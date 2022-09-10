|
Watson helps Washington State beat No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Nakia Watson acknowledged having extra motivation this week facing his former team.
No wonder he was a little more emotional than usual afterward.
Watson scored both of Washington State's touchdowns as the Cougars upset No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14 on Saturday. Watson rushed for 522 yards and five touchdowns at Wisconsin from 2019-20 before transferring.
''Normally, I'm not a person that cries,'' Watson said afterward. ''But I cried a little bit, I'm not going to lie.''
Watson scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and put the Cougars ahead for good by turning a short completion into a 31-yard score with 5:12 left in the third period. Watson said he followed the counsel of running backs coach Mark Atuaia, who reminded him to maintain his poise at all times.
He only let his emotions out once the game ended while thanking Atuaia for the advice.
''The fireworks were going in my head when the clock hit zero,'' said Watson, who had 10 carries for 33 yards.
Washington State (2-0) was about a 17-point underdog but survived a game that featured multiple bizarre plays and produced a happy homecoming for Watson and Cougars coach Jake Dickert.
Dickert was born in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha, Wisconsin, about 65 miles east of Camp Randall Stadium. Dickert played for Wisconsin-Stevens Point from 2002-06, and about 200 friends and relatives gathered for a pregame tailgate.
Several of them hung around for a postgame celebration around the visitors' locker room.
''I think a few of the are looking for some beers in the fridge that aren't there,'' Dickert quipped. ''Just Gatorades and water.''
This game featured two separate plays in which one team intercepted a pass and then fumbled the ball away, creating a first down for the team that threw the pick.
Wisconsin (1-1) trailed 17-14 and faced third-and-6 from the Washington State 9 midway through the fourth quarter when defensive tackle Christian Mejia picked off a Graham Mertz pass before losing the ball. Mertz recovered the fumble at the Washington State 20, but a personal foul on tight end Clay Cundiff pushed Wisconsin back to the 35.
Cundiff then caught a 24-yard pass, but Quinn Roff forced a fumble that Sam Lockett III recovered at the 12 with 5:14 left.
Washington State never gave up possession the rest of the way.
Those two mistakes spoiled Cundiff's day after he had caught two touchdown passes from Mertz in the second quarter, a 17-yarder and a 10-yarder. Those were Cundiff's first touchdowns since the tight end dislocated his right ankle, broke a fibula and tore a foot ligament in a victory over Iowa last October.
''I had a good first half, but none of that will matter unless you finish on the right foot,'' Cundiff said. ''I didn't do that today.''
There was plenty of blame to go around for Wisconsin.
The Badgers were penalized 11 times for 106 yards. Vito Calvaruso sent a 51-yard field goal wide right in the first quarter and was well short on a potential tying 43-yard attempt to start the final period.
''We did some things today that make it hard to win,'' Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said.
Another interception-turned-fumble led to Washington State's go-ahead score.
The Cougars trailed 14-10 and had third and 10 from their 47 when quarterback Cameron Ward was hit by Kamo'i Latu just as he threw a pass that Wisconsin's Jay Shaw picked off. Washington State receiver Lincoln Victor then applied a hit that knocked the ball loose, and center Konner Gomness recovered the fumble at the Wisconsin 49.
''I take this one on me, to be completely honest with you,'' Shaw said.
Six plays later, Watson caught a pass just beyond the line of scrimmage, made a spin move to get past Latu at the 30 and raced untouched the rest of the way.
''There was most definitely a chip on my shoulder, just playing against my old boys, a couple of roommates,'' Watson said. ''I feel like that's the type of mentality that you have to have when you're playing against people you know, just having that chip on your shoulder, that edge, fighting to the echo of the whistle.''
Washington State hung on from there and gave Watson and Dickert moments they'll never forget.
