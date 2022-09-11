|
|
|SJST
|AUBURN
Auburn holds off big underdog San Jose State, 24-16
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) T.J. Finley, Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby rushed for touchdowns and Auburn held on to beat San Jose State 24-16 on Saturday night.
The Tigers (2-0) scored three times in the second half after the Spartans (1-1) took a 10-7 lead into halftime. Auburn struggled to hold off the more than three-touchdown underdogs, who added a late field goal to stay alive.
The onside kick went out of bounds untouched to end the threat, even if it wasn't pretty.
''Coach (Bryan) Harsin just talked about it,'' said Finley, who started again at quarterback. ''We easily could have lost this game.
''To go out there and find a way to get the job done, that's all that matters. It doesn't matter how much we won by.''
The Tigers couldn't feel at all comfortable until Finley barreled in for a 4-yard touchdown and a 24-13 lead early in the fourth. He set it up with a 24-yard pass to Ja'Varrius Johnson.
But Auburn's platooning of quarterbacks Finley and Ashford continued to produce inconsistent results - and an interception apiece.
Finley completed 13 of 20 passes for 167 yards. Ashford's three atttempts netted only a 1-yard completion but he did run for a 30-yard gain and 61 yards.
Auburn has won two straight after ending last season on a five-game skid.
''Just to finish and play well enough in the second half to win. We didn't do that at times on last year's team,'' Harsin said. ''So that was something that we emphasized from January and we emphasized all through fall camp.''
San Jose State's Chevan Cordeiro was 24-of-40 passing for 275 yards and set up a field goal in the closing minutes. Charles Ross caught five passes for 89 yards.
Auburn's first two touchdown drives were kept alive by fourth-down conversions, including one where Finley salvaged a botched snap. He dropped the ball, picked it up and hit Bigsby in the flat for an 11-yarder.
Bigsby then plunged into the end zone for a 1-yard score early in the third quarter.
Spartans coach Brent Brennan was trying to pull off another SEC upset. San Jose State beat Arkansas 31-24 in 2019 in his only other attempt.
''It was awesome to see how they responded to the ups and downs,'' Brennan said. ''I thought they did a great job, just handling that and not listening to the haters and the naysayers, and coming down here and playing a heck of a football game.''
San Jose State went into the locker room with a halftime lead thanks to Kairee Robinson's 1-yard touchdown in the final minute.
Hunter had scored on a 7-yarder for Auburn. Finley made a halftime promise to his teammates.
''I was like, `Guys, I've got y'all. I'm not going to make any more mistakes and we're going to win this game,''' Finley, who completed 12 of 15 passes after his interception, said. ''I meant that from the bottom of my heart.''
THE TAKEAWAY
San Jose State: Had a few chances to strengthen its upset bid, missing a field goal and having to settle for three points after first and goal from 1 thanks to back to back false start penalties.
Auburn: Didn't seem to resolve the quarterback situation with much tougher opponents looming, with Ashford serving mostly as the runner and Finley the passer. But the defense did hold off San Jose State until the offense got going some in the second half.
CARLSON MOVES UP
Auburn kicker Anders Carlson moved past Wes Byrum into second place on Auburn's scoring charts, with 364. His older brother, Daniel, holds the record with 480.
UP NEXT
San Jose State hosts Western Michigan on Sept. 24 after an open date.
Auburn hosts Penn State next Saturday in its first major test.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Cordeiro
2 QB
275 PaYds, 23 RuYds
|
T. Bigsby
4 RB
51 RuYds, RuTD, 29 ReYds, 4 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|18
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|15
|8
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|329
|378
|Total Plays
|69
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|210
|Rush Attempts
|29
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|275
|168
|Comp. - Att.
