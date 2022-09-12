|
|WKY
|IND
Indiana looks for faster start against Hilltoppers
Running back Shaun Shivers will look to build off the best game of his career Saturday afternoon when the Indiana Hoosiers host Western Kentucky in Bloomington, Ind.
Shivers, a transfer from Auburn, ran for a career-high 155 yards and a touchdown in the Hoosiers' 35-22 win over Idaho last Saturday, headlining a ground attack that finished with 239 yards. Josh Henderson and wide receiver Donaven McCulley also rushed for scores.
"Very proud of our offensive line. Proud of our running backs. Proud of our offense for doing that, because that's a big deal for us," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said of rushing for over 200 yards for just the second time in 16 games. "I just know that that's going to continue to be a focus."
Still, the Hoosiers (2-0) failed to put up points in the first half, trailing the FCS team 10-0 at halftime, so they'll need to get off to a faster start against a Western Kentucky team that features a familiar face.
Davion Ervin-Poindexter, who spent three seasons at Indiana, has been the leading rusher for the Hilltoppers (2-0) through their first two games. In Western Kentucky's 49-17 drubbing of Hawaii last Saturday, he rushed for 42 yards on nine carries and found the end zone once.
"Davion really, so proud of him," Allen said. "I just really appreciate his work ethic, his perseverance."
While Ervin-Poindexter and the offense have been impressive, the defense has been the main reason for WKU's early success.
The Hilltoppers already have forced 10 turnovers (seven interceptions, three fumbles) and recorded five sacks. They also have done a great job of closing the airways, allowing opposing quarterbacks to average just 6.6 yards with two touchdowns on 65 attempts.
Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak will be tasked with trying to carve up that defense.
Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton knows Bazelak, a transfer from Missouri, poses more of a threat than Austin Peay or Hawaii.
"It'll be a challenge for our secondary for sure. We got to get pressure on the quarterback," Helton said. "He's a good player and I've been impressed with him."
Saturday marks the fifth all-time meeting between WKU and the Hoosiers. Indiana has won all four prior contests, but by only 33-31 last season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
A. Reed
16 QB
324 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 7 RuYds, RuTD
C. Bazelak
9 QB
347 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 10 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|29
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|14
|16
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|538
|480
|Total Plays
|78
|86
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|214
|133
|Rush Attempts
|38
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|324
|347
|Comp. - Att.
|32-40
|31-53
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-83
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.0
|4-43.3
|Return Yards
|7
|14
|Punts - Returns
|2-7
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Safeties
|0
|0
|324
|PASS YDS
|347
|214
|RUSH YDS
|133
|538
|TOTAL YDS
|480
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|32/40
|324
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|14
|133
|0
|59
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|4
|45
|0
|29
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|5
|12
|0
|4
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|1
|8
|0
|8
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|7
|7
|1
|9
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|9
|8
|77
|0
|26
D. Davis 7 WR
|D. Davis
|5
|3
|62
|1
|44
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|6
|6
|60
|0
|21
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|7
|6
|36
|0
|18
C. Burt, Jr. 1 WR
|C. Burt, Jr.
|2
|2
|27
|0
|24
J. Beljan 89 TE
|J. Beljan
|1
|1
|26
|1
|26
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|4
|2
|17
|0
|23
D. Smith 17 WR
|D. Smith
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
K. Hailassie 12 DB
|K. Hailassie
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|3/3
|34
|3/3
|12
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Ellard 47 P
|T. Ellard
|3
|45.0
|1
|60
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
U. Stout 21 DB
|U. Stout
|2
|3.5
|6
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|31/52
|347
|2
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|11
|65
|1
|19
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|13
|62
|0
|32
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|6
|10
|0
|10
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Camper 6 WR
|C. Camper
|11
|7
|89
|0
|26
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|2
|2
|53
|0
|48
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|5
|4
|51
|0
|30
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|8
|5
|41
|0
|13
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|7
|5
|38
|0
|15
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|1
|32
|0
|32
J. Swinton 18 WR
|J. Swinton
|4
|3
|28
|0
|11
A. Steinfeldt 84 TE
|A. Steinfeldt
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
A. Coby 10 WR
|A. Coby
|2
|1
|5
|1
|5
J. Bomba 48 TE
|J. Bomba
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
A. Barner 88 TE
|A. Barner
|6
|2
|4
|0
|3
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. McCullough 0 LB
|D. McCullough
|1-0
|1.0
|0
C. Jones 4 LB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Jackson 10 LB
|M. Jackson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|3/3
|34
|1/1
|10
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Evans 94 P
|J. Evans
|4
|43.3
|2
|50
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
O. Cooper Jr. 3 WR
|O. Cooper Jr.
