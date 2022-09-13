|
|PURDUE
|CUSE
Surprising Syracuse takes on Purdue's dynamic duo
After opening the season with back-to-back blowout victories, Syracuse is off to its best start in four years.
The Orange (2-0) hope their momentum continues Saturday afternoon when Purdue (1-1) pays a visit to the newly named JMA Dome.
Syracuse is beginning to resemble the 2018 squad that won its first four games and went on to post a 10-3 record -- the only winning record so far in Dino Babers' six seasons as Orange coach.
The Orange notched a 31-7 victory over Louisville in their season opener and then pounded UConn 48-14.
Garrett Shrader has completed 79.2 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Eleven different Syracuse players have caught a pass, led by dynamic running back Sean Tucker with 10 catches for 101 yards.
"Shrader does a nice job of picking and choosing his targets," Babers said. "He's been extremely accurate this year and his throwing percentages have been extremely high."
While Shrader has spread the ball around, Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell has continued to show outstanding chemistry with Charlie Jones, who has a national-best 21 catches covering 286 yards and four TDs.
O'Connell and Jones played youth football together and were reunited when Jones transferred in from Iowa. In the 56-0 rout of Indiana State last week, they hooked up nine times for 133 yards and three scores.
"I think those two have proven that they can make big plays," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "They are a big part of the offense. Just being consistent all year is going to be the key for them -- and staying healthy."
That said, Brohm wants the Boilermakers' offense to become more diverse: When 72 percent of a quarterback's passes are targeted to one receiver, Big Ten defenses will draw up ways to make things increasingly difficult.
"I think in order for us to continue to improve, we've got to get more and more guys involved," Brohm continued, "and make sure that numerous guys can step up and make plays in key situations."
The teams have only met once previously -- in 2004. Purdue won that matchup over visiting Syracuse, 51-0.
--Field Level Media
|
A. O'Connell
16 QB
369 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 7 RuYds
|
G. Shrader
6 QB
156 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 83 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|18
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|15
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-16
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|427
|281
|Total Plays
|70
|59
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|58
|125
|Rush Attempts
|21
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|369
|156
|Comp. - Att.
|35-49
|12-25
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-68
|9-75
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.0
|6-43.5
|Return Yards
|21
|38
|Punts - Returns
|2-21
|3-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|369
|PASS YDS
|156
|
|
|58
|RUSH YDS
|125
|
|
|427
|TOTAL YDS
|281
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|35/49
|369
|2
|1
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|10
|23
|0
|5
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|7
|17
|1
|15
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|13
|9
|175
|1
|55
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|9
|8
|71
|1
|18
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|5
|5
|45
|0
|13
|
M. Rice 9 WR
|M. Rice
|5
|2
|31
|0
|22
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|5
|5
|24
|0
|10
|
P. Piferi 89 TE
|P. Piferi
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|3
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|3
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Jenkins 44 DE
|K. Jenkins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran 24 K
|M. Fineran
|1/2
|41
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ansell 30 P
|J. Ansell
|3
|40.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|12/24
|156
|2
|0
|
I. Johnson 20 DB
|I. Johnson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|16
|83
|0
|15
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|18
|42
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II 19 WR
|O. Gadsden II
|6
|5
|87
|1
|46
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|3
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|7
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
I. Jones 80 WR
|I. Jones
|3
|2
|12
|1
|9
|
D. Cooper 7 WR
|D. Cooper
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Alford 82 WR
|D. Alford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Wax 2 LB
|M. Wax
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|1/2
|50
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Von Marburg 36 P
|M. Von Marburg
|6
|43.5
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|2
|6.5
|12
|0
|
B. Oliver 21 DB
|B. Oliver
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 44(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on PUR-PUR False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CUSE 26(2:37 - 4th) M.Von Marburg punts 35 yards to PUR 39 Center-SYR. Fair catch by PUR. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
3 & 15 - CUSE 18(2:42 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 26.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - CUSE 18(2:40 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for I.Jones.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 23(2:53 - 4th) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 18 for -5 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 18.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - PURDUE 31(2:57 - 4th) M.Fineran 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PURDUE 23(3:03 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 23(3:15 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for M.Rice.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(3:52 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 23. Catch made by D.Mockobee at SYR 23. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 23.
|+51 YD
3 & 4 - PURDUE 26(4:18 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 26. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 26. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 23.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PURDUE 26(4:28 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(4:53 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 20. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - CUSE 48(5:01 - 4th) M.Von Marburg punts 52 yards to PUR End Zone Center-SYR. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CUSE 48(5:09 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 47(5:46 - 4th) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(6:21 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 47.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(6:41 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 35. Catch made by C.Jackson at SYR 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 47.
|Kickoff
|(6:41 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 30 yards from PUR 35 to the SYR 35. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:41 - 4th) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(6:44 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 45. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 45. Gain of 55 yards. C.Jones for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - PURDUE 31(7:13 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 31. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 45.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PURDUE 31(7:42 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 31. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(8:08 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by P.Piferi at PUR 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 31.
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 4th) A.Szmyt kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:08 - 4th) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(8:08 - 4th) PENALTY on SYR-SYR Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Int
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(8:17 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass INTERCEPTED at PUR 25. Intercepted by C.Okechukwu at PUR 25. C.Okechukwu for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(8:17 - 4th) A.Szmyt kicks 40 yards from SYR 35 to the PUR 25. Fair catch by D.Burks.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(8:17 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Shrader rushed to PUR 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+46 YD
4 & 1 - CUSE 46(8:30 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to PUR 46. Catch made by O.Gadsden at PUR 46. Gain of 46 yards. O.Gadsden for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CUSE 46(9:06 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 45(9:53 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(10:24 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 45.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 34(10:55 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 34. Catch made by C.Jackson at SYR 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(11:25 - 4th) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 34.
|Kickoff
|(11:25 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(11:25 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 11(11:30 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 11. Catch made by P.Durham at SYR 11. Gain of 11 yards. P.Durham for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 11(12:27 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to SYR 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 11.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - PURDUE 24(12:43 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 24. Catch made by C.Jones at SYR 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 28(13:19 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 28. Catch made by D.Burks at SYR 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(13:25 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Burks.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 30(13:56 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to SYR 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 28.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - PURDUE 35(14:24 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at SYR 35 for yards (S.Linton) PENALTY on SYR-S.Linton Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 36(15:00 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to SYR 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(0:17 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to SYR 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(0:22 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones. PENALTY on SYR-J.Geer Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 33(0:58 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 33. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 26(1:36 - 3rd) A.O'Connell rushed to PUR 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(2:11 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 26.
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 3rd) A.Szmyt kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:11 - 3rd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - CUSE 3(2:16 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to PUR 3. Catch made by I.Jones at PUR 3. Gain of 3 yards. I.Jones for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - CUSE 2(3:00 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 3.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 2(3:32 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 2.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - CUSE 5(3:41 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass INTERCEPTED at PUR 5. Intercepted by O.Brothers at PUR 5. Tackled by SYR at PUR End Zone. PENALTY on PUR-C.Allen Defensive Holding 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 13(4:21 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to PUR 13. Catch made by O.Gadsden at PUR 13. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PUR at PUR 5.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 13(4:25 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(5:04 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to PUR 33. Catch made by O.Gadsden at PUR 33. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 13.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CUSE 48(5:13 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to PUR 48 for yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 48. PENALTY on PUR-J.Sullivan Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 48(5:19 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(5:25 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - CUSE 43(5:50 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 43. Catch made by I.Jones at SYR 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 48.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CUSE 43(5:58 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(6:26 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 27(6:58 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 27. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CUSE 24(7:22 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 27.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CUSE 24(8:02 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 16(8:50 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - PURDUE 50(8:59 - 3rd) J.Ansell punts 34 yards to SYR 16 Center-PUR. B.Oliver MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by SYR-J.Wilson at SYR 20. Tackled by PUR at SYR 16.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PURDUE 50(9:05 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for M.Rice.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 46(9:48 - 3rd) K.Lewisq rushed to PUR 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(9:54 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - PURDUE 44(10:26 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 46.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PURDUE 43(11:09 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 38(11:51 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(12:26 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - CUSE 29(12:30 - 3rd) M.Von Marburg punts 36 yards to PUR 35 Center-SYR. Fair catch by R.Taylor.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - CUSE 29(12:49 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for SYR.
|-9 YD
2 & 11 - CUSE 38(12:55 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 29 for -9 yards. S.Tucker FUMBLES forced by PUR. Fumble RECOVERED by SYR-S.Tucker at SYR 29. Tackled by PUR at SYR 29.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(13:30 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 38 for -1 yards (K.Jenkins)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - PURDUE 29(13:43 - 3rd) J.Ansell punts 44 yards to SYR 27 Center-PUR. C.Jackson returned punt from the SYR 27. Tackled by PUR at SYR 39.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PURDUE 29(13:52 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for M.Rice.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - PURDUE 22(14:28 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 22. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 29.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 22.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Szmyt kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 45(0:05 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 45. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(0:13 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Downing.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - CUSE 37(0:22 - 2nd) M.Von Marburg punts 45 yards to PUR 18 Center-SYR. PUR returned punt from the PUR 18. Tackled by SYR at PUR 40. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - CUSE 37(0:22 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for SYR.
