. Dallas needs to win in Week 18 and Philadelphia to lose for Dallas to win the division. To get home-field advantage, Dallas needs to win and have Philadelphia and San Francisco lose.

Remaining schedule: at Commanders

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants clinched a playoff spot with their victory Sunday. New York can't go any higher or lower than the No. 6 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Eagles

Washington Commanders

What to know: The Commanders were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Browns and the Packers beating the Vikings.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys

NFC North



W L T PCT DIFF y-Vikings 12 4 0 .800 -19 Lions 8 8 0 .500 +22 Packers 8 8 0 .500 +3 e-Bears 3 13 0 .188 -121

y-clinched division title; e - eliminated from playoffs

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings were eliminated from contention for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with their loss to the Packers. Minnesota can get the No. 2 seed with a win and a 49ers loss in Week 18.

Remaining schedule: at Bears

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions can make the playoffs with a win over the Packers and a Seahawks loss to the Rams in Week 18. Seattle holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Detroit and the Lions hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Packers.

Remaining schedule: at Packers

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Lions in Week 18, despite being the No. 9 seed heading into the final week. Green Bay would hold the conference record tiebreaker with a win Sunday, which is why they would leapfrog both teams.

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention. They have the worst record in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings

NFC South



W L T PCT DIFF y-Buccaneers 8 8 0 .500 -32 e-Saints 7 9 0 .438 -12 e-Panthers 6 10 0 .375 -30 e-Falcons 6 10 0 .375 -34

e - eliminated from playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a win over the Panthers. Tampa Bay is locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Remaining schedule: at Falcons

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers were eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Buccaneers Sunday. They have the No. 9 pick in the draft heading into the final week.

Remaining schedule: at Saints

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints were eliminated from the NFC South race with a Buccaneers win Sunday and overall postseason contention with the Packers' win. They have no first round-pick after trading it to the Eagles (currently No. 10 in the draft).

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons are eliminated from playoff contention. They hold the No. 8 pick in the draft.

Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers

NFC West



W L T PCT DIFF y-49ers 12 4 0 .750 148 Seahawks 8 8 0 .500 +3 e-Rams 5 11 0 .313 -74 e-Cardinals 4 12 0 .250 -84

y-clinched division title; e- eliminated from playoffs

San Francisco 49ers



What to know: The 49ers are the No. 2 seed in the NFC with their win over the Raiders, and will be at least that heading into the playoffs. A win in Week 18 with an Eagles loss clinches home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks need a win and a Packers loss to clinch the final playoff spot, even through Seattle holds the No. 7 seed heading into Week 18. Green Bay would hold the conference record tiebreaker with a win Sunday, which is why the Packers would leapfrog Detroit and Seattle. If Detriot beats Green Bay, all Seattle needs to do is win.

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: The Rams are eliminated from the playoffs and their No. 6 pick goes to the Lions.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals are eliminated from the playoffs. They currently hold the No. 4 pick in the draft.

Remaining schedule: at 49ers