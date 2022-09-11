|
|
|EWASH
|OREG
Oregon has rebound win with 70-14 rout of Eastern Washington
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Bo Nix threw for 277 yards and five touchdowns and Oregon rebounded from its season-opening loss to Georgia with a 70-14 rout of Eastern Washington on Saturday night.
It was Oregon's 20th straight win at Autzen Stadium and its 18th straight victory in a home opener. Troy Franklin caught 10 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown while Byron Cardwell caught a scoring pass and ran for another TD.
Oregon was coming off a disheartening season-opening 49-3 loss to the No. 2 Bulldogs that dropped the Ducks out of the AP Top 25. Nix struggled, throwing for 173 yards with two interceptions.
Eastern Washington won its season opener 36-29 over Tennessee State. Quarterback Gunner Talkington threw for 348 yards and five touchdowns, and was named the Big Sky's offensive Player of the Week.
''We said we want to do simple better, right? This week was all about doing simple better, it was about fundamentals and technique,'' Oregon first-year coach Dan Lanning said. ''I think you saw a lot of that show up in the game.''
Talkington threw for 87 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles, who managed just 187 yards in total offense. The Ducks had 607.
Oregon scored on its first dive of the game when Nix hit Terrance Ferguson with a 13-yard TD pass. Noah Whittington's 5-yard dash down the middle doubled Oregon's lead and Ferguson caught a 19-yards touchdown pass from Nix to give the Ducks a 21-0 lead. Mar'Keise Irving added a 1-yard scoring run.
Eastern Washington scored with six minutes left in the first half on Talkington's 7-yard scoring pass to Jett Carpenter.
Oregon added two more touchdowns before halftime. Nix hit Cardwell with a 13-yard scoring pass before a 7-yard pass to Franklin.
Nix stayed in the game to start the second half and threw a 2-yard pass to Cam McCormick. Oregon's Trikweze Bridges fumbled at Eastern Washington 3 after an interception and it was recovered by Casey Rogers in the end zone for a TD that made it 56-7.
Nix's backup Ty Thompson took over with 8:48 left in the third quarter. Cardwell ran for a 10-yard touchdown before Freddie Roberson caught a 15-yard scoring pass from Talkington to close the margin to 63-14 for the Eagles.
Kilohana Haasenritter scored on a 6-yard run for the Ducks in the final quarter.
The Eagles are now 2-12 over Pac-12 foes, with the only two victories coming against Oregon State in 2013 and Washington State in 2016.
''There are a ton of things to work on. I thought that the defense was out there too long, we couldn't get the run game going, and the pass game wasn't in sync,'' Eagles coach Aaron Best said. ''There were too many miscues against a good ball club. They were angry, and we weren't angry.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Eastern Washington: The Eagles face two FBS teams this season. In addition to the Ducks, Eastern Washington visits Florida on Oct. 1 for a game that was rescheduled from 2020. ... Eastern Washington is 11-28 overall against FBS opponents.
Oregon: Nix completed his first 10 passes of the game. ... Oregon won the only previous meeting with Eagles 61-42 at Autzen Stadium in 2015. ... The game was played in smoky conditions caused by wildfires in the state. ...
REMEMBERING SPENCER
Oregon has highlighted the fourth-yard sideline hash marks in yellow for the season to honor tight end Spencer Webb, who died in an accident at a popular area swimming spot in the offseason.
Before the game Eastern Washington laid flowers at one of those highlighted marks. Webb had switched to No. 4 before his death.
To honor his friend, McCormick wore Webb's old number (18) during the game. So it was an emotional moment when the 7th-year senior scored his first touchdown since 2017.
''I think Cam came off the field with tears in his eyes. That was a really special moment for him, certainly a special moment for our team,'' Lanning said.
UP NEXT
Eastern Washington: The Eagles have a bye week before hosting Montana State on Sept. 24.
