New-look Arizona State has tough task vs. No. 13 Utah
The first game for Arizona State following the firing of Herm Edwards as head coach will take place Saturday when the Sun Devils host No. 13 Utah in the Pac-12 opener for both schools.
Shaun Aguano, Arizona State's running backs coach, was named the interim head coach Sunday after Edwards was terminated with the Sun Devils 1-2 following last week's 30-21 loss at home against Eastern Michigan.
It was the first win by a Mid-American Conference team over a Pac-12 team in a regular-season game.
"Our kids and our coaches have been through a lot in the last 24 hours," Aguano said Monday. "My focus now is the next nine games. How do I inspire these guys to play fast, physical football? That's my No. 1. Making sure I take care of the kids, that's the most important thing for me."
Aguano, a former high school coach in the Phoenix area, added that the Sun Devils had a player-led meeting "that went very well and they're all in."
Edwards went 26-20 at Arizona State after he was hired in 2018.
His eventual permanent replacement will be the Sun Devils' fifth head coach since Kyle Whittingham was hired at Utah in 2005.
Whittingham does not expect significant strategy changes from Arizona State with Aguano taking over.
"Herm put a lot of faith in his coordinators to do their thing and I don't think we'll see a lot of change based on the head coach as far as schematics in one week," Whittingham said. "Now if they had a bye week maybe you'd see more of that, but just going from Saturday to Saturday there isn't a whole lot you can change in that period of time."
Utah (2-1) enters conference play leading the Pac-12 in passing yards allowed per game (90.0), team passing efficiency defense (80.85) and total defense (236.3).
The Utes also are the conference's top rushing team at 216.7 yards a game led by Tavion Thomas' 232 yards on 50 carries with four touchdowns.
LSU transfer Chris Curry had a season-ending foot injury in the 35-7 win over visiting San Diego State on Saturday. Curry had 81 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown this season.
"It is too bad about Chris. He is a great teammate, a great kid," Whittingham said. "The silver lining is he will be back next year. Oddly enough, I guess he had that same injury in high school. We expect a full return to health and 100 percent ready to play football again."
Arizona State's defense allowed Eastern Michigan's Samson Evans to gain a career-high 258 yards on 36 carries with a touchdown.
Utah has shown balance on offense with quarterback Cameron Rising tied for No. 16 in the FBS and second in the Pac-12 in touchdown passes with eight. He ranks fourth in the conference in passing efficiency (164.3) and total offense (261.0) and fifth in completion percentage (.671).
Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones, a transfer from Florida, has yet to throw an interception this season in 74 attempts. He has completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 557 yards and two touchdowns.
Wyoming transfer Xazavian Valladay has rushed for 361 yards on 52 carries with four touchdowns. He has rushed for at least 100 yards in his first three games with the Sun Devils.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|6
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|10
|4
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|252
|59
|Total Plays
|41
|26
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|2.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|73
|-10
|Rush Attempts
|21
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|-0.9
|Yards Passing
|179
|69
|Comp. - Att.
