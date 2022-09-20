|
|
|UCLA
|COLO
Colorado gets shot to spark season with 3-0 UCLA in town
Teams that have started the season in opposite directions meet when undefeated UCLA visits winless Colorado in the Pac-12 opener for both schools on Saturday in Boulder, Colo.
After lopsided wins over Bowling Green and Alabama State to open the season, UCLA (3-0) needed Nicholas Barr-Mira's 24-yard field goal as time expired to pull out a 32-31 win over visiting South Alabama on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Colorado's three losses to open the season have been by an average of 32.7 points after the Buffaloes were trounced 49-7 at Minnesota last weekend.
The setback prompted athletic director Rick George to release a statement reiterating his confidence in coach Karl Dorrell, who is 8-13 since taking over the Buffaloes in 2020.
"He's all-in just like I'm all-in," said Dorrell, who went 35-27 in five seasons as Bruins head coach from 2003-07. "I know our fans are disappointed. We're just as disappointed. We're not trying to do these things. Unfortunately that's part of the game, that's part of the pressure and the expectation, particularly of a program like the University of Colorado that I have a lot of respect for.
"I know we can get better, and I know we will be better. ... We, as a team, and as a football program, those young players down there, they want to play well for their fans."
UCLA coach Chip Kelly said he isn't paying attention to the Buffaloes' off-the-field drama.
"We look at their scheme and their personnel," Kelly said. "We are very analytical about what we are doing. We don't start to delve into what is the psyche and non-psyche of the team and how they feel and all of those other things."
UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson has completed 72.6 percent of his passes for 662 yards with six touchdowns and an interception while also running for 114 yards and two scores. Zach Charbonnet is the team's leading rusher with 34 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown.
However, no Bruin has more receiving yards than Jake Bobo's 168 on 11 receptions, with Kazmeir Allen notching a Bruins-best 16 catches.
Colorado has been unsettled at the quarterback position with J.T. Shrout and Brendon Lewis each struggling to lead an offense that has mustered only 30 points over three games.
Deion Smith has rushed for 159 yards and a score on 28 carries (5.7 yards per carry), while Daniel Arias has 124 receiving yards on nine receptions, which is at least six more than any other Buffaloes player.
UCLA posted a 44-20 home win over the visiting Buffaloes last year and has lost their last three games in Boulder since a 40-37 win in 2014.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|14
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|12
|4
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|406
|188
|Total Plays
|43
|53
|Avg Gain
|9.4
|3.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|172
|35
|Rush Attempts
|20
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.6
|1.3
|Yards Passing
|234
|153
|Comp. - Att.
|19-23
|13-26
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-57
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-45.0
|3-46.3
|Return Yards
|1
|11
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|234
|PASS YDS
|153
|
|
|172
|RUSH YDS
|35
|
|
|406
|TOTAL YDS
|188
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|19/23
|234
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|9
|104
|3
|46
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|7
|56
|0
|28
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|3
|13
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|5
|4
|53
|0
|22
|
M. Sykes 12 WR
|M. Sykes
|4
|4
|48
|1
|24
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|4
|4
|30
|0
|13
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
J. Norwood 14 WR
|J. Norwood
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
K. Brown 0 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
H. Habermehl 81 TE
|H. Habermehl
|3
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
M. Ezeike 86 TE
|M. Ezeike
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Yankoff 7 WR
|C. Yankoff
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 2 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Magna 94 DL
|D. Magna
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Latu 15 LB
|L. Latu
|3-1
|3.0
|0
|
K. Churchwell III 23 DB
|K. Churchwell III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 LB
|J. Vaughns
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Humphrey 6 DB
|J. Humphrey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Havili-Kaufusi 95 DL
|S. Havili-Kaufusi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sykes 99 DL
|J. Sykes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kirkwood 3 DB
|D. Kirkwood
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones Jr. 35 LB
|C. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 12 DL
|G. Murphy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 22 DB
|A. Hearn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Toia 93 DL
|J. Toia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|1/1
|44
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
O. McCown 7 QB
|O. McCown
|13/26
|153
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Offerdahl 44 RB
|C. Offerdahl
|11
|39
|0
|10
|
A. Hankerson 22 RB
|A. Hankerson
|5
|18
|0
|10
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|
O. McCown 7 QB
|O. McCown
|8
|-24
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Arias 6 WR
|D. Arias
|5
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|4
|4
|33
|0
|9
|
J. Tyson 4 WR
|J. Tyson
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|2
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
M. Williams 35 LB
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Lemonious-Craig 1 WR
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
R. Sneed II 2 WR
|R. Sneed II
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Hankerson 22 RB
|A. Hankerson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Fauria 18 TE
|C. Fauria
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Sowell 15 WR
|C. Sowell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Lewis 23 S
|I. Lewis
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 8 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Main 90 DE
|C. Main
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woods 43 S
|T. Woods
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mack Jr. 3 S
|J. Mack Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 0 CB
|K. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Martin 95 DL
|T. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 26 CB
|J. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rodman 91 DL
|N. Rodman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DL
|T. Lang
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker 36 K
|C. Becker
|1/2
|35
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Carrizosa 53 P
|T. Carrizosa
|3
|46.3
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Sneed II 2 WR
|R. Sneed II
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - COLO 33(5:38 - 3rd) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Havili-Kaufusi at COL 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(6:03 - 3rd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by B.Russell at COL 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at COL 33.
