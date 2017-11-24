Week 12 NFL schedule: Tyrod Taylor returns as starter for Bills, other things to watch

Here's the schedule for Sunday and Monday in Week 12, along with 10 things that intrigue me:

Schedule

Sunday

Bils at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Panthers at Jets, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Bears at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Seahawks at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Broncos at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Saints at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Packers at Steelers, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)



Monday

Texans at Ravens, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (GameTracker)

How will Tyrod Taylor respond a week after being benched?

The great mystery is why Taylor was benched last week in the first place. The Bills threw rookie Nathan Peterman to the wolves starting him against the fierce Chargers front. All he did was throw five picks. Taylor came off the bench and did some good things and the offense looked much better. He didn't seem to sulk at all, which is a good thing. Now he's back in against the Chiefs on the road in a tough spot. It's the right thing to do.

Can the Chiefs find some offense?

Early in the season, the Chiefs were rolling up big numbers and scoring a lot. But in recent weeks, the offense has looked ordinary. The gimmicks that worked early on haven't worked lately. In the last two games, the Chiefs have scored a total of 26 points, nine last week against the Giants. They need to get back to playing more conventional offense with Kareem Hunt pounding the football. The gimmicky stuff is nice, but not all the time.

Which QB will have the better game, Drew Brees or Jared Goff?

I know they don't face each other, but this is a game matching two of the better passers in the league this year. Brees hasn't been forced to throw as much, but he's still having a good season and he rallied the Saints from down 15 last week in the fourth quarter to beat the Redskins. Goff is coming off a down game against the Vikings last week, but this is a chance to get back home and get the Rams' high-scoring offense back on track. The Saints defense has been good this season, but it had problems last week against the Redskins.

Future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald vs. Jaguars corner Jalen Ramsey

Fitzgerald isn't the receiver he was a few years ago, but he is still the top target for the Cardinals and a player who can be a handful for any corner. Ramsey, who is arguably the best corner in the league, said he's been looking forward to facing Fitzgerald for a long time and has the utmost respect for him. Fitzgerald doesn't run like he used to, but he is crafty and will present a nice challenge for the confident Ramsey.

What will the return of tight end Greg Olsen mean for the Panthers offense?

When he's on the field, he's Cam Newton's top target. Without him, the passing game has struggled. But he is expected back Sunday against the Jets after missing the past nine weeks with a Jones fracture of his foot. He had 34 catches of 20 yards or more over the 2015-16 seasons. The Panthers have 29 total this year as a team.

Will the firing of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. help turn the Raiders defense around?

The Raiders are 26th in total defense, 21st in scoring defense and 31st in net yards per pass play. They have had trouble all year, which is why Norton Jr. was fired. John Pagano, who was the coordinator with the Chargers the past five seasons, takes over. The talent level isn't great in Oakland on defense, but they had to do something. They will be facing Paxton Lynch, who will be making his first start of the year for the Broncos at quarterback.

How will Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky fare against the Eagles front?

Trubisky is making progress, and playing him is the right thing to do. But playing the Eagles' aggressive front on the road will be a real challenge for Trubisky. These are the types of games that will show if a rookie can handle things for the long run. The way the Eagles attack and have a ball-hawking secondary will pose a real challenge for Trubisky.

Can the Falcons continue their upward climb from the past two weeks?

Receiver Julio Jones said the team has the swagger back after it beat the Seahawks last week. That's an impressive victory, and they would be a playoff team right now if the season ended, as the sixth seed. But this is a team capable of so much more. They have five division games left on their schedule, starting this week against Tampa Bay. The Falcons could be ready to make a big push to win the division and do a lot more. Maybe the Super Bowl hangover has been cured.

Do the Cleveland Browns have a chance to get their first victory?

Yes, they have a chance. Will they win it? No. The Browns have been feisty the past few games, but they just don't do enough on offense to go into Cincinnati and beat the Bengals, who are still alive in the playoff race. The Bengals are ranked second in yards per play on defense, which should make it a challenge for the Browns to move the football.

Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell against this former team

The Jaguars signed Campbell this spring as a big-ticket free agent from Arizona, and he's in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. That's how well he's playing for the top-ranked defense in the league. The Cardinals thought they had a good replacement for him in Robert Nkemdiche, but it hasn't worked out that way. Campbell was always well liked in Arizona and he isn't one to rock the boat when playing his former team. But they sure need to block him this week.