|16-20
|7-15
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|1.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|3-45
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.5
|3-46.7
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|179
|PASS YDS
|69
|
|
|73
|RUSH YDS
|-10
|
|
|252
|TOTAL YDS
|59
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|16/20
|179
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Glover 1 RB
|J. Glover
|11
|37
|0
|11
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|5
|16
|0
|7
|
J. Jackson 3 QB
|J. Jackson
|4
|14
|1
|7
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Kincaid 86 TE
|D. Kincaid
|6
|4
|66
|2
|29
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|5
|5
|58
|0
|25
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
B. Kuithe 80 TE
|B. Kuithe
|2
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|3
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|2
|2
|9
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fillinger 7 DE
|V. Fillinger
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
G. Reid 91 DE
|G. Reid
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Broughton 4 CB
|J. Broughton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tafuna 58 DT
|J. Tafuna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Barton 20 LB
|L. Barton
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 1 CB
|C. Phillips III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hubert 11 S
|R. Hubert
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bishop 8 S
|C. Bishop
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mata'afa 55 LB
|A. Mata'afa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Vaughn 16 S
|Z. Vaughn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Noyes 67 K
|J. Noyes
|1/1
|23
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|2
|41.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|7/15
|69
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|5
|18
|0
|13
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|5
|-30
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|5
|3
|36
|0
|19
|
J. Conyers 12 TE
|J. Conyers
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
G. Sanders 20 WR
|G. Sanders
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Bethley 15 DB
|K. Bethley
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 7 DB
|T. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
C. Edmonds 5 DB
|C. Edmonds
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 4 DL
|N. Silvera
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Luckett 25 DB
|T. Luckett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 49 DL
|T. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 0 DB
|I. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Soelle 18 LB
|C. Soelle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rivera-Harvey 98 DL
|J. Rivera-Harvey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Djonkam 66 LB
|J. Djonkam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 58 DL
|J. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pesefea Jr. 44 DL
|T. Pesefea Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cooper 96 DL
|A. Cooper
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Brown 3 K
|C. Brown
|2/2
|47
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Czaplicki 17 K
|E. Czaplicki
|3
|46.7
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - ARIZST 37(0:01 - 2nd) C.Brown 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Ferlmann Holder-E.Czaplicki.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(0:06 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for ASU.
|+20 YD
2 & 17 - ARIZST 49(0:18 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to UTH 49. Catch made by J.Conyers at UTH 49. Gain of 20 yards. J.Conyers ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42(0:24 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at UTH 49 for -7 yards (G.Reid)
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 47(0:34 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 47. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton; L.Barton at UTH 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(0:38 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the ASU End Zone. J.Jacobs returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTH at ASU 47.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:44 - 2nd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 2(0:50 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ASU End Zone for 2 yards. J.Jackson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 9(1:16 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to ASU 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley; K.Soelle at ASU 2.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 17(1:54 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 17. Catch made by M.Bernard at ASU 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; M.Robertson at ASU 9.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(2:12 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 42. Catch made by D.Vele at ASU 42. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 17.
|+19 YD
3 & 11 - UTAH 39(2:49 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 39. Catch made by M.Parks at UTH 39. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at ASU 42.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 40(3:23 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera; C.Soelle at UTH 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(3:27 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|+17 YD
3 & 12 - UTAH 23(4:00 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 23. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 23. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds; K.Bethley at UTH 40.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UTAH 23(4:05 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for S.Enis.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - UTAH 28(4:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTH-D.Kincaid False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(4:45 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera; M.Robertson at UTH 28.
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - ARIZST 26(4:49 - 2nd) C.Brown 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Ferlmann Holder-E.Czaplicki.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARIZST 18(4:54 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARIZST 18(5:00 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(5:36 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to UTH 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Fillinger; K.Reid at UTH 18.
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 39(6:17 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to UTH 39. Catch made by E.Badger at UTH 39. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at UTH 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42(6:53 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to UTH 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Fillinger at UTH 39.
