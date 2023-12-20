Just three weeks remain in the 2023 regular season and this weekend's holiday slate is primed to feature several matchups that could shake up the playoff picture. The Ravens, Chiefs, Dolphins and Lions could all clinch their respective divisions if the dominos fall in their favor, while the Browns also have the potential to clinch a playoff spot this weekend. As is the case throughout every season, injuries are set to be a key storyline for this weekend.

With most of the league getting on the practice field for the first time on Wednesday, let's take the temperature of the various injury situations. Below, you'll find the initial injury reports for teams playing on Sunday, the second practice report for the Bengals, Steelers, Bills, and Chargers leading up to their Saturday matchups, and the final injury report for Saints-Rams, who'll kick off Week 16 on Thursday.

Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that Chris Olave will play Thursday night, and that holds true in the final injury report with the wideout logging a full practice and not carrying any game designation for the Week 16 opener. New Orleans may be without Miller as he is listed as questionable after being limited both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Los Angeles is relatively healthy entering this matchup with Tomlinson the only player ruled out. Noteboom is questionable after not practicing this week, but the team will get back Rob Havenstein as the right tackle carries no designation.

Cincinnati Bengals (-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday

Ja'Marr Chase did not practice for the second straight day due to a shoulder injury that forced him out of last week's overtime win early. That puts his prospects of playing this weekend in serious doubt. Outside of Chase, every other Bengals player was a full participant at practice.

Kenny Pickett was limited in practice for the second day in a row as the Steelers quarterback works his way back from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for the past few weeks. Guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) returned on a limited basis after missing Tuesday's opening session. Meanwhile, safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), and Trenton Thompson both did not practice for the second straight day.

Buffalo Bills (-12) at Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday

After conducting a walk-through practice on Tuesday, the Bills hit the field on Wednesday and were without running back James Cook, who is battling an illness. The only other Buffalo player missing from the session due to an ailment was defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (wrist). Defensive end A.J. Epenesa (rib), defensive end Leonard Floyd (wrist, rib), safety Micah Hyde (neck stinger), running back Ty Johnson (shoulder), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (pectoral), and tight end Dalton Kincaid (shoulder) were limited.

Los Angeles was missing receiver Keenan Allen (heel) and defensive back Deane Leonard (heel) from practice. Cornerback Essang Bassey (concussion), linebacker Tanner Muse (knee), linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring), tackle Trey Pipkins III (wrist), and defensive lineman Nick Williams (shoulder) were all limited.

The Colts held a walk-through practice on Wednesday, so their initial report is an estimation. That said, the team listed Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion) as a limited participant and running back Jonathan Taylor (who has been sidelined with a thumb injury) as a full participant. Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (ankle) was limited, while center Jack Anderson (illness), kicker Matt Gay (right hip), running back Zack Moss (forearm), linebacker Segun Olubi (hip) and offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee) were all held out.

The Falcons held out defensive lineman David Onyemata (ankle) and offensive lineman Kaleb McGary (knee) out of Wednesday's practice. Calais Campbell and Cordarrelle Patterson also missed the session but were given rest days. Offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom (ankle), Drew Dalman (ankle), and Jake Matthews (knee) were all limited while outside linebacker Bud Dupree (back) was a full participant after being inactive in Week 15.

Tennessee's injury report to begin the week was a lengthy one and headlined by Will Levis, who missed the session due to an ankle injury. If he cannot play, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Wednesday that Ryan Tannehill would start at quarterback. Along with Levis, the Titans were without guard Daniel Brunskill (ankle), center Aaron Brewer (ankle), receiver Treylon Burks (illness), linebacker Jack Gibbens (back), linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring), safety Amani Hooker (knee), defensive lineman TK McLendon Jr. (shoulder), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip), receiver Kyle Phillips (hamstring), safety K'Von Wallace (quad), tight end Trevon Wesco (shin), and receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Detroit Lions (-3) at Minnesota Vikings

The Lions were missing cornerback Jerry Jacobs (hamstring) and tight end Brock Wright (hip) from practice on Wednesday. The club also limited linebacker Derrick Barnes (shoulder), fullback Jason Cabinda (still on IR), defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (still on IR), defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike (knee), and tackle Penei Sewell.

Minnesota held a walk-through on Wednesday so the first report is merely an estimation. That said, the Vikings held out defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (back), offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (ankle), receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion), cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (hamstring), running back Alexander Mattison (ankle), and pass rusher Danielle Hunter (illness). Defensive end Jonathan Bullard and defensive tackle Sheldon Day were both limited due to ankle injuries.

