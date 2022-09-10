|
|
|PORTST
|WASH
Penix leads Washington to 52-6 win over Portland State
SEATTLE (AP) Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. appears ready for next week's matchup with an old Big Ten rival after another lightning-fast start.
The Huskies stayed unbeaten under new coach Kalen DeBoer with a 52-6 win over FCS opponent Portland State on Saturday. Up next is Washington's first real challenge of the season: No. 14 Michigan State next Saturday.
''It's definitely a statement game,'' Penix said. ''And, you know, we're definitely going to make sure we're going to go out there and just play how we've been playing, play free and just execute at a high level.''
A high level, indeed. Penix threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns, Wayne Taulapapa rushed for 94 yards and a score and the Huskies (2-0) easily took down the Vikings (0-2) before things get serious with Michigan State and Stanford due in town over the next two weeks.
Penix broke open the game with an 84-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan with 9:51 left in the second quarter for a 21-0 lead. He also threw to Ja'Lynn Polk for a 12-yard score in the half. Cameron Davis scored two rushing touchdowns and Will Nixon and Denzel Boston added rushing TDs of their own as the Huskies ran for 241 yards and five touchdowns.
The Huskies had 500 of their 617 yards by the end of the third quarter. With more than 1,100 yards in two weeks, the team is matching the vision that UW had when it brought in DeBoer, a two-year head coach at Fresno State, to replace Jimmy Lake.
''We saw that something big was going to happen,'' wide receiver Giles Jackson said. ''We just knew that the offense is totally different than last year and a lot more explosive.''
Penix had 248 yards passing by halftime as Washington built a 31-3 lead, a late first-half overthrown interception his only blemish on the score sheet.
McMillan finished with four catches for 127 yards. His TD catch was the seventh longest reception in school history and capped UW's fourth 99-yard drive. Later in the second quarter he caught a 37-yard pass from Penix to set up Taulapapa's 6-yard score for a 28-3 lead with 2:13 left in the half.
''Me and him hang outside of football, so, I mean, we have that connection already,'' McMillan said of Penix. ''But he's also super calm. And you know, when I have a calm quarterback going into the game, it makes me calm myself. So just his poise and him just being able to stand there and just be confident within himself, I can be confident in myself.''
Washington held Portland State to 131 total yards and just 50 yards passing by quarterback Dante Chachere. The Vikings played hard-nosed, clean football with no turnovers, but it had little effect against the more athletic Huskies.
''That was the University of Washington, that wasn't us,'' Portland State coach Bruce Barnum said. ''We made some mistakes early. Our guys were all hyped up playing in Husky Stadium. But once we settled down, that was just the University of Washington's front seven doing a hell of a job on him.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Portland State: The Vikings were never really in the game, but punched above their weight class for the second straight week after nearly upsetting San Jose State in the opener, a 21-17 loss decided with a about a minute to play. They were disciplined and tough against their second straight FBS opponent, a good sign with the Big Sky Conference opener in two weeks.
Washington: The Huskies showed they'll be more than just Air Penix with a couple of hard-nosed rushing efforts by Virginia transfer Taulapapa and Davis, who combined for more than 125 yards and two touchdowns by halftime. They'll need more of that to keep the Spartans out of Penix's face.
HUNDRED CLUB
Giles Jackson had six catches for 105 yards, marking the first time the Huskies have had two 100-yard receivers in the same game since John Ross and Dante Pettis accomplished the feat in 2016 against Cal. McMillan dedicated the game to his grandfather, Earl G. McMillan, who died recently.
UP NEXT
Portland State: The Vikings take a week off before a trip to FCS third-ranked Montana to open the Big Sky Conference schedule.