|2
|24.0
|29
|0
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Play
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - IND 4(1:01 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 4. Catch made by C.Bazelak at WKY 4. Gain of 4 yards. C.Bazelak for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - IND 8(1:34 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to WKY 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 8(1:35 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - IND 23(1:46 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 23. Catch made by E.Simmons at WKY 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 16. PENALTY on WKY-D.Smith Offensive Facemask 8 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 23(1:52 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39(2:17 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 39. Catch made by C.Camper at WKY 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 46(2:24 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby. PENALTY on WKY-U.Stout Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 36(2:30 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU. PENALTY on WKY-U.Stout Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - IND 34(2:41 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to IU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - IND 32(3:15 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to IU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(3:46 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to IU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 32.
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 4th) B.Narveson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - WKY 13(3:49 - 4th) B.Narveson 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WKY Holder-WKY.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - WKY 9(3:55 - 4th) A.Reed rushed to IU 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 6.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 12(4:56 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to IU 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 9.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 14(5:37 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to IU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 12.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36(5:55 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to IU 28 for 36 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 28. PENALTY on IU-J.Williams Offensive Facemask 14 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 31(6:32 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(7:00 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 31.
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 4th) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - IND 22(6:55 - 4th) C.Campbell 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IU Holder-IU.
|+13 YD
3 & 21 - IND 27(7:44 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 27. Catch made by D.Matthews at WKY 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 14.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - IND 27(7:48 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - IND 12(7:59 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 12. Catch made by J.Henderson at WKY 12. Gain of yards. J.Henderson for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on IU-D.McCulley Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 16(7:35 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 16. Catch made by D.Matthews at WKY 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 12.
|Play
|-6 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 22(8:03 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 22. Catch made by J.Simon at WKY 22. Gain of -6 yards. J.Simon FUMBLES forced by C.Jones. Fumble RECOVERED by IU-M.Jackson at WKY 16. Tackled by WKY at WKY 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 18(9:13 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 22.
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - IND 37(9:37 - 4th) J.Evans punts 45 yards to WKY 18 Center-IU. Downed by T.Mullen.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IND 37(9:40 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Swinton.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - IND 36(9:55 - 4th) S.Shivers rushed to IU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 36(10:10 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - IND 35(9:50 - 4th) C.Bazelak rushed to IU 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 36.
|+14 YD
3 & 15 - IND 21(10:29 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 21. Catch made by A.Steinfeldt at IU 21. Gain of yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 36. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 21. Catch made by A.Steinfeldt at IU 21. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - IND 21(10:48 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IND 26(11:23 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 21 for -5 yards (D.Smith)
|Kickoff
|(11:33 - 4th) B.Narveson kicks 57 yards from WKY 35 to the IU 8. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at IU 26.
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - WKY 10(11:58 - 4th) B.Narveson 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WKY Holder-WKY.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WKY 2(12:36 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to IU 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WKY 2(12:56 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Simon.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 3(13:31 - 4th) A.Reed rushed to IU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 2.
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38(13:41 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to IU 3 for 59 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 3.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36(13:53 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 36. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 38.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - WKY 26(14:14 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall. PENALTY on IU-IU Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WKY 26(14:20 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(14:51 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 26.
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 4th) C.Freeman kicks 40 yards from IU 35 to the WKY 25. Fair catch by M.Mathison.
|Play
|+2 YD
|(14:51 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Bazelak steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Henderson at WKY 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - IND 19(14:57 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to WKY End Zone for 19 yards. J.Henderson for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 19(15:00 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - IND 29(0:13 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to WKY 19 for 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(0:43 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to WKY 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 29.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - IND 46(1:00 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 46. Catch made by C.Camper at WKY 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - IND 49(1:27 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to WKY 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 46.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 49(2:08 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(2:25 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 40. Catch made by J.Swinton at IU 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 49.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - IND 10(2:39 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 10. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 10. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 40.
|Play
|Int
1 & 9 - WKY 9(3:03 - 3rd) A.Reed pass INTERCEPTED at IU End Zone. Intercepted by M.Jackson at IU End Zone. Tackled by WKY at IU 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 11(3:47 - 3rd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to IU 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 9.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20(4:18 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to IU 20. Catch made by J.Hall at IU 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 11.
|+19 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 39(4:43 - 3rd) J.Moses rushed to IU 20 for 19 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 47(5:24 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to IU 47. Catch made by M.Corley at IU 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 39.
|+29 YD
2 & 13 - WKY 24(5:44 - 3rd) J.Moses rushed to IU 47 for 29 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 47.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 26(6:12 - 3rd) J.Moses rushed to WKY 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 24.
