For Kansas, a win at Houston would be historic
The Kansas football program is approaching historic territory.
Should the Jayhawks win Saturday in Houston, Texas against the Cougars, Kansas will start the season 3-0 for the first time since former head coach Mark Mangino won his first five games in 2009. A victory for Kansas would give the program back-to-back road wins for the first time since 2007.
Kansas is 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 2011. The Jayhawks will try to keep this run of success going at TDECU Stadium against Houston (1-1), which fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll this week after losing 33-30 in double-overtime at Texas Tech.
The Jayhawks are 3-0 all-time against the Cougars, but the two sides will see each other much more often when Houston joins the Big 12 next season. This will be their first meeting since 2005.
Kansas is achieving success this season with offense. The Jayhawks are averaging 55.5 points per game -- which ranks first nationally among FBS schools -- after victories over Tennessee Tech and West Virginia.
Quarterback Jalon Daniels was sharp on the road against West Virginia last weekend, helping the Jayhawks overcome three different 14-point deficits. Kansas outscored the Mountaineers 35-13 to lead by 11 early in the fourth quarter. After WVU tied the game in the final minute, Daniels hit Quentin Skinner for a touchdown in KU's first overtime possession. Then Cobee Bryant capped the victory with a pick-six.
"It's a big win and I'm so proud of our guys," Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. "We got off to a slow start. Penalties hurt us early and hurt us late... I'm so proud of their resilience and how they have gone about it. This is a good win to build off of."
Houston may not be the team to slow down Kansas. The Cougars are tied for 106th nationally in in scoring defense at 34 points per game, though some of that may come from the fact that they have played five overtimes in the first two games.
"We did a lot of stupid stuff," a frustrated Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said after the loss to Texas Tech. "Stupid, stupid, stupid stuff. I don't feel like we deserved to win.
"With that said, I was very proud of how we kept fighting. We just let it slip away at the end."
--Field Level Media
|
J. Daniels
6 QB
157 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 115 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
T. Henry
4 RB
42 RuYds, RuTD, 73 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|18
|Rushing
|11
|8
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-10
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|379
|324
|Total Plays
|54
|49
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|222
|134
|Rush Attempts
|33
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|157
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|13-21
|16-21
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.0
|3-41.7
|Return Yards
|26
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-26
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|157
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|222
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|379
|TOTAL YDS
|324
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|13/21
|157
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|11
|115
|2
|37
|
S. Morrison 28 RB
|S. Morrison
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|11
|29
|0
|7
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|7
|24
|1
|8
|
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. Thomas 8 RB
|K. Thomas
|2
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Locklin 12 RB
|T. Locklin
|1
|1
|60
|1
|60
|
L. Arnold 2 WR
|L. Arnold
|5
|3
|24
|0
|10
|
T. Kardell 45 TE
|T. Kardell
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
S. Morrison 28 RB
|S. Morrison
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Casey 47 TE
|J. Casey
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
T. Scott 3 WR
|T. Scott
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
L. Grimm 11 WR
|L. Grimm
|3
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
M. Fairchild 89 TE
|M. Fairchild
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Thomas 8 RB
|K. Thomas
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|3
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Miller 30 LB
|R. Miller
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 15 LB
|C. Young
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dotson 3 CB
|R. Dotson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DE
|L. Phelps
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hatcher 37 DE
|H. Hatcher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 90 DE
|J. Robinson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Berryhill 6 LB
|T. Berryhill
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Potter 19 LB
|G. Potter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Bryant 2 CB
|C. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 7 LB
|L. McCaskill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Burroughs 5 S
|O. Burroughs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Emilien 5 WR
|D. Emilien
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gilliom 10 S
|J. Gilliom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 99 DE
|M. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sampson 98 DL
|C. Sampson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Grant 4 S
|M. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DL
|S. Burt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|2
|43.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|16/21
|190
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Campbell 20 RB
|B. Campbell
|5
|48
|1
|40
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|12
|44
|1
|20
|
T. Henry 4 RB
|T. Henry
|11
|42
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Henry 4 RB
|T. Henry
|2
|2
|73
|1
|39
|
N. Dell 1 WR
|N. Dell
|5
|4
|40
|0
|16
|
M. Golden 10 WR
|M. Golden
|3
|3
|26
|0
|15
|
J. Manjack IV 18 WR
|J. Manjack IV
|4
|3
|25
|0
|12
|
K. Carter 8 WR
|K. Carter
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Campbell 20 RB
|B. Campbell
|4
|3
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Jackson 15 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Owens 2 DB
|G. Owens
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nunnery 14 LB
|M. Nunnery
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green 23 DB
|A. Green
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hogan 19 DB
|A. Hogan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Parish 0 DL
|D. Parish
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mutin 3 LB
|D. Mutin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nwankwo 10 DL
|C. Nwankwo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hypolite 5 DB
|H. Hypolite
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bell 17 DL
|A. Bell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 25 LB
|J. Morris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 44 DL
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brooks 20 DB
|A. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 6 DB
|J. Rogers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Caldwell 93 DL
|J. Caldwell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Baxa 41 K
|B. Baxa
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|3
|41.7
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(14:26 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to HOU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 40.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 4th) S.Morrison rushed to HOU 45 for 30 yards. Tackled by A.Green at HOU 45.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(0:00 - 3rd) B.Baxa extra point is no good.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 14(0:00 - 3rd) C.Tune rushed to KAN End Zone for 14 yards. C.Tune for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+39 YD
1 & 15 - HOU 32(0:31 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 32. Catch made by T.Henry at HOU 32. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill at KAN 29. PENALTY on KAN-T.Berryhill Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 37(0:40 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for M.Golden. PENALTY on HOU-HOU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 25(1:13 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 25. Catch made by J.Manjack at HOU 25. Gain of 12 yards. J.Manjack ran out of bounds. Tackled by R.Dotson at HOU 37.
