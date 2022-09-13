|
|
|NEVADA
|IOWA
Iowa's anemic offense gets next shot vs. Nevada
Iowa's lack of early-season offense has overshadowed the preparation for Saturday's game against Nevada at Ames, Iowa.
The criticism of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, son of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, is so intense that fans have gone to great lengths to troll the younger Ferentz through online videos.
The Hawkeyes (1-1) rank last among 131 FBS programs averaging only 158.0 yards of total offense a game after beating South Dakota State 7-5 and losing to Iowa State 10-7.
They punted or turned the ball over in 10 of their 13 possessions against Iowa State. Despite that, quarterback Spencer Petras will remain the starter for at least another week.
"I think that synergy of all 11 guys working together has just missed a piece here and there," tight end Sam LaPorta said. "If one guy on offense fails to execute his job on any given play, it's usually a bad play."
Nevada (2-1) is coming off a 55-41 loss at home to Incarnate Word in which it allowed 616 yards of total offense.
The Wolfpack rank 96th nationally in total defense allowing 404.3 yards per game.
After the loss to an FCS team, the Wolf Pack's second defeat to a lower-division opponent in the last 28 seasons, first-year coach Ken Wilson took a caring approach, telling his players that he "loved" them.
"I feel like they needed to hear that," said Wilson, who replaced Jay Norvell (an Iowa alum) after Norvell left to Colorado State. "There's a lot of guys in that room that had a lot of different adversity from the time we got here. And that was the first real adversity we had as a team."
Iowa can rely on its defense with Nevada's offensive line susceptible to sacks and lost yardage. Last season, the Wolf Pack gave up 89 tackles for loss to go along with the 45 sacks allowed.
They have one returning starter from last season and four starters are transfers.
Against Incarnate Word, the Nevada surrendered six sacks and 11 tackles for loss. The Wolf Pack have allowed nine sacks and 26 tackles for loss this season.
-- Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|1
|Rushing
|0
|0
|Passing
|0
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|0
|18
|Total Plays
|0
|6
|Avg Gain
|0.0
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|-3
|Rush Attempts
|0
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|-0.6
|Yards Passing
|0
|21
|Comp. - Att.
|0-0
|1-1
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-62.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|21
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|-3
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|18
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Watts 32 LB
|D. Watts
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|1/1
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|3
|4
|0
|3
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|2
|-7
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson 6 WR
|K. Johnson
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - IOWA 38(11:21 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 62 yards to NEV End Zone Center-L.Elkin. Touchback.
|Sack
3 & 7 - IOWA 47(12:05 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 38 for -9 yards (D.Watts)
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IOWA 47(12:41 - 1st) G.Williams rushed to IOW 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(13:18 - 1st) G.Williams rushed to IOW 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 47.
|+21 YD
3 & 12 - IOWA 23(13:46 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 23. Catch made by A.Bruce at IOW 23. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - IOWA 21(14:20 - 1st) S.Petras scrambles to IOW 23 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at IOW 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - IOWA 20(14:55 - 1st) G.Williams rushed to IOW 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(14:55 - 1st) PENALTY on IOW-N.DeJong False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 59 yards from NEV 35 to the IOW 6. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by NEV at IOW 25.
-
KANSAS
HOU
42
27
4th 14:26 ESPU
-
COLOST
WASHST
7
31
4th 11:07 PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
23
23
4th 12:39 ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
21
21
3rd 0:00 NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
10
21
3rd 14:52 ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
13
7
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
6
28
3rd 13:22 ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
14
1st 4:19 ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
7
7
2nd 11:39 ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
27
1st 1:18 ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
7
14
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
12
2nd 15:00 ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
7
0
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
13
1st 0:00 ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
21
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
7
21
1st 3:52 FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
3
1st 3:52 ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
1st 7:41
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
0
1st 12:46 ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
0
1st 11:12 BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
3
0
1st 7:26 ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
0
1st 10:18 SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
0
1st 11:12 FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
7
1st 11:08 CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
0
1st 10:07 ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
056.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
057.5 O/U
-13
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
038 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
048 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
071 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
049 O/U
+2.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
Final ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
29
32
Final ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
WKY
IND
30
33
Final/OT BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
41
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
26
38
Final ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
65
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
31
Final ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
14
16
Final ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
10
43
Final ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
16
14
Final ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
31
32
Final PACN
-
CAL
ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
27
58
Final MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
17
10
Final ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
20
41
Final FOX
-
COLO
MINN
7
49
Final ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
21
35
Final
-
20MISS
GATECH
42
0
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
7
66
Final BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
41
12
Final CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
3
20
Final ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
28
32
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
38
28
Final CBSSN
-
LAMON
2BAMA
7
63
Final SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
7
30
Final FS1