|+4 YD
2 & 20 - CUSE 33(0:57 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 37.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 43(1:27 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to PUR 35 for yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 35. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(1:33 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 36(1:55 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 36. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(2:22 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - PURDUE 29(2:30 - 2nd) J.Ansell punts 42 yards to SYR 29 Center-PUR. C.Jackson returned punt from the SYR 29. Tackled by PUR at SYR 30.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PURDUE 29(2:33 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PURDUE 29(2:38 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Mockobee.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(3:09 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 23. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 5 - CUSE 31(3:14 - 2nd) A.Szmyt 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SYR Holder-SYR.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CUSE 23(3:18 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Cooper.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 24(4:08 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(4:42 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 24.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - CUSE 37(5:17 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to PUR 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 38(5:50 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - CUSE 46(6:32 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to PUR 38 for 8 yards. G.Shrader ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(6:58 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 40(7:24 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 40. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(7:54 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass INTERCEPTED at SYR 25. Intercepted by R.Taylor at SYR 25. Tackled by SYR at SYR 25. PENALTY on PUR-C.Jefferson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 2nd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - PURDUE 31(8:00 - 2nd) M.Fineran 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - PURDUE 27(8:40 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 27. Catch made by D.Burks at SYR 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 32(9:14 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to SYR 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32(9:21 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - PURDUE 45(9:54 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 45. Catch made by C.Jones at SYR 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 47(10:31 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 47. Catch made by P.Piferi at SYR 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(10:37 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 46(11:23 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 46. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(11:57 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 41. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 46.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(12:30 - 2nd) T.Tracy rushed to PUR 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 41.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 10(12:59 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 10. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 10. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 28. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - CUSE 42(13:11 - 2nd) M.Von Marburg punts 48 yards to PUR 10 Center-SYR. Downed by K.Bailey.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - CUSE 47(13:46 - 2nd) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to PUR 43. Catch made by O.Gadsden at PUR 43. Gain of yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 33. PENALTY on SYR-C.Del Rio-Wilson Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CUSE 43(13:59 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to PUR 41 for yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 41. PENALTY on SYR-D.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CUSE 44(14:31 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(15:00 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to PUR 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 44.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(0:26 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to PUR 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(0:39 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by D.Cooper at SYR 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 36.
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(0:39 - 1st) M.Fineran extra point is blocked.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 15(0:39 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to SYR End Zone for 15 yards. D.Mockobee for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 28(1:00 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 28. Catch made by P.Durham at SYR 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - PURDUE 34(2:00 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 34. Catch made by T.Sheffield at SYR 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(2:35 - 1st) PENALTY on PUR-PUR False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 45(2:47 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 45. Catch made by C.Jones at SYR 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(2:48 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 46. Catch made by C.Jones at SYR 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 45.
|+22 YD
2 & 16 - PURDUE 32(2:49 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 32. Catch made by M.Rice at PUR 32. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(2:49 - 1st) T.Sheffield steps back to pass. pass incomplete intended for SYR. T.Sheffield sacked at PUR 32 for -6 yards (M.Wax) PENALTY on PUR-PUR Intentional Grounding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - PURDUE 31(4:26 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 31. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 27(5:02 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(5:33 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 27.
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 1st) A.Szmyt kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CUSE 40(5:37 - 1st) A.Szmyt 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SYR Holder-SYR.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CUSE 32(5:43 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for C.Jackson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 36(6:14 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(6:20 - 1st) I.Johnson steps back to pass. I.Johnson pass incomplete intended for G.Shrader.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(6:26 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for I.Jones. PENALTY on PUR-R.Taylor Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 39(6:57 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(7:29 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 33. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 22(8:01 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 33.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - CUSE 11(8:24 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 22 for 11 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 9(8:55 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 11.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
4 & 3 - PURDUE 11(9:04 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to SYR 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 9.
|+13 YD
3 & 16 - PURDUE 24(9:23 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 24. Catch made by C.Jones at SYR 24. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SYR at SYR 11.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - PURDUE 24(9:36 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to SYR 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 24.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 18(10:00 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to SYR 24 for -6 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(10:19 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to SYR 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 33. PENALTY on SYR-D.Chestnut Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 46(10:57 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 46. Catch made by P.Durham at SYR 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 45(11:41 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 45. Catch made by M.Rice at PUR 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(11:50 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(12:22 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 35. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 34(12:56 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to PUR 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 33(13:35 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 33. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(14:09 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - CUSE 29(14:17 - 1st) M.Von Marburg punts 45 yards to PUR 26 Center-SYR. C.Jones returned punt from the PUR 26. Tackled by SYR at PUR 25.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CUSE 29(14:22 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(14:56 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