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 2(6:07 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to COL 2. Catch made by C.Yankoff at COL 2. Gain of 2 yards. C.Yankoff for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 30(6:51 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to COL 30. Catch made by L.Loya at COL 30. Gain of 28 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
3 & 8 - COLO 37(7:00 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown sacked at COL 30 for -7 yards (L.Latu) O.McCown FUMBLES forced by L.Latu. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-B.Calvert at COL 30. Tackled by COL at COL 30.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - COLO 37(7:10 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 35(7:41 - 3rd) O.McCown scrambles to COL 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at COL 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 25(7:48 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for C.Sowell. PENALTY on UCLA-J.Humphrey Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(7:48 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UCLA 34(7:52 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Landherr Holder-C.Barry.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCLA 26(7:58 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 30(8:40 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to COL 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(9:06 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to COL 31. Catch made by K.Allen at COL 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 30.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & 3 - COLO 30(9:10 - 3rd) B.Russell rushed to COL 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Calvert at COL 31.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - COLO 30(9:15 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 26(9:56 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at COL 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 23(10:32 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sykes at COL 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - UCLA 43(10:54 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira punts 45 yards to COL 12 Center-J.Landherr. R.Sneed returned punt from the COL 12. Tackled by K.Churchwell at COL 23.
|+2 YD
3 & 16 - UCLA 41(11:37 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Rodman; R.Barnes at UCLA 43.
|Sack
2 & 7 - UCLA 50(12:18 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 41 for -9 yards (J.Chandler-Semedo)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 47(12:35 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at UCLA 50.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - COLO 15(12:44 - 3rd) T.Carrizosa punts 39 yards to UCLA 46 Center-C.Warchuck. L.Loya returned punt from the UCLA 46. Tackled by COL at UCLA 47.
|Sack
3 & 10 - COLO 25(13:15 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown sacked at COL 15 for -10 yards (L.Latu)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 25(13:19 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 25(13:23 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|Kickoff
|(13:23 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:23 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+46 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 46(13:32 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to COL End Zone for 46 yards. Z.Charbonnet for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 49(14:01 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 49. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(14:35 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 46. Catch made by H.Habermehl at UCLA 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at UCLA 49.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 25. Catch made by K.Brown at UCLA 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at UCLA 46.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) C.Becker extra point is good.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - COLO 2(0:25 - 2nd) O.McCown rushed to UCLA End Zone for 2 yards. O.McCown for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - COLO 2(0:30 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for C.Fauria.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - COLO 4(0:37 - 2nd) C.Offerdahl rushed to UCLA 4 for yards. Tackled by J.Sykes at UCLA 4. PENALTY on UCLA-G.Murphy Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - COLO 7(0:49 - 2nd) C.Offerdahl rushed to UCLA 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Havili-Kaufusi at UCLA 4.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - COLO 15(1:27 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to UCLA 15. Catch made by B.Russell at UCLA 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - COLO 5(1:31 - 2nd) C.Offerdahl rushed to UCLA End Zone for yards. C.Offerdahl for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on COL-C.Roddick Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 36(2:10 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to UCLA 36. Catch made by J.Tyson at UCLA 36. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at UCLA 5.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - COLO 49(2:14 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Arias. PENALTY on UCLA-L.Latu Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - COLO 49(2:21 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 45(2:50 - 2nd) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Magna at COL 49.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - COLO 35(3:21 - 2nd) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at COL 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 26(3:57 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 26. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at COL 26. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hearn; J.Humphrey at COL 35.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - UCLA 27(3:57 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to COL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 26.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - UCLA 34(4:26 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to COL 34. Catch made by M.Sykes at COL 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 35(5:04 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to COL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(5:09 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for H.Habermehl.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(5:27 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 40. Catch made by J.Norwood at UCLA 40. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 35.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 37(5:56 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Main at UCLA 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 28(6:14 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Martin at UCLA 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(6:39 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Lang; Q.Perry at UCLA 28.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 17(6:58 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 17. Catch made by M.Ezeike at UCLA 17. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Main at UCLA 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 17(7:06 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - COLO 34(7:14 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 49 yards to UCLA 17 Center-C.Warchuck. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - COLO 26(7:55 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 26. Catch made by B.Russell at COL 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at COL 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - COLO 19(8:27 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at COL 26.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(9:00 - 2nd) M.Bell rushed to COL 19 for -6 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at COL 19.
