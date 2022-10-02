Philadelphia will try to remain one of the few undefeated teams in the NFL when it hosts Jacksonville during the Week 4 NFL schedule. The Eagles opened the season with a narrow win over Detroit before beating Minnesota and Washington by double-digits. Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Week 4 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week.

The Eagles are one of just two teams favored by at least six points in the latest Week 4 NFL Vegas odds. Green Bay is the heaviest favorite of the week (-9.5) in its matchup against New England, but should you back the Packers with your Week 4 NFL bets? All of the Week 4 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 4 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 4 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 4 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 4 NFL picks is that the Steelers (-3.5) cover against the Jets. Coach Robert Saleh says he expects Zach Wilson (knee) to be under center, but he's not necessarily an upgrade over Joe Flacco. Last year, Wilson ranked last in completion percentage, touchdown-to-interception ratio, passer rating, and sacks per game.

That last stat could be the biggest concern come Sunday since Jets left tackle George Fant exited his last game. New York is already without its top two offensive tackles, so they could be down to No. 4 and No. 5 at the position if Fant can't suit up. With or without Fant, the model predicts Pittsburgh's defense to wreak havoc in the backfield since it projects the Steelers to have four sacks. Pittsburgh is forecasted to win by eight points, per the model and thus cover in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of its Week 4 NFL predictions: The Lions (-3.5) cover the spread at home versus the Seahawks. The Lions have covered the spread in all three games this season, including a 28-24 loss at Minnesota last week. Their offense has scored at least 24 points in all three of their games.

Seattle's offense has not looked strong without Russell Wilson at the helm, scoring fewer than 16 points per game. The Seahawks were not competitive in their first road game of the season, getting blown out in a 27-7 final at San Francisco. Detroit has covered the spread in six consecutive home games, while Seattle has only covered once in its last six games against NFC North opponents. The Lions are covering the spread more than 50% of the time, while the Under (48) is cashing in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 4 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 4 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 4 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Oct. 2

Vikings at Saints (+4, 42)

Browns at Falcons (+1, 47.5)

Bills at Ravens (+3, 51)

Commanders at Cowboys (-3, 41.5)

Seahawks at Lions (-3.5, 48)

Chargers at Texans (+5.5, 45)

Titans at Colts (-3.5, 43)

Bears at Giants (-3, 39)

Jaguars at Eagles (-6.5, 45.5)

Jets at Steelers (-3.5, 41.5)

Cardinals at Panthers (-1, 43.5)

Patriots at Packers (-9.5, 40)

Broncos at Raiders (-2.5, 45)

Chiefs at Buccaneers (PK, 45.5)

Monday, Oct. 3

Rams at 49ers (-1.5, 42.5)