Oregon: The Ducks host No. 21 BYU next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
G. Talkington
2 QB
87 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 22 RuYds
|
B. Nix
10 QB
277 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 18 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|38
|Rushing
|5
|20
|Passing
|4
|16
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|10-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|187
|604
|Total Plays
|51
|89
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|100
|263
|Rush Attempts
|28
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|87
|341
|Comp. - Att.
|12-23
|34-41
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-52
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|9
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.7
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|73
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-44
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-29
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|87
|PASS YDS
|341
|
|
|100
|RUSH YDS
|263
|
|
|187
|TOTAL YDS
|604
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Talkington 2 QB
|G. Talkington
|12/21
|87
|2
|2
|
K. Visperas 16 QB
|K. Visperas
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Smith 23 RB
|M. Smith
|7
|27
|0
|8
|
G. Talkington 2 QB
|G. Talkington
|8
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
|J. Jackson
|4
|18
|0
|14
|
D. Smith 45 RB
|D. Smith
|4
|14
|0
|4
|
S. Perreiah 24 RB
|S. Perreiah
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
T. Altahir 32 RB
|T. Altahir
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
K. Visperas 16 QB
|K. Visperas
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Roberson 1 WR
|F. Roberson
|7
|3
|33
|1
|17
|
E. Chism III 89 WR
|E. Chism III
|4
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
J. James 11 WR
|J. James
|4
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
J. Carpenter 85 TE
|J. Carpenter
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
D. Ingram 86 TE
|D. Ingram
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Ulm 17 WR
|N. Ulm
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Smith 23 RB
|M. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Stell Jr. 3 WR
|A. Stell Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Altahir 32 RB
|T. Altahir
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Sampson 8 DB
|D. Sampson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 21 DB
|K. King
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 20 DB
|M. Jones Jr.
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Doyle 25 DB
|E. Doyle
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. McClain 0 DL
|D. McClain
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taumoepeau 40 LB
|D. Taumoepeau
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thurman 48 LB
|T. Thurman
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 4 DB
|A. Smith
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Schenck 29 DB
|C. Schenck
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 54 LB
|J. Banks
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 99 DL
|C. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Weed 7 DB
|T. Weed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Skladany 93 DL
|S. Skladany
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 90 DL
|M. Brown
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harrison 83 K
|S. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 95 DL
|G. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams Jr. 34 DB
|K. Williams Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jerome 55 DL
|J. Jerome
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrison 44 DL
|B. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. James 11 WR
|J. James
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 5 DL
|M. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Farrell 46 LB
|C. O'Farrell
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tommasini 33 LB
|D. Tommasini
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Crosby Jr. 31 DB
|D. Crosby Jr.
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cleaver 14 K
|J. Cleaver
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Kokich 49 K
|N. Kokich
|7
|45.7
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Chism III 89 WR
|E. Chism III
|2
|20.0
|24
|0
|
D. Smith 45 RB
|D. Smith
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|28/33
|277
|5
|0
|
T. Thompson 13 QB
|T. Thompson
|5/7
|63
|0
|0
|
J. Butterfield 9 QB
|J. Butterfield
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Irving 0 RB
|M. Irving
|8
|74
|1
|26
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|9
|58
|0
|17
|
B. Cardwell 21 RB
|B. Cardwell
|7
|48
|1
|11
|
K. Haasenritter 24 RB
|K. Haasenritter
|7
|37
|1
|9
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|8
|29
|1
|20
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|3
|18
|0
|10
|
S. McGee 7 WR
|S. McGee
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
T. Thompson 13 QB
|T. Thompson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Franklin 11 WR
|T. Franklin
|10
|10
|85
|1
|19
|
D. Thornton 2 WR
|D. Thornton
|4
|4
|60
|0
|22
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|1
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
T. Ferguson 3 TE
|T. Ferguson
|3
|3
|35
|2
|19
|
B. Cardwell 21 RB
|B. Cardwell
|2
|2
|26
|1
|13
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|4
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
M. Matavao 8 TE
|M. Matavao
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Chapman 19 WR
|C. Chapman
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. McCormick 84 TE
