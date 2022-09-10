|
Smith TD in 2nd OT gets Texas Tech past No. 25 Houston 33-30
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Donovan Smith put Texas Tech at risk of losing with his arm.
The sophomore quarterback rescued the Red Raiders with his legs.
Smith ran 9 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime, lifting Texas Tech to a 33-30 victory over No. 25 Houston on Saturday.
A back-and-forth finish ended with the Red Raiders (2-0) beating a ranked nonconference opponent in the regular season for the first time since 1989, a span of 14 games.
It was the last meeting between the former Southwest Conference rivals before they become league foes again when the Cougars move from the American Athletic to the Big 12 next year.
After Houston's Bubba Baxa opened the second OT with a 20-yard field goal, Smith broke into the open field and ran untouched to the end zone, sending Texas Tech students and fans streaming onto the field.
Baxa kicked a go-ahead 35-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining in regulation after Gervarrius Owens returned Smith's third interception to the Texas Tech 21 in the final two minutes.
Smith answered with a 27-yard scramble on the next play, sparking a drive to a tying 47-yard field goal from Trey Wolff with three seconds to go. Wolff replaced Gino Garcia, who missed from 45 earlier in the fourth quarter.
''It's always what coach (Joey) McGuire preached, you could look at this game and that's exactly what he said, `What's next?''' said Smith, who threw for 351 yards with three picks and six sacks that cut his rushing total from 86 to 28 yards.
''That's something I did this game. Everyone on the sideline was encouraging and, `Hey, what's next? We got this, we don't got to worry about nothing.''
The Cougars (1-1) erased a 17-3 halftime deficit, getting even early in the fourth quarter when Jayce Rogers stepped in front of a pass from Smith and returned it 54 yards for a TD. Still, Houston's 12-game regular-season winning streak ended.
Houston had 11 penalties for 121 yards, including two personal fouls on the same possession that twice let the Red Raiders keep the ball when the Cougars would have taken possession in the first half.
''Just a whole lot of stupid stuff,'' coach Dana Holgorsen said. ''Stupid, stupid, undisciplined stuff. I don't feel like we deserved to win. With that said, I was very proud of our team in how we just kept fighting.''
Houston also trailed by two touchdowns in the second half of another overtime game in last week's opener, rallying from 21-7 down entering the fourth quarter for a 37-35 double-overtime victory over UTSA.
''It was chaos,'' Houston quarterback Clayton Tune said. ''It felt a lot like last week, obviously other than the outcome. We've just got to be prepared to play till the clock says zero.''
Both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime after backing themselves up. Smith converted on fourth-and-20 with a 21-yard completion to Jerand Bradley. The Red Raiders forced the second OT on Tahj Brooks' 4-yard scoring run.
Tune faced second-and-21 to open overtime before a 19-yard completion to Nathaniel Dell, who had seven catches for 120 yards and a 35-yard punt return. Three plays later, he threw a 15-yard TD pass to Matthew Golden.
THE TAKEAWAY
Houston: Before the Cougars made it two-for-two in overtime games this season, so did UTSA. The Roadrunners also rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the second half Saturday, beating Army 41-38 in OT.
Texas Tech: Smith was up and down in his first full game since Tyler Shough again was sidelined by a shoulder injury in last week's 63-10 victory over Murray State. The sophomore struggled at times in the first half before TD passes of 43 yards to Nehemiah Martinez and 54 yards to Myles Price gave Texas Tech its two-touchdown lead.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Cougars slid a spot after last week's victory over UTSA, and figure to fall out now. It's unlikely Texas Tech will get many Top 25 votes, if any. But the Red Raiders play another ranked team next week in their first road game at N.C. State next Saturday.
THE BACKS
Lead Houston running back Ta'Zhawn Henry exited early with an injury, and Brandon Campbell filled in with 80 yards and a touchdown. Brooks also had 80 yards and a score.
UP NEXT
Houston: The home opener next Saturday is a second consecutive game against a future Big 12 opponent with Kansas visiting.
Texas Tech: If playing a ranked N.C. State team feels familiar for longtime Texas Tech fans, it's because the last time a ranked nonconference opponent played in Lubbock before this win over Houston was Philip Rivers and the Wolfpack in 2002. N.C. State won 51-48 in overtime.