Washington: The Huskies host No. 14 Michigan State next Saturday in the third of four home games to start the season. It will be the Spartans' first trip to Seattle since 1970.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
A. McGee
19 RB
58 RuYds, REC
|
M. Penix Jr.
9 QB
337 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|32
|Rushing
|5
|14
|Passing
|2
|17
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|7-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|131
|617
|Total Plays
|51
|73
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|8.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|81
|241
|Rush Attempts
|31
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|50
|376
|Comp. - Att.
|7-20
|23-33
|Yards Per Pass
|0.8
|10.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-26
|9-90
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-47.1
|1-51.0
|Return Yards
|2
|19
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|2-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|50
|PASS YDS
|376
|
|
|81
|RUSH YDS
|241
|
|
|131
|TOTAL YDS
|617
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Chachere 15 QB
|D. Chachere
|6/17
|50
|0
|0
|
J. Casey 5 QB
|J. Casey
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. McGee 19 RB
|A. McGee
|12
|58
|0
|13
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|8
|22
|0
|12
|
D. Chachere 15 QB
|D. Chachere
|7
|5
|0
|20
|
J. Casey 5 QB
|J. Casey
|3
|-4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Bennett 7 WR
|N. Bennett
|0
|3
|25
|0
|13
|
B. Kelly 13 WR
|B. Kelly
|0
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
E. Daigbe 1 WR
|E. Daigbe
|4
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Griffin 8 WR
|M. Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. McGee 19 RB
|A. McGee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. Bell 2 DB
|X. Bell
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ane 91 DT
|E. Ane
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Willingham 31 LB
|J. Willingham
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adams 14 S
|A. Adams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. McKenna 0 LB
|P. McKenna
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holt 15 S
|R. Holt
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joseph 33 S
|D. Joseph
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bright 23 DB
|D. Bright
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Avery 7 CB
|I. Avery
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Goodman 20 DB
|D. Goodman
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shakir 5 DB
|T. Shakir
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
K. Freeman 46 DL
|K. Freeman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Crocker 56 LB
|I. Crocker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Davis 55 DT
|B. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Malo 43 DT
|V. Malo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Finau 45 LB
|M. Finau
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gaines 24 DB
|D. Gaines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Smith 97 K
|G. Smith
|2/2
|40
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Triplett 90 P
|G. Triplett
|7
|47.1
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bolin 12 CB
|S. Bolin
|2
|23.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Kelly 13 WR
|B. Kelly
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|20/27
|337
|2
|1
|
S. Huard 7 QB
|S. Huard
|2/2
|24
|0
|0
|
D. Morris 5 QB
|D. Morris
|1/3
|15
|0
|0
|
C. Bruener 42 LB
|C. Bruener
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|
S. Adams II 28 RB
|S. Adams II
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|12
|94
|1
|24
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|10
|70
|2
|14
|
R. Newton 6 RB
|R. Newton
|10
|59
|0
|21
|
W. Nixon 8 WR
|W. Nixon
|3
|17
|1
|11
|
C. Sirmon 18 RB
|C. Sirmon
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
D. Boston 12 WR
|D. Boston
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
S. Huard 7 QB
|S. Huard
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|0
|3
|127
|1
|84
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|0
|6
|105
|0
|23
|
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|0
|4
|47
|1
|23
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
B. Holmes 29 WR
|B. Holmes
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Sirmon 18 RB
|C. Sirmon
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Boston 12 WR
|D. Boston
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Alexander Jr. 4 WR
|L. Alexander Jr.
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
W. Nixon 8 WR
|W. Nixon
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Q. Moore 88 TE
|Q. Moore
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Waiss 86 TE
|G. Waiss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Turner 20 S
|A. Turner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 2 LB
|C. Bright
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Powell 23 CB
|M. Powell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tuputala 11 LB
|A. Tuputala
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
U. Ale 68 DL
|U. Ale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toomey-Stout 30 S
|S. Toomey-Stout
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 3 LB
|J. Martin
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Fabiculanan 13 DB
|K. Fabiculanan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smalls 0 LB
|S. Smalls
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 5 S
|A. Cook
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 22 CB
|J. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Tunuufi 90 DL
|V. Tunuufi
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Tupuola-Fetui 58 LB
|Z. Tupuola-Fetui
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Esteen 24 S
|M. Esteen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moll 9 LB
|K. Moll
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 6 S
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trice 8 LB
|B. Trice
|1-3
|1.5
|0
|
D. Hampton 7 DB
|D. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bandes 55 DL
|J. Bandes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 10 CB
|D. Banks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bruener 42 LB
|C. Bruener
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fowler 54 LB
|D. Fowler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
|T. Letuligasenoa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|1/1
|32
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McCallister 38 P
|J. McCallister
|1
|51.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|2
|7.5
|10
|0
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|9.5
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 63 yards from WAS 35 to the PRST 2. S.Bolin returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Banks at PRST 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PORTST 30(14:53 - 1st) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for B.Kelly.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - PORTST 30(14:48 - 1st) A.van Buren rushed to PRST 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by U.Ale at PRST 31.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - PORTST 31(14:04 - 1st) PENALTY on PRST-R.Estrella False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 14 - PORTST 26(13:51 - 1st) J.McGee rushed to PRST 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; A.Tuputala at PRST 35.