|24-40
|14-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-32
|9-85
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-38.0
|3-43.3
|Return Yards
|0
|22
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|275
|PASS YDS
|168
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|210
|
|
|329
|TOTAL YDS
|378
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|24/40
|275
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|11
|24
|1
|9
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|13
|23
|0
|8
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|4
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Sims 22 RB
|K. Sims
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Ross 7 WR
|C. Ross
|7
|5
|89
|0
|40
|
J. Lockhart 11 WR
|J. Lockhart
|10
|4
|57
|0
|23
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|7
|4
|46
|0
|24
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|3
|2
|28
|0
|22
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|3
|2
|25
|0
|13
|
S. Olson 88 TE
|S. Olson
|3
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
S. Loving-Black 86 TE
|S. Loving-Black
|2
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
V. Fehoko 42 DL
|V. Fehoko
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reed 7 CB
|K. Reed
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Matau 8 LB
|A. Matau
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Grey 90 DL
|L. Grey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Toia 78 DL
|S. Toia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Parham 6 LB
|B. Parham
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 99 DL
|M. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schive 49 K
|T. Schive
|3/4
|37
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Benham 28 P
|T. Benham
|5
|38.0
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Finley 1 QB
|T. Finley
|13/20
|167
|0
|1
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|1/3
|1
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|7
|61
|0
|30
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|13
|51
|1
|19
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|8
|41
|1
|11
|
D. Alston 22 RB
|D. Alston
|2
|38
|0
|35
|
T. Finley 1 QB
|T. Finley
|5
|18
|1
|6
|
T. Dawson Jr. 3 WR
|T. Dawson Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson 6 WR
|J. Johnson
|4
|3
|41
|0
|24
|
J. Shenker 25 TE
|J. Shenker
|3
|3
|39
|0
|20
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|6
|4
|29
|0
|11
|
T. Dawson Jr. 3 WR
|T. Dawson Jr.
|3
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Moore 0 WR
|K. Moore
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Frazier 87 TE
|B. Frazier
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Fromm 85 TE
|T. Fromm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Deal 86 TE
|L. Deal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Steiner 32 LB
|W. Steiner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Puckett 10 S
|Z. Puckett
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Riley 13 LB
|C. Riley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Scott 6 CB
|K. Scott
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 18 CB
|N. Pritchett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bragg 98 DE
|M. Bragg
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 36 CB
|J. Simpson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 DE
|C. Wooden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 99 DL
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 4 CB
|D. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kaufman 1 S
|D. Kaufman
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|1/1
|45
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|3
|43.3
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Fromm 85 TE
|T. Fromm
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Scott 6 CB
|K. Scott
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to the SJS End Zone. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Riley at SJS 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 15(14:55 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 15(14:51 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Leota at SJS 23.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 23(14:14 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 23. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at SJS 26.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 26(13:47 - 1st) S.Garrett rushed to SJS 23 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at SJS 23.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - SJST 23(13:12 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 23. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett at SJS 35.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SJST 35(12:24 - 1st) C.Cordeiro rushed to SJS 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hall; E.Leota at SJS 35.
|Punt
4 & 1 - SJST 35(11:51 - 1st) T.Benham punts 40 yards to AUB 25 Center-SJS. Downed by R.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(11:41 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Hall; V.Fehoko at AUB 27.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 27(11:20 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko at AUB 26. PENALTY on AUB-J.Shenker Chop Block 13 yards accepted.
|Penalty
2 & 22 - AUBURN 14(11:00 - 1st) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson. PENALTY on AUB-T.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on AUB-T.Finley Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 26 - AUBURN 8(10:44 - 1st) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for T.Bigsby.
|Penalty
4 & 26 - AUBURN 9(10:40 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-AUB False Start 4 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 30 - AUBURN 5(10:30 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 46 yards to SJS 49 Center-AUB. Downed by N.Pritchett.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 49(10:28 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Garrett.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 49(10:24 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Harris at SJS 48.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 48(9:45 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to AUB 46 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hall at AUB 46.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SJST 46(9:30 - 1st) T.Benham punts 30 yards to AUB 16 Center-SJS. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 16(9:21 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Hall at AUB 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - AUBURN 24(7:00 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 24. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 24. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at AUB 25. PENALTY on AUB-J.Shenker Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - AUBURN 15(8:47 - 1st) T.Finley pass complete to AUB 15. Catch made by J.Shenker at AUB 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Reed; J.Cobbs at AUB 24.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - AUBURN 24(7:49 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Cobbs at AUB 32.
