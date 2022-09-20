|
|
|ND
|UNC
Offensive-minded North Carolina up next for Notre Dame
Fresh off its long-awaited first win of the season, Notre Dame will hit the road to face North Carolina on Saturday at Chapel Hill.
After falling in the season opener at Ohio State, then absorbing a stunning home loss to Marshall, the Fighting Irish (1-2) rebounded last week with a 24-17 win over Cal.
Key in Notre Dame's first win of the season was the pressure its defense was able to apply on Cal quarterback Jack Plummer. The Irish racked up six sacks and five other QB hits. The pressure didn't result in any turnovers, but Notre Dame kept Cal to just 4 of 15 on third down conversions and 1 of 3 on fourth down.
"Overall, I've been pleased, but is there a lot to improve at? Absolutely," first-year Irish coach Marcus Freeman said. "That goes from every level of defense."
Irish quarterback Drew Pyne also was sharp against Cal, completing 17 of 23 passes for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Backfield mates Audric Estime and Chris Tyree combined for 140 rushing yards on 35 carries, an average of 4 yards per-carry.
North Carolina is 3-0 to start the season but has historically struggled against the Irish. Notre Dame is 20-2 all-time in the series and is currently riding a four-game winning streak against the Tar Heels going back to 2014.
UNC has one of the most explosive offenses in the country, averaging 51.3 points per-game -- a mark that is tops in the ACC and fourth-best in FBS. The leader of that attack is redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, who has thrown for 930 yards and 11 touchdowns, tied for the FBS lead.
The Tar Heels' problem has been their defense. The unit, coached by first-year defensive coordinator Gene Chizik -- a former national championship-winning head coach at Auburn -- has given up 37.7 points per game, which ranks 119th out of 131 FBS teams.
"Defensively, we've got to do a better job of stopping them on first down," Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown said. "We're still not doing as well on early downs, and that's where you force your turnovers. ... I'm proud of the progress we're making on defense, but we still have a lot of work that we can do."
UNC defensive back Don Chapman is expected to play against Notre Dame, Brown said. Chapman missed UNC's previous two games after being arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with domestic criminal trespassing, assault, and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|5
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|2
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|108
|79
|Total Plays
|17
|20
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|40
|Rush Attempts
|9
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|71
|39
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|3-7
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-54.0
|2-49.0
|Return Yards
|17
|3
|Punts - Returns
|1-17
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|71
|PASS YDS
|39
|
|
|37
|RUSH YDS
|40
|
|
|108
|TOTAL YDS
|79
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|5/8
|71
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Diggs 3 RB
|L. Diggs
|1
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|2
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|2
|2
|16
|1
|10
|
J. Thomas 83 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Salerno 29 WR
|M. Salerno
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Liufau 8 LB
|M. Liufau
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kiser 24 LB
|J. Kiser
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
X. Watts 26 S
|X. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mills 99 DL
|R. Mills
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
P. Kollie 10 LB
|P. Kollie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 2 S
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 6 CB
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart 5 CB
|C. Hart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 65 DL
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 99 K
|B. Grupe
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sot 39 P
|J. Sot
|1
|54.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Joseph 16 S
|B. Joseph
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|3/7
|39
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|6
|33
|0
|15
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|6
|7
|0
|6
|
C. Hood 4 RB
|C. Hood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Nesbit 18 TE
|B. Nesbit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Echols 23 LB
|P. Echols
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grimes 1 DB
|T. Grimes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hardy 31 DB
|W. Hardy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Duck 3 DB
|S. Duck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rucker 25 DL
|K. Rucker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 10 DL
|D. Evans
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 33 LB
|C. Gray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ritzie 5 DL
|J. Ritzie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Burnette 98 K
|N. Burnette
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|2
|49.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|PAT Good
|(12:57 - 2nd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ND 10(13:03 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to NC 10. Catch made by M.Mayer at NC 10. Gain of 10 yards. M.Mayer for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ND 20(13:20 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to NC 10 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Evans; D.Chapman at NC 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - ND 25(13:53 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to NC 20 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Grimes at NC 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ND 34(14:30 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to NC 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Rucker; D.Chapman at NC 25.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - ND 32(15:00 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 32. Catch made by L.Diggs at ND 32. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 34.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - ND 20(0:44 - 1st) D.Pyne scrambles to ND 32 for 12 yards. D.Pyne ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - ND 19(1:18 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Collins at ND 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 17(1:45 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at ND 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - UNC 39(1:54 - 1st) B.Kiernan punts 44 yards to ND 17 Center-D.Little. Downed by P.Echols.
