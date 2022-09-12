|
|
TXSA
TEXAS
No. 21 Texas nursing injuries against UT-San Antonio
No. 21 Texas will look to build on a close-but-no-cigar loss to top-ranked Alabama when it hosts gritty Texas-San Antonio on Saturday in the first-ever game between the programs.
If UTSA was looking for a perfect scenario to help it pull off an upset against Texas in Austin, the cards may have fallen into place for the Roadrunners.
The Longhorns (1-1) ascended into the Associated Press Top 25 after a 20-19 loss at home to the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Texas took a huge step forward against Alabama but came up short after producing just one touchdown in five trips to the red zone and surrendering a long scoring drive in the final minute that produced the deciding field goal.
"We've got to be careful of the rat poison telling us how good we are," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. "Our players played really hard (against Alabama). They played tough -- not only they were physically tough, but they were tough-minded in fighting through some adversity."
Texas was forced to play three quarters of that loss without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who suffered a shoulder sprain. Ewers, along with backup quarterback Hudson Card (ankle), preseason All-America running back Bijan Robinson (shoulder), and cornerback D'Shawn Jamison (ankle) all were called "day-to-day" by Sarkisian on Monday.
"The beauty of it for all for these guys -- it's nothing structural, it's not surgery driven, it's not broken, it's not ligament damage," Sarkisian said. "So the point being, we've just got to monitor them day-to-day and we'll see who we can get back and when we can get them back."
Ewers is likely to miss anywhere from two-to-six weeks with his injury, which occurred after he completed 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards. Card's ankle injury is also considered significant, despite the fact he hobbled through the second half against Alabama.
"No one likes losing their starting quarterback in the first quarter," Sarkisian said. "Nobody likes having your backup get injured in the second quarter and then having him try to fight through. But that's football."
It's possible that the Longhorns will start the UTSA game with third-stringer Charles Wright at quarterback and use plenty of the Wildcat formation with running back (and former quarterback) Roschon Johnson behind center.
UTSA (1-1), the reigning Conference USA champion, heads up I-35 for a much-anticipated battle with their big brothers on the heels of a 41-38 overtime win against Army over the weekend. Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris passed for 359 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner to De'Corian Clark in overtime.
The Roadrunners rallied from a 14-point deficit to win at West Point and have played extra football in both their games this year, losing to then-No. 24 Houston 37-35 at home in triple overtime on Sept. 3.
UTSA coach Jeff Traylor was asked Monday about his team being near two-touchdown underdogs to Texas.
"That's it?" Traylor said. "We know we are going into a matchup with players that are gifted, but we feel like we have good players, too. We want to represent our brand, and as long as we do that, we will be fine."
Traylor said the expectation from his fan base is for his team to compete with and even beat the Longhorns.
"When you win 12 games like we did last year, our fans think we should win every week," he said. "The upgrade of the talent of Texas is noticeable on film. They just look bigger, thicker, faster and you can tell they are older. Defensively, Texas is much more physical. "
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Brady
5 RB
70 RuYds, RuTD, 15 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
B. Robinson
5 RB
183 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 19 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|21
|Rushing
|8
|12
|Passing
|14
|7
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|374
|460
|Total Plays
|72
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|117
|299
|Rush Attempts
|37
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|9.3
|Yards Passing
|257
|161
|Comp. - Att.