|Punt
4 & 5 - PORTST 35(13:02 - 1st) G.Triplett punts 42 yards to WAS 23 Center-PRST. Fair catch by G.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 23(12:44 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 23(12:38 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Ane at WAS 29.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - WASH 29(12:00 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 29. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at WAS 29. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.McKenna at WAS 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 38(11:52 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.McKenna at WAS 41.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - WASH 41(11:31 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk. PENALTY on PRST-D.Titialii Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - WASH 46(11:25 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to PRST 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Shakir; D.Goodman at PRST 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 42(10:45 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS-C.Luciano False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - WASH 47(10:27 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to PRST 47. Catch made by C.Davis at PRST 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Holt at PRST 40.
|+24 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 40(9:49 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to PRST 16 for 24 yards. Tackled by D.Goodman at PRST 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 16(9:30 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to PRST 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Shakir; M.Finau at PRST 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 13(8:58 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to PRST 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at PRST 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - WASH 8(8:35 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to PRST End Zone for 8 yards. C.Davis for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:10 - 1st) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 64 yards from WAS 35 to the PRST 1. S.Bolin returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Bruener at PRST 19.
|Sack
1 & 10 - PORTST 19(8:04 - 1st) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere sacked at PRST 9 for -10 yards (B.Trice) PENALTY on PRST-D.Chachere Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 20 - PORTST 9(7:55 - 1st) J.McGee rushed to PRST 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bright at PRST 13.
|+12 YD
3 & 16 - PORTST 13(7:18 - 1st) D.Chachere pass complete to PRST 13. Catch made by B.Kelly at PRST 13. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Turner at PRST 25.
|Punt
4 & 4 - PORTST 25(6:43 - 1st) G.Triplett punts 49 yards to WAS 26 Center-PRST. Fair catch by G.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 26(6:32 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Boston.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 26(6:26 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 39 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.McKenna at WAS 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 39(5:55 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to WAS 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Avery; P.McKenna at WAS 40.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - WASH 40(5:32 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 40. Catch made by G.Jackson at WAS 40. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at PRST 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 41(5:07 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Boston.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 41(4:46 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to PRST 27 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Goodman; I.Avery at PRST 27.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 27(4:40 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to PRST 27. Catch made by WAS at PRST 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at PRST 12.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 12(4:01 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to PRST 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by V.Malo at PRST 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - WASH 14(3:25 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to PRST 14. Catch made by J.McMillan at PRST 14. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Joseph at PRST 12.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - WASH 12(3:01 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to PRST 12. Catch made by J.Polk at PRST 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.Polk for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:41 - 1st) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the PRST End Zone. Fair catch by S.Bolin.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PORTST 25(2:41 - 1st) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for PRST.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PORTST 25(2:36 - 1st) B.Kelly pass complete to PRST 25. Catch made by M.Griffin at PRST 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan at WAS 39. PENALTY on PRST-PRST Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - PORTST 20(2:11 - 1st) PENALTY on PRST-D.Titialii False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 20 - PORTST 15(1:53 - 1st) D.Chachere scrambles to PRST 35 for 20 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton at PRST 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 35(1:09 - 1st) A.van Buren rushed to PRST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moll; S.Smalls at PRST 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PORTST 37(0:28 - 1st) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for N.Bennett.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - PORTST 37(0:23 - 1st) D.Chachere pass complete to PRST 37. Catch made by E.Daigbe at PRST 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan at PRST 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 45(15:00 - 2nd) D.Chachere scrambles to WAS 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - PORTST 50(14:27 - 2nd) D.Chachere pass complete to WAS 50. Catch made by B.Kelly at WAS 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Powell at WAS 45.