|Int
1 & 10 - AUBURN 32(7:28 - 1st) R.Ashford pass INTERCEPTED at AUB 44. Intercepted by T.Jenkins at AUB 44. Tackled by AUB at AUB 44.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 44(7:23 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 44(7:17 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SJST 44(7:14 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SJST 44(7:09 - 1st) T.Benham punts 44 yards to AUB End Zone Center-SJS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(7:00 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Wood at AUB 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 23(6:22 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at AUB 24.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - AUBURN 24(5:41 - 1st) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for T.Dawson. PENALTY on AUB-AUB Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 6 - AUBURN 24(5:39 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 46 yards to SJS 30 Center-AUB. Fair catch by I.Hamilton.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30(5:32 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 30. Catch made by S.Olson at SJS 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at SJS 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 43(5:04 - 1st) S.Garrett rushed to SJS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at SJS 44.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 44(4:32 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 44. Catch made by S.Garrett at SJS 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Bridges at AUB 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 44(4:02 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 47 for -9 yards (E.Leota)
|+22 YD
2 & 19 - SJST 47(3:19 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 47. Catch made by J.Braddock at SJS 47. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Kaufman at AUB 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 31(2:40 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to AUB 22 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Pappoe at AUB 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - SJST 22(2:09 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to AUB 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Harris at AUB 20.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 20(1:47 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at AUB 24 for -4 yards (K.Scott)
|No Gain
2 & 14 - SJST 24(0:59 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for M.Miller.
|+1 YD
3 & 14 - SJST 24(0:52 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to AUB 24. Catch made by K.Robinson at AUB 24. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.M'ba at AUB 23.
|No Good
4 & 13 - SJST 30(0:16 - 1st) T.Schive 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(0:10 - 1st) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for T.Bigsby.
|Int
2 & 10 - AUBURN 23(0:05 - 1st) T.Finley pass INTERCEPTED at AUB 28. Intercepted by C.Williams at AUB 28. Tackled by AUB at AUB 28.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 28(15:00 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to AUB 28. Catch made by E.Cooks at AUB 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett; N.Pritchett at AUB 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 21(14:28 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to AUB 17 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Pappoe at AUB 17.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 17(13:54 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to AUB 17. Catch made by J.Lockhart at AUB 17. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at AUB 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SJST 1(13:16 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to AUB 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman; D.Hall at AUB 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 1(12:34 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to AUB 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Harris at AUB 2.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - SJST 2(12:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on SJS-J.McNorton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - SJST 7(12:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on SJS-J.McNorton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 12 - SJST 12(12:00 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at AUB 16 for -4 yards (M.Harris)
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - SJST 23(11:23 - 2nd) T.Schive 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 46 yards from SJS 35 to the AUB 19. Fair catch by T.Fromm.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(11:18 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Grey at AUB 27.
|+35 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 27(10:43 - 2nd) D.Alston rushed to SJS 38 for 35 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko at SJS 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(10:07 - 2nd) D.Alston rushed to SJS 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Matau at SJS 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - AUBURN 35(9:31 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to SJS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Toia at SJS 31.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - AUBURN 31(8:53 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to SJS 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Hall at SJS 32.
|+10 YD
4 & 3 - AUBURN 32(8:18 - 2nd) T.Finley pass complete to SJS 32. Catch made by J.Shenker at SJS 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at SJS 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 22(7:41 - 2nd) R.Ashford rushed to SJS 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SJS 22.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - AUBURN 22(7:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on AUB-B.Council False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 15 - AUBURN 27(6:48 - 2nd) T.Finley pass complete to SJS 27. Catch made by J.Shenker at SJS 27. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at SJS 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - AUBURN 7(6:36 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to SJS End Zone for 7 yards. J.Hunter for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(6:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on SJS-J.Kakiva Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(6:31 - 2nd) A.Carlson extra point is good. PENALTY on SJS-T.Jenkins Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:31 - 2nd) A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to the SJS End Zone. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 25(6:31 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 25(6:26 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by S.Garrett at SJS 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett at SJS 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 38(5:57 - 2nd) S.Garrett rushed to SJS 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Bragg; O.Pappoe at SJS 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 42(5:18 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 42. Catch made by S.Loving-Black at SJS 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett at SJS 47.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - SJST 47(4:33 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart. PENALTY on AUB-N.Pritchett Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 39(4:29 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to AUB 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at AUB 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 34(3:45 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to AUB 34. Catch made by J.Lockhart at AUB 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett at AUB 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 28(3:08 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 28(3:00 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to AUB 28. Catch made by K.Robinson at AUB 28. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hall at AUB 27.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - SJST 27(2:31 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to AUB 27. Catch made by C.Ross at AUB 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Scott; O.Pappoe at AUB 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 17(1:57 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to AUB 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at AUB 17.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SJST 17(1:50 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks. PENALTY on AUB-J.Simpson Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 3(1:46 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to AUB 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett at AUB 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 1(1:03 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to AUB End Zone for 1 yards. K.Robinson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(0:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on SJS-SJS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) T.Schive extra point is good. PENALTY on AUB-J.Simpson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 43 yards from SJS 35 to the AUB 22. D.Alston MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-D.Alston at AUB 22. Tackled by J.Pollard; S.Garrett at AUB 22.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 22(0:50 - 2nd) T.Finley pass complete to AUB 22. Catch made by K.Moore at AUB 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SJS at AUB 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(0:45 - 2nd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for AUB. PENALTY on AUB-J.Shenker Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - AUBURN 25(0:41 - 2nd) T.Finley pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SJS at AUB 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - AUBURN 34(0:33 - 2nd) T.Finley scrambles to AUB 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at AUB 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - AUBURN 40(0:18 - 2nd) T.Finley scrambles to AUB 46 for 6 yards. T.Finley ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(0:12 - 2nd) T.Finley pass complete to AUB 46. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 46. Gain of 8 yards. T.Bigsby ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - AUBURN 46(0:05 - 2nd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 37 yards from SJS 35 to the AUB 28. T.Fromm returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pollard at AUB 31.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31(14:58 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 47 for 16 yards. Tackled by A.Matau; V.Fehoko at AUB 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(14:25 - 3rd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for T.Fromm.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 47(14:19 - 3rd) T.Finley pass complete to AUB 47. Catch made by B.Frazier at AUB 47. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Reed at SJS 46.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - AUBURN 46(13:44 - 3rd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for L.Deal.
|+11 YD
4 & 3 - AUBURN 46(13:41 - 3rd) T.Finley pass complete to SJS 46. Catch made by T.Bigsby at SJS 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at SJS 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(13:11 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to SJS 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SJS 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(12:45 - 3rd) T.Dawson rushed to SJS 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at SJS 20.
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - AUBURN 20(12:10 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to SJS 1 for 19 yards. Tackled by M.Sanders at SJS 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - AUBURN 1(11:50 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to SJS End Zone for 1 yards. T.Bigsby for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:45 - 3rd) A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 3rd) A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(11:45 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at SJS 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 48(11:06 - 3rd) S.Garrett rushed to AUB 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman; D.Hall at AUB 50.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - SJST 50(10:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on SJS-A.Pardue False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - SJST 45(10:10 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|+5 YD
3 & 13 - SJST 45(10:06 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at SJS 50.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - SJST 50(9:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on SJS-M.Dansby False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - SJST 45(9:22 - 3rd) T.Benham punts 35 yards to AUB 20 Center-SJS. K.Scott returned punt from the AUB 20. K.Scott FUMBLES forced by SJS. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-K.Scott at AUB 42. Tackled by SJS at AUB 42.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42(9:09 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; K.Harmon at AUB 41.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - AUBURN 41(8:28 - 3rd) T.Finley pass complete to AUB 41. Catch made by J.Johnson at AUB 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at SJS 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48(8:00 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to SJS 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Reed at SJS 30. PENALTY on AUB-S.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
1 & 14 - AUBURN 48(7:48 - 3rd) T.Finley pass complete to AUB 48. Catch made by S.Jackson at AUB 48. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Reed at SJS 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(6:56 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to SJS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Toia at SJS 30.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 30(6:20 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to SJS 33 for -3 yards. R.Ashford FUMBLES forced by SJS. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-R.Ashford at SJS 33. Tackled by SJS at SJS 33.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - AUBURN 33(5:40 - 3rd) T.Finley rushed to SJS 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at SJS 28.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - AUBURN 35(4:56 - 3rd) A.Carlson 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AUB Holder-AUB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:48 - 3rd) A.Carlson kicks 61 yards from AUB 35 to the SJS 4. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(4:48 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at SJS 27.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 27(4:10 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 27. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at SJS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 39(3:35 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 39(3:33 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 39. Catch made by C.Ross at SJS 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.James at AUB 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 45(3:04 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to AUB 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner; Z.Puckett at AUB 44.