|C. McCormick
|2
|2
|13
|1
|11
|
J. Delgado 83 WR
|J. Delgado
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|4
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. McGee 7 WR
|S. McGee
|2
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Haasenritter 24 RB
|K. Haasenritter
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Kasper 17 WR
|K. Kasper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Irving 0 RB
|M. Irving
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Brown 21 LB
|K. Brown
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. David 12 DB
|D. David
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. LaDuke 42 LB
|J. LaDuke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ma'ae 48 DL
|T. Ma'ae
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Flowe 10 LB
|J. Flowe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 3 DE
|B. Dorlus
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Roth 35 LB
|M. Roth
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barkins 22 DB
|D. Barkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 91 DL
|J. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 4 DB
|B. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 0 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Florence 6 DB
|J. Florence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greenfield 24 DB
|J. Greenfield
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Addison 13 DB
|B. Addison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Manning 8 DB
|D. Manning
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stephens IV 7 DB
|S. Stephens IV
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Swinson 44 DE
|B. Swinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ware-Hudson 95 DT
|K. Ware-Hudson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Terrell 14 DB
|K. Terrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tucker 20 DB
|J. Tucker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|0/0
|0
|10/10
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Barry 93 P
|A. Barry
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. McGee 7 WR
|S. McGee
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
J. Delgado 83 WR
|J. Delgado
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|3
|7.3
|15
|0
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
J. Delgado 83 WR
|J. Delgado
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for T.Altahir. PENALTY on EW-S.Schwake Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - EWASH 15(14:56 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 15. Catch made by F.Roberson at EW 15. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers at EW 16.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - EWASH 16(14:26 - 1st) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for F.Roberson.
|+8 YD
3 & 19 - EWASH 16(14:22 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 16. Catch made by J.James at EW 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at EW 24.
|Punt
4 & 11 - EWASH 24(13:46 - 1st) N.Kokich punts 36 yards to ORE 40 Center-EW. K.Hutson returned punt from the ORE 40. Pushed out of bounds by D.Crosby Jr. at EW 45.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 45(13:36 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to EW 45. Catch made by K.Hutson at EW 45. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.McClain at EW 46.
|+20 YD
2 & 11 - OREG 46(13:17 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to EW 26 for 20 yards. Tackled by D.Sampson at EW 26.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 26(12:52 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to EW 26. Catch made by C.Cota at EW 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at EW 17.
|-4 YD
2 & 1 - OREG 17(12:26 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to EW 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Crosby Jr.; J.Jerome at EW 21.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - OREG 21(11:52 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-A.Forsyth False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - OREG 26(11:42 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to EW 26. Catch made by N.Whittington at EW 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Sampson at EW 17.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - OREG 17(11:23 - 1st) B.Nix rushed to EW 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jerome; C.Davis at EW 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 15(10:55 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to EW 15. Catch made by T.Ferguson at EW 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.McClain at EW 12.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 12(10:19 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to EW 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 13.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - OREG 13(9:34 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to EW 13. Catch made by T.Ferguson at EW 13. Gain of 13 yards. T.Ferguson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:27 - 1st) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:27 - 1st) C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(9:27 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to EW 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; S.Stephens at EW 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - EWASH 33(8:58 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to EW 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; K.Ware-Hudson at EW 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - EWASH 34(8:34 - 1st) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for F.Roberson.
|Punt
4 & 1 - EWASH 34(8:31 - 1st) N.Kokich punts 53 yards to ORE 13 Center-EW. C.Cota returned punt from the ORE 13. Tackled by N.Ulm at ORE 28.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 28(8:26 - 1st) S.McGee rushed to ORE 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by EW at ORE 33.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 33(8:02 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at ORE 30.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - OREG 30(7:20 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 30. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Doyle at ORE 41.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 41(6:59 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to EW 33 for 26 yards. Tackled by E.Doyle at EW 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 33(6:38 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to EW 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Banks; J.James at EW 29.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 29(6:06 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to EW 29. Catch made by M.Matavao at EW 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Banks; A.Smith at EW 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 13(5:41 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to EW 13. Catch made by S.McGee at EW 13. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Harrison at EW 13.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 13(5:13 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to EW 13. Catch made by C.Cota at EW 13. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Sampson at EW 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 5(4:57 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to EW End Zone for 5 yards. N.Whittington for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:52 - 1st) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:52 - 1st) C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(4:52 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to EW 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at EW 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - EWASH 25(4:28 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 25. Catch made by E.Chism at EW 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers at EW 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - EWASH 31(3:57 - 1st) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for A.Stell.
|Punt
4 & 4 - EWASH 31(3:52 - 1st) N.Kokich punts 54 yards to ORE 15 Center-EW. K.Hutson returned punt from the ORE 15. Tackled by D.Crosby Jr. at ORE 17.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 17(3:39 - 1st) B.Nix rushed to ORE 27 for 10 yards. B.Nix ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 27(3:10 - 1st) B.Nix rushed to ORE 33 for 6 yards. B.Nix ran out of bounds.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 33(2:38 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 49 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Tommasini; E.Doyle at ORE 49.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 49(2:03 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 49. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 49. Gain of 14 yards. T.Franklin ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 37(1:33 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for M.Irving.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 37(1:29 - 1st) B.Cardwell rushed to EW 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jerome; K.King at EW 31.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 31(0:58 - 1st) B.Cardwell rushed to EW 20 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Sampson at EW 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 20(0:33 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to EW 20. Catch made by K.Hutson at EW 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Tommasini; M.Jones at EW 15.
|-4 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 15(15:00 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to EW 19 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Banks; M.Johnson at EW 19.
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - OREG 19(14:17 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to EW 19. Catch made by T.Ferguson at EW 19. Gain of 19 yards. T.Ferguson for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:08 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:08 - 2nd) C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the EW End Zone. E.Chism returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Stephens at EW 16.
|Int
1 & 10 - EWASH 16(14:03 - 2nd) G.Talkington pass INTERCEPTED at ORE 45. Intercepted by C.Gonzalez at ORE 45. Tackled by D.Taumoepeau at EW 44.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 44(13:50 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to EW 44. Catch made by T.Franklin at EW 44. Gain of 4 yards. T.Franklin ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OREG 40(13:22 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Cota.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OREG 40(13:17 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to EW 40. Catch made by T.Franklin at EW 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Banks; J.Jerome at EW 40.
|+11 YD
4 & 6 - OREG 40(12:42 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to EW 40. Catch made by T.Franklin at EW 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Doyle at EW 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 29(12:19 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for K.Hutson. PENALTY on ORE-J.Powers-Johnson Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 29(12:15 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to EW 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Davis at EW 27.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - OREG 27(11:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORE-B.Nix Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
3 & 13 - OREG 32(11:19 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to EW 32. Catch made by T.Franklin at EW 32. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at EW 13.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 13(10:53 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to EW 1 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Weed at EW 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 1(10:12 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to EW End Zone for 1 yards. M.Irving for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:10 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 2nd) C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the EW End Zone. E.Chism returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Lewis; B.Boettcher at EW 47. PENALTY on ORE-B.Boettcher Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 38(9:59 - 2nd) T.Altahir rushed to ORE 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens; J.Flowe at ORE 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - EWASH 36(9:33 - 2nd) T.Altahir rushed to ORE 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Flowe at ORE 33.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - EWASH 33(9:01 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ORE 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at ORE 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 28(8:33 - 2nd) G.Talkington pass complete to ORE 28. Catch made by E.Chism at ORE 28. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gonzalez at ORE 24.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - EWASH 24(8:11 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ORE 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at ORE 26.
|+17 YD
3 & 8 - EWASH 26(7:37 - 2nd) G.Talkington pass complete to ORE 26. Catch made by F.Roberson at ORE 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Manning; B.Williams at ORE 9.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - EWASH 9(6:57 - 2nd) G.Talkington pass complete to ORE 9. Catch made by E.Chism at ORE 9. Gain of yards. E.Chism for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on EW-A.Leonardi Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 14 - EWASH 14(6:52 - 2nd) G.Talkington pass complete to ORE 14. Catch made by D.Ingram at ORE 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; B.Dorlus at ORE 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - EWASH 7(6:14 - 2nd) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for F.Roberson.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - EWASH 7(6:09 - 2nd) G.Talkington pass complete to ORE 7. Catch made by J.Carpenter at ORE 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Carpenter for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 2nd) J.Cleaver extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 2nd) W.Hawkins kicks 51 yards from EW 35 to the ORE 14. S.McGee returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.King at ORE 28.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 28(5:57 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 28. Catch made by D.Thornton at ORE 28. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Jones at ORE 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 43(5:34 - 2nd) B.Cardwell rushed to ORE 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.King at ORE 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 49(5:02 - 2nd) B.Cardwell rushed to EW 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.McClain at EW 46.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 46(4:36 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to EW 46. Catch made by D.Thornton at EW 46. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Sampson at EW 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 24(4:14 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for D.Thornton. PENALTY on ORE-S.Taimani Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - OREG 29(4:07 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to EW 29. Catch made by C.McCormick at EW 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at EW 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 18(3:43 - 2nd) S.Dollars rushed to EW 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at EW 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 13(3:19 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to EW 13. Catch made by B.Cardwell at EW 13. Gain of 13 yards. B.Cardwell for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:14 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 2nd) C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(3:14 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to EW 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Ma'ae at EW 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - EWASH 26(2:46 - 2nd) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for E.Chism.
|Sack
3 & 9 - EWASH 26(2:40 - 2nd) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington sacked at EW 24 for -2 yards (D.Johnson)
|Punt
4 & 11 - EWASH 24(2:29 - 2nd) N.Kokich punts 46 yards to ORE 30 Center-EW. K.Hutson returned punt from the ORE 30. Tackled by J.Banks; M.Jones at ORE 35.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 35(2:20 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 35. Catch made by S.McGee at ORE 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Harrison at ORE 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 39(2:06 - 2nd) S.Dollars rushed to ORE 50 for 11 yards. S.Dollars ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 50(1:54 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Cota. PENALTY on EW-M.Johnson Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 35(1:51 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Cota.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 35(1:46 - 2nd) S.McGee rushed to EW 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at EW 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 29(1:11 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to EW 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at EW 22.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 22(0:57 - 2nd) S.Dollars rushed to EW 5 for 17 yards. Tackled by K.King at EW 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 5(0:25 - 2nd) S.Dollars rushed to EW 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 4.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - OREG 4(0:20 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to EW 4. Catch made by K.Hutson at EW 4. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.King at EW 9. PENALTY on ORE-M.Matavao Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - OREG 14(0:14 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for M.Matavao. PENALTY on EW-A.Williams Personal Foul / Defense 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OREG 7(0:11 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for M.Matavao.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 7(0:07 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to EW 7. Catch made by T.Franklin at EW 7. Gain of 7 yards. T.Franklin for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Hawkins kicks 58 yards from EW 35 to the ORE 7. Fair catch by B.Cardwell.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 25. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.King at ORE 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 31(14:41 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Tommasini; A.Smith at ORE 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 37(14:10 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 37. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 37. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by E.Doyle; D.Sampson at ORE 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 37(13:34 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 37. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Sampson; J.Jerome at ORE 40.
|+39 YD
3 & 7 - OREG 40(13:06 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 40. Catch made by S.Dollars at ORE 40. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by D.Taumoepeau at EW 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 21(12:39 - 3rd) S.Dollars rushed to EW 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jerome at EW 17.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 17(12:20 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to EW 17. Catch made by T.Franklin at EW 17. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Thurman; D.Crosby Jr. at EW 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 2(11:38 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to EW 2. Catch made by C.McCormick at EW 2. Gain of 2 yards. C.McCormick for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(11:31 - 3rd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:31 - 3rd) C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.
|Int
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(11:31 - 3rd) G.Talkington pass INTERCEPTED at EW 21. Intercepted by T.Bridges at EW 21. T.Bridges FUMBLES forced by F.Roberson. Fumble RECOVERED by ORE-C.Rogers at EW End Zone. C.Rogers for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:18 - 3rd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 3rd) C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(11:18 - 3rd) M.Smith rushed to EW 33 for 8 yards. ORE ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - EWASH 33(11:10 - 3rd) M.Smith rushed to EW 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Ma'ae at EW 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 37(10:24 - 3rd) M.Smith rushed to EW 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at EW 39.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - EWASH 39(9:53 - 3rd) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 39. Catch made by T.Altahir at EW 39. Gain of -2 yards. T.Altahir FUMBLES out of bounds.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - EWASH 37(9:25 - 3rd) G.Talkington rushed to EW 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers at EW 35.
|Punt
4 & 12 - EWASH 35(8:55 - 3rd) N.Kokich punts 43 yards to ORE 22 Center-EW. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 22(8:48 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.O'Farrell; K.King at ORE 33.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 33(8:23 - 3rd) T.Thompson pass complete to ORE 33. Catch made by J.Delgado at ORE 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Weed; M.Jones at ORE 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 45(8:10 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Brown at ORE 50.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OREG 50(7:36 - 3rd) T.Thompson steps back to pass. T.Thompson pass incomplete intended for K.Kasper.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - OREG 50(7:31 - 3rd) B.Cardwell rushed to EW 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Doyle; D.Taumoepeau at EW 44.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 44(7:09 - 3rd) T.Thompson pass complete to EW 44. Catch made by D.Thornton at EW 44. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.O'Farrell; D.Crosby Jr. at EW 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 27(6:40 - 3rd) B.Cardwell rushed to EW 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.O'Farrell; D.Crosby Jr. at EW 23.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 23(6:11 - 3rd) T.Thompson pass complete to EW 23. Catch made by B.Cardwell at EW 23. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Doyle at EW 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 10(5:44 - 3rd) B.Cardwell rushed to EW End Zone for 10 yards. B.Cardwell for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:38 - 3rd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 3rd) C.Lewis kicks 62 yards from ORE 35 to the EW 3. E.Chism returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Kasper; M.Vidackovic at EW 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 27(5:29 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to EW 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at EW 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - EWASH 30(5:06 - 3rd) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 30. Catch made by J.James at EW 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Barkins at EW 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 39(4:44 - 3rd) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 39. Catch made by E.Chism at EW 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Florence at EW 48.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - EWASH 48(4:22 - 3rd) G.Talkington scrambles to ORE 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 42. PENALTY on ORE-J.LaDuke Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 27(4:05 - 3rd) M.Smith rushed to ORE 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at ORE 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - EWASH 23(3:43 - 3rd) G.Talkington pass complete to ORE 23. Catch made by N.Ulm at ORE 23. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Brown at ORE 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 17(3:11 - 3rd) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for M.Smith.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - EWASH 17(3:06 - 3rd) G.Talkington rushed to ORE 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.LaDuke at ORE 15.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - EWASH 15(2:36 - 3rd) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for J.James.
|+15 YD
4 & 8 - EWASH 15(2:29 - 3rd) G.Talkington pass complete to ORE 15. Catch made by F.Roberson at ORE 15. Gain of 15 yards. F.Roberson for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:18 - 3rd) EW extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 3rd) W.Hawkins kicks 62 yards from EW 35 to the ORE 3. J.Delgado returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Ulm at ORE 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 24(2:10 - 3rd) S.Dollars rushed to ORE 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Williams; M.Brown at ORE 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 27(1:42 - 3rd) T.Thompson pass complete to ORE 27. Catch made by D.Thornton at ORE 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at ORE 33.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - OREG 33(1:19 - 3rd) S.Dollars rushed to ORE 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Thurman at ORE 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 41(0:52 - 3rd) S.Dollars rushed to ORE 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.O'Farrell; T.Thurman at ORE 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OREG 44(0:22 - 3rd) T.Thompson steps back to pass. T.Thompson pass incomplete intended for J.Delgado.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - OREG 44(0:15 - 3rd) PENALTY on EW-J.Newsom Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 41(0:15 - 3rd) S.Dollars rushed to EW 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Brown; T.Thurman at EW 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 35(15:00 - 4th) K.Haasenritter rushed to EW 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Thurman at EW 29.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 29(14:26 - 4th) T.Thompson rushed to EW 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Schenck at EW 30.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - OREG 30(13:51 - 4th) T.Thompson pass complete to EW 30. Catch made by C.Chapman at EW 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Taumoepeau at EW 15.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 15(12:59 - 4th) K.Haasenritter rushed to EW 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Davis; M.Jones at EW 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 6(12:12 - 4th) K.Haasenritter rushed to EW End Zone for 6 yards. K.Haasenritter for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:07 - 4th) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:07 - 4th) C.Lewis kicks 63 yards from ORE 35 to the EW 2. D.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Roth at EW 18.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 18(12:01 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to EW 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Terrell; J.Greenfield at EW 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 32(11:52 - 4th) G.Talkington scrambles to EW 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORE at EW 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - EWASH 34(11:11 - 4th) G.Talkington rushed to EW 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by ORE at EW 33.
|+22 YD
3 & 9 - EWASH 33(10:30 - 4th) G.Talkington rushed to ORE 45 for 22 yards. Tackled by J.Greenfield at ORE 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 45(10:01 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to ORE 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.LaDuke at ORE 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - EWASH 42(9:41 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to ORE 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Swinson; J.Tucker at ORE 38.
|Sack
3 & 3 - EWASH 38(9:02 - 4th) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington sacked at ORE 47 for -9 yards (K.Brown) PENALTY on EW-M.Hewa Baddege Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 12 - EWASH 47(8:30 - 4th) N.Kokich punts 47 yards to ORE End Zone Center-EW. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 20(8:20 - 4th) K.Haasenritter rushed to ORE 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Thurman at ORE 26.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 26(7:35 - 4th) K.Haasenritter rushed to ORE 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.King at ORE 35.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 35(6:49 - 4th) K.Haasenritter rushed to ORE 31 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Schenck at ORE 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - OREG 31(6:03 - 4th) K.Haasenritter rushed to ORE 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Skladany at ORE 36.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - OREG 36(5:16 - 4th) J.Butterfield pass complete to ORE 36. Catch made by K.Haasenritter at ORE 36. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.O'Farrell; S.Skladany at ORE 37.
|Punt
4 & 8 - OREG 37(4:26 - 4th) A.Barry punts 39 yards to EW 24 Center-K.Battles. Fair catch by E.Chism.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 24(4:20 - 4th) S.Perreiah rushed to EW 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Roth at EW 30.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - EWASH 30(3:57 - 4th) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for N.Ulm.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - EWASH 30(3:53 - 4th) K.Visperas rushed to EW 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.David at EW 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 34(3:40 - 4th) S.Perreiah rushed to EW 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.David at EW 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - EWASH 38(3:02 - 4th) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for N.Ulm.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - EWASH 38(2:59 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to EW 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.David at EW 42.
|Punt
4 & 2 - EWASH 42(2:13 - 4th) N.Kokich punts 41 yards to ORE 17 Center-EW. J.Delgado returned punt from the ORE 17. Tackled by A.York at ORE 24.