|Sack
1 & 10 - PORTST 45(13:50 - 2nd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere sacked at WAS 50 for -5 yards (A.Tuputala)
|No Gain
2 & 15 - PORTST 50(13:03 - 2nd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere sacked at PRST 38 for -12 yards (B.Trice; J.Martin)
|+13 YD
3 & 27 - PORTST 38(12:15 - 2nd) D.Chachere pass complete to PRST 38. Catch made by N.Bennett at PRST 38. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Powell at WAS 49.
|Punt
4 & 14 - PORTST 49(11:32 - 2nd) G.Triplett punts 48 yards to WAS 1 Center-PRST. Downed by PRST. PENALTY on WAS-WAS Defensive Holding 0 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 1(11:15 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; P.McKenna at WAS 4.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 4(10:38 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 4. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 4. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by X.Bell at WAS 16.
|+84 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 16(10:01 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 16. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 16. Gain of 84 yards. J.McMillan for 84 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:51 - 2nd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:51 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the PRST End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 25(9:51 - 2nd) A.van Buren rushed to PRST 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by Z.Tupuola-Fetui at PRST 37. PENALTY on WAS-Z.Tupuola-Fetui Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 48(9:27 - 2nd) D.Chachere pass complete to WAS 48. Catch made by N.Bennett at WAS 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Banks; C.Bright at WAS 42.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PORTST 42(8:50 - 2nd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for E.Daigbe.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - PORTST 42(8:42 - 2nd) J.McGee rushed to WAS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan; D.Fowler at WAS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PORTST 37(8:12 - 2nd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for B.Kelly.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - PORTST 37(7:53 - 2nd) D.Chachere scrambles to WAS 36 for 1 yards. D.Chachere ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PORTST 36(7:18 - 2nd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for B.Kelly.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - PORTST 36(6:48 - 2nd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for N.Bennett. PENALTY on WAS-M.Powell Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 26(6:45 - 2nd) A.van Buren rushed to WAS 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Trice; T.Letuligasenoa at WAS 27.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - PORTST 27(6:30 - 2nd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for E.Daigbe. PENALTY on WAS-M.Powell Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 12(6:27 - 2nd) A.van Buren rushed to WAS 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bandes; C.Bright at WAS 10.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PORTST 10(6:10 - 2nd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for B.Kelly.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - PORTST 10(5:31 - 2nd) J.McGee rushed to WAS 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala; A.Turner at WAS 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - PORTST 13(4:49 - 2nd) G.Smith 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PRST Holder-PRST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:44 - 2nd) G.Smith kicks 49 yards from PRST 35 to the WAS 16. W.Taulapapa returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Daigbe at WAS 28.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 28(4:41 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to WAS 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Holt at WAS 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 41(4:29 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 41(3:56 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to PRST 50 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Adams at PRST 50.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 50(3:33 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to PRST 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Ane at PRST 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 43(3:17 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Westover.