|+22 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 44(2:24 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to AUB 44. Catch made by C.Ross at AUB 44. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AUB at AUB 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 22(2:02 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to AUB 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at AUB 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 15(1:22 - 3rd) K.Sims rushed to AUB 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Bragg at AUB 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 12(0:50 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Olson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 12(0:44 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to AUB 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Bragg at AUB 10.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SJST 10(15:00 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - SJST 17(14:54 - 4th) T.Schive 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 4th) T.Schive kicks 39 yards from SJS 35 to the AUB 26. Fair catch by T.Fromm.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 26(14:49 - 4th) R.Ashford rushed to SJS 44 for 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Reed at SJS 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44(14:14 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to SJS 42 for yards. Tackled by C.Hall; K.Harmon at SJS 42. PENALTY on SJS-V.Fehoko Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 5 - AUBURN 39(13:43 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to SJS 28 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Matau at SJS 28.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28(13:10 - 4th) T.Finley pass complete to SJS 28. Catch made by J.Johnson at SJS 28. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jenkins at SJS 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - AUBURN 4(12:48 - 4th) T.Finley rushed to SJS End Zone for 4 yards. T.Finley for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:45 - 4th) A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:45 - 4th) A.Carlson kicks 61 yards from AUB 35 to the SJS 4. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(12:45 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by C.Ross at SJS 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett; D.Kaufman at SJS 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 26(12:07 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 26. Catch made by S.Olson at SJS 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at SJS 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - SJST 30(11:27 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 30. Catch made by S.Loving-Black at SJS 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; C.Riley at SJS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 35(10:52 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 35(10:47 - 4th) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at SJS 35.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 35(9:58 - 4th) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 42 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Wooden at SJS 42.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SJST 42(9:36 - 4th) T.Benham punts 41 yards to AUB 17 Center-SJS. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 17(9:28 - 4th) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 28 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jenkins at AUB 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28(8:56 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 28(8:50 - 4th) T.Finley pass complete to AUB 28. Catch made by J.Johnson at AUB 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at AUB 34.
|+22 YD
3 & 4 - AUBURN 34(8:15 - 4th) T.Finley pass complete to AUB 34. Catch made by T.Dawson at AUB 34. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44(7:34 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to SJS 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon at SJS 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - AUBURN 38(6:57 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to SJS 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 40.
|Sack
3 & 6 - AUBURN 40(6:18 - 4th) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley sacked at SJS 43 for -3 yards (K.Harmon)
4 & 9 - AUBURN(5:24 - 4th) PENALTY on AUB-AUB Delay of Game 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 9 - AUBURN 43(5:24 - 4th) O.Chapman punts 38 yards to SJS 5 Center-AUB. Downed by J.Quattlebaum.
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 5(5:14 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 5. Catch made by C.Ross at SJS 5. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at SJS 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 45(4:44 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by J.Braddock at SJS 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at AUB 49.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SJST 49(4:04 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to AUB 49. Catch made by E.Cooks at AUB 49. Gain of 0 yards. E.Cooks FUMBLES forced by D.James. Fumble RECOVERED by SJS-SJS at AUB 49. SJS FUMBLES out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - SJST 49(3:48 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to AUB 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at AUB 44.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 44(3:27 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to AUB 44. Catch made by E.Cooks at AUB 44. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 20. PENALTY on AUB-J.Simpson Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 20(3:09 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 20(3:03 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Braddock.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 20(2:57 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to AUB 20. Catch made by K.Robinson at AUB 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at AUB 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - SJST 27(2:16 - 4th) T.Schive 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 4th) T.Schive kicks onside 11 from SJS 35 to SJS 46. Out of bounds.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41(2:11 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to SJS 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko at SJS 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - AUBURN 42(2:05 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to SJS 38 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Matau at SJS 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - AUBURN 38(1:57 - 4th) R.Ashford rushed to SJS 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko at SJS 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31(1:44 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to SJS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Grey at SJS 31.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 31(0:57 - 4th) T.Finley kneels at the SJS 32.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - AUBURN 32(0:08 - 4th) T.Finley kneels at the SJS 34.
