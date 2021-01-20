Alabama suffered losses to Stanford, Clemson and Western Kentucky in the first month of this season, at which point some were describing the Crimson Tide as one of college basketball's biggest disappointments not named Kentucky. Meantime, Nate Oats questioned the sincerity of Mike Krzyzewski after the Hall of Fame coach wondered aloud whether it was appropriate to be playing games in this manner during a raging pandemic that's already killed more than 400,000 Americans. So to the extent Alabama's program was creating any headlines, they were mostly bad ones.

But that all seems in the past now.

Alabama is suddenly one of the sport's biggest and best stories because of an eight-game winning streak featuring one impressive victory after another. The Crimson Tide have backed wins over Tennessee and Florida with a 20-point blowout of Kentucky, a 31-point blowout of Arkansas and, on Tuesday night, a 30-point blowout at LSU -- the final score was 105-75 -- in which the Crimson Tide attempted 43 3-pointers and made an SEC-record 23 of them.

John Petty was 8 of 10 from beyond the arc. Jayvon Quinerly was 6 of 7. Joshua Primo was 6 of 8.

"This was the first time I have been a part of a game where multiple guys made that many 3s," Petty said. "It was just our mentality going in. We knew what was at stake."

Among the things at stake was sole possession of first place in the SEC. If Alabama had lost at LSU, it would have dropped into a tie with Will Wade's Tigers atop the league standings. Instead, the Crimson Tide are now 12-3 overall and 7-0 in the SEC. They have a two-game lead in the loss column of the league standings over LSU, Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky after making 47.7% of the 109 3-pointers they've attempted in their past three outings.

Alabama is up to No. 10 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Mississippi State.

Wednesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 6 Alabama 8 Tennessee Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Gonzaga's perfect record is headlined by double-digit wins over Iowa, Kansas and Virginia. The Zags are projected to be double-digit favorites in every game between now and Selection Sunday. -- 14-0 2 Baylor Baylor's perfect record is highlighted by victories over Kansas, Texas Tech and Illinois. The Bears are the only undefeated team left that plays in a power conference. -- 13-0 3 Villanova Villanova's resume is highlighted by wins over Texas, Seton Hall and Marquette. The Wildcats will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Providence. -- 9-1 4 Iowa Iowa's four Quadrant 1 victories are against Minnesota, Maryland, Rutgers and Northwestern. The Hawkeyes will take a five-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Indiana. -- 12-2 5 Michigan Michigan's body of work features wins over Wisconsin, Minnesota and Maryland (twice). The Wolverines' only loss came last weekend at Minnesota. -- 12-1 6 Texas Texas' most impressive wins are road wins at Kansas and West Virginia. Both of the Longhorns' losses are considered Quadrant 1 defeats. -- 11-2 7 Kansas Kansas' resume includes victories over West Virginia, Texas Tech and Creighton. Three of the Jayhawks' four losses are to schools ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. 1 10-4 8 W. Virginia Six of West Virginia's nine wins have come against top-100 KenPom teams. All four of the Mountaineers' losses are considered Quadrant 1 losses. 1 9-4 9 Houston Houston owns six wins in the first two quadrants - most notably a double-digit victory over Texas Tech. The Cougars will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Tulsa. 1 11-1 10 Alabama Alabama's eight-game winning streak includes double-digit victories over Florida, Kentucky, Arkansas and LSU. The Crimson Tide have made 52 3-pointers in their past three games. 6 12-3 11 Minnesota Minnesota owns Quadrant 1 wins over Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State and Saint Louis. All four of the Golden Gophers' losses have come inside the first quadrant. -- 11-4 12 Texas Tech Texas Tech's resume is highlighted by a road win at Texas. Three of the Red Raiders' four losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. -- 11-4 13 Wisconsin Wisconsin's resume is highlighted by wins over Minnesota and Louisville. Two of the Badgers' three losses are considered Quadrant 1 losses. -- 11-3 14 Virginia Virginia is 5-0 in the ACC after Saturday's 85-50 victory over Clemson. The Cavaliers have won their five league games by an average of 15.4 points. 1 9-2 15 Tennessee Tennessee's three-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at Florida. The loss dropped the Vols to 2-2 in Quadrant 1 opportunities. 8 10-2 16 Creighton Creighton's resume includes victories over UConn and Xavier but zero wins over teams in the top 20 of the NET. The Bluejays suffered a Quadrant 3 loss Saturday when they fell in overtime at Butler. 1 10-3 17 Saint Louis Saint Louis' resume features wins over NC State and LSU. The Billikens have not played since Dec. 23 because of COVID-19 issues inside the program. 1 7-1 18 Ohio St. Ohio State's three-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday by Purdue. All four of the Buckeyes' losses qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats. 4 11-4 19 Illinois Illinois owns four Quadrant 1 victories -- among them wins over Minnesota and Purdue. Four of the Illini's five losses qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats. -- 10-5 20 Oregon Oregon improved to 4-1 in the Pac-12 via Saturday's 79-73 victory at Utah. The Ducks' resume also includes wins over Stanford and Seton Hall. -- 9-2 21 UCLA UCLA's resume includes victories over Colorado and Arizona. The Bruins will take a six-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Cal. -- 11-2 22 Colorado Colorado's best wins are over Oregon and USC. The Buffaloes will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Washington. -- 11-3 23 Va. Tech Virginia Tech's resume is highlighted by wins over Villanova, Clemson and Duke. The Hokies will take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Boston College. 1 11-2 24 Missouri Missouri's resume is highlighted by wins over Illinois and Oregon. The Tigers will take a two-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Tennessee. 1 9-2 25 Clemson Clemson has four wins over teams in the top 50 at KenPom - most notably Alabama and Florida State. Both of the Tigers' losses are to schools ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. 1 9-2 26 Florida St. Florida State is 4-1 since losing at home by double-digits to UCF. The Seminoles will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Clemson. NR 8-2

In: FSU

Out: USC