|+37 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 43(3:12 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to PRST 43. Catch made by J.McMillan at PRST 43. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by X.Bell at PRST 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 6(2:32 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to PRST End Zone for 6 yards. W.Taulapapa for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:13 - 2nd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:13 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the PRST End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 25(2:13 - 2nd) A.van Buren rushed to PRST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moll; C.Bruener at PRST 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - PORTST 27(1:54 - 2nd) D.Chachere pass complete to PRST 27. Catch made by N.Bennett at PRST 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Powell; A.Tuputala at PRST 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PORTST 33(1:40 - 2nd) J.McGee rushed to PRST 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Smalls at PRST 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - PORTST 33(1:29 - 2nd) G.Triplett punts 57 yards to WAS 10 Center-PRST. G.Jackson returned punt from the WAS 10. Tackled by I.Henry at WAS 17.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 17(1:19 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 17. Catch made by W.Nixon at WAS 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Holt at WAS 22.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WASH 22(1:10 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|Int
3 & 5 - WASH 22(1:05 - 2nd) M.Penix pass INTERCEPTED at WAS 45. Intercepted by T.Shakir at WAS 45. Tackled by WAS at WAS 45.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 45(1:01 - 2nd) D.Chachere scrambles to WAS 39 for 6 yards. D.Chachere ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PORTST 39(0:52 - 2nd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for E.Daigbe.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PORTST 39(0:50 - 2nd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for N.Bennett.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - PORTST 39(0:44 - 2nd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for B.Kelly.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 39(0:34 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 39. Catch made by G.Jackson at WAS 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Holt at PRST 48.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 48(0:22 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to PRST 48. Catch made by G.Jackson at PRST 48. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by T.Shakir at PRST 25.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(0:15 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to PRST 25. Catch made by G.Jackson at PRST 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by I.Avery at PRST 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 15(0:03 - 2nd) M.Penix spikes the ball.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - WASH 22(0:02 - 2nd) P.Henry 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WAS Holder-WAS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Smith kicks 40 yards from PRST 35 to the WAS 25. J.Westover returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Daigbe at WAS 37. PENALTY on WAS-T.Davis Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 20(14:55 - 3rd) W.Nixon rushed to WAS 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Goodman at WAS 31.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 31(14:25 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 31. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 31. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by PRST at PRST 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 46(14:03 - 3rd) W.Nixon rushed to PRST 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Ane at PRST 44.
|+20 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 44(13:38 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to PRST 44. Catch made by G.Jackson at PRST 44. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by X.Bell at PRST 24. PENALTY on PRST-PRST Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 24(13:17 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to PRST 24. Catch made by G.Jackson at PRST 24. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Bright at PRST 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 4(12:44 - 3rd) W.Nixon rushed to PRST End Zone for 4 yards. W.Nixon for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:18 - 3rd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the PRST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PORTST 25(12:18 - 3rd) J.McGee rushed to PRST 21 for yards. Tackled by J.Martin; B.Trice at PRST 21. PENALTY on WAS-J.Martin Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 40(11:45 - 3rd) J.McGee rushed to PRST 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bright at PRST 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - PORTST 44(11:09 - 3rd) A.van Buren rushed to PRST 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at PRST 49. PENALTY on WAS-A.Cook Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 36(10:47 - 3rd) J.McGee rushed to WAS 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Turner at WAS 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - PORTST 29(10:06 - 3rd) J.McGee rushed to WAS 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at WAS 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 24(9:32 - 3rd) J.McGee rushed to WAS 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at WAS 22.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - PORTST 22(8:52 - 3rd) A.van Buren rushed to WAS 23 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Trice; A.Cook at WAS 23.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PORTST 23(8:16 - 3rd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for M.Griffin.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - PORTST 30(7:49 - 3rd) G.Smith 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PRST Holder-PRST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:43 - 3rd) G.Smith kicks 40 yards from PRST 35 to the WAS 25. J.Westover returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Joseph at WAS 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 35(7:37 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Willingham at WAS 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - WASH 36(7:01 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 36. Catch made by L.Alexander at WAS 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by I.Avery at WAS 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 45(6:31 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 45. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by X.Bell; J.Willingham at WAS 49.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 49(5:51 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to PRST 36 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Shakir; D.Bright at PRST 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 36(5:26 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to PRST 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gaines; M.Finau at PRST 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 32(4:51 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to PRST 32. Catch made by Q.Moore at PRST 32. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Avery at PRST 27.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 27(4:19 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to PRST 17 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Willingham at PRST 17.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 17(3:47 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to PRST 17. Catch made by C.Davis at PRST 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by X.Bell at PRST 9.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 9(3:21 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to PRST 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Bright; K.Freeman at PRST 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 3(2:46 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to PRST End Zone for 3 yards. C.Davis for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:28 - 3rd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the PRST End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on WAS-WAS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 30(2:28 - 3rd) J.McGee rushed to PRST 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Esteen at PRST 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PORTST 43(1:37 - 3rd) A.McGee rushed to PRST 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moll at PRST 43.
|Sack
2 & 10 - PORTST 43(1:13 - 3rd) J.Casey steps back to pass. J.Casey sacked at PRST 40 for -3 yards (V.Tunuufi)
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - PORTST 40(0:28 - 3rd) J.Casey rushed to PRST 44 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Green at PRST 44.
