Arizona State hosts Eastern Michigan ahead of conference tests
With games looming against Utah and USC in the next two weeks, Arizona State and coach Herm Edwards are trying to not look past Eastern Michigan Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.
The Sun Devils and Eagles are coming off humbling losses after winning their respective season openers the previous week.
Eastern Michigan (1-1) lost 49-21 at Louisiana while Arizona State (1-1) fell 34-17 at Oklahoma State.
"They're very experienced on defense; they've played together for a while," Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said of Eastern Michigan. "It's going to be a good football game for us as we come off a tough loss and having to play these guys. It's going to wake us up once we watch the tape."
The Eagles kept Louisiana scoreless in the first half before allowing seven touchdowns in the second half off six turnovers.
"I told the guys, and I mean this, that we played really, really hard," Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton. "It is impossible to win a football game especially against a championship-caliber opponent when you turn the ball over six times. If it's a zero-zero turnover situation, it's probably a fun locker room right now."
Creighton has directed Eastern Michigan to three Power Five wins -- Rutgers in 2017, Purdue in 2018, and Illinois in 2019. Creighton is the only active MAC coach to have multiple wins against Power Five teams.
All of Eastern Michigan's defensive starters are returners from last season, including five seniors.
One of the seniors, defensive end Jose Ramirez, attended nearby Arizona as a freshman in 2017 before transferring to Riverside (Calif.) Community College ahead of his Eastern Michigan career. He had seven tackles, one for loss, against Louisiana.
He will target Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones, who completed 12-of-24 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown at Oklahoma State but was under duress consistently. He was sacked three times.
The Sun Devils failed to convert the first nine of their third down chances and finished 2 of 13 overall. They ran 61 plays. Oklahoma State ran 84.
-- Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|0
|Rushing
|2
|0
|Passing
|1
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|56
|7
|Total Plays
|11
|3
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|2.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|27
|3
|Rush Attempts
|5
|2
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|1.5
|Yards Passing
|29
|4
|Comp. - Att.
|4-6
|1-1
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-72.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|29
|PASS YDS
|4
|
|
|27
|RUSH YDS
|3
|
|
|56
|TOTAL YDS
|7
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Powell 7 QB
|T. Powell
|4/6
|29
|0
|0
|
D. Drummond 1 WR
|D. Drummond
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
D. Lassiter 9 WR
|D. Lassiter
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Getzinger 83 TE
|J. Getzinger
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gomez 35 K
|J. Gomez
|1/1
|27
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Czaplicki 17 K
|E. Czaplicki
|1
|72.0
|0
|72
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Taylor 3 DB
|D. Taylor
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARIZST 28(9:05 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 72 yards to EMC End Zone Center-J.Ferlmann. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARIZST 28(9:44 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by EMC at ASU 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 24(10:19 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 24. Catch made by A.Johnson at ASU 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at ASU 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 21(10:57 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at ASU 24.
|Kickoff
|(11:04 - 1st) B.Pohl kicks 70 yards from EMC 35 to the ASU End Zone. D.Taylor returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at ASU 21.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - EMICH 17(11:08 - 1st) J.Gomez 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-EMC Holder-EMC.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - EMICH 9(11:12 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for EMC.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 8(11:52 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to ASU 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 9.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 14(11:55 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to ASU 14. Catch made by T.Knue at ASU 14. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at ASU 8.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 23(12:13 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to ASU 23. Catch made by D.Lassiter at ASU 23. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at ASU 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(12:52 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to ASU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 23.
|+15 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 41(13:04 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to ASU 26 for 15 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 45(13:50 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to ASU 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 50(14:08 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 50. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 50. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at ASU 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 44(14:31 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 50 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at EMC 50.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 35(14:54 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 35. Catch made by J.Getzinger at EMC 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(15:00 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for EMC.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) ASU kicks 55 yards from ASU 35 to the EMC 10. Out of bounds.