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - IND 39(6:23 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 41 yards to WKY 20 Center-IU. U.Stout returned punt from the WKY 20. Tackled by IU at WKY 26.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - IND 38(6:58 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 38. Catch made by D.Matthews at IU 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 39.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IND 38(7:10 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 37(7:24 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:37 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 37.
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 3rd) B.Narveson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:37 - 3rd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 1(7:48 - 3rd) A.Reed rushed to IU End Zone for 1 yards. A.Reed for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 24(8:37 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to IU 24. Catch made by J.Simon at IU 24. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(8:53 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by K.Robichaux at IU 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 24.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 41(9:30 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to IU 41. Catch made by J.Hall at IU 41. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 25.
|+24 YD
2 & 17 - WKY 35(9:52 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 35. Catch made by C.Burt at WKY 35. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 41.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - WKY 45(10:08 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 46. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 46. Gain of yards. Tackled by IU at IU 47. PENALTY on WKY-M.Goode Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 42(10:50 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 42. Catch made by C.Burt at WKY 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 37(11:06 - 3rd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 35(11:45 - 3rd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 28(12:13 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 28. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 35.
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 3rd) C.Freeman kicks 63 yards from IU 35 to the WKY 2. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by IU at WKY 28.
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - IND 21(12:22 - 3rd) C.Campbell 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IU Holder-IU. PENALTY on WKY-T.Shaw Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - IND 14(12:44 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 14(13:07 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to WKY 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 13(13:08 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - IND 21(13:32 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 21. Catch made by E.Simmons at WKY 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 13.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IND 21(13:39 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - IND 16(13:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on IU-C.Camper False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(14:10 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by C.Camper at WKY 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 16.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(14:18 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 40. Catch made by S.Shivers at WKY 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 25.
|+32 YD
3 & 7 - IND 28(14:48 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to WKY 40 for 32 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 28(14:49 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.Matthews.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(14:56 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Narveson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 40(0:04 - 2nd) A.Reed kneels at the WKY 39.
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 16 - IND 40(0:12 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.Matthews.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - IND 40(0:16 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for S.Shivers.
|Sack
2 & 10 - IND 34(0:22 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at WKY 40 for -6 yards (K.Hailassie)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 34(0:27 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - IND 49(0:33 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 49. Catch made by C.Camper at WKY 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 49(0:29 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.Matthews.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(0:47 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 25. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 49.
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 2nd) B.Narveson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - WKY 24(0:51 - 2nd) B.Narveson 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WKY Holder-WKY.
|-5 YD
3 & 11 - WKY 11(1:05 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to IU 11. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at IU 11. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - WKY 13(1:51 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to IU 13. Catch made by M.Mathison at IU 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 11.
|No Gain
1 & 13 - WKY 13(1:54 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Simon.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - WKY 3(2:05 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to IU 3. Catch made by M.Corley at IU 3. Gain of yards. M.Corley for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on WKY-D.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 14(2:19 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to IU 14. Catch made by M.Mathison at IU 14. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 3.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 21(3:07 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to IU 21. Catch made by M.Mathison at IU 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 21(3:14 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 47(3:33 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to IU 47. Catch made by M.Corley at IU 47. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 21.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 40(3:47 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 40. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38(4:23 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 40.
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - IND 13(4:20 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 50 yards to WKY 37 Center-IU. U.Stout returned punt from the WKY 37. Tackled by IU at WKY 38.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - IND 10(4:56 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 10. Catch made by A.Barner at IU 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - IND 10(5:07 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 4(5:34 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 4. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 4. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 10.
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - WKY 36(6:11 - 2nd) T.Ellard punts 60 yards to IU 4 Center-WKY. Downed by D.Williams.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 35(6:45 - 2nd) A.Reed rushed to WKY 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - WKY 26(7:22 - 2nd) A.Reed rushed to WKY 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - WKY 22(7:47 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 27(7:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on WKY-G.Britton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 16(7:18 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 16. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 27.
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 11(7:55 - 2nd) C.Bazelak rushed to WKY 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 16. FUMBLES forced by WKY. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-B.Wagner at WKY 16. Tackled by IU at WKY 16.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - IND 16(8:35 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 16. Catch made by S.Shivers at WKY 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IND 22(9:02 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to WKY 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 22(9:13 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - IND 26(9:24 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by S.Shivers at WKY 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(9:44 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 34. Catch made by J.Swinton at WKY 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - IND 35(9:57 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to WKY 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(10:25 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 44. Catch made by J.Swinton at WKY 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 35.
|+32 YD
2 & 10 - IND 24(10:57 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 24. Catch made by J.Henderson at IU 24. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(10:57 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 23. Catch made by A.Barner at IU 23. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 24.