|Punt
4 & 9 - PORTST 44(15:00 - 4th) G.Triplett punts 50 yards to WAS 6 Center-PRST. Fair catch by G.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 6(14:53 - 4th) R.Newton rushed to WAS 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Davis at WAS 8.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 8(14:21 - 4th) R.Newton rushed to WAS 24 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Shakir at WAS 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 24(13:49 - 4th) R.Newton rushed to WAS 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Ane at WAS 25.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - WASH 25(13:04 - 4th) D.Morris pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by B.Holmes at WAS 25. Gain of 15 yards. B.Holmes ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 40(12:31 - 4th) D.Morris steps back to pass. D.Morris pass incomplete intended for G.Waiss.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 40(12:17 - 4th) R.Newton rushed to WAS 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Finau at WAS 40.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WASH 40(11:33 - 4th) D.Morris steps back to pass. D.Morris pass incomplete intended for B.Holmes.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WASH 40(11:19 - 4th) J.McCallister punts 51 yards to PRST 9 Center-WAS. B.Kelly returned punt from the PRST 9. Tackled by J.Green at PRST 11.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 11(11:09 - 4th) J.McGee rushed to PRST 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at PRST 17.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - PORTST 17(10:33 - 4th) J.McGee rushed to PRST 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by WAS at PRST 16.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PORTST 16(9:54 - 4th) J.Casey steps back to pass. J.Casey pass incomplete intended for E.Daigbe.
|Punt
4 & 5 - PORTST 16(9:45 - 4th) G.Triplett punts 43 yards to WAS 41 Center-PRST. G.Jackson returned punt from the WAS 41. Tackled by S.Ta'ase at PRST 47.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 47(9:33 - 4th) S.Huard pass complete to PRST 47. Catch made by D.Boston at PRST 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by P.McKenna at PRST 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WASH 37(8:45 - 4th) S.Huard steps back to pass. S.Huard sacked at PRST 50 for -13 yards (E.Ane)
|+21 YD
2 & 23 - WASH 50(7:50 - 4th) R.Newton rushed to PRST 29 for 21 yards. Tackled by D.Joseph at PRST 29.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - WASH 29(7:10 - 4th) C.Sirmon rushed to PRST 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Willingham at PRST 30.
|+14 YD
4 & 3 - WASH 30(6:50 - 4th) S.Huard pass complete to PRST 30. Catch made by C.Sirmon at PRST 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by X.Bell at PRST 16.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 16(6:10 - 4th) R.Newton rushed to PRST 8 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Bright at PRST 8.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - WASH 8(5:28 - 4th) S.Huard steps back to pass. S.Huard pass incomplete intended for D.Boston. PENALTY on PRST-I.Avery Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 2(5:18 - 4th) D.Boston rushed to PRST End Zone for 2 yards. D.Boston for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:12 - 4th) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 4th) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the PRST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PORTST 25(5:12 - 4th) J.Casey pass complete to PRST 25. Catch made by A.McGee at PRST 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Toomey-Stout at PRST 25.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - PORTST 25(4:29 - 4th) J.Casey rushed to PRST 20 for -5 yards. J.Casey FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by PRST-A.McGee at PRST 20.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - PORTST 20(3:43 - 4th) J.Casey steps back to pass. J.Casey pass incomplete intended for N.Bennett.
|Punt
4 & 15 - PORTST 20(3:37 - 4th) G.Triplett punts 41 yards to WAS 39 Center-PRST. Fair catch by L.Alexander.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 39(3:25 - 4th) R.Newton rushed to WAS 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Crocker at WAS 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 42(3:08 - 4th) R.Newton rushed to WAS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Willingham at WAS 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - WASH 44(2:36 - 4th) R.Newton rushed to WAS 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Bright at WAS 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 49(2:04 - 4th) R.Newton rushed to WAS 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Freeman at WAS 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - WASH 50(1:23 - 4th) C.Sirmon rushed to PRST 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by X.Bell at PRST 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - WASH 43(0:16 - 4th) C.Sirmon rushed to PRST 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Joseph at PRST 37.