''My grandma told me something today. She was like, `Your grandpa would be so proud,' if my grandpa was still here,'' Dickert said. ''That's a special moment. Special people that just know me as Jake Dickert. That's always what we've been. I'm just proud to be able to win this game with all of them here cheering us on.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington State: Ward went 17 of 28 for 200 yards but threw two interceptions. The Cougars still won thanks to a defense that limited Wisconsin's vaunted rushing attack to 174 yards on 44 carries. Wisconsin's Braelon Allen had 21 carries for 98 yards, just the second time in his last 11 games that he's been held below 100.
Wisconsin: The Badgers controlled the ball for over 38 minutes, ran 25 more plays than Washington State and outgained the Cougars 401-253. But those penalties proved costly. Wisconsin had its highest totals in penalties and yardage since getting flagged 13 times for 125 yards in a 47-44 victory over Purdue in 2018.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Wisconsin figures to fall out of the poll, while Washington State should at least get some votes.
UP NEXT
Washington State: Hosts Colorado State on Saturday.
Wisconsin: Hosts New Mexico State on Saturday.
N. Watson
25 RB
33 RuYds, RuTD, 31 ReYds, ReTD, REC
|
G. Mertz
5 QB
227 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 6 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|22
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|5
|11
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|253
|401
|Total Plays
|50
|75
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|53
|174
|Rush Attempts
|22
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|200
|227
|Comp. - Att.
|17-28
|18-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|11-106
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.5
|3-46.3
|Return Yards
|14
|30
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-6
|2-21
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|200
|PASS YDS
|227
|
|
|53
|RUSH YDS
|174
|
|
|253
|TOTAL YDS
|401
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|17/28
|200
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|10
|33
|1
|11
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|6
|27
|0
|13
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|5
|-6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|4
|2
|49
|0
|43
|
B. Riviere III 42 TE
|B. Riviere III
|3
|2
|40
|0
|38
|
D. Ollie 6 WR
|D. Ollie
|9
|5
|34
|0
|12
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|4
|3
|33
|0
|18
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|1
|1
|31
|1
|31
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|3
|3
|16
|0
|6
|
D. Clinton 46 DB
|D. Clinton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Peters 20 WR
|O. Peters
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Henley 1 LB
|D. Henley
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mejia 93 DL
|C. Mejia
|4-1
|0.5
|1
|
B. Jackson 80 LB
|B. Jackson
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
F. Mauigoa 51 LB
|F. Mauigoa
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roff 20 LB
|Q. Roff
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 25 DB
|J. Hicks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lee 13 DB
|J. Lee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gusta 60 DT
|D. Gusta
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mujahid 48 DL
|A. Mujahid
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith-Wade 6 DB
|C. Smith-Wade
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lockett III 0 DB
|S. Lockett III
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moku 32 DB
|T. Moku
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 2 DB
|C. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Edson 95 LB
|A. Edson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pule III 42 DT
|A. Pule III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thornton 52 LB
|K. Thornton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lampkin 29 DB
|C. Lampkin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|1/1
|26
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|4
|40.5
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|2
|41.0
|73
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Owen 13 WR
|D. Owen
|2
|4.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|18/31
|227
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|21
|98
|0
|17
|
C. Mellusi 1 RB
|C. Mellusi
|15
|44
|0
|9
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|2
|6
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lewis 3 WR
|K. Lewis
|3
|2
|62
|0
|40
|
C. Cundiff 85 TE
|C. Cundiff
|6
|4
|59
|2
|24
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|7
|4
|31
|0
|16
|
J. Eschenbach 82 TE
|J. Eschenbach
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|2
|2
|17
|0
|15
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|3
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|3
|2
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Allen 4 WR
|M. Allen
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Pugh 89 TE
|J. Pugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Njongmeta 55 LB
|M. Njongmeta
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Torchio 15 S
|J. Torchio
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Lofy 12 CB
|M. Lofy
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Latu 13 S
|K. Latu
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
I. Mullens 99 DE
|I. Mullens
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Melvin 20 CB
|S. Melvin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 CB
|J. Shaw
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Dort Jr. 5 CB
|C. Dort Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Zachman 14 S
|P. Zachman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chaney 36 LB
|J. Chaney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hallman 2 CB
|R. Hallman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 54 LB
|J. Turner
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 56 DE
|R. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Calvaruso 91 K
|V. Calvaruso
|0/2
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|3
|46.3
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Engram 6 WR
|D. Engram
|2
|4.5
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at WIS 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 27(14:27 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at WIS 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - WISC 31(13:51 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 31. Catch made by C.Cundiff at WIS 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at WIS 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 39(13:17 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at WIS 38.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - WISC 38(12:42 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at WIS 37.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WISC 37(12:05 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for M.Allen.