|24-35
|15-23
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-45
|9-73
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.0
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|0
|44
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-44
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|257
|PASS YDS
|161
|
|
|117
|RUSH YDS
|299
|
|
|374
|TOTAL YDS
|460
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|23/34
|222
|0
|1
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|1/1
|35
|1
|0
|
E. Marburger 12 QB
|E. Marburger
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|21
|70
|1
|13
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|11
|38
|0
|11
|
K. Barnes 31 RB
|K. Barnes
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
O. Cardenas 84 TE
|O. Cardenas
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Franklin 18 WR
|Z. Franklin
|12
|6
|84
|1
|35
|
J. Cephus 12 WR
|J. Cephus
|8
|7
|80
|0
|17
|
D. Clark 88 WR
|D. Clark
|6
|4
|40
|0
|13
|
O. Cardenas 84 TE
|O. Cardenas
|4
|3
|28
|0
|11
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|3
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
D. Dishman 80 TE
|D. Dishman
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Barnes 31 RB
|K. Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 2 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chattman 4 S
|C. Chattman
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wisdom 39 S
|R. Wisdom
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ligon 88 LB
|J. Ligon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harmanson 15 LB
|T. Harmanson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. French 34 LB
|M. French
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clayton 95 DL
|C. Clayton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 12 LB
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Cage 33 S
|P. Cage
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dabon 28 S
|J. Dabon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matterson 99 DL
|B. Matterson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. McDougle 33 DL
|L. McDougle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 40 LB
|J. Robinson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Booker-Brown 96 DL
|N. Booker-Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 31 LB
|T. Moore
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 32 LB
|D. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 20 LB
|C. Wilkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Morris 25 LB
|A. Morris
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 9 DL
|B. Brown
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett 42 K
|J. Sackett
|2/2
|29
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 35 P
|L. Dean
|4
|43.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Clark 88 WR
|D. Clark
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
J. Sackett 42 K
|J. Sackett
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Card 1 QB
|H. Card
|15/23
|161
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|20
|183
|3
|78
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|10
|81
|0
|32
|
H. Card 1 QB
|H. Card
|2
|35
|0
|32
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Harrison 30 WR
|D. Harrison
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|5
|4
|56
|0
|26
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|7
|4
|41
|0
|19
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|5
|3
|23
|1
|19
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Cain 88 WR
|C. Cain
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Sanders 0 TE
|J. Sanders
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Harrison 30 WR
|D. Harrison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ford 41 LB
|J. Ford
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 31 DB
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tucker-Dorsey 2 LB
|D. Tucker-Dorsey
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 18 LB
|O. Oghoufo
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guilbeau 13 DB
|J. Guilbeau
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Watts 6 DB
|R. Watts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bush 43 LB
|J. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collins 95 DL
|A. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sorrell 88 LB
|B. Sorrell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murphy II 90 DL
|B. Murphy II
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Auburn 45 K
|B. Auburn
|1/1
|44
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Trejo 35 P
|D. Trejo
|3
|45.3
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(7:27 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to UTSA 8 for 32 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Morris; B.Brown at UTSA 8.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - TEXAS 48(7:54 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to UTSA 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Clayton at UTSA 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - TEXAS 49(8:20 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to UTSA 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.French at UTSA 48.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(8:20 - 4th) PENALTY on UTSA-N.Booker-Brown Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TXSA 23(8:28 - 4th) L.Dean punts 33 yards to TEX 44 Center-C.Collenback. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - TXSA 23(8:38 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 23. Catch made by T.Bradley at UTSA 23. Gain of yards. Tackled by R.Watts at UTSA 29. PENALTY on UTSA-T.Bradley Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 5 - TXSA 30(9:07 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 30 for 0 yards (D.Tucker-Dorsey) F.Harris FUMBLES forced by D.Tucker-Dorsey. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-E.Almaraz at UTSA 23. Tackled by TEX at UTSA 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(9:36 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Coburn at UTSA 30.
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 4th) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 4th) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(9:46 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to UTSA End Zone for 41 yards. B.Robinson for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(10:25 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to UTSA 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.McDougle at UTSA 41.
|+32 YD
2 & 22 - TEXAS 17(10:45 - 4th) H.Card rushed to TEX 49 for 32 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at TEX 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 20 - TEXAS 19(11:22 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 17 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at TEX 17.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 29(11:46 - 4th) H.Card pass complete to TEX 29. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 29. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at TEX 41. PENALTY on TEX-R.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TXSA 29(11:50 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TXSA 29(12:51 - 4th) F.Harris rushed to TEX 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey at TEX 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 38(13:24 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to TEX 38. Catch made by D.Clark at TEX 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(13:31 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(13:49 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to TEX 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 38.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TXSA 34(13:55 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 34 for yards (D.Overshown) PENALTY on TEX-D.Overshown Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSA 34(14:03 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at UTSA 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 32(14:49 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at UTSA 34.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 22(15:00 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 22. Catch made by D.Dishman at UTSA 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UTSA 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(0:14 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 22 for 2 yards. B.Brady ran out of bounds.
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 3rd) W.Stone kicks 60 yards from TEX 35 to the UTSA 5. J.Sackett returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ford at UTSA 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 3rd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Int
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(2:12 - 3rd) F.Harris pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 44. Intercepted by J.Barron at UTSA 44. TEX for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 30(2:22 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 30. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at UTSA 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 22(2:39 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 22. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Bush at UTSA 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TEXAS 29(2:53 - 3rd) D.Trejo punts 49 yards to UTSA 22 Center-Z.Edwards. Fair catch by J.Cephus.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TEXAS 29(2:54 - 3rd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TEXAS 26(3:10 - 3rd) H.Card rushed to TEX 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEX 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(3:21 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEX 26.