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:00 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+13 YD
1 & 13 - UCLA 13(9:09 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to COL End Zone for 13 yards. Z.Charbonnet for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCLA 8(9:28 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to COL 3 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Woods at COL 3. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(10:16 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to COL 21. Catch made by K.Allen at COL 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis; T.Woods at COL 8.
|+19 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 40(10:36 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to COL 21 for 19 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis at COL 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 48(10:55 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to COL 48. Catch made by K.Allen at COL 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver at COL 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(11:40 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to COL 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(11:58 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to COL 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis at COL 49.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(12:12 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 25. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at UCLA 39.
|Kickoff
|(12:12 - 2nd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - COLO 25(12:17 - 2nd) C.Becker 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Warchuck Holder-N.Hubbard.
|Sack
3 & 14 - COLO 14(12:56 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown sacked at UCLA 17 for -3 yards (G.Murphy)
|-1 YD
2 & 13 - COLO 13(13:12 - 2nd) A.Hankerson rushed to UCLA 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Latu; D.Magna at UCLA 14.
|No Gain
1 & 13 - COLO 13(13:17 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for C.Sowell.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - COLO 8(13:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on COL-B.Russell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - COLO 18(13:59 - 2nd) A.Hankerson rushed to UCLA 8 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn at UCLA 8.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 18(14:05 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 18(14:42 - 2nd) O.McCown rushed to UCLA 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 18.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 40(15:00 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 40. Catch made by D.Arias at COL 40. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by D.Kirkwood at UCLA 18.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 25(0:42 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by M.Bell at COL 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at COL 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 25(0:46 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+35 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 35(0:55 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to COL End Zone for 35 yards. Z.Charbonnet for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(0:59 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for L.Loya.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(1:33 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 43. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 43. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis at COL 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 35(1:51 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 35. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at UCLA 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(2:07 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 32. Catch made by M.Sykes at UCLA 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at UCLA 35.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 18(2:18 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 18. Catch made by M.Sykes at UCLA 18. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis at UCLA 32.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 5(2:32 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 5. Catch made by H.Habermehl at UCLA 5. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis at UCLA 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - COLO 44(2:41 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 51 yards to UCLA 5 Center-C.Warchuck. Downed by T.Pittman.
|+4 YD
3 & 21 - COLO 40(3:15 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to COL 40. Catch made by D.Smith at COL 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at COL 44.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - COLO 40(3:20 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for C.Sowell.
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLO 49(3:58 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown sacked at COL 40 for -11 yards (L.Latu)
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - COLO 48(4:35 - 1st) O.McCown rushed to UCLA 49 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Humphrey at UCLA 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 43(5:18 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Magna at COL 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 40(5:59 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at COL 43.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - COLO 25(6:05 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Arias. PENALTY on UCLA-G.Murphy Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 25(6:10 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 25(6:10 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Arias. PENALTY on COL-COL Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:18 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+24 YD
2 & 14 - UCLA 24(6:24 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to COL 24. Catch made by M.Sykes at COL 24. Gain of 24 yards. M.Sykes for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(6:50 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to COL 24 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 24.
|+28 YD
2 & 12 - UCLA 48(7:36 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to COL 20 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Lewis at COL 20.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - UCLA 43(7:41 - 1st) PENALTY on UCLA-G.DiGiorgio False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(8:14 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to COL 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 43.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 42(8:36 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 42. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Main at COL 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(8:55 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Main at UCLA 42.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 7 - COLO 44(9:02 - 1st) C.Becker 54 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Warchuck Holder-N.Hubbard.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - COLO 40(9:38 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to UCLA 40. Catch made by A.Hankerson at UCLA 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Magna at UCLA 36.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - COLO 35(9:59 - 1st) PENALTY on COL-COL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 37(10:47 - 1st) A.Hankerson rushed to UCLA 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sykes at UCLA 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 39(11:01 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to UCLA 39. Catch made by D.Smith at UCLA 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns; D.Kirkwood at UCLA 37.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - COLO 41(11:08 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to UCLA 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 39.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - COLO 43(11:31 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to UCLA 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau; J.Sykes at UCLA 41.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - COLO 43(11:35 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for C.Fauria.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 50(12:08 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to UCLA 50. Catch made by M.Bell at UCLA 50. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Osling at UCLA 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - COLO 49(12:48 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to UCLA 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau; J.Vaughns at UCLA 50.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - COLO 44(12:58 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown sacked at COL 40 for yards (UCLA) O.McCown FUMBLES forced by G.Murphy. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-S.Havili-Kaufusi at COL 40. Tackled by COL at COL 40. PENALTY on UCLA-G.Murphy Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 43(13:33 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Toia; D.Muasau at COL 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 40(14:12 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at COL 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 31(14:23 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to COL 31. Catch made by B.Russell at COL 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau; S.Blaylock at COL 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(15:00 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by R.Sneed at COL 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at COL 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