|Punt
4 & 12 - WISC 37(11:56 - 1st) A.Vujnovich punts 53 yards to WST 10 Center-WIS. D.Owen returned punt from the WST 10. Tackled by J.Turner at WST 20.
|Result
|Play
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(11:45 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 20. Catch made by R.Bell at WST 20. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at WIS 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(11:06 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WIS 37. Catch made by L.Victor at WIS 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Lofy at WIS 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WASHST 31(10:43 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for B.Riviere.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - WASHST 31(10:39 - 1st) PENALTY on WIS-N.Herbig Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 26(10:38 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 26(10:33 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|Int
3 & 10 - WASHST 27(10:24 - 1st) C.Ward pass INTERCEPTED at WIS 2. Intercepted by M.Lofy at WIS 2. Tackled by N.Watson at WIS 17.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 17(10:14 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at WIS 18.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 18(9:38 - 1st) G.Mertz rushed to WIS 28 for 10 yards. Tackled by WST at WIS 28.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 28(8:53 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 25 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Gusta at WIS 25.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - WISC 25(8:16 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for M.Allen. PENALTY on WST-C.Smith-Wade Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 40(8:00 - 1st) S.Bell rushed to WIS 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at WIS 45. PENALTY on WIS-WIS Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - WISC 35(7:56 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 35. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WST at WIS 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - WISC 39(7:05 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 39. Catch made by M.Allen at WIS 39. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WST at WST 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 50(6:24 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WST 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at WST 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 45(5:48 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WST 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at WST 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 38(5:07 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WST 38. Catch made by I.Guerendo at WST 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at WST 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 36(4:23 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WST 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff at WST 33.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WISC 33(3:44 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for WIS.
|No Good
4 & 5 - WISC 41(3:38 - 1st) V.Calvaruso 51 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-WIS Holder-WIS.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 33(3:33 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio; I.Mullens at WST 34.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WASHST 34(3:04 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - WASHST 34(2:56 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at WST 39.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WASHST 39(2:20 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 51 yards to WIS 10 Center-WST. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 10. Tackled by WST at WIS 10.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 10(2:11 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia at WIS 17.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WISC 17(1:38 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia at WIS 17.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - WISC 17(0:50 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 17. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at WIS 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 21(0:25 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at WIS 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WISC 23(15:00 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for B.Allen.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - WISC 23(14:54 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 23. Catch made by B.Allen at WIS 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; C.Lampkin at WIS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 35(14:25 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at WIS 31 for -4 yards (C.Mejia; B.Jackson)
|No Gain
2 & 14 - WISC 31(13:39 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 31. Catch made by B.Allen at WIS 31. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Henley at WIS 31.
|+15 YD
3 & 14 - WISC 31(13:02 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 31. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by WST at WIS 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 46(12:27 - 2nd) S.Bell rushed to WST 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - WISC 47(11:53 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WST 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at WST 46.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - WISC 46(11:19 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WST 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Edson at WST 47.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - WISC 47(10:34 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for I.Guerendo.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 47(10:29 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 47. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at WIS 45.
