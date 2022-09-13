|
|
|NDST
|ARIZ
Arizona refocused, draws FCS powerhouse North Dakota State
Arizona refocused, draws FCS powerhouse North Dakota State
Arizona wraps up a challenging nonconference schedule when it hosts North Dakota State, the top-rated team in the Football Championship Subdivision, on Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz.
The Wildcats (1-1) opened with a victory at San Diego State before falling to visiting Mississippi State 39-17 on Saturday. Quarterback Jayden de Laura, who was selected Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after the opener, was inconsistent in Week 2 as the offense struggled.
De Laura threw three interceptions supported by a ground game managed just 40 yards on 22 carries. Coach Jedd Fisch is looking for de Laura to take scrambling opportunities to run rather than force the ball into trouble downfield.
"Jayden extended plays and probably could have run or thrown it away, and then we wouldn't be having much of a conversation about the turnovers," Fisch said. "Just throw it away and live another down."
Nothing will be easy against the Bison (2-0), although they will be without pro prospect defensive tackle Eli Mostaert, who suffered a broken fibula in Saturday's 43-3 win over North Carolina A&T.
"Injuries are the part of the game that you hate," said NDSU coach Matt Entz. "They make you sick, especially since he was giving great effort."
North Dakota State has won nine of the past 11 FCS championships, including in 2019 and 2021 under Entz. This matchup will be the Bisons' first-ever game against a Pac-12 school and will mark the first time in exactly six years that they played an FBS foe (Iowa). They have won six consecutive games against FBS competition and are 9-3 all-time against teams from college football's top level.
Quarterback Cam Miller, who led the 2021 championship drive, is back in a power offense that features standout fullback Hunter Luepke (three touchdowns in last year's title game), a deep stable of tailbacks and tight end Noah Gindorff. NDSU is rushing for 211.5 yards per game after averaging 280.6 last season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|4
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|1
|2
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|33
|73
|Total Plays
|6
|11
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|16
|40
|Rush Attempts
|4
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|17
|33
|Comp. - Att.
|1-2
|3-3
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|11.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-57.0
|Return Yards
|11
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|17
|PASS YDS
|33
|
|
|16
|RUSH YDS
|40
|
|
|33
|TOTAL YDS
|73
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Miller 7 QB
|C. Miller
|1/2
|17
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Miller 7 QB
|C. Miller
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
H. Luepke 44 FB
|H. Luepke
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Johnson 4 RB
|K. Johnson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lippe 19 WR
|J. Lippe
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
N. Gindorff 87 TE
|N. Gindorff
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Eubanks 1 CB
|C. Eubanks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 10 S
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Kubitz 36 LB
|N. Kubitz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaczor 26 LB
|J. Kaczor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Benson 42 LB
|O. Benson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pierce 90 DE
|T. Pierce
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Price 23 CB
|J. Price
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|3/3
|33
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|4
|23
|1
|14
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|2
|13
|0
|12
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McLachlan 84 TE
|T. McLachlan
|2
|2
|27
|0
|24
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|1
|57.0
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(5:18 - 1st) PENALTY on NDS-NDS Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(5:18 - 1st) T.Loop extra point is good.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZ 6(5:21 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to NDS End Zone for 6 yards. M.Wiley for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 10(5:58 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to NDS 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Kubitz at NDS 6.
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZ 34(6:32 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to NDS 34. Catch made by T.McLachlan at NDS 34. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by C.Eubanks at NDS 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(7:04 - 1st) J.De Laura rushed to NDS 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Eubanks at NDS 34.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - ARIZ 41(7:27 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to NDS 41. Catch made by M.Wiley at NDS 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Kaczor at NDS 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 44(7:56 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to NDS 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Pierce; J.Kaczor at NDS 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(8:16 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to NDS 47. Catch made by T.McLachlan at NDS 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NDS at NDS 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(9:03 - 1st) J.De Laura scrambles to NDS 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Eubanks at NDS 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - NDST 41(9:09 - 1st) C.Miller steps back to pass. C.Miller pass incomplete intended for N.Gindorff.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - NDST 44(9:57 - 1st) C.Miller scrambles to ARI 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 41.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - NDST 39(10:18 - 1st) PENALTY on NDS-J.Sundell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NDST 44(11:08 - 1st) C.Miller scrambles to ARI 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 47(11:45 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to ARI 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at ARI 44.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - NDST 36(12:18 - 1st) C.Miller pass complete to NDS 36. Catch made by J.Lippe at NDS 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 31(12:52 - 1st) H.Luepke rushed to NDS 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Young at NDS 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - ARIZ 23(12:58 - 1st) K.Ostendorp punts 57 yards to NDS 20 Center-S.MacKellar. J.Price returned punt from the NDS 20. Tackled by D.Warnell at NDS 31.
|+14 YD
3 & 26 - ARIZ 9(13:42 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 23 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at ARI 23.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 9(14:22 - 1st) ARI FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-J.De Laura at ARI 9. M.Wiley rushed to ARI 9 for yards. Tackled by NDS at ARI 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Kaczor; O.Benson at ARI 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Crosa kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
-
LATECH
5CLEM
20
48
4th 3:54 ACCN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
20
38
4th 6:49
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
6
17
3rd 4:04 ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
7
2nd 2:54 ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
14
1st 0:00 FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
3
0
1st 8:55 PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
7
1st 5:18 FS1
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
17
Delay BTN
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
Final ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
29
32
Final ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
WKY
IND
30
33
Final/OT BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
41
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
26
38
Final ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
65
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
31
Final ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
14
16
Final ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
10
43
Final ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
16
14
Final ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
31
32
Final PACN
-
CAL
ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
27
58
Final MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
17
10
Final ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
20
41
Final FOX
-
COLO
MINN
7
49
Final ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
21
35
Final
-
20MISS
GATECH
42
0
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
7
66
Final BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
41
12
Final CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
3
20
Final ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
28
32
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
38
28
Final CBSSN
-
KANSAS
HOU
48
30
Final ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
7
63
Final SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
7
30
Final FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
7
38
Final PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
36
37
Final ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
31
34
Final/OT NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
10
49
Final ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
16
31
Final ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
20
49
Final ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
6
63
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
32
44
Final ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
7
63
Final ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
42
41
Final ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
17
54
Final ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
27
38
Final ESP+
-
NWST
USM
10
64
Final ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
6
49
Final ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
21
77
Final FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
14
27
Final ESP2
-
ME
BC
17
38
Final
-
11MICHST
WASH
28
39
Final ABC
-
23PITT
WMICH
34
13
Final ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
28
31
Final SECN
-
SMU
MD
27
34
Final FS1
-
UCF
FAU
40
14
Final CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
21
33
Final ESP+
-
MTST
OREGST
28
68
Final PACN
-
UTEP
NMEX
10
27
Final MWN