Running back Brian Robinson missed practice due to his hamstring injury. He was joined by center Tyler Larsen (knee), offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (calf), and running back Jonathan Williams (concussion) as those who the Commanders put on the shelf to begin the week. Defensive tackle John Ridgeway (foot) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (hamstring) were limited.

The Jets held out Zach Wilson (concussion) to begin the week of practice. Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) -- who was activated onto the 53-man roster but is not expected to play again this year -- also did not practice along with defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (hip). Meanwhile, running back Israel Abanikanda (ankle), offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (knee, shoulder), receiver Jason Brownlee (ankle), defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes (elbow), defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee), and defensive back Jordan Whitehead (knee) were all limited.

Green Bay held out linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (neck), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (shoulder), receiver Jayden Reed (toe, chest), safety Darnell Savage (shoulder), and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) from the opening practice of the week. Corner Jaire Alexander (shoulder), running back A.J. Dillon (thumb), linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (toe), running back Aaron Jones (knee, finger), safety Jonathan Owens (knee), defensive lineman T.J. Slaton (knee), tackle Luke Tenuta (ankle), linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder), receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), and running back Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) were limited.

The Panthers do seem to be hit with a bug as several players were either out or limited due to an illness. Most notably, linebackers Brian Burns and Marquis Haynes (also dealing with a back injury) were out with an illness to begin the week. Tight end Tommy Tremble, offensive tackle David Sharpe, and safety Xavier Woods were limited due to an illness. Meanwhile, Carolina was also without linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and offensive tackle Taylor Moton (knee, rest) and gave corner Troy Hill and receiver Adam Thielen rest days.

Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at Houston Texans

The Browns were missing guard Joel Bitonio (back, knee), linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral), and free safety Juan Thornhill (calf) on Wednesday due to injury. Linebacker Anthony Walker (knee), center Ethan Pocic (stinger), running back Kareem Hunt (groin), running back Jerome Ford (wrist), quarterback Joe Flacco (calf), and offensive tackle Geron Christian (shoulder) were limited.

C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol and did not join his teammates when they hit the practice field on Wednesday. Defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring), tight end Brevin Jordan (illness), guard Shaq Mason (calf), receiver John Metchie III (illness), tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee), and safety Jimmie Ward (concussion) also did not practice. Meanwhile, receiver Noah Brown (knee), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (hip), receiver Nico Collins (calf), linebacker Denzel Perryman (Achilles), and receiver Robert Woods (rest) were all limited.

The Jaguars began the week of practice without quarterback Trevor Lawrence due to a concussion (also listed as an ankle injury). Receiver Zay Jones (knee, hamstring) was also sidelined for the first session of the week. Cornerback Christian Braswell (hamstring), cornerback Tyson Campbell (quad), safety Andre Cisco (groin), offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (knee), offensive lineman Walker Little (hamstring) and tight end Brenton Strange (foot) were all limited.

Tampa Bay conducted a walk-through on Wednesday, so the first injury report is an estimation. That said, everyone was accounted for with defensive lineman Will Gholston (knee, ankle), wideout Chris Godwin (knee), and nose tackle Vita Vea (toe) practicing on a limited basis.

The Cardinals held out wideout Marquise Brown from the first practice of the week due to a heel injury. He was joined by linebacker Victor Dimukeje (foot), receiver Greg Dortch (shoulder), and corner Garrett Williams (knee) who all also missed practice due to injury. Safety Andre Chachere (shoulder) and defensive lineman Kevin Strong (knee) were limited along with corners Antonio Hamilton (calf) and Bobby Price (quad).

Chicago was without seven players to begin the week of practice: running back Travis Homer (hamstring), offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (concussion), defensive back Jaylon Jones (calf), receiver Darnell Mooney (illness), linebacker Noah Sewell (knee), receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral), and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker (leg).

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins (-1.5)

Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill did not practice on Wednesday after missing last week's game due to an ankle injury. However, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that keeping him sidelined for this session is part of the process to make sure he's "all cylinders go" for Dallas.

The Patriots were missing tight end Hunter Henry (knee), offensive tackle Conor McDermott (concussion), safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) from Wednesday's opening practice. They also limited seven players: defensive lineman Christian Barmore (shoulder), linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle, hand), cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee), special teamer Matthew Slater (hamstring), receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), and linebacker Jahlani Tavai (ankle).

The Broncos held out linebacker Nik Bonitto (knee) and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring, foot) from practice. Denver also limited outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (ankle) and tackle Alex Palczewski (knee).