B. Campbell
20 RB
80 RuYds, RuTD, 54 ReYds, 4 RECs
D. Smith
7 QB
351 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 INTs, 29 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|34
|Rushing
|4
|14
|Passing
|11
|17
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|7-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|354
|469
|Total Plays
|68
|104
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|118
|Rush Attempts
|29
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|2.6
|Yards Passing
|266
|351
|Comp. - Att.
|20-39
|36-59
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|12-126
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|5-51.2
|4-44.5
|Return Yards
|161
|14
|Punts - Returns
|1-35
|2-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-126
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|266
|PASS YDS
|351
|88
|RUSH YDS
|118
|354
|TOTAL YDS
|469
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|20/39
|266
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Campbell 20 RB
|B. Campbell
|16
|80
|1
|18
S. Sneed 21 RB
|S. Sneed
|3
|9
|0
|5
T. Henry 4 RB
|T. Henry
|3
|2
|0
|2
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|6
|-2
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
N. Dell 1 WR
|N. Dell
|11
|7
|120
|0
|63
|
B. Campbell 20 RB
|B. Campbell
|5
|4
|54
|0
|35
T. Henry 4 RB
|T. Henry
|4
|3
|32
|0
|17
M. Golden 10 WR
|M. Golden
|5
|2
|25
|1
|15
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|2
|2
|22
|0
|12
K. Carter 8 WR
|K. Carter
|2
|2
|13
|0
|10
C. Jackson 15 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
P. Sawyer 83 WR
|P. Sawyer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Manjack IV 18 WR
|J. Manjack IV
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
S. Sneed 21 RB
|S. Sneed
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Parish 0 DL
|D. Parish
|9-1
|4.0
|0
D. Mutin 3 LB
|D. Mutin
|6-3
|0.0
|0
G. Owens 2 DB
|G. Owens
|6-1
|0.0
|1
M. Robinson 24 LB
|M. Robinson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
J. Emery 32 DB
|J. Emery
|5-0
|0.0
|0
J. Rogers 6 DB
|J. Rogers
|4-2
|0.0
|1
M. Nunnery 14 LB
|M. Nunnery
|3-0
|0.0
|0
A. Brooks 20 DB
|A. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
A. Hogan 19 DB
|A. Hogan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
S. Williams 13 DL
|S. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Jones 44 DL
|D. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Caldwell 93 DL
|J. Caldwell
|2-0
|2.0
|0
A. Green 23 DB
|A. Green
|2-2
|0.0
|1
N. Ceaser 9 DL
|N. Ceaser
|2-0
|0.0
|0
H. Hypolite 5 DB
|H. Hypolite
|2-1
|0.0
|0
C. Nwankwo 10 DL
|C. Nwankwo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Payne 29 LB
|T. Payne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Griffin-Taylor 12 DB
|D. Griffin-Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Manjack IV 18 WR
|J. Manjack IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Morris 25 LB
|J. Morris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
L. Bankston 56 DL
|L. Bankston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Cheeks 30 LB
|T. Cheeks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
J. Neal 95 DL
|J. Neal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
N. Tucker 45 DL
|N. Tucker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. Baxa 41 K
|B. Baxa
|3/4
|35
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|5
|51.2
|3
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
N. Dell 1 WR
|N. Dell
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|18
|80
|1
|19
|
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|21
|29
|1
|27
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|5
|11
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|6
|5
|78
|1
|54
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|6
|5
|76
|1
|43
J. Bradley 9 WR
|J. Bradley
|13
|6
|50
|0
|21
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|5
|5
|34
|0
|17
L. Fouonji 19 WR
|L. Fouonji
|5
|3
|30
|0
|13
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|6
|2
|24
|0
|13
T. Cleveland 10 WR
|T. Cleveland
|3
|3
|21
|0
|11
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|6
|4
|16
|0
|11
J. Sparkman 6 WR
|J. Sparkman
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
B. Cupp 88 TE
|B. Cupp
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
M. Tharp 80 TE
|M. Tharp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. Waters 9 DB
|M. Waters
|6-0
|0.0
|0
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|5-3
|0.0
|0
T. Wilson 19 LB
|T. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
K. Eldridge 6 LB
|K. Eldridge
|3-3
|1.0
|0
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|3-2
|0.0
|0
R. Pearson Jr. 2 DB
|R. Pearson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|1
R. Williams 0 DB
|R. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
M. Dunlap 24 DB
|M. Dunlap
|2-0
|0.0
|0
P. Blidi 96 DL
|P. Blidi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Moore 11 LB
|D. Moore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
B. Ramirez 54 LB
|B. Ramirez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. McAlpine 93 DL
|T. McAlpine
|1-0
|1.0
|0
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Minor 3 DB
|K. Minor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
A. McNamara 31 P
|A. McNamara
|4
|44.5
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|2
|1.5