|Sack
2 & 7 - HOU 28(2:01 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at HOU 25 for -3 yards (T.Berryhill)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(2:39 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Potter at HOU 28.
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:39 - 3rd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - KANSAS 8(2:40 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 8. Catch made by J.Casey at HOU 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Casey for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KANSAS 8(3:08 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|+3 YD
1 & 7 - KANSAS 11(3:25 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to HOU 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 8.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - KANSAS 22(3:30 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for T.Kardell. PENALTY on HOU-H.Hypolite Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. PENALTY on HOU-C.Nwankwo Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 23(4:12 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to HOU 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at HOU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23(4:14 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
2 & 10 - HOU 23(4:20 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at HOU 23 for 0 yards (J.Robinson) C.Tune FUMBLES forced by J.Robinson. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-J.Robinson at HOU 23. Tackled by HOU at HOU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(4:24 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:24 - 3rd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 9(4:30 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to HOU End Zone for 9 yards. J.Daniels for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 12(5:12 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to HOU 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite; M.Nunnery at HOU 9.
|+18 YD
4 & 3 - KANSAS 30(5:53 - 3rd) Q.Skinner rushed to HOU 12 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at HOU 12.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - KANSAS 32(6:37 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to HOU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo; J.Rogers at HOU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - KANSAS 32(7:20 - 3rd) J.Daniels scrambles to HOU 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at HOU 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(8:04 - 3rd) K.Thomas rushed to HOU 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at HOU 32.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - KANSAS 47(8:37 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 47. Catch made by L.Arnold at HOU 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at HOU 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 49(9:22 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 49. Catch made by K.Thomas at HOU 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at HOU 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(9:58 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to HOU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Parish at HOU 49.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(10:30 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 49 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Owens at KAN 49.
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 3rd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 3rd) B.Baxa extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 1(10:33 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to KAN End Zone for 1 yards. T.Henry for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 2(11:01 - 3rd) B.Campbell rushed to KAN 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at KAN 1.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 4(11:41 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to KAN 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at KAN 2.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 13(11:37 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to KAN 4 for 9 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 4. PENALTY on KAN-R.Dotson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on HOU-S.Brown Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 19(12:25 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to KAN 19. Catch made by J.Manjack at KAN 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KAN 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 24(13:04 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to KAN 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at KAN 19.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40(13:41 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to KAN 40. Catch made by N.Dell at KAN 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 24.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44(13:58 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 44. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 44. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 37(14:32 - 3rd) C.Tune rushed to HOU 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by KAN at HOU 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 31(14:53 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.Hatcher at HOU 37.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the HOU End Zone. P.Sawyer returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Russell at HOU 31.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 47(0:02 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by HOU at KAN 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 47(0:07 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 40(0:09 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 40. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at KAN 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36(0:11 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 36. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by HOU at KAN 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - HOU 18(0:27 - 2nd) L.Wilkins punts 46 yards to KAN 36 Center-HOU. Downed by T.Mwaniki.
|-7 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 24(0:34 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 24. Catch made by B.Campbell at HOU 24. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at HOU 17.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - HOU 24(0:36 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for J.Manjack.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(0:41 - 2nd) C.Tune rushed to HOU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at HOU 25.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - HOU 11(0:57 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 11. Catch made by K.Carter at HOU 11. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by KAN at HOU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - HOU 11(1:02 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for B.Campbell.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 9(1:09 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 11 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Miller at HOU 11.