-
LVILLE
UCF
20
14
Final ESP2
-
BOISE
NMEX
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARKST
3OHIOST
12
45
Final BTN
-
1BAMA
TEXAS
20
19
Final FOX
-
DUKE
NWEST
31
23
Final FS1
-
MIZZOU
KSTATE
12
40
Final ESP2
-
OHIO
PSU
10
46
Final ABC
-
SC
16ARK
30
44
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
ARMY
41
38
Final/OT CBSSN
-
UNC
GAST
35
28
Final ESPU
-
USM
15MIAMI
7
30
Final ACCN
-
23WAKE
VANDY
45
25
Final SECN
-
WIL
MINN
10
62
Final BTN
-
CHARSO
18NCST
3
55
Final
-
SALA
CMICH
38
24
Final ESP+
-
SUT
13UTAH
7
73
Final PACN
-
LAF
TEMPLE
14
30
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
BALLST
37
30
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
8ND
26
21
Final NBC
-
APLST
6TXAM
17
14
Final ESP2
-
COLO
AF
10
41
Final CBS
-
FUR
5CLEM
12
35
Final ACCN
-
KENSAW
CINCY
10
63
Final ESP+
-
MD
CHARLO
56
21
Final
-
MEMP
NAVY
37
13
Final CBSSN
-
24TENN
17PITT
34
27
Final/OT ABC
-
WASHST
19WISC
17
14
Final FOX
-
AKRON
14MICHST
0
52
Final BTN
-
EKY
BGREEN
59
57
Final/7OT ESP3
-
25HOU
TXTECH
30
33
Final/2OT FS1
-
INST
PURDUE
0
56
Final BTN
-
IOWAST
IOWA
10
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
COLOST
34
19
Final MWN
-
NCO
WYO
10
33
Final MWN
-
NRFST
JMAD
7
63
Final ESP3
-
PORTST
WASH
6
52
Final PACN
-
SAMF
2UGA
0
33
Final SECN
-
UNLV
CAL
14
20
Final PACN
-
UVA
ILL
3
24
Final ESPU
-
WAG
RUT
7
66
Final BTN
-
ALST
UCLA
7
45
Final PACN
-
UIW
NEVADA
55
41
Final MWN
-
GRDWB
CSTCAR
27
31
Final ESP+
-
HOLY
BUFF
37
31
Final ESP+
-
KANSAS
WVU
55
42
Final/OT ESP+
-
ODU
ECU
21
39
Final ESP+
-
ROB
MIAOH
14
31
Final ESP3
-
SELOU
FAU
9
42
Final ESP3
-
UAB
LIB
14
21
Final ESP+
-
ALAM
TROY
17
38
Final ESP3
-
ALCORN
TULANE
0
52
Final ESP+
-
CAR
22MISS
3
59
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
UCONN
48
14
Final CBSSN
-
EMICH
UL
21
49
Final NFLN
-
FIU
TXSTSM
12
41
Final ESP+
-
HOW
SFLA
20
42
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
7OKLA
3
33
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
SMU
16
45
Final ESP+
-
NILL
TULSA
35
38
Final ESP+
-
SFA
LATECH
17
52
Final ESP3
-
20UK
12FLA
26
16
Final ESPN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
10
55
Final ESP+
-
WBRST
UTAHST
35
7
Final MWN
-
WCAR
GATECH
17
35
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
11OKLAST
17
34
Final ESP2
-
GAS
NEB
45
42
Final FS1
-
MCN
RICE
10
52
Final ESP3
-
SJST
AUBURN
16
24
Final ESPU
-
SO
LSU
17
65
Final SECN
-
TXSO
NTEXAS
27
59
Final ESP3
-
10USC
STNFRD
41
28
Final ABC
-
BC
VATECH
10
27
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
4MICH
10
56
Final BTN
-
IDAHO
IND
22
35
Final BTN
-
IDST
SDGST
7
38
Final MWN
-
NICHST
LAMON
7
35
Final ESP3
-
TRLST
TCU
17
59
Final ESP+
-
EWASH
OREG
14
70
Final PACN
-
NMEXST
UTEP
13
20
Final ESP+
-
9BAYLOR
21BYU
20
26
Final/2OT ESPN
-
OREGST
FRESNO
35
32
Final CBSSN
-
MISSST
ARIZ
39
17
Final FS1