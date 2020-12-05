Two of the top teams in the AFC tangle on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns visit the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are 8-3 and a game ahead of the Colts in the AFC South standings, while the Browns are also 8-3 and could be part of the NFL playoff picture. The Titans are favored by 5.5 in the latest NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook, but should you back them to cover one of the larger NFL spreads of the week? All of the Week 13 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 13 NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for Week 13

One of the top Week 13 NFL picks the model recommends: The Packers (-9) cover as home favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games against NFC opponents, while the Eagles are 1-4 against the number in their last five road games.

SportsLine's model says Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a successful afternoon against the Eagles' secondary, throwing for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns. It also says the Packers cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations. The over (49) hits well over 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 13 NFL predictions from the model: The Titans (-5.5) cover against the Browns in a game with plenty of implications for the 2020 NFL playoff picture. Cleveland is 8-3 and well-positioned in the 2020 NFL Playoff picture as the top wild-card team in the AFC, but that success hasn't translated against the spread.

The Browns have covered just once in their last six games and are 1-4 against the spread on the road this season. Tennessee also pounded Cleveland 43-13 in their 2019 matchup, a game the Browns were favored by 5.5 points.

The Browns just gave up a 22-128-1 rushing line to Jacksonville running back James Robinson, so SportsLine's model is calling for Derrick Henry to smash 100 yards on the ground. Tennessee covers in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (53) hits well over 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 13 NFL picks

NFL odds, matchups for Week 13

Sunday, Dec. 6

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears (-3, 45)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins (-10.5, 42.5)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans (+3, 51)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Minnesota Vikings (-10, 51)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets (+8, 46.5)

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons (+3, 46)

Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans (-5.5, 53)

New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks (-10.5, 47.5)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 48)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers (-9, 49)

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5, 47)

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-13.5, 51)

Monday, Dec. 7

Washington Football Teams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-7, 43.5)

Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers (-1, 47)

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens (-7.5, 45)