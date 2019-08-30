Drive Chart
NICHST
KSTATE

Nicholls-Kansas St. Preview

  • AP
  • Aug 30, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Chris Klieman has every reason to be wary about Nicholls State, one of the up-and-coming schools in the Football Championship Subdivision, spoiling his long-awaited debut as the Kansas State coach.

Just last year, the Colonels rolled into Kansas and beat the Jayhawks just down the road in Lawrence. They return most of their key players, including quarterback Chase Fourcade, and are pegged at No. 11 in their division in the preseason rankings.

It also wasn't that long ago that Klieman was on the staff of Craig Bohl when North Dakota State visited Manhattan and beat his current school to open the 2013 season.

''I know what those teams are going through,'' said Klieman, who later succeeded Bohl as head coach of the Bison and won four FCS national titles in the past five seasons. ''You prepare all summer and all fall camp for your opportunities to lay an FBS opponent. We talked about that.

''In the same respect,'' Klieman continued, ''I think it's a big opportunity for our players at Kansas State to put their best foot forward in what we hope to be a really successful season.''

The expectations that surround the Wildcats this season are somewhat mixed.

Yes, their new coach comes with a gaudy 72-13 record as a college head coach, but Klieman has very little experience at the highest level. Yes, they return a bevy of starters led by quarterback Skylar Thompson, but they are also plugging plenty of holes with transfers and freshmen.

Not to mention, Klieman is replacing a Hall of Fame coach in Bill Snyder.

''It doesn't matter how I perform or how the coaches perform - we have our jobs to do on Saturday - but it's the players that have the biggest job and it's the players' game,'' Klieman said. ''I want those guys to have excitement and energy when they're coming out. I know they will.''

The Colonels are the defending Southland Conference champions and picked to win their league again, and they're coming off a season in which they finally notched a playoff victory.

That has raised expectations in Thibodaux, Louisiana, to a new level, starting with Saturday's game on the road against a Big 12 opponent.

''It's a new team. It's a new identity,'' Fourcade said. ''I feel like we're doing a great job of working hard, competing and getting the young guys right and our team right.''

NEW JUICE

Things changed at a glacial pace at Kansas State under Snyder, whose nearly three decades at the helm were interrupted only by a brief retirement. But Klieman has brought a fresh feel to the program, embracing the school's marketing, social media and recruitment efforts.

''Once again, this is a players' game,'' he said. ''We've kind of talked about some things but we'll let that unfold on Saturday.''

ROSTER WATCH

The Wildcats did not have a scholarship running back on the roster when Klieman took over, but a trio of transfers in James Gilbert (Ball State), Jordan Brown (North Carolina) and Harry Trotter (Louisville) solved that problem.

''We are very unselfish and we care about each other,'' Trotter said. ''I'm going to play my tail off for them and I know they will do the same for me.''

ON THE RISE

Nicholls State was winless the season before Tim Rebowe arrived, but the Colonels have improved their win total each of his four seasons in charge.

''We can't get too far ahead of ourselves,'' Rebowe said. ''We were picked No. 1 (in the Southland) but we can't go right to the end of the book. We have to start at the beginning, take care of the little things.''

BIG STAGE

The Colonels have played at least one FBS school every season since 2005, and at least two most of those years. They have five wins against their bigger-division foes since 2000, and nearly beat then-No. 9 Georgia as a 55-point underdog during the 2016 season.

SOUR TASTE

Many players at Kansas State are still fueled by the way their season ended a year ago, when a collapse against Iowa State cost them a bowl berth.

''The fire I had in my stomach walking off that field,'' Thompson said, ''this is a moment I've been waiting for and working for this whole offseason.''