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to TT 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Green at TT 34.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - TXTECH 34(14:43 - 1st) PENALTY on TT-C.Rogers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 29(14:43 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 29. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 29. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jones; M.Robinson at TT 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(14:07 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 40. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at TT 42.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 42(13:25 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 42. Catch made by M.Price at TT 42. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Emery at HOU 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(12:57 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 44. Catch made by M.Price at HOU 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin; G.Owens at HOU 37.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - TXTECH 37(12:36 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Sparkman. PENALTY on HOU-J.Emery Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22(12:34 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to HOU 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson; H.Hypolite at HOU 22. PENALTY on HOU-R.Unije Personal Foul / Defense 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 11(12:15 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 11(12:10 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to HOU 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Green; D.Mutin at HOU 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TXTECH 7(11:37 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TXTECH 15(11:31 - 1st) T.Wolff 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Knotts Holder-A.McNamara.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 1st) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the HOU End Zone. M.Byrnes returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Elder at HOU 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 13(11:20 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to HOU 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson; K.Merriweather at HOU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 13(10:49 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for M.Golden.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 13(10:43 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 13. Catch made by T.Henry at HOU 13. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at HOU 22.
|Punt
4 & 1 - HOU 22(10:00 - 1st) L.Wilkins punts 67 yards to TT 11 Center-G.Gately. Downed by T.Mwaniki.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 11(9:42 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for S.Thompson.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 11(9:34 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 11. Catch made by S.Thompson at TT 11. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at TT 9.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - TXTECH 9(8:59 - 1st) PENALTY on TT-W.Wright False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 16 - TXTECH 5(8:48 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-D.Jones Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - TXTECH 10(8:26 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to TT 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Parish at TT 8.
|Punt
4 & 13 - TXTECH 8(8:01 - 1st) A.McNamara punts yards to HOU 45 Center-J.Knotts. N.Dell returned punt from the HOU 45. N.Dell for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on HOU-M.Nunnery Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 23(7:46 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Tucker; D.Mutin at TT 22.
|Sack
2 & 11 - TXTECH 22(7:22 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at TT 13 for -9 yards (D.Parish)
|No Gain
3 & 20 - TXTECH 13(1:59 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to TT 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Bankston at TT 13. PENALTY on HOU-A.Hogan Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(6:11 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Ceaser at TT 28.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 28(5:44 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 28. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at TT 42.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(5:24 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 42. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 42. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan; J.Rogers at TT 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - TXTECH 39(4:49 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 39. Catch made by T.Brooks at TT 39. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Mutin at TT 44.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TXTECH 44(4:12 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for X.White.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TXTECH 44(4:07 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 46 yards to HOU 10 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by N.Dell.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 10(3:58 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 10. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 10. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Taylor-Demerson at HOU 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 31(3:24 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to HOU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather; K.Eldridge at HOU 33.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 33(2:50 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 33. Catch made by T.Henry at HOU 33. Gain of 17 yards. T.Henry FUMBLES forced by K.Merriweather. Fumble RECOVERED by TT-D.Taylor-Demerson at HOU 50. Tackled by HOU at HOU 50.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 50(2:41 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to HOU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 47.