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - UNC 37(2:25 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to NC 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at NC 39.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UNC 37(2:33 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39(3:08 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to NC 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by P.Kollie at NC 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 31(3:32 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to NC 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at NC 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 26(3:56 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to NC 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser; R.Mills at NC 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 4 - ND 34(4:02 - 1st) B.Grupe 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-M.Vinson Holder-J.Sot.
|+13 YD
3 & 17 - ND 39(4:39 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to NC 39. Catch made by C.Tyree at NC 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy; C.Gray at NC 26.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - ND 39(4:48 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ND 32(5:31 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne sacked at NC 39 for -7 yards (P.Echols)
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - ND 38(6:08 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to NC 38. Catch made by M.Mayer at NC 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy at NC 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - ND 40(6:45 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to NC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Hester at NC 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 43(7:14 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to NC 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Hester; J.Ritzie at NC 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - UNC 6(7:26 - 1st) B.Kiernan punts 54 yards to ND 40 Center-D.Little. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 40. Tackled by M.McGowan; D.Little at NC 43.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - UNC 6(7:35 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for B.Nesbit.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UNC 16(8:14 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 6 for -10 yards (R.Mills)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 16(8:46 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to NC 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at NC 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - ND 33(8:57 - 1st) J.Sot punts 54 yards to NC 13 Center-M.Vinson. C.Kelly returned punt from the NC 13. Tackled by B.Lenzy; J.Kiser at NC 16.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ND 33(9:03 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for ND.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - ND 25(9:48 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 25. Catch made by C.Tyree at ND 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at ND 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 25(9:53 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for ND.
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 1st) J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:53 - 1st) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - UNC 4(9:59 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to ND 4. Catch made by J.Downs at ND 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Downs for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UNC 4(10:08 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 1(10:42 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to ND 4 for -3 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey; J.Kiser at ND 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNC 1(11:14 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to ND 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey; J.Kiser at ND 1.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - UNC 13(11:46 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to ND 1 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at ND 1.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 14(12:21 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to ND 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser; R.Mills at ND 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 14(12:29 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Morales.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 29(13:00 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to ND 14 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at ND 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 35(13:34 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to ND 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at ND 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - UNC 41(13:58 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to ND 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at ND 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 48(14:28 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to ND 48. Catch made by K.Morales at ND 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at ND 41.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 24(14:52 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 24. Catch made by J.Jones at NC 24. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by C.Lewis at ND 48.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Yoakam kicks 59 yards from ND 35 to the NC 6. O.Hampton returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Griffith; J.Walters at NC 24.
-
FORD
OHIO
35
38
3rd 6:21 ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
38
10
3rd 5:28 PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
21
3rd 0:10 ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
21
2nd 10:36 CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
7
3
2nd 12:41 CBS
-
IND
CINCY
3
17
2nd 12:03 ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
3
21
2nd 8:37 ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
14
0
2nd 10:23 BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
17
3
1st 0:00 ACCN
-
ND
UNC
7
7
2nd 12:57 ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
10
6
2nd 12:36 ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
10
14
2nd 11:05 ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
7
2nd 10:58 FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
7
14
2nd 11:10
-
GATECH
UCF
0
3
1st 4:37 ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
3
10
1st 4:31 FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
7
0
1st 4:34 MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
7
7
1st 5:35 SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056 O/U
-5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
048 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
052 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
051 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
065 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
059 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
061 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
048.5 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
066.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
057.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
050 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
044 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
047.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
056.5 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-13.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
053.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU