No. 14 Michigan State runs for 6 TDs in 52-0 rout of Akron
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Jalen Berger ran for 107 yards and three touchdowns and Michigan State's defense forced four fumbles Saturday to help the 14th ranked Spartans to a 52-0 victory over Akron.
It was the largest margin of victory for Michigan State (2-0) since beating Eastern Michigan by 59 points in 2014.
''Our focus was better, our intensity throughout was better,'' Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said. ''There was a lot of good things for us to build upon with our team in all three phases. And we have some things to clean up if we expect to go on the road and get anything done.''
Kendell Brooks, filling in for injured starting safety Xavier Henderson, forced the ball out twice in the first quarter. He has forced three fumbles in the Spartans' first two games.
''KB, he's getting better,'' Tucker said. ''We have confidence in him to go in the game and get the job done and make plays and be physical and knock the ball off people. I think as he gains more experience he's going to continue to get better. That's good when guys can go in, execute and make plays.''
On Akron's opening drive, the senior safety knocked the ball loose from tight end TJ Banks and linebacker Cal Haladay picked up the ball and ran 22 yards to the Michigan State 41. Six plays later, Jarek Broussard scored on a 1-yard run. Haladay later forced a fumble in the second half when he sacked backup quarterback Jeff Undercuffler.
''I was just reading my keys,'' said Brooks who was making his first career start at Michigan State. ''It was cover 3 so I was reading the quarterback. I saw him take his hand off the ball and throw. So I kind of just broke and I glanced over to the tight end to see where he was throwing, and I just ran through contact.''
Brooks also punched the ball out from receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis, leading to a 1-yard touchdown run by Berger.
Jacoby Windmon, who had four sacks against Western Michigan last week and another one and vs. Akron, forced his second fumble in two games when he pounced on a bobbled pitch to Jonzell Norrils and Berger followed with his second score on another 1-yard run.
Michigan State closed the first-half scoring with Jack Stone's 43-yard field goal to make it 24-0.
The Spartans continued the scoring in the second half with a 16-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Noah Kim to Tre Mosley, 2-yard touchdown runs by Broussard and Berger, and a 1-yard run by Elijah Collins.
Broussard said he doesn't mind sharing the workload with Berger. In addition to the five touchdowns, the pair accounted for 188 of Michigan State's 260 rushing yards.
''I feel like we complement each other really well running the ball,'' Broussard said. ''There's no drop-off from my point of view.''
Akron coach Joe Moorhead said the turnovers killed any hope of pulling off an upset.
''Can't turn it over once against a team like this, let alone four times and expect to win,'' he said. ''You can't put your defense in adverse situations like that. Two or three of the turnovers resulted in scores for the other team. ... You can't let a team like Michigan State that's big and physical get extra possessions and wear you down.''
INJURY REPORT
Akron (1-1) starting quarterback DJ Irons was knocked out of the game with just over six minutes left in the first half. The Big Ten Network broadcast reported that he was taken to a hospital with a lower body injury. Moorhead did not have an update on Irons' condition after the game.
Michigan State's leading receiver Jayden Reed suffered a cut on his back late in the first half when he was pushed out of bounds and was held out of the second half.
STREAKING SPARTANS
Michigan State has now won eight straight home games and also 14 straight games against Mid-American Conference teams. The last loss was to a MAC foe was to Central Michigan in 2009.
THE TAKEAWAY
Akron: With Irons knocked out of the game after completing 9 of 13 passes for 123 yards and running for 31 yards, the Zips could not move the ball much.
Michigan State: Even though he completed 18 of 28 passes for 212 yards, quarterback Payton Thorne continued to miss open receivers for the second straight game and threw two interceptions.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Spartans were expected to win convincingly against the Zips and may actually move up slightly in the poll.
UP NEXT
Akron: Stays on the road and will play at No. 24 Tennessee on Sept. 17 and at Liberty on Sept. 24.
Michigan State: Goes on the road Sept. 17 to play Washington and hosts Minnesota on Sept. 24 in both teams' Big Ten openers.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|32
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|8
|14
|Penalty
|0
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|225
|496
|Total Plays
|62
|81
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|22
|260
|Rush Attempts
|27
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.8
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|203
|236
|Comp. - Att.
|20-35
|21-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|10-99
|4-21
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|6
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-4
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|9-43.6
|3-52.0
|Return Yards
|22
|34
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|4-34
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-16
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|203
|PASS YDS
|236
|22
|RUSH YDS
|260
|225
|TOTAL YDS
|496
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|9/13
|123
|0
|0
|
J. Undercuffler Jr. 13 QB
|J. Undercuffler Jr.
|11/22
|80
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|10
|30
|0
|13
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|7
|30
|0
|12
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|3
|5
|0
|6
|
J. Norrils 6 RB
|J. Norrils
|2
|-2
|0
|2
|
J. Undercuffler Jr. 13 QB
|J. Undercuffler Jr.
|5
|-41
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. George 3 WR
|D. George
|0
|4
|44
|0
|19
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|0
|3
|31
|0
|22
|
T. Banks 5 TE
|T. Banks
|5
|4
|29
|0
|16
|
A. Williams Jr. 2 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|5
|2
|26
|0
|19
|
T. Brank 25 TE
|T. Brank
|4
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
J. Gathings 14 WR
|J. Gathings
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Norrils 6 RB
|J. Norrils
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes Jr.
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Anderson 15 WR
|C. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Golden-Nelson 32 CB
|D. Golden-Nelson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 24 CB
|D. Lewis
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 44 DL
|V. Jones
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Kelly-Powell 8 S
|J. Kelly-Powell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boateng 9 LB
|J. Boateng
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 16 DB
|N. Thompson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. McCoy 20 LB
|B. McCoy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Terry 5 LB
|T. Terry
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Threatt 21 DB
|C. Threatt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hooks 29 CB
|J. Hooks
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
A. Fish 35 LB
|A. Fish
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 4 DL
|R. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 0 DL
|B. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Behm 59 LB
|A. Behm
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas Jr. 2 LB
|C. Thomas Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 99 DL
|D. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Howze 90 DL
|A. Howze
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Morton 3 DL
|Z. Morton
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Johnson 18 S
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 31 DB
|J. Woods
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harper 1 DL
|C. Harper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jackson Jr. 23 CB
|R. Jackson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Georges 65 OL
|T. Georges
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. DiLauro 52 LB
|Z. DiLauro
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smigel 12 K
|C. Smigel
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Gettman 36 P
|N. Gettman
|9
|43.6
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|4
|19.8
|26
|0
|
B. Golden 4 WR
|B. Golden
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
A. Howze 90 DL
|A. Howze
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes Jr.
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|18/28
|212
|0
|2
|
N. Kim 14 QB
|N. Kim
|2/2
|22
|1
|0
|
K. Houser 12 QB
|K. Houser
|1/2
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|17
|107
|3
|23
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|15
|81
|2
|13
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|8
|57
|1
|17
|
K. Houser 12 QB
|K. Houser
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Simmons 22 RB
|J. Simmons
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
H. Joiner 2 RB
|H. Joiner
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|0
|6
|76
|0
|22
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|0
|2
|36
|0
|19
|
G. Bernard 4 WR
|G. Bernard
|4
|2
|29
|0
|20
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|2
|2
|26
|1
|16
|
M. Carr 6 TE
|M. Carr
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|2
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
C. Fitzpatrick 16 WR
|C. Fitzpatrick
|2
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. McDonald 85 WR
|C. McDonald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Joiner 2 RB
|H. Joiner
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Speed 6 CB
|A. Speed
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 33 DB
|K. Brooks
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Young 18 DE
|Z. Young
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Kimbrough 12 CB
|C. Kimbrough
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Williams 9 CB
|R. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grose 15 S
|A. Grose
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 7 LB
|A. Brule
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hansen 97 DT
|M. Hansen
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gaoteote 10 LB
|M. Gaoteote
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Windmon 4 LB
|J. Windmon
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Brantley 0 CB
|C. Brantley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hallock 28 S
|T. Hallock
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 41 DT
|D. Harmon
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Carr 6 TE
|M. Carr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Crump 14 CB
|K. Crump
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bogle 2 DE
|K. Bogle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lowery 29 CB
|M. Lowery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Wright 26 DE
|B. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 13 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pietrowski 47 DE
|J. Pietrowski
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Stone 19 K
|J. Stone
|1/1
|43
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|3
|52.0
|1
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. McDonald 85 WR
|C. McDonald
|3
|11.3
|21
|0
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at AKR 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 37(14:35 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 37. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at AKR 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 44(14:04 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 46 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Speed at AKR 46.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - AKRON 46(13:19 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to MSU 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 47(12:48 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to MSU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen; J.Slade at MSU 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 46(12:20 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to MSU 46. Catch made by D.George at MSU 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Speed; A.Grose at MSU 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - AKRON 38(11:40 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to MSU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at MSU 36.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 36(10:56 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to MSU 36. Catch made by T.Banks at MSU 36. Gain of 16 yards. T.Banks FUMBLES forced by K.Brooks. Fumble RECOVERED by MSU-C.Haladay at MSU 20. Tackled by T.Georges at MSU 41.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(10:42 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; T.Terry at MSU 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 44(10:23 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at MSU 48.
|+18 YD
3 & 3 - MICHST 48(9:40 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to AKR 34 for 18 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; D.Lewis at AKR 34. PENALTY on AKR-J.Hooks Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(9:21 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to AKR 19. Catch made by J.Reed at AKR 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Golden-Nelson at AKR 7.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - MICHST 7(8:55 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to AKR 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; D.Johnson at AKR 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MICHST 1(8:33 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to AKR End Zone for 1 yards. J.Broussard for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:29 - 1st) J.Stone extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(8:29 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Brank.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 25(8:22 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley; A.Grose at AKR 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - AKRON 32(7:44 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 32. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Kimbrough; B.VanSumeren at AKR 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - AKRON 34(7:03 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 47 yards to MSU 19 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(6:56 - 1st) MSU rushed to MSU 17 for -2 yards. Tackled by AKR at MSU 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - MICHST 17(6:30 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 17. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by AKR at MSU 23.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MICHST 23(6:03 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MICHST 23(5:57 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 66 yards to AKR 11 Center-H.Pepper. Downed by MSU.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 11(5:44 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 11. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 11. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; A.Grose at AKR 23.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 23(5:16 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 23. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 23. Gain of 22 yards. S.Jacques-Louis FUMBLES forced by MSU. Fumble RECOVERED by MSU-M.Hansen at AKR 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 45(5:03 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 45(4:58 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+23 YD
3 & 10 - MICHST 45(4:51 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to AKR 45. Catch made by M.Carr at AKR 45. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Arslanian at AKR 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 22(4:23 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to AKR 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 18(4:00 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to AKR 18. Catch made by C.Fitzpatrick at AKR 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis at AKR 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 12(3:26 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to AKR 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by V.Jones at AKR 7.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - MICHST 7(2:55 - 1st) P.Thorne rushed to AKR 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis at AKR 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MICHST 1(2:30 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to AKR End Zone for 1 yards. J.Berger for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:26 - 1st) J.Stone extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:26 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the AKR End Zone. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Lowery; J.White at AKR 16.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 16(2:20 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 16. Catch made by T.Brank at AKR 16. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; A.Speed at AKR 37.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 37(1:47 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 37. Catch made by J.Gathings at AKR 37. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Speed; A.Grose at MSU 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 47(1:14 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to MSU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Kimbrough at MSU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - AKRON 44(0:36 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to MSU 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pietrowski; A.Speed at MSU 44.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - AKRON 44(14:53 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Brank.
|Punt
4 & 7 - AKRON 44(14:54 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 44 yards to MSU End Zone Center-K.Bauman. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(14:46 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at MSU 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 20(14:15 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 20. Catch made by J.Berger at MSU 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at MSU 25. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - MICHST 25(13:34 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hooks at MSU 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(13:05 - 2nd) P.Thorne rushed to MSU 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by V.Jones at MSU 34.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - MICHST 34(12:26 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 34. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng; D.Lewis at MSU 44.
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 44(11:45 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to AKR 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Hooks; J.Kelly-Powell at AKR 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 43(11:19 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MICHST 43(11:12 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for C.Fitzpatrick. PENALTY on AKR-J.Hooks Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - MICHST 33(11:11 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 28. Intercepted by Z.Morton at AKR 28. Tackled by M.Carr at AKR 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(11:00 - 2nd) D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at MSU 23. Intercepted by C.Brantley at MSU 23. Tackled by AKR at MSU 23. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Grimes.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 45(10:58 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 45. Catch made by D.George at AKR 45. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Speed at MSU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 36(10:18 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to MSU 36 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSU at MSU 31. PENALTY on AKR-A.Robarge Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on AKR-J.Daniels Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - AKRON 46(10:03 - 2nd) D.Irons scrambles to MSU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 45.
|-1 YD
2 & 19 - AKRON 45(9:25 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to MSU 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Bogle at MSU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - AKRON 46(9:07 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|Punt
4 & 20 - AKRON 46(8:56 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 30 yards to MSU 16 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 16(8:49 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 16(8:43 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 16. Catch made by T.Hunt at MSU 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng at MSU 24.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - MICHST 24(8:18 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at MSU 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(7:55 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng; K.Martin at MSU 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MICHST 44(7:40 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Wilson; V.Jones at MSU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MICHST 46(7:09 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Wilson at MSU 46.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MICHST 46(6:17 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Golden-Nelson at MSU 46.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(6:12 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for J.Norrils. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.Undercuffler pass complete to MSU 46. Catch made by J.Norrils at MSU 46. Gain of 4 yards. J.Norrils ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 42(5:58 - 2nd) J.Norrils rushed to MSU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Young at MSU 40.
|-4 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 40(5:21 - 2nd) J.Norrils rushed to MSU 44 for -4 yards. J.Norrils FUMBLES forced by MSU. Fumble RECOVERED by MSU-J.Windmon at MSU 44.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 44(5:14 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to AKR 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 45(4:57 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 45(4:55 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to AKR 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Terry; C.Harper at AKR 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - MICHST 40(4:20 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by J.Reed at AKR 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Golden-Nelson at AKR 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 34(3:38 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to AKR 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 29.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 29(3:07 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to AKR 29. Catch made by J.Reed at AKR 29. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 9.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MICHST 9(2:56 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed. PENALTY on AKR-J.Hooks Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MICHST 2(2:48 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to AKR 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MICHST 1(2:21 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to AKR End Zone for 1 yards. J.Berger for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:16 - 2nd) J.Stone extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:16 - 2nd) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the AKR End Zone. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Tatum; T.Hallock at AKR 19.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 19(2:07 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 19. Catch made by C.Wiley at AKR 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at AKR 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 31(1:42 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for T.Grimes.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 31(1:38 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 31. Catch made by D.George at AKR 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Pietrowski; M.Hansen at AKR 34.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - AKRON 34(1:20 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for T.Banks.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - AKRON 34(1:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on AKR-AKR Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - AKRON 29(1:16 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 58 yards to MSU 13 Center-K.Bauman. J.Reed returned punt from the MSU 13. J.Reed for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MSU-E.Collins Offensive Holding 6 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 7(0:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on AKR-AKR Personal Foul / Defense 14 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 21(0:57 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 21. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 21. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng; K.Martin at MSU 38.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(0:48 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 38. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 38. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Thompson at AKR 40.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(0:43 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by H.Joiner at AKR 40. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng at AKR 44.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - MICHST 44(0:21 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - MICHST 44(0:16 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for G.Bernard.
|+19 YD
4 & 14 - MICHST 44(0:11 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to AKR 44. Catch made by K.Coleman at AKR 44. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Hooks at AKR 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(0:06 - 2nd) P.Thorne spikes the ball.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - MICHST 33(0:05 - 2nd) J.Stone 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Pepper Holder-B.Baringer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Paxos kicks 57 yards from AKR 35 to the MSU 8. J.Broussard returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Arslanian; R.Jackson at MSU 25.
|Int
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(14:53 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 45. Intercepted by J.Hooks at AKR 45. Tackled by K.Coleman at AKR 44. PENALTY on MSU-J.Horst Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 44(14:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on AKR-AKR Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(14:45 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon; D.Harmon at AKR 30.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MICHST 30(14:26 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at AKR 20 for -10 yards (C.Haladay) J.Undercuffler FUMBLES forced by C.Haladay. Fumble RECOVERED by MSU-D.Harmon at AKR 20.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 20(14:03 - 3rd) J.Broussard rushed to AKR 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Wilson; B.Arslanian at AKR 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 16(13:35 - 3rd) N.Kim pass complete to AKR 16. Catch made by T.Mosley at AKR 16. Gain of 16 yards. T.Mosley for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:26 - 3rd) J.Stone extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:26 - 3rd) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the AKR End Zone. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Hallock at AKR 18.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 18(13:20 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 18. Catch made by D.George at AKR 18. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; C.Brantley at AKR 32.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(12:47 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 29 for -3 yards. Tackled by MSU at AKR 29.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MICHST 29(12:10 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - MICHST 29(12:02 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 13 - MICHST 29(11:59 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 48 yards to MSU 23 Center-K.Bauman. C.McDonald returned punt from the MSU 23. Pushed out of bounds by T.Terry at MSU 31.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 31(11:50 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Kelly-Powell at MSU 37.
|+23 YD
2 & 4 - AKRON 37(11:21 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to AKR 40 for 23 yards. Tackled by A.Behm at AKR 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(10:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSU-N.Samac False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 15 - AKRON 45(10:48 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to AKR 29 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Golden-Nelson at AKR 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 29(10:22 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to AKR 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Kelly-Powell at AKR 24.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 24(10:04 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to AKR 24. Catch made by C.Fitzpatrick at AKR 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng at AKR 13. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 13(9:50 - 3rd) J.Broussard rushed to AKR 5 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis; V.Jones at AKR 5.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 5(9:25 - 3rd) J.Broussard rushed to AKR 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng; D.Robinson at AKR 4.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - AKRON 4(8:41 - 3rd) J.Broussard rushed to AKR 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; T.Terry at AKR 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 2(8:05 - 3rd) J.Broussard rushed to AKR End Zone for 2 yards. J.Broussard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:58 - 3rd) J.Stone extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(7:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on AKR-K.Thomas Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 3rd) J.Stone kicks 50 yards from MSU 50 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(7:58 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 25(7:51 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at AKR 23.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MICHST 23(7:17 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for C.Wiley.
|Punt
4 & 12 - MICHST 23(7:11 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 42 yards to MSU 35 Center-K.Bauman. C.McDonald returned punt from the MSU 35. Tackled by C.Thomas; A.Fish at MSU 40.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(7:00 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 40. Catch made by T.Hunt at MSU 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Behm; B.Arslanian at AKR 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 48(6:29 - 3rd) J.Broussard rushed to AKR 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 38(6:00 - 3rd) J.Broussard rushed to AKR 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Kelly-Powell; J.Woods at AKR 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - AKRON 29(5:39 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to AKR 29. Catch made by G.Bernard at AKR 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Kelly-Powell at AKR 20.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 20(5:08 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at AKR 25 for -5 yards (V.Jones)
|+20 YD
2 & 15 - AKRON 25(4:30 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by G.Bernard at AKR 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Hooks; D.Lewis at AKR 5.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - AKRON 5(4:10 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for G.Bernard. PENALTY on AKR-J.Hooks Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 2(4:05 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to AKR End Zone for 2 yards. J.Berger for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 3rd) J.Stone extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 3rd) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the AKR End Zone. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Tatum at AKR 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 26(3:50 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for T.Grimes.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 26(3:44 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for T.Brank.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MICHST 26(3:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on AKR-A.Whigan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 15 - MICHST 21(3:35 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at AKR 13 for -8 yards (D.Harmon)
|Punt