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

No Text
KSTATE
2 Pass
15 Rush
40 YDS
2:33 POS
+7 YD
2ND & 5 NICHST 39
10:13
34-J.Gilbert to NIC 32 for 7 yards (96-G.Thurmond).
+5 YD
1ST & 10 NICHST 44
10:46
34-J.Gilbert to NIC 39 for 5 yards (7-K.Moore).
+13 YD
3RD & 7 KSTATE 43
10:54
10-S.Thompson complete to 12-L.Weber. 12-L.Weber to NIC 44 for 13 yards.
No Gain
2ND & 7 KSTATE 43
11:38
10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 KSTATE 40
12:01
34-J.Gilbert to KST 43 for 3 yards (11-A.Steib).
+11 YD
2ND & 9 KSTATE 29
12:36
10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles runs ob at KST 40 for 11 yards.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 KSTATE 28
12:46
34-J.Gilbert to KST 29 for 1 yard.
Kickoff
Kickoff
12:46
36-G.Jones kicks 60 yards from NIC 35. 88-P.Brooks to KST 28 for 23 yards (8-A.Craighton).
NICHST
2 Pass
7 Rush
75 YDS
0:00 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
12:54
36-G.Jones extra point is good.
+26 YD
1ST & 10 KSTATE 26
13:25
2-K.Bussey runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
Scoring Summary
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:46
36-G.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 12:54
2-K.Bussey runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
6
28
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:21
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 6:30
34-J.Gilbert runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
103
yds
05:23
pos
0
27
Point After TD 13:35
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 13:42
6-J.Brown runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
71
yds
03:31
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:45
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:54
10-S.Thompson scrambles runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
28
yds
02:23
pos
0
13
Point After TD 8:45
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:53
2-H.Trotter runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
86
yds
06:07
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 22
Rushing 1 14
Passing 4 7
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 0-3 6-7
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 140 358
Total Plays 21 51
Avg Gain 6.7 7.0
Net Yards Rushing 52 226
Rush Attempts 11 36
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 6.3
Net Yards Passing 88 132
Comp. - Att. 7-10 10-15
Yards Per Pass 8.8 8.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 1-14 2-20
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-41.7 0-0.0
Return Yards 47 72
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-9
Kickoffs - Returns 3-47 2-43
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-20
Kicking 1/2 4/5
Extra Points 1/1 4/4
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nicholls State 0-0 007-7
Kansas State 0-0 14140-28
KSTATE -22, O/U 47.5
Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium Manhattan, KS
 88 PASS YDS 132
52 RUSH YDS 226
140 TOTAL YDS 358
Nicholls State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Fourcade 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 88 0 1 123.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 88 0 1 123.9
C. Fourcade 7/10 88 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Bussey 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 37 1
K. Bussey 5 37 1 26
T. Smith 26 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Smith 1 7 0 7
J. Gums 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
J. Gums 4 6 0 3
C. Fourcade 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Fourcade 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Dixon 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 59 0
D. Dixon 3 59 0 26
S. Guarisco 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
S. Guarisco 1 19 0 19
K. Bussey 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
K. Bussey 2 6 0 6
J. Talley 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Talley 1 4 0 4
A. McKenney 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. McKenney 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Pittman 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
A. Pittman 7-1 0.0 0
L. James 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
L. James 5-0 0.0 0
A. Steib 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Steib 5-0 0.0 0
J. Monroe 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Monroe 4-0 0.0 0
K. Moore III 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Moore III 4-1 0.0 0
G. Thurmond 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
G. Thurmond 4-0 0.0 0
J. Jackson 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Mims 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Mims 2-1 0.0 0
D. Edinburgh 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Edinburgh 1-0 0.0 0
D. Evans 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
B. Fontenot 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Fontenot 1-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
P. Ganci 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Ganci 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Jones 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
G. Jones 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Jones 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 41.7 1
W. Jones 3 41.7 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Smith 26 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.7 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.7 18 0
T. Smith 3 15.7 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 132 0 0 140.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 132 0 0 140.6
S. Thompson 10/15 132 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 105 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 105 1
J. Gilbert 17 105 1 24
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 47 1
H. Trotter 8 47 1 15
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 38 1
J. Brown 8 38 1 14
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 28 1
S. Thompson 2 28 1 17
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
P. Brooks 1 8 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Taylor 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 34 0
C. Taylor 1 34 0 34
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
J. Brown 2 28 0 22
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
M. Knowles 3 27 0 11
D. Schoen 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
D. Schoen 1 14 0 14
L. Weber 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
L. Weber 1 13 0 13
J. Dineen 29 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Dineen 1 9 0 9
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
P. Brooks 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Patton 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Patton 4-0 0.0 0
J. McPherson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. McPherson 3-0 0.0 0
E. Sullivan 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Sullivan 2-0 0.0 0
W. Neil Jr. 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Neil Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
T. Dishon 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dishon 1-0 0.0 0
W. Hubert 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Hubert 1-0 0.0 0
R. Walker 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Walker 1-0 0.0 0
D. Goolsby 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Goolsby 1-0 0.0 0
J. Durham 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Durham 1-0 0.0 0
J. Alexander 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
A. Parker 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Parker 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Lynch 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
B. Lynch 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 23 0
P. Brooks 2 21.5 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
P. Brooks 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:45 NICHST 25 0:00 2 47 INT
5:45 NICHST 22 1:24 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 NICHST 17 1:08 4 15 Punt
6:21 NICHST 25 2:11 5 28 Punt
1:02 NICHST 20 0:04 2 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:17 NICHST 25 0:00 5 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KSTATE 28 6:07 13 72 TD
8:17 NICHST 28 2:23 5 28 TD
3:38 KSTATE 29 3:31 10 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:53 KSTATE 27 5:23 10 73 TD
4:05 KSTATE 12 2:57 9 68 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:46 KSTATE 28 2:33 7 40
NCAA FB Scores