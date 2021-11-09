The Odell Beckham Jr. era in Cleveland is officially over. The Browns granting Odell his release after a tumultuous week that included Beckham's father ripping quarterback Baker Mayfield, the team trying to trade him leading up to Tuesday's deadline, and Cleveland excusing him from practice with coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly telling the team that Beckham was essentially no longer a part of the organization. Well, that is now official and Beckham has headed to waivers.

While many folks may be familiar with a waiver wire process thanks to their fantasy football leagues, it's rare that a player of Beckham's talent and stature actually becomes subject to waivers in the midst of the season. For those who may be curious as to where Beckham may end up and if your team could have the inside track on him on the waiver wire, you'll be able to see a rundown of the current order below.

After Week 3, the waiver wire order is set in reverse order of the current standings in the league. So, that would mean the 0-8 Lions would have the top priority to claim Beckham if they so choose, while the 8-1 Cardinals have the lowest priority.

Current NFL waiver order heading into Week 10 (with cap space)

Naturally, it'll be fascinating to see if any team decides to place a claim on Beckham and if the receiver tries to force his way to a certain destination by telling clubs if he'd play for them or not. The New Orleans Saints were one team reportedly interested in acquiring him at the deadline, but no deal came about. Sean Payton has already said that the Saints won't claim him, however, and the Lions have also said as much.

Beckham will be subject to waivers on Monday, so we may know at the start of next week where his next stop in the NFL will be. If he goes unclaimed, he'll be an unrestricted free agent and be able to sign wherever he likes.

