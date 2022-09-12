|
|
FSU
LVILLE
Florida State, seeking best start since '15, visits Louisville
The Florida State Seminoles are one win away from their best start since 2015.
OK, that's just three wins, but they will try to make it happen Friday night when they travel to Louisville, Ky., to face the Cardinals. It's the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for Florida State; Louisville already has one conference loss.
The Seminoles (2-0, 0-0 ACC) are coming off a bye week, which followed one of their biggest wins in recent memory when they beat LSU, 24-23, in New Orleans on Sept. 4. That, on the heels of a 47-7 rout of Duquesne, gave Florida State back-to-back victories to open a season for the first time in coach Mike Norvell's three seasons in Tallahassee.
Florida State lost its first six September games under Norvell -- two in 2020 and four in 2021.
Louisville (1-1, 0-1 ACC) will be playing its home opener after recording a 20-14 victory at UCF following a 31-7 season-opening loss at Syracuse. The Cardinals' defense came up with three clutch stops in the final six minutes to hold off the Knights.
"I mean, you think about it, if you go into the Florida State game sitting there 0-2, I mean, that's not going to be good at all," Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. "But to have some confidence to know, 'Hey, we played well and the way we wanted and now we've got to go have a good week.'"
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham has yet to throw a touchdown pass this season but ran for one last week against UCF, when he posted 121 yards rushing and 195 passing. Against Syracuse, Cunningham threw two interceptions and was held to only 34 yards rushing.
Last season against Florida State, Cunningham completed 25 of 39 passes for 264 yards and accounted for four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) as the Cardinals built a 24-point lead and held on for a 31-23 victory.
"He's such an electric player," Norvell said. "He's got a great arm, he can push the ball down the field, and very accurate in the vertical passing game."
Florida State's defense has allowed 256 yards per game, which ranks second in the ACC and 19th in the nation.
On offense, the Seminoles lost starting right tackle Bless Harris to a season-ending undisclosed injury. He is the second Florida State offensive lineman to be lost for the season after Kayden Lyles was injured during the preseason.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|14
|Rushing
|2
|6
|Passing
|3
|6
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|207
|209
|Total Plays
|19
|33
|Avg Gain
|10.9
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|87
|Rush Attempts
|6
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.8
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|148
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|11-13
|10-14
|Yards Per Pass
|11.4
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|148
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|207
|TOTAL YDS
|209
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|11/13
|148
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ward 8 RB
|T. Ward
|3
|56
|0
|46
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Williamson 21 WR
|D. Williamson
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|3
|3
|46
|0
|23
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|2
|2
|45
|0
|41
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
M. McClain 11 WR
|M. McClain
|2
|2
|24
|1
|21
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
P. Daniel 45 TE
|P. Daniel
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
T. Ward 8 RB
|T. Ward
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vance Jr. 21 DB
|G. Vance Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Green 8 DB
|R. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McLendon II 9 DE
|D. McLendon II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Knowles II 3 DB
|K. Knowles II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. DeLoach 4 LB
|K. DeLoach
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Verse 5 DE
|J. Verse
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dent 27 DB
|A. Dent
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 10 DB
|J. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ray 99 DT
|M. Ray
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs Jr. 6 DE
|D. Briggs Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 12 DT
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. McCall 11 DB
|S. McCall
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|10/14
|122
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|10
|52
|0
|14
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|5
|23
|1
|13
|
T. Cooley 23 RB
|T. Cooley
|4
|12
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Wiggins 2 WR
|D. Wiggins
|2
|2
|41
|0
|21
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|4
|3
|31
|0
|14
|
T. Hudson 0 WR
|T. Hudson
|2
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
T. Cooley 23 RB
|T. Cooley
|1
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
A. Huggins-Bruce 9 WR
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|3
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Ford 5 TE
|M. Ford
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Perry 10 DB
|B. Perry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brownlee 12 CB
|J. Brownlee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Riley 3 CB
|Q. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 1 LB
|M. Sanogo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duncan 27 DB
|K. Duncan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 DB
|K. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Conner 18 DB
|R. Conner
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Harper 21 LB
|N. Harper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Minkins 5 DB
|J. Minkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Vassett 49 P
|M. Vassett
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - LVILLE 49(8:46 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 43 yards to FSU 8 Center-LOU. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - LVILLE 46(8:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on LOU-LOU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LVILLE 46(8:54 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LVILLE 46(9:41 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to FSU 46. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at FSU 46. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Briggs at FSU 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(9:51 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to FSU 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at FSU 46.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 9 - FSU 26(9:59 - 2nd) J.Travis pass INTERCEPTED at FSU 45. Intercepted by R.Conner at FSU 45. Tackled by FSU at FSU 45.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - FSU 31(9:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on FSU-J.Turnetine False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - FSU 31(10:05 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(10:30 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah; M.Montgomery at FSU 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LVILLE 9(10:39 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to FSU 9 for 0 yards. J.Jordan FUMBLES forced by FSU. Fumble RECOVERED by FSU-D.McLendon at FSU 9. Tackled by B.Smith at FSU 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 17 - LVILLE 17(11:18 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to FSU 17. Catch made by B.Smith at FSU 17. Gain of 8 yards. B.Smith FUMBLES forced by FSU. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-LOU at FSU 17. Tackled by G.Vance at FSU 9.
