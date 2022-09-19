|
|
|MINN
|MICHST
Michigan St. looks to get back on track vs. undefeated Minnesota
Michigan St. looks to get back on track vs. undefeated Minnesota
If Minnesota and Michigan State were stocks at the moment, they would be trending in completely opposite directions on Wall Street heading into their Big Ten matchup on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing, Mich.
Minnesota comes in trending way up after a 3-0 start to the season, with all three wins being blowouts.
The latest rout for the Golden Gophers was a 49-7 win at home over Colorado last Saturday, as Minnesota has now outscored opponents 149-17.
Minnesota features one of the Big Ten's best quarterbacks in Tanner Morgan in addition to one of the top running backs in Mohamed Ibrahim, and is rightfully ready and confident heading into its first road game of the season.
"All we can control is ourselves," Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said. "We're as prepared as we are. We were prepared to be 1-0 in the Colorado season. This week, we'll do everything we can to play one of the best teams in the Big Ten."
On the other side, Michigan State's stock has taken a drastic tumble.
The Spartans (2-1) went from No. 11 to unranked following a 39-28 loss at Washington last week in a game that saw them trail 29-8 at halftime.
Michigan State might have gone 11-2 last season, but two big weaknesses from 2021, offensive line play and pass defense, reared their heads again in Washington.
Ranked last in the country in passing yards allowed per game in 2021, Michigan State saw Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throw for 397 yards and four touchdowns.
Offensively, Michigan State struggled to block, with its leading rusher for the game, Jalen Berger, rushing for 27 yards on 13 carries.
The Spartans had to fly back from the West Coast early Sunday morning and now have a shorter turnaround than normal to prepare for a red-hot opponent.
"We're going to learn a lot from it," Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said. "We're going to show up (Monday) ready to work and we're going to have a better football team next week."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|0
|Rushing
|3
|0
|Passing
|10
|0
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-4
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|227
|1
|Total Plays
|29
|6
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|0.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|66
|-2
|Rush Attempts
|13
|4
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|-0.5
|Yards Passing
|161
|3
|Comp. - Att.
|14-16
|1-2
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|-1.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|1-11
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-51.5
|Return Yards
|3
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|161
|PASS YDS
|3
|
|
|66
|RUSH YDS
|-2
|
|
|227
|TOTAL YDS
|1
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|14/16
|161
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|10
|42
|1
|21
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|2
|9
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|4
|3
|40
|0
|18
|
M. Brown-Stephens 22 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|3
|3
|31
|0
|11
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|2
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|2
|2
|20
|0
|17
|
L. Brockington 0 WR
|L. Brockington
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
D. Wright 5 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Geary 18 WR
|C. Geary
|2
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Stapp 22 DB
|R. Stapp
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Rush 8 DL
|T. Rush
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Baugh 93 DL
|K. Baugh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Willis 15 LB
|D. Willis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|1/2
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Grose 15 S
|A. Grose
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 33 DB
|K. Brooks
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 30 CB
|J. White
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 9 CB
|R. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brantley 0 CB
|C. Brantley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 13 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hansen 97 DT
|M. Hansen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Barrow 8 DT
|S. Barrow
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dunn 98 DE
|A. Dunn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Windmon 4 LB
|J. Windmon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 41 DT
|D. Harmon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bogle 2 DE
|K. Bogle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|2
|51.5
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 11(11:12 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 11. Catch made by M.Ibrahim at MSU 11. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Brantley at MSU 8.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 12(11:56 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 12. Catch made by C.Geary at MSU 12. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; C.Brantley at MSU 11.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 31(12:33 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 31. Catch made by L.Brockington at MSU 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at MSU 12.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 48(13:13 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 48. Catch made by M.Ibrahim at MSU 48. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; R.Williams at MSU 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - MINN 42(13:42 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 42. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at MIN 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.White at MSU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MINN 42(13:50 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 40(14:29 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow; J.Windmon at MIN 42.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 34(15:00 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; K.Brooks at MIN 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 27(0:51 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at MIN 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 26(1:29 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 26. Catch made by B.Williams at MIN 26. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.White at MIN 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - MICHST 19(1:36 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 55 yards to MIN 26 Center-H.Pepper. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MICHST 27(2:13 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 19 for -8 yards (R.Stapp)
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 25(2:52 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver; K.Baugh at MSU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(2:57 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:57 - 1st) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 23(3:01 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 23. Catch made by D.Jackson at MSU 23. Gain of 23 yards. D.Jackson for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+15 YD
3 & 12 - MINN 38(3:47 - 1st) T.Morgan scrambles to MSU 23 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - MINN 44(4:44 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 44. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MSU 44. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSU at MSU 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 32(4:51 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MSU 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; C.Haladay at MSU 25. PENALTY on MIN-L.Brockington Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 36(5:19 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MSU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; M.Hansen at MSU 32.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MINN 47(5:24 - 1st) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Wright. PENALTY on MSU-C.Brantley Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 50(6:04 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MSU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; D.Harmon at MSU 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 40(6:42 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 40. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at MIN 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; K.Brooks at MIN 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 39(7:27 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon; J.Windmon at MIN 40.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 23(7:58 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 23. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MIN 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - MICHST 32(8:07 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 48 yards to MIN 20 Center-H.Pepper. Q.Redding returned punt from the MIN 20. Tackled by C.Kimbrough; H.Pepper at MIN 23.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - MICHST 29(8:47 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 29. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Rush; M.Sori-Marin at MSU 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 26(9:20 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at MSU 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(9:50 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin; D.Willis at MSU 26.
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:50 - 1st) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 2(9:54 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MSU End Zone for 2 yards. M.Ibrahim for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - MINN 20(10:24 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 20. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MSU 20. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 2.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 17(11:05 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MSU 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 22(11:45 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MSU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; A.Dunn at MSU 17.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 33(12:23 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 33. Catch made by C.Geary at MSU 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 22.
|+21 YD
2 & 15 - MINN 46(13:06 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MSU 33 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Brooks at MSU 33.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MINN 49(13:06 - 1st) PENALTY on MIN-A.Ruschmeyer False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 49(13:10 - 1st) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 36(13:44 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 36. Catch made by D.Wright at MIN 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 36(14:21 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; K.Bogle at MIN 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 25. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at MIN 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.White; B.VanSumeren at MIN 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 61 yards from MSU 35 to the MIN 4. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