4 & 23 - MICHST 13(2:54 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 45 yards to MSU 42 Center-K.Bauman. C.McDonald returned punt from the MSU 42. Tackled by B.McCoy at AKR 37.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 37(2:49 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to AKR 23 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis; J.Woods at AKR 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 23(2:21 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to AKR 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng; A.Fish at AKR 22.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 22(1:43 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to AKR 5 for 17 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at AKR 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 5(1:27 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to AKR 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Fish at AKR 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 3(1:02 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to AKR 1 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Lewis at AKR 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - AKRON 1(0:29 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to AKR End Zone for 1 yards. E.Collins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:21 - 3rd) J.Stone extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 3rd) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the AKR End Zone. B.Golden returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Jones at AKR 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(0:14 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 20. Catch made by T.Banks at AKR 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; M.Gaoteote at AKR 26.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - MICHST 26(15:00 - 4th) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by B.Wright; K.Brooks at AKR 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 39(14:20 - 4th) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at AKR 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 43(13:57 - 4th) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 43. Catch made by A.Williams at AKR 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at AKR 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 50(13:19 - 4th) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen; C.Haladay at AKR 50.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 50(12:38 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for C.Anderson.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - MICHST 50(12:30 - 4th) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 50. Catch made by A.Williams at AKR 50. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 31(12:01 - 4th) J.Undercuffler pass complete to MSU 31. Catch made by T.Banks at MSU 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by R.Williams K.Brooks at MSU 31.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MICHST 31(11:26 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at MSU 38 for -7 yards (C.Kimbrough)
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - MICHST 38(10:46 - 4th) J.Undercuffler pass complete to MSU 38. Catch made by T.Banks at MSU 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Brule at MSU 31.
|No Good
4 & 10 - MICHST 39(9:56 - 4th) C.Smigel 49 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-K.Bauman Holder-K.Romenick.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 31(9:55 - 4th) J.Simmons rushed to MSU 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at MSU 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 31(9:26 - 4th) J.Simmons rushed to MSU 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.McCoy at MSU 34.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 34(8:45 - 4th) N.Kim pass complete to MSU 34. Catch made by M.Foster at MSU 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Threatt at MSU 40.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - AKRON 40(8:04 - 4th) PENALTY on MSU-D.Fincher False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - AKRON 35(7:49 - 4th) R.Eckley punts 41 yards to AKR 24 Center-H.Pepper. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 24. Tackled by H.Pepper at AKR 30.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(7:35 - 4th) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Hallock; J.Pietrowski at AKR 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MICHST 38(7:11 - 4th) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Brule at AKR 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(6:47 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 41(6:42 - 4th) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 41. Catch made by T.Grimes at AKR 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Lowery at AKR 45. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|Sack
3 & 6 - MICHST 45(6:06 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at AKR 36 for -9 yards (J.Windmon) J.Undercuffler FUMBLES forced by J.Windmon. Fumble RECOVERED by AKR-C.Wiley at AKR 35. Tackled by M.Gaoteote at AKR 36.
|Punt
4 & 15 - MICHST 36(5:32 - 4th) N.Gettman punts 24 yards to MSU 40 Center-K.Bauman. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(5:26 - 4th) K.Houser rushed to AKR 47 for 13 yards. K.Houser ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 47(4:53 - 4th) H.Joiner rushed to AKR 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.McCoy at AKR 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 46(4:16 - 4th) K.Houser pass complete to AKR 46. Catch made by J.Glover at AKR 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Threatt at AKR 44.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - AKRON 44(3:36 - 4th) K.Houser steps back to pass. K.Houser pass incomplete intended for G.Bernard.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - AKRON 44(3:30 - 4th) PENALTY on MSU-MSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - AKRON 49(3:30 - 4th) B.Baringer punts 49 yards to AKR End Zone Center-H.Pepper. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(3:18 - 4th) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 20. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Crump at AKR 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 24(2:48 - 4th) C.Price rushed to AKR 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Hallock at AKR 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(2:23 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 30(2:12 - 4th) C.Price rushed to AKR 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at AKR 32.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MICHST 32(1:42 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at AKR 25 for -7 yards (Z.Young)
|Punt
4 & 15 - MICHST 25(0:59 - 4th) N.Gettman punts 54 yards to MSU 21 Center-K.Bauman. Downed by J.Boateng.