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 2nd) B.Narveson kicks 61 yards from WKY 35 to the IU 4. O.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at IU 23.
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:02 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 44(11:10 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to IU 44. Catch made by D.Davis at IU 44. Gain of 44 yards. D.Davis for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 41(11:27 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 41. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 35(11:44 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 35. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 41.
|Kickoff
|(11:44 - 2nd) C.Freeman kicks 30 yards from IU 35 to the WKY 35. Out of bounds.
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:44 - 2nd) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - IND 5(11:53 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 5. Catch made by A.Coby at WKY 5. Gain of 5 yards. A.Coby for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - IND 9(12:15 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to WKY 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 5.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - IND 14(12:38 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 14. Catch made by J.Bomba at WKY 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 9.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 21(13:13 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 21. Catch made by J.Lucas at WKY 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 14.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - IND 34(13:30 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to WKY 21 for 13 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 41(13:59 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 41. Catch made by C.Camper at WKY 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 34.
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - WKY 2(14:25 - 2nd) T.Ellard punts 43 yards to WKY 45 Center-WKY. D.Matthews returned punt from the WKY 45. Tackled by WKY at WKY 41.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - WKY 1(14:59 - 2nd) A.Reed rushed to WKY 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 2.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WKY 1(15:00 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 2(0:00 - 1st) J.Moses rushed to WKY 1 for -1 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 1.
|Play
|Punt
3 & 8 - IND 39(0:00 - 1st) J.Evans punts 37 yards to WKY 2 Center-IU. Downed by IU.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 39(0:00 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 41(0:00 - 1st) C.Bazelak rushed to WKY 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46(1:10 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 46. Catch made by D.McCulley at WKY 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 41.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - IND 6(1:25 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 6. Catch made by D.McCulley at IU 6. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 46.
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 1st) B.Narveson kicks 60 yards from WKY 35 to the IU 5. O.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at IU 34. PENALTY on IU-J.Swinton Illegal Blindside Block 6 yards accepted.
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:37 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|+26 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 26(1:42 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to IU 26. Catch made by J.Beljan at IU 26. Gain of 26 yards. J.Beljan for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 27(2:00 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to IU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 26.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 45(2:27 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to IU 45. Catch made by M.Mathison at IU 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 49(2:50 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to IU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 45.
|Play
|-2 YD
4 & 2 - IND 49(2:57 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - IND 47(3:13 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 47. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IND 43(3:29 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 43(3:31 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - IND 33(3:48 - 1st) C.Bazelak rushed to IU 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 33(4:02 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 33.
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 5 - WKY 33(5:01 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WKY 33(5:11 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+11 YD
2 & 16 - WKY 44(5:38 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to IU 44. Catch made by D.Davis at IU 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 33.
|-4 YD
1 & 12 - WKY 40(6:15 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to IU 40. Catch made by M.Mathison at IU 40. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 44.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38(6:33 - 1st) M.Corley rushed to IU End Zone for 8 yards. M.Corley for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on WKY-G.Britton Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 41(6:43 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to IU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 49(7:05 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to IU 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 41.
|+21 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 30(7:28 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 30. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 30. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 49. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 28(8:05 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 28. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(8:36 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 28.
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - IND 24(8:40 - 1st) C.Campbell 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IU Holder-IU.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - IND 16(9:00 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - IND 14(9:27 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to WKY 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 15(9:33 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to WKY 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 13.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26(9:57 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by D.Matthews at WKY 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 16.
3 & 6 - IND(9:57 - 1st) PENALTY on WKY-K.Oliver Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. C.Bazelak rushed to WKY 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IND 30(10:04 - 1st) C.Bazelak rushed to WKY 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 30(11:02 - 1st) D.Matthews rushed to WKY 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 30.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IND 43(11:13 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to WKY 43. Catch made by D.Matthews at WKY 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 30.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - IND 42(11:13 - 1st) PENALTY on WKY-WKY Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - IND 35(11:45 - 1st) Catch made by S.Shivers at IU 35. Gain of 7 yards. Catch made by S.Shivers at IU 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at IU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 35(11:52 - 1st) IU steps back to pass. IU pass incomplete intended for S.Shivers.
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - WKY 34(12:06 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 32 yards to IU 34 Center-WKY. Fair catch by D.Matthews.
|Sack
3 & 4 - WKY 43(12:47 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed sacked at WKY 34 for -9 yards (D.McCullough)
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 42(13:22 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 37(13:56 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 37. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 34(14:11 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 34. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 32(14:43 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 32. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by IU at WKY 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