|Kickoff
|(3:21 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - TXSA 19(3:21 - 3rd) J.Sackett 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TXSA 12(3:21 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TXSA 12(3:25 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for O.Cardenas.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 9(3:34 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to TEX 12 for -3 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 12.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TXSA 4(3:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTSA-F.Harris Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(5:14 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to TEX 28. Catch made by Z.Franklin at TEX 28. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 4.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 38(5:59 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to TEX 38. Catch made by O.Cardenas at TEX 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Sweat at TEX 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(6:58 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to TEX 38 for 7 yards. F.Harris FUMBLES forced by D.Overshown. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-E.Almaraz at TEX 38. Tackled by TEX at TEX 38.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 44(7:26 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 44. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Jamison at TEX 45.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSA 44(7:35 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 44. Catch made by K.Barnes at UTSA 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at UTSA 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(7:58 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at UTSA 44.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 27(8:20 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 27. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 27. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEX at UTSA 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 21(8:28 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at UTSA 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 14(8:59 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; D.Overshown at UTSA 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - TEXAS 43(9:08 - 3rd) D.Trejo punts 29 yards to UTSA 14 Center-Z.Edwards. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TEXAS 43(9:12 - 3rd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|-7 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 36(10:04 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to UTSA 36. Catch made by R.Johnson at UTSA 36. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38(10:53 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by X.Worthy at UTSA 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 36.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(11:05 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 36. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 36. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by M.French at UTSA 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXSA 29(11:15 - 3rd) L.Dean punts 35 yards to TEX 36 Center-C.Collenback. Downed by UTSA.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXSA 29(11:19 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin (D.Jamison).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSA 29(11:50 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for B.Brady.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(11:56 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Ford at UTSA 29.
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 3rd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 3rd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|+78 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 22(12:09 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to UTSA End Zone for 78 yards. B.Robinson for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(12:36 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at TEX 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - TXSA 49(12:43 - 3rd) L.Dean punts 49 yards to TEX End Zone Center-C.Collenback. Touchback.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - TXSA 47(12:52 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to TEX 49 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Ford at TEX 49.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TXSA 48(12:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTSA-F.Harris Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSA 48(12:56 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 50(13:32 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to TEX 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo; B.Murphy at TEX 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(13:40 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark. PENALTY on TEX-B.Sorrell Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - TXSA 32(14:04 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at UTSA 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 29(14:43 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell at UTSA 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(15:00 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at UTSA 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(0:12 - 2nd) F.Harris kneels at the UTSA 24.
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 2nd) B.Auburn kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TEXAS 34(0:14 - 2nd) B.Auburn 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Edwards Holder-H.Card.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEXAS 26(0:28 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders. PENALTY on TEX-TEX Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - TEXAS 34(0:35 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to UTSA 34. Catch made by X.Worthy at UTSA 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 26.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TEXAS 29(0:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEX-J.Majors False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 29(0:41 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to UTSA 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Booker-Brown; T.Moore at UTSA 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - TEXAS 38(0:53 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to UTSA 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom; J.Ligon at UTSA 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(1:16 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to UTSA 45. Catch made by C.Cain at UTSA 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by P.Cage at UTSA 38.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 36(1:27 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 36. Catch made by B.Robinson at TEX 36. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at UTSA 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(1:34 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|+15 YD
3 & 1 - TEXAS 21(1:49 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 36 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor; C.Chattman at TEX 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 16(1:57 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 16. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 16. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Chattman at TEX 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 12(2:15 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at TEX 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - TXSA 33(2:24 - 2nd) L.Dean punts 55 yards to TEX 12 Center-C.Collenback. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
3 & 12 - TXSA 29(3:09 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 29. Catch made by B.Brady at UTSA 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; D.Overshown at UTSA 33.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TXSA 34(3:28 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-J.Cephus False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 33(4:15 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; J.Barron at UTSA 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(4:42 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; T.Sweat at UTSA 33.
|+17 YD
2 & 13 - TXSA 14(4:47 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 14. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 14. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cook at UTSA 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - TXSA 12(5:14 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Barron; B.Sorrell at UTSA 14.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 17(5:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-F.Martinez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 63 yards from TEX 35 to the UTSA 2. D.Clark returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ford at UTSA 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:20 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TEXAS 3(5:25 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to UTSA End Zone for 3 yards. B.Robinson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 2(6:02 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to UTSA 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Moore; B.Brown at UTSA 3.
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - TEXAS 18(6:29 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to UTSA 2 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at UTSA 2.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(6:36 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to UTSA 18 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Chattman at UTSA 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(6:44 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(7:09 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to UTSA 40. Catch made by J.Whittington at UTSA 40. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Taylor at UTSA 25.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 48(7:50 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 48. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(8:07 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 44. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEX 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TEXAS 41(8:15 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Morris; B.Matterson at TEX 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 37(8:58 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Wilkins; M.French at TEX 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(9:28 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dabon at TEX 37.
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 58 yards from UTSA 35 to the TEX 7. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Robinson at TEX 33.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(9:46 - 2nd) B.Brady pass complete to TEX 35. Catch made by Z.Franklin at TEX 35. Gain of 35 yards. Z.Franklin for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(10:07 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 48. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 48. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 35.