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the HOU End Zone. M.Golden returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Dabney at HOU 21. PENALTY on HOU-S.Brown Defensive Holding 6 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:16 - 2nd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(1:28 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 40. Catch made by T.Locklin at KAN 40. Gain of 60 yards. T.Locklin for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 35(1:59 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at KAN 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(2:40 - 2nd) D.Hishaw rushed to KAN 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; A.Bell at KAN 35.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 15(3:18 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 15. Catch made by S.Morrison at KAN 15. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at KAN 28.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - KANSAS 6(3:52 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 15 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at KAN 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 4(4:31 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Parish at KAN 6.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 3(5:07 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Green at KAN 4.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - HOU 42(5:15 - 2nd) L.Wilkins punts 39 yards to KAN 3 Center-HOU. Downed by C.Nelson.
|+12 YD
3 & 23 - HOU 46(5:57 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 46. Catch made by B.Campbell at HOU 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 42.
|No Gain
2 & 23 - HOU 46(6:02 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for C.Jackson.
|Penalty
2 & 18 - HOU 49(6:40 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to KAN 49. Catch made by T.Henry at KAN 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 32. PENALTY on HOU-HOU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - HOU 41(7:24 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at HOU 49 for -10 yards (C.Sampson)
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44(7:42 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 44. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at KAN 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 39(8:21 - 2nd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Young at HOU 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 30(8:57 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by KAN at HOU 39.
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 41 yards from KAN 35 to the HOU 24. M.Byrnes returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Russell at HOU 30.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:01 - 2nd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 5(9:17 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 5. Catch made by L.Grimm at HOU 5. Gain of 5 yards. L.Grimm for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 4(9:35 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 4. Catch made by Q.Skinner at HOU 4. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Green at HOU 5.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(10:04 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 21. Catch made by T.Kardell at HOU 21. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 4.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 27(10:43 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to HOU 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Brooks at HOU 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 35(11:19 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 35. Catch made by T.Scott at HOU 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(11:27 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - KANSAS 42(12:08 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to HOU 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 35.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 40(12:50 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to HOU 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at HOU 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 47(13:29 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 47. Catch made by L.Arnold at HOU 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at HOU 40.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 16(14:07 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to HOU 47 for 37 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at HOU 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - HOU 44(14:14 - 2nd) L.Wilkins punts 40 yards to KAN 16 Center-HOU. Downed by N.Guzman.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 41(14:30 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at HOU 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 38(15:00 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 38. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Gilliom at HOU 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 35(0:12 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at HOU 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 28(0:30 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 28. Catch made by B.Campbell at HOU 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at HOU 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(1:06 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at HOU 28.
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 1st) J.Borcila kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 17(1:11 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-A.Gangi Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 9 - HOU 26(1:23 - 1st) C.Tune pass INTERCEPTED at HOU 43. Intercepted by K.Logan at HOU 43. Tackled by C.Tune at HOU 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(2:05 - 1st) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Hatcher at HOU 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(2:43 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 25. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Young at HOU 25.
|Kickoff
|(2:43 - 1st) J.Borcila kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the HOU End Zone. Fair catch by P.Sawyer.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:43 - 1st) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - KANSAS 12(2:48 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to HOU End Zone for 12 yards. J.Daniels for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KANSAS 12(2:58 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 12(3:41 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to HOU 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite at HOU 12.
|+22 YD
3 & 4 - KANSAS 34(4:22 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to HOU 12 for 22 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan; M.Nunnery at HOU 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 37(5:00 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to HOU 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at HOU 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(5:35 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to HOU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 37.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - KANSAS 45(5:44 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold. PENALTY on HOU-J.Rogers Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42(6:15 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to KAN 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Bell at KAN 45.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(6:42 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 25. Catch made by D.Hishaw at KAN 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite; G.Owens at KAN 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(7:18 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to KAN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at KAN 25.
|Kickoff
|(7:18 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:18 - 1st) B.Baxa extra point is good.
|+40 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 40(7:28 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to KAN End Zone for 40 yards. B.Campbell for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 41(8:04 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to KAN 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KAN 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 48(8:26 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to KAN 48. Catch made by J.Manjack at KAN 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - KANSAS 15(8:40 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 33 yards to KAN 48 Center-KAN. Fair catch by N.Dell.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - KANSAS 15(9:13 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|-5 YD
2 & 15 - KANSAS 20(9:58 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 15 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Caldwell; D.Parish at KAN 15.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(10:01 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by D.Parish at KAN 20.
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:13 - 1st) B.Baxa extra point is good.
|+34 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 34(11:31 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to KAN 34. Catch made by T.Henry at KAN 34. Gain of 34 yards. T.Henry for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 35(11:45 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to KAN 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KAN 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 37(11:52 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to KAN 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Logan; R.Miller at KAN 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(12:21 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to KAN 45. Catch made by N.Dell at KAN 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 37.
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 35(12:32 - 1st) C.Tune scrambles to KAN 45 for 20 yards. C.Tune ran out of bounds. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 28(12:59 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to HOU 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at HOU 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 27(13:15 - 1st) C.Tune rushed to HOU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Young at HOU 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 26(13:37 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to HOU 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Burt; T.Berryhill at HOU 27.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 18(14:08 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 18. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at HOU 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - KANSAS 29(14:22 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 53 yards to HOU 18 Center-KAN. Downed by L.Hosford.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - KANSAS 29(14:38 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KANSAS 29(14:41 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Green at KAN 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
-
KANSAS
HOU
42
27
4th 15:00 ESPU