-
LVILLE
UCF
20
14
Final ESP2
-
BOISE
NMEX
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARKST
3OHIOST
12
45
Final BTN
-
1BAMA
TEXAS
20
19
Final FOX
-
DUKE
NWEST
31
23
Final FS1
-
MIZZOU
KSTATE
12
40
Final ESP2
-
OHIO
PSU
10
46
Final ABC
-
SC
16ARK
30
44
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
ARMY
41
38
Final/OT CBSSN
-
UNC
GAST
35
28
Final ESPU
-
USM
15MIAMI
7
30
Final ACCN
-
23WAKE
VANDY
45
25
Final SECN
-
WIL
MINN
10
62
Final BTN
-
CHARSO
18NCST
3
55
Final
-
SALA
CMICH
38
24
Final ESP+
-
SUT
13UTAH
7
73
Final PACN
-
LAF
TEMPLE
14
30
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
BALLST
37
30
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
8ND
26
21
Final NBC
-
APLST
6TXAM
17
14
Final ESP2
-
COLO
AF
10
41
Final CBS
-
FUR
5CLEM
12
35
Final ACCN
-
KENSAW
CINCY
10
63
Final ESP+
-
MD
CHARLO
56
21
Final
-
MEMP
NAVY
37
13
Final CBSSN
-
24TENN
17PITT
34
27
Final/OT ABC
-
WASHST
19WISC
17
14
Final FOX
-
AKRON
14MICHST
0
52
Final BTN
-
EKY
BGREEN
59
57
Final/7OT ESP3
-
25HOU
TXTECH
30
33
Final/2OT FS1
-
INST
PURDUE
0
56
Final BTN
-
IOWAST
IOWA
10
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
COLOST
34
19
Final MWN
-
NCO
WYO
10
33
Final MWN
-
NRFST
JMAD
7
63
Final ESP3
-
PORTST
WASH
6
52
Final PACN
-
SAMF
2UGA
0
33
Final SECN
-
UNLV
CAL
14
20
Final PACN
-
UVA
ILL
3
24
Final ESPU
-
WAG
RUT
7
66
Final BTN
-
ALST
UCLA
7
45
Final PACN
-
UIW
NEVADA
55
41
Final MWN
-
GRDWB
CSTCAR
27
31
Final ESP+
-
HOLY
BUFF
37
31
Final ESP+
-
KANSAS
WVU
55
42
Final/OT ESP+
-
ODU
ECU
21
39
Final ESP+
-
ROB
MIAOH
14
31
Final ESP3
-
SELOU
FAU
9
42
Final ESP3
-
UAB
LIB
14
21
Final ESP+
-
ALAM
TROY
17
38
Final ESP3
-
ALCORN
TULANE
0
52
Final ESP+
-
CAR
22MISS
3
59
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
UCONN
48
14
Final CBSSN
-
EMICH
UL
21
49
Final NFLN
-
FIU
TXSTSM
12
41
Final ESP+
-
HOW
SFLA
20
42
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
7OKLA
3
33
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
SMU
16
45
Final ESP+
-
NILL
TULSA
35
38
Final ESP+
-
SFA
LATECH
17
52
Final ESP3
-
20UK
12FLA
26
16
Final ESPN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
10
55
Final ESP+
-
WBRST
UTAHST
35
7
Final MWN
-
WCAR
GATECH
17
35
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
11OKLAST
17
34
Final ESP2
-
GAS
NEB
45
42
Final FS1
-
MCN
RICE
10
52
Final ESP3
-
SJST
AUBURN
16
24
Final ESPU
-
SO
LSU
17
65
Final SECN
-
TXSO
NTEXAS
27
59
Final ESP3
-
10USC
STNFRD
41
28
Final ABC
-
BC
VATECH
10
27
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
4MICH
10
56
Final BTN
-
IDAHO
IND
22
35
Final BTN
-
IDST
SDGST
7
38
Final MWN
-
NICHST
LAMON
7
35
Final ESP3
-
TRLST
TCU
17
59
Final ESP+
-
EWASH
OREG
14
70
Final PACN
-
NMEXST
UTEP
13
20
Final ESP+
-
9BAYLOR
21BYU
20
26
Final/2OT ESPN
-
OREGST
FRESNO
35
32
Final CBSSN
-
MISSST
ARIZ
39
17
Final FS1