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks onside from UTSA 35 to UTSA 48. RECOVERED by UTSA. Tackled by TEX at UTSA 48.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 2(10:11 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to TEX End Zone for 2 yards. B.Brady for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - TXSA 10(9:59 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin. PENALTY on TEX-R.Watts Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 11(10:44 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to TEX 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; O.Oghoufo at TEX 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 11(10:49 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 19(12:22 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to TEX 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Watts; A.Cook at TEX 11.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 18(12:50 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to TEX 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Murphy; D.Tucker-Dorsey at TEX 19.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 27(13:12 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to TEX 27. Catch made by J.Cephus at TEX 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 18.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 37(13:24 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to TEX 37. Catch made by J.Cephus at TEX 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 27.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 48(13:36 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to TEX 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(13:56 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 45. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at TEX 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(14:03 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Guilbeau at UTSA 45.
|Kickoff
|(14:03 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 55 yards from TEX 35 to the UTSA 10. Out of bounds. PENALTY on TEX-TEX Kickoff Out of Bounds 0 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:03 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - TEXAS 11(14:12 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to UTSA 11. Catch made by R.Johnson at UTSA 11. Gain of 11 yards. R.Johnson for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+19 YD
1 & 20 - TEXAS 30(14:55 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to UTSA 30. Catch made by R.Johnson at UTSA 30. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 11.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(15:00 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington. PENALTY on TEX-J.Sanders Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 31(0:34 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to UTSA 31. Catch made by J.Whittington at UTSA 31. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Chattman at UTSA 20.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - TEXAS 36(0:34 - 1st) PENALTY on UTSA-C.Mayfield Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - TEXAS 33(1:09 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to UTSA 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Clayton; A.Morris at UTSA 36.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - TEXAS 38(1:09 - 1st) PENALTY on UTSA-J.Robinson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEXAS 38(1:24 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(1:54 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to UTSA 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; P.Cage at UTSA 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - TEXAS 49(1:54 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to UTSA 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman; J.Robinson at UTSA 42. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 47(2:42 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to UTSA 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson; B.Matterson at UTSA 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(3:04 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at TEX 47.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(3:28 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 25. Gain of 19 yards. ran out of bounds.
|Kickoff
|(3:28 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TXSA 14(3:32 - 1st) J.Sackett 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - TXSA 1(3:31 - 1st) PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TXSA 1(3:32 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin (D.Jamison).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TXSA 6(4:18 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to TEX 6. Catch made by J.Cephus at TEX 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; J.Ford at TEX 1.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 8(4:58 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to TEX 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Ojomo; D.Overshown at TEX 6.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - TXSA 15(5:30 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to TEX 15. Catch made by Z.Franklin at TEX 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo at TEX 8.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 16(6:10 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to TEX 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Collins at TEX 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 18(6:43 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to TEX 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo; K.Coburn at TEX 16.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 20(7:13 - 1st) O.Cardenas rushed to TEX 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Guilbeau; K.Coburn at TEX 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 23(7:56 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to TEX 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo; B.Sorrell at TEX 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(8:30 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to TEX 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo at TEX 23.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - TXSA 38(8:49 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to TEX 38. Catch made by Z.Franklin at TEX 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Guilbeau at TEX 28.
|+11 YD
2 & 14 - TXSA 49(9:15 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to TEX 49. Catch made by B.Brady at TEX 49. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Barron at TEX 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - TXSA 50(9:28 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to TEX 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; O.Oghoufo at TEX 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(9:52 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to TEX 45. Catch made by J.Cephus at TEX 45. Gain of yards. J.Cephus for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 45(10:17 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to TEX 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 44(10:48 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Sweat; J.Barron at UTSA 45.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - TXSA 37(11:00 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 37. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 37. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Thompson at UTSA 44.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 39(11:15 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; J.Ford at UTSA 37.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - TXSA 34(11:17 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for F.Harris. PENALTY on TEX-D.Overshown Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(11:36 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at UTSA 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 20(11:50 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 20. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at UTSA 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(11:55 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - TEXAS 42(12:03 - 1st) D.Trejo punts 58 yards to UTSA End Zone Center-Z.Edwards. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TEXAS 42(12:09 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TEXAS 42(12:40 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at TEX 42.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TEXAS 42(12:51 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy (C.Mayfield).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(13:07 - 1st) PENALTY on TEX-H.Conner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(13:42 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TEX 37. Catch made by K.Robinson at TEX 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at TEX 47.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - TEXAS 34(14:00 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at TEX 37.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - TEXAS 32(14:20 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Matterson; B.Brown at TEX 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 30(14:38 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Matterson at TEX 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at TEX 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