|Sack
2 & 7 - TXTECH 47(2:17 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at TT 40 for -13 yards (D.Parish) D.Smith FUMBLES forced by D.Parish. Fumble RECOVERED by TT-T.Brooks at TT 40.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - TXTECH 40(1:34 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|Punt
4 & 20 - TXTECH 40(1:28 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 36 yards to HOU 24 Center-J.Knotts. Out of bounds. PENALTY on HOU-D.Griffin-Taylor Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 14(1:21 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 14. Catch made by B.Campbell at HOU 14. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Williams; D.Taylor-Demerson at HOU 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 29(0:59 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at HOU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - HOU 34(0:23 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for C.Jackson.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 34(0:18 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 34. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at HOU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 46(15:00 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for B.Campbell.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 46(14:54 - 2nd) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather; J.Hutchings at HOU 49.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - HOU 49(14:10 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 7 - HOU 49(14:05 - 2nd) L.Wilkins punts 50 yards to TT 1 Center-G.Gately. Downed by P.Sawyer.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 1(13:55 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at TT 1.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 1(13:29 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXTECH 1(13:25 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for L.Fouonji.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXTECH 1(13:19 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 53 yards to HOU 46 Center-J.Knotts. N.Dell returned punt from the HOU 46. N.Dell ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 19(13:06 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for HOU.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 19(13:01 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for P.Sawyer.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 19(12:56 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to TT 19. Catch made by M.Golden at TT 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 9(12:14 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to TT 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - HOU 7(11:37 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - HOU 7(11:28 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for T.Henry.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - HOU 14(11:21 - 2nd) B.Baxa 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Gately Holder-L.Wilkins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 2nd) B.Baxa kicks 64 yards from HOU 35 to the TT 1. Out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(11:17 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 35. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Parish at TT 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(10:56 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for S.Thompson.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 46(10:50 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 46. Catch made by T.Cleveland at TT 46. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by HOU at HOU 43.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(10:16 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 43. Catch made by N.Martinez at HOU 43. Gain of 43 yards. N.Martinez for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:10 - 2nd) G.Garcia extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:10 - 2nd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(10:10 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 33 for 8 yards. C.Tune ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 33(9:44 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 33. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 33. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Waters at HOU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 35(9:13 - 2nd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at HOU 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 35(8:27 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 35. Catch made by T.Henry at HOU 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at HOU 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 41(7:49 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 41. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at HOU 43.
|Punt
4 & 2 - HOU 43(7:09 - 2nd) L.Wilkins punts 49 yards to TT 8 Center-G.Gately. Downed by G.Gately.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 8(6:53 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 8. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 8. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at TT 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 12(6:20 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 16. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Payne at TT 16.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 16(5:33 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to TT 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at TT 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19(5:20 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 19. Catch made by T.Cleveland at TT 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Emery at TT 27.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TXTECH 27(5:00 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 27(4:58 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to TT 31 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Owens at TT 31.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31(4:35 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 31. Catch made by T.Brooks at TT 31. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hogan at TT 48.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(4:13 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to HOU 33 for 19 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at HOU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(4:00 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for X.White.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 33(3:56 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to HOU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at HOU 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 33(3:23 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 33. Catch made by J.Sparkman at HOU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at HOU 27.
|No Good
4 & 4 - TXTECH 35(2:45 - 2nd) T.Wolff 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Knotts Holder-A.McNamara.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - HOU 27(2:39 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at HOU 27 for 0 yards (D.Moore)
|+35 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 27(2:04 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 27. Catch made by B.Campbell at HOU 27. Gain of 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Eldridge at TT 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 38(1:54 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for J.Manjack.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 38(1:47 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for P.Sawyer.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 38(1:43 - 2nd) B.Campbell rushed to TT 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Bradford at TT 31.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - HOU 31(1:03 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31(0:59 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 31. Catch made by T.Brooks at TT 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at TT 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 37(0:43 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by L.Fouonji at TT 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at TT 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(0:38 - 2nd) D.Smith scrambles to TT 46 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Robinson at TT 46.
|+54 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 46(0:30 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 46. Catch made by M.Price at TT 46. Gain of 54 yards. M.Price for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 2nd) G.Garcia extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 2nd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(0:18 - 2nd) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 43 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Taylor-Demerson at HOU 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 43(0:10 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 43. Catch made by C.Trahan at HOU 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 45.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 59 yards from TT 35 to the HOU 6. P.Sawyer returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Ramirez at HOU 33.