|Sack
1 & Goal - LVILLE 6(11:59 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at FSU 17 for -11 yards (K.DeLoach)
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 15(12:21 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to FSU 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at FSU 11. PENALTY on FSU-A.Dent Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 27(12:54 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to FSU 15 for 12 yards. Tackled by G.Vance at FSU 15.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(13:08 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to FSU 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Green at FSU 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - LVILLE 42(13:31 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to FSU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at FSU 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(13:59 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to FSU 48. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at FSU 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at FSU 42.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 38(14:13 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 38. Catch made by B.Smith at LOU 38. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; A.Dent at FSU 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(14:38 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; J.Verse at LOU 38.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - LVILLE 27(14:53 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 27. Catch made by B.Smith at LOU 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Knowles at LOU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LVILLE 27(15:00 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for LOU.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(0:15 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon at LOU 27.
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 21(0:26 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to LOU 21. Catch made by M.McClain at LOU 21. Gain of 21 yards. M.McClain for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+46 YD
2 & 2 - FSU 33(0:51 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to LOU 21 for 46 yards. Tackled by K.Duncan at LOU 21.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(1:23 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to FSU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley at FSU 33.
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 1st) J.Turner extra point is good.
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - LVILLE 17(1:34 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to FSU 17. Catch made by T.Cooley at FSU 17. Gain of 17 yards. T.Cooley for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - LVILLE 18(2:04 - 1st) M.Cunningham scrambles to FSU 17 for 1 yards. M.Cunningham ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22(2:30 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to FSU 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Ray at FSU 18.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(2:52 - 1st) M.Cunningham scrambles to FSU 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Verse at FSU 22.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 44(3:06 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 44. Catch made by D.Wiggins at LOU 44. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Robinson at FSU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(3:24 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(3:40 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 20. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 20. Gain of 24 yards. T.Hudson ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 3 - FSU 26(3:45 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald 36 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-FSU Holder-FSU.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - FSU 19(4:32 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to LOU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah; K.Duncan at LOU 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 22(5:09 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to LOU 22. Catch made by M.McClain at LOU 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at LOU 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 26(5:50 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to LOU 26. Catch made by C.McDonald at LOU 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 22.
|+26 YD
3 & 8 - FSU 48(6:04 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 48. Catch made by O.Wilson at FSU 48. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brownlee at LOU 26.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 49(6:40 - 1st) D.Williamson rushed to FSU 48 for -3 yards. Tackled by Y.Diaby at FSU 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 46(7:16 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 46. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins; N.Harper at LOU 49.
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 23(7:47 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 23. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 23. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at FSU 46.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - FSU 28(7:47 - 1st) PENALTY on FSU-T.Benson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 21(8:22 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 21. Catch made by M.Pittman at FSU 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at FSU 28.
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the FSU End Zone. S.McCall returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Jones at FSU 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:31 - 1st) J.Turner extra point is good.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - LVILLE 8(8:39 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to FSU End Zone for 8 yards. M.Cunningham for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(8:54 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to FSU 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at FSU 8.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - LVILLE 27(9:02 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce. PENALTY on FSU-R.Green Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(9:47 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to FSU 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon at FSU 27.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 46(9:52 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to FSU 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; A.Dent at FSU 32. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 50(10:18 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to FSU 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Knowles at FSU 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(10:52 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to FSU 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at FSU 50.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(11:01 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by D.Wiggins at LOU 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at LOU 45.
|Kickoff
|(11:01 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - FSU 20(12:04 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to LOU 20. Catch made by J.Wilson at LOU 20. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at LOU 2.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 18(12:34 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to LOU 18. Catch made by T.Ward at LOU 18. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at LOU 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 29 - FSU 20(13:11 - 1st) T.Ward rushed up the middle to LOU 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at LOU 18.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 39(13:18 - 1st) J.Travis pass left complete to FSU 39. Catch made by C.McDonald at FSU 39. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at LOU 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - LVILLE 19(13:40 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 42 yards to FSU 39 Center-LOU. Out of bounds.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - LVILLE 16(13:58 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass right complete to LOU 16. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 16. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Green at LOU 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 11(14:41 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed up the middle to LOU 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Ray; R.Cooper at LOU 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 11(14:45 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete left intended for B.Smith.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 64 yards from FSU 35 to the LOU 1. J.Jordan returns the kickoff. Tackled by FSU at LOU 21. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
