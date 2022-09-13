|
|
|CAL
|ND
New QB to lead winless Notre Dame against unbeaten Cal
Notre Dame will showcase a new starting quarterback when it seeks its first win of the season at the expense of visiting Cal on Saturday.
The Fighting Irish were projected to be a College Football Playoff contender but are 0-2. The Golden Bears were picked to finish near the bottom of the Pac-12 Conference but are 2-0.
Drew Pyne will start at quarterback for Notre Dame, with Tyler Buchner having undergone season-ending shoulder surgery.
Pyne, a redshirt sophomore, came on for the injured Buchner in the fourth quarter of last week's stunning 26-21 home loss to Marshall, throwing a touchdown pass with 14 seconds left to Michael Mayer but also getting intercepted once among his six throws.
"I didn't know when his time was going to come, but here it is," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said of Pyne. "He's always prepared like a starter; he's prepared like a pro. That's who Drew Pyne is. He doesn't need to be any different than he's always been."
Notre Dame also lost its opener, 21-10 at Ohio State, and will take the field Saturday unranked after landing in the No. 5 spot in the preseason ratings.
Cal remains unranked even after the unbeaten start, having struggled at times to turn back UC Davis 34-13 and UNLV 20-14, both at home.
The Fighting Irish and Golden Bears haven't met since 1967 -- Notre Dame is 4-0 in the all-time series -- but the hosts should be plenty familiar with Cal quarterback Jack Plummer, a transfer from Purdue.
Plummer started for the Boilermakers in a 27-13 loss to Notre Dame last season, going 25 of 36 for 187 yards and one touchdown.
He has four TD passes in the first two games of his Golden Bears career, totaling 546 yards on 51-of-74 passing with two interceptions.
Plummer recognizes his team will have to match Notre Dame's intensity to have a chance Saturday.
"(Our) guys are going to be hungry," Plummer said, "and we're going to be playing a team that they're going to be hungry. It's going to be a good game."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|1
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|5
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|0-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|106
|45
|Total Plays
|23
|17
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|2.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|9
|18
|Rush Attempts
|8
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|97
|27
|Comp. - Att.
|8-15
|4-9
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|1.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.7
|4-49.3
|Return Yards
|16
|6
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|97
|PASS YDS
|27
|
|
|9
|RUSH YDS
|18
|
|
|106
|TOTAL YDS
|45
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|8/15
|97
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|6
|10
|0
|7
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|2
|-1
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|4
|3
|41
|0
|15
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|2
|2
|28
|0
|16
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|5
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 2 S
|C. Woodson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hearns III 15 CB
|L. Hearns III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jernigan 33 LB
|M. Jernigan
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 41 CB
|I. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burrell 98 DE
|N. Burrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oladejo 10 LB
|O. Oladejo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gamble 21 CB
|C. Gamble
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 17 P
|J. Sheahan
|3
|50.7
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|2
|8.0
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|4/9
|27
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Estime 7 RB
|A. Estime
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Styles 4 WR
|L. Styles
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Lewis 6 CB
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Henderson 11 S
|R. Henderson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lacey 54 DL
|J. Lacey
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Hart 5 CB
|C. Hart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Joseph 16 S
|B. Joseph
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Liufau 8 LB
|M. Liufau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bertrand 27 LB
|J. Bertrand
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 2 S
|D. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 65 DL
|C. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Morrison 20 CB
|B. Morrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sot 39 P
|J. Sot
|4
|49.3
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Joseph 16 S
|B. Joseph
|2
|3.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 44(13:20 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to CAL 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders; F.Oladejo at CAL 43.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - ND 46(13:48 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to CAL 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan; D.Scott at CAL 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 40(14:22 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Scott; J.Sirmon at ND 46.
|Kickoff
|(14:27 - 2nd) D.Longhetto kicks 56 yards from CAL 20 to the ND 24. C.Tyree returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Barth at ND 40.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(14:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAL-J.Sturdivant Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|PAT Good
|(14:27 - 2nd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 18(14:32 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ND 18. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at ND 18. Gain of 18 yards. J.Sturdivant for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - CAL 33(14:39 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ND 33. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at ND 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 18.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 33(14:46 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 33(14:53 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Ott.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ND 35(15:00 - 2nd) D.Pyne FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by CAL-F.Oladejo at ND 33. Tackled by ND at ND 33. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ND 27(0:16 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 27. Catch made by B.Lenzy at ND 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at ND 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 7 - CAL 35(0:25 - 1st) D.Longhetto 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-S.Zellers Holder-J.Sheahan.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CAL 27(0:25 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 30(1:07 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to ND 30. Catch made by J.Hunter at ND 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at ND 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 30(1:32 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to ND 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lacey; C.Smith at ND 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - CAL 41(2:03 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to ND 41. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at ND 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Henderson; B.Joseph at ND 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 50(2:43 - 1st) J.Plummer scrambles to ND 41 for 9 yards. J.Plummer ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 38(3:14 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 38. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Henderson at ND 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 36(3:48 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola; H.Cross at CAL 38.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - CAL 21(4:31 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 21. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 21. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ND at CAL 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 14(4:36 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 14. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 14. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Lewis at CAL 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 14(4:42 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for CAL.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - ND 31(4:48 - 1st) J.Sot punts 55 yards to CAL 14 Center-M.Vinson. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ND 31(4:53 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ND 26(5:30 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to ND 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell; F.Oladejo at ND 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 26(5:37 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - CAL 28(5:46 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 51 yards to ND 21 Center-S.Zellers. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 21. Tackled by CAL at ND 26.
|+16 YD
3 & 24 - CAL 12(6:29 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 12. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 12. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy; R.Henderson at CAL 28.
|Sack
2 & 14 - CAL 22(7:11 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 12 for -10 yards (J.Lacey)
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 26(7:52 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 22 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Brown; I.Foskey at CAL 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - ND 22(7:52 - 1st) J.Sot punts 41 yards to CAL 37 Center-M.Vinson. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 37. Tackled by ND at CAL 36. PENALTY on CAL-J.Earby Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ND 22(8:05 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - ND 27(8:14 - 1st) PENALTY on ND-B.Fisher False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ND 20(8:54 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by CAL at ND 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 20(8:57 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CAL 46(9:05 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 54 yards to ND End Zone Center-S.Zellers. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CAL 46(9:07 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 41(9:47 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Hart; M.Liufau at CAL 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 41(9:51 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - ND 15(10:00 - 1st) J.Sot punts 44 yards to CAL 41 Center-M.Vinson. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - ND 9(10:36 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 9. Catch made by A.Estime at ND 9. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Young; C.Gamble at ND 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - ND 5(11:21 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 5. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 5. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Hearns at ND 9.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 7(11:59 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to ND 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Hearns; M.Jernigan at ND 5.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - CAL 47(12:10 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 47 yards to ND 6 Center-S.Zellers. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 6. Tackled by S.Zellers; M.Williams at ND 7.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CAL 47(12:15 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Ott.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CAL 47(12:49 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand; J.Ademilola at CAL 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 40(13:17 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison; J.Bertrand at CAL 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - ND 20(13:33 - 1st) J.Sot punts 57 yards to CAL 23 Center-M.Vinson. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 23. Tackled by H.Griffith at CAL 40.
|Sack
3 & 6 - ND 29(14:06 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne sacked at ND 20 for -9 yards (J.Sirmon)
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ND 34(14:32 - 1st) D.Pyne rushed to ND 34 for yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at ND 34. PENALTY on ND-B.Lenzy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ND 25(14:54 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 25. Catch made by C.Tyree at ND 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders at ND 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