|+63 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33(14:51 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 33. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 33. Gain of 63 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 4(14:17 - 3rd) B.Campbell rushed to TT 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TT 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - HOU 2(13:34 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Sneed.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - HOU 2(13:28 - 3rd) B.Campbell rushed to TT End Zone for 2 yards. B.Campbell for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:24 - 3rd) B.Baxa extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:24 - 3rd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(13:24 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 32 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Hypolite at TT 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - TXTECH 32(12:59 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Parish at TT 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(12:44 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at TT 36.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 36(12:20 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 36. Catch made by L.Fouonji at TT 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at TT 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(11:48 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 49. Catch made by M.Price at TT 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers; J.Neal at TT 49.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 49(11:11 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 49(10:56 - 3rd) D.Smith scrambles to TT 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Ceaser at TT 47.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TXTECH 47(10:13 - 3rd) A.McNamara punts 43 yards to HOU 10 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by N.Dell.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 10(10:04 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for J.Manjack.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 10(9:58 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 10. Catch made by B.Campbell at HOU 10. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by P.Blidi at HOU 6.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - HOU 6(9:16 - 3rd) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Minor; K.Eldridge at HOU 13.
|Punt
4 & 7 - HOU 13(8:29 - 3rd) L.Wilkins punts 44 yards to TT 43 Center-G.Gately. A.Frye returned punt from the TT 43. Tackled by N.Guzman; J.Morgan at TT 46.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(8:16 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 46. Catch made by S.Thompson at TT 46. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at TT 44.
|Sack
2 & 12 - TXTECH 44(7:44 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at TT 40 for -4 yards (J.Caldwell)
|+22 YD
3 & 16 - TXTECH 40(7:09 - 3rd) D.Smith scrambles to HOU 38 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Nunnery at HOU 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(6:40 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 38. Catch made by S.Thompson at HOU 38. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Robinson at HOU 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - TXTECH 29(5:52 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to HOU 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson; A.Green at HOU 25.
|Int
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(5:41 - 3rd) D.Smith pass INTERCEPTED at HOU 5. Intercepted by A.Green at HOU 5. Pushed out of bounds by D.Smith at HOU 42. PENALTY on TT-M.Mills Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 43(5:25 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Sneed.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 43(5:18 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to TT 43. Catch made by C.Trahan at TT 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33(4:47 - 3rd) B.Campbell rushed to TT 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 25(4:21 - 3rd) B.Campbell rushed to TT 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Blidi at TT 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 21(3:38 - 3rd) B.Campbell rushed to TT 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Ramirez at TT 15.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - HOU 15(3:18 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for M.Golden.
|Sack
3 & 4 - HOU 15(3:14 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at TT 30 for -15 yards (K.Eldridge)
|No Good
4 & 19 - HOU 37(2:29 - 3rd) B.Baxa 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-G.Gately Holder-L.Wilkins.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(2:24 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 30. Catch made by B.Cupp at TT 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at TT 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 36(2:09 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks; J.Morris at TT 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 39(1:36 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to TT 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks; J.Morris at TT 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(1:08 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at TT 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - TXTECH 49(0:47 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to HOU 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at HOU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(0:31 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for N.Martinez.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 46(0:25 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to HOU 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Brooks at HOU 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - TXTECH 41(14:39 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to HOU 39 for 2 yards. D.Smith FUMBLES forced by HOU. Fumble RECOVERED by TT-L.Peterson at HOU 39. Tackled by HOU at HOU 39.
|+2 YD
4 & 3 - TXTECH 39(14:26 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to HOU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 37(14:08 - 4th) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at HOU 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 37(13:48 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 37. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 37. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Waters at HOU 38.
|Int
3 & 9 - HOU 38(12:50 - 4th) C.Tune pass INTERCEPTED at TT 40. Intercepted by R.Pearson at TT 40. Tackled by J.Manjack at HOU 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(12:41 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for TT.