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the ASU End Zone. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Redding at UTH 42.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UTAH 13(7:07 - 2nd) J.Noyes 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Greep Holder-M.Williams.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - UTAH 4(7:47 - 2nd) J.Glover rushed to ASU 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at ASU 5.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 5(8:28 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 5. Catch made by M.Bernard at ASU 5. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 7(9:08 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ASU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds; T.Luckett at ASU 5.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 14(9:42 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ASU 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 7.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(10:15 - 2nd) C.Rising rushed to ASU 14 for 6 yards. C.Rising ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - UTAH 25(10:43 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to ASU 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Rivera-Harvey; A.Cooper at ASU 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 23 - UTAH 31(11:06 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 31. Catch made by D.Vele at ASU 31. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Luckett at ASU 25.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(11:06 - 2nd) E.Jones pass INTERCEPTED at ASU 48. Intercepted by C.Phillips at ASU 48. Tackled by A.Johnson at ASU 46. PENALTY on ASU-C.Hall Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31(11:34 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 44 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert; Z.Vaughn at ASU 44.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - ARIZST 16(11:34 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders. PENALTY on UTH-L.Barton Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARIZST 16(11:46 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 13(12:23 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Reid; V.Fillinger at ASU 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - UTAH 43(12:31 - 2nd) J.Bouwmeester punts 44 yards to ASU 13 Center-J.Greep. Fair catch by D.Taylor.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UTAH 48(12:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTH-T.Yassmin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - UTAH 45(13:42 - 2nd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at UTH 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 41(14:24 - 2nd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at UTH 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(15:00 - 2nd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera at UTH 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 28(0:06 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 28. Catch made by B.Kuithe at UTH 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Soelle at UTH 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARIZST 29(0:10 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 43 yards to UTH 28 Center-ASU. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|Sack
3 & 7 - ARIZST 38(0:04 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at ASU 29 for -9 yards (V.Fillinger)
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - ARIZST 34(1:24 - 1st) E.Jones rushed to ASU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at ASU 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(2:04 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 35. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Mata'afa; K.Reid at ASU 34.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - ARIZST 24(2:33 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 24. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 24. Gain of 11 yards. E.Badger ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARIZST 24(2:38 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for X.Valladay.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(3:16 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at ASU 24.
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 50 yards from UTH 35 to the ASU 15. Fair catch by C.Hatch.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:16 - 1st) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|+6 YD
4 & Goal - UTAH 6(3:23 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 6. Catch made by D.Kincaid at ASU 6. Gain of 6 yards. D.Kincaid for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UTAH 8(4:11 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to ASU 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 6.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 11(5:05 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to ASU 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Djonkam; T.Moore at ASU 8.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 15(5:45 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to ASU 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 11.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - UTAH 23(5:53 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 15. Catch made by D.Vele at ASU 15. Gain of 8 yards. D.Vele FUMBLES forced by K.Bethley. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-M.Bernard at ASU 15. Tackled by ASU at ASU 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 25(6:35 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to ASU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson; A.Cooper at ASU 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 28(6:53 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to ASU 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea; M.Robertson at ASU 25.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 36(7:11 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 36. Catch made by D.Vele at ASU 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 40(7:30 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 40. Catch made by B.Kuithe at ASU 40. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Edmonds at ASU 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(7:53 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 43. Catch made by S.Enis at ASU 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 40.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(8:08 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 43. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Davis; M.Robertson at ASU 43.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - UTAH 32(8:18 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 32. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at UTH 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 30(8:58 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to UTH 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; M.Robertson at UTH 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - UTAH 25(9:31 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to UTH 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; N.Silvera at UTH 30.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30(9:31 - 1st) PENALTY on UTH-M.Mokofisi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARIZST 21(9:41 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 49 yards to UTH 30 Center-ASU. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|+3 YD
3 & 19 - ARIZST 18(10:01 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 18. Catch made by C.Johnson at ASU 18. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Phillips at ASU 21.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - ARIZST 33(10:25 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 33. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 33. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 47. PENALTY on ASU-A.Johnson Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 27(11:02 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 27. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips; C.Bishop at ASU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 27(11:36 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna at ASU 27.
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 59 yards from UTH 35 to the ASU 6. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Parks at ASU 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:41 - 1st) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 29(11:50 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 29. Catch made by D.Kincaid at ASU 29. Gain of 29 yards. D.Kincaid for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(12:03 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 47. Catch made by S.Enis at UTH 47. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Davis at ASU 44. PENALTY on ASU-T.Davis Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 28 - ARIZST 5(12:09 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 48 yards to UTH 47 Center-ASU. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|Sack
3 & 17 - ARIZST 16(12:44 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at ASU 5 for -11 yards (G.Reid)
|Sack
2 & 10 - ARIZST 23(13:28 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at ASU 16 for -7 yards (L.Barton)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 23(13:31 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - UTAH 38(13:39 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 39 yards to ASU 23 Center-UTH. Fair catch by D.Taylor.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAH 38(13:48 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 36(14:25 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to UTH 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; J.Moore at UTH 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(14:43 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to UTH 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at UTH 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