|Int
2 & 10 - TXTECH 49(12:34 - 4th) D.Smith pass INTERCEPTED at HOU 46. Intercepted by J.Rogers at HOU 46. J.Rogers for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:25 - 4th) B.Baxa extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:15 - 4th) B.Baxa kicks 64 yards from HOU 35 to the TT 1. N.Martinez returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Campbell; C.Nelson at TT 20. PENALTY on TT-J.Sparkman Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10(12:15 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for TT.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 10(12:08 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 10. Catch made by X.White at TT 10. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Emery at TT 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21(11:40 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 21. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin-Taylor at TT 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TXTECH 30(11:23 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Parish at TT 32.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(11:00 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 32. Catch made by X.White at TT 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at TT 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(10:29 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 45. Catch made by T.Cleveland at TT 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Emery at TT 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 47(9:48 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to HOU 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Brooks at HOU 50.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - TXTECH 50(9:12 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to HOU 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(9:05 - 4th) M.Price steps back to pass. M.Price pass incomplete intended for L.Fouonji.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 42(8:48 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for X.White.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 42(8:45 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to HOU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at HOU 39.
|+10 YD
4 & 7 - TXTECH 39(8:09 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 39. Catch made by J.Sparkman at HOU 39. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hogan at HOU 29. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 29(7:37 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to HOU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 28(6:58 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 28. Catch made by T.Brooks at HOU 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at HOU 20.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TXTECH 20(6:21 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to HOU 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 20. PENALTY on HOU-S.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(6:21 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at HOU 26 for -11 yards (J.Caldwell) PENALTY on TT-D.Smith Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
2 & 21 - TXTECH 26(6:21 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 26. Catch made by T.Brooks at HOU 26. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at HOU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 23 - TXTECH 28(5:42 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|No Good
4 & 23 - TXTECH 36(5:35 - 4th) G.Garcia 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Knotts Holder-A.McNamara.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 28(5:30 - 4th) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at HOU 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 41(5:03 - 4th) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at HOU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - HOU 42(4:38 - 4th) C.Tune scrambles to TT 49 for yards. C.Tune ran out of bounds. PENALTY on HOU-L.Robinson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 19 - HOU 32(3:59 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 32. Catch made by K.Carter at HOU 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by TT at HOU 40. PENALTY on HOU-P.Paul Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 29 - HOU 22(3:23 - 4th) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at HOU 25.
|+8 YD
3 & 26 - HOU 25(2:46 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 25. Catch made by B.Campbell at HOU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at HOU 33.
|Penalty
4 & 17 - HOU 33(1:58 - 4th) PENALTY on HOU-HOU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 22 - HOU 29(1:58 - 4th) L.Wilkins punts 47 yards to TT 24 Center-G.Gately. A.Frye returned punt from the TT 24. Tackled by D.Griffin-Taylor at TT 24. PENALTY on TT-TT Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14(1:47 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at TT 8 for -6 yards (D.Parish)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - TXTECH 8(1:33 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|Int
3 & 16 - TXTECH 8(1:05 - 4th) D.Smith pass INTERCEPTED at HOU 44. Intercepted by G.Owens at HOU 44. Tackled by TT at TT 21.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 21(0:57 - 4th) C.Tune rushed to TT 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TT 20.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - HOU 20(0:50 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for M.Golden.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - HOU 20(0:47 - 4th) B.Campbell rushed to TT 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - HOU 25(0:42 - 4th) B.Baxa 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Gately Holder-L.Wilkins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 4th) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:37 - 4th) D.Smith scrambles to HOU 48 for 27 yards. D.Smith ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(0:28 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for TT.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 48(0:22 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 48. Catch made by L.Fouonji at HOU 48. Gain of 11 yards. T.Cleveland ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(0:17 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 37. Catch made by J.Bradley at HOU 37. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Emery at HOU 27.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(0:11 - 4th) TT kneels at the HOU 29.
|Field Goal
2 & 12 - TXTECH 37(0:08 - 4th) T.Wolff 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Knotts Holder-A.McNamara.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(0:00 - 5) C.Tune rushed to TT 22 for yards. Tackled by TT at TT 22. PENALTY on HOU-J.Freeman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 20 - HOU 35(0:00 - 5) B.Campbell rushed to TT 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings; P.Blidi at TT 36.
|+19 YD
2 & 21 - HOU 36(0:00 - 5) C.Tune pass complete to TT 36. Catch made by N.Dell at TT 36. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 17.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 17(0:00 - 5) C.Tune rushed to TT 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TT 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 15(0:00 - 5) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 15(0:00 - 5) C.Tune pass complete to TT 15. Catch made by M.Golden at TT 15. Gain of 15 yards. M.Golden for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) B.Baxa extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:00 - 5) D.Smith rushed to HOU 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Parish at HOU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TXTECH 29(0:00 - 5) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for X.White.
|Sack
3 & 14 - TXTECH 29(0:00 - 5) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at HOU 35 for -6 yards (D.Parish)
|+21 YD
4 & 20 - TXTECH 35(0:00 - 5) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 35. Catch made by J.Bradley at HOU 35. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Green at HOU 14.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14(0:00 - 5) T.Brooks rushed to HOU 4 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Parish; H.Hypolite at HOU 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 4(0:00 - 5) T.Brooks rushed to HOU End Zone for 4 yards. T.Brooks for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(0:00 - 6) C.Tune rushed to TT 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 23(0:00 - 6) C.Tune pass complete to TT 23. Catch made by K.Carter at TT 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 20.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 20(0:00 - 6) C.Tune pass complete to TT 20. Catch made by K.Carter at TT 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at TT 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 10(0:00 - 6) S.Sneed rushed to TT 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 5(0:00 - 6) S.Sneed rushed to TT 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge; D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - HOU 3(0:00 - 6) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for HOU.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - HOU 10(0:00 - 6) B.Baxa 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Gately Holder-L.Wilkins.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:00 - 6) S.Thompson rushed to HOU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at HOU 23.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 23(0:00 - 6) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 23. Catch made by S.Thompson at HOU 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Brooks at HOU 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 12(0:00 - 6) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 12. Catch made by M.Price at HOU 12. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite at HOU 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 9(0:00 - 6) D.Smith rushed to HOU End Zone for 9 yards. D.Smith for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
LVILLE
UCF
20
14
Final ESP2
-
BOISE
NMEX
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARKST
3OHIOST
12
45
Final BTN
-
1BAMA
TEXAS
20
19
Final FOX
-
DUKE
NWEST
31
23
Final FS1
-
MIZZOU
KSTATE
12
40
Final ESP2
-
OHIO
PSU
10
46
Final ABC
-
SC
16ARK
30
44
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
ARMY
41
38
Final/OT CBSSN
-
UNC
GAST
35
28
Final ESPU
-
USM
15MIAMI
7
30
Final ACCN
-
23WAKE
VANDY
45
25
Final SECN
-
WIL
MINN
10
62
Final BTN
-
CHARSO
18NCST
3
55
Final
-
SALA
CMICH
38
24
Final ESP+
-
SUT
13UTAH
7
73
Final PACN
-
LAF
TEMPLE
14
30
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
BALLST
37
30
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
8ND
26
21
Final NBC
-
APLST
6TXAM
17
14
Final ESP2
-
COLO
AF
10
41
Final CBS
-
FUR
5CLEM
12
35
Final ACCN
-
KENSAW
CINCY
10
63
Final ESP+
-
MD
CHARLO
56
21
Final
-
MEMP
NAVY
37
13
Final CBSSN
-
24TENN
17PITT
34
27
Final/OT ABC
-
WASHST
19WISC
17
14
Final FOX
-
AKRON
14MICHST
0
52
Final BTN
-
EKY
BGREEN
59
57
Final/7OT ESP3
-
25HOU
TXTECH
30
33
Final/2OT FS1
-
INST
PURDUE
0
56
Final BTN
-
IOWAST
IOWA
10
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
COLOST
34
19
Final MWN
-
NCO
WYO
10
33
Final MWN
-
NRFST
JMAD
7
63
Final ESP3
-
PORTST
WASH
6
52
Final PACN
-
SAMF
2UGA
0
33
Final SECN
-
UNLV
CAL
14
20
Final PACN
-
UVA
ILL
3
24