|+38 YD
2 & 2 - WASHST 45(10:12 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WIS 45. Catch made by B.Riviere at WIS 45. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by P.Zachman at WIS 7.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 7(9:49 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to WIS 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Melvin; N.Herbig at WIS 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - WASHST 2(9:15 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to WIS End Zone for 2 yards. N.Watson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:10 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:10 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 63 yards from WST 35 to the WIS 2. Out of bounds.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 35(8:56 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 35. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa; S.Lockett at WST 49.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 49(8:42 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WST 32 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; S.Lockett at WST 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 32(8:05 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WST 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa; C.Jackson at WST 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - WISC 23(7:53 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WST 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at WST 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 20(6:54 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WST 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Henley F.Mauigoa at WST 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 17(6:11 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WST 17. Catch made by C.Cundiff at WST 17. Gain of 17 yards. C.Cundiff for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 2nd) V.Calvaruso extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 2nd) J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(6:05 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WST 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(5:36 - 2nd) C.Ward scrambles to WST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WST 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - WASHST 27(4:59 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 27. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Lofy at WST 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WASHST 30(4:15 - 2nd) N.Haberer punts 22 yards to WIS 48 Center-WST. Out of bounds. PENALTY on WIS-R.Gengler Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WISC 38(4:06 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike. PENALTY on WST-C.Jackson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 48(3:59 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WST 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at WST 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - WISC 43(3:38 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WST 43. Catch made by C.Dike at WST 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at WST 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WISC 36(3:00 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WST 36. Catch made by C.Dike at WST 36. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Jackson at WST 11. PENALTY on WIS-J.Nelson Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - WISC 37(2:41 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for M.Allen.
|+14 YD
2 & 25 - WISC 49(2:00 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WST 37 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 37.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - WISC 37(1:46 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for M.Allen.
|Punt
4 & 11 - WISC 37(1:43 - 2nd) A.Vujnovich punts 33 yards to WST 4 Center-WIS. Downed by D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 4(1:33 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 4. Catch made by L.Victor at WST 4. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WST 13.
|Sack
2 & 1 - WASHST 13(1:19 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 7 for -6 yards (K.Latu)
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WASHST 7(1:09 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WASHST 7(1:06 - 2nd) N.Haberer punts 47 yards to WIS 46 Center-WST. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 46. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at WST 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 45(0:55 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WISC 45(0:48 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Cundiff.
|+40 YD
3 & 10 - WISC 45(0:44 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WST 45. Catch made by K.Lewis at WST 45. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson at WST 5.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - WISC 5(0:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on WIS-WIS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 10(0:29 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 10(0:24 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WST 10. Catch made by C.Cundiff at WST 10. Gain of 10 yards. C.Cundiff for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) V.Calvaruso extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the WST End Zone. R.Bell returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Carey at WIS 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(14:46 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WIS 27. Catch made by D.Stribling at WIS 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Dort at WIS 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 23(14:04 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to WIS 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio; J.Turner at WIS 19.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - WASHST 19(13:26 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WIS 19. Catch made by R.Bell at WIS 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Latu; J.Torchio at WIS 13.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 13(12:50 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WIS 13. Catch made by J.Jenkins at WIS 13. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig; M.Njongmeta at WIS 16.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - WASHST 16(12:12 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - WASHST 16(12:09 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WIS 16. Catch made by D.Ollie at WIS 16. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 4.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - WASHST 4(11:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on WST-WST False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - WASHST 16(11:22 - 3rd) D.Janikowski 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WST Holder-WST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:20 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 62 yards from WST 35 to the WIS 3. I.Guerendo returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Jackson; L.Smithson at WIS 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 22(11:12 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at WIS 22.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WISC 22(3:54 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike. PENALTY on WIS-B.Allen Chop Block 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 24 - WISC 11(10:33 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 11. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 11. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Pule at WIS 13.
|+5 YD
3 & 22 - WISC 13(9:52 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at WIS 18.
|Punt
4 & 17 - WISC 18(9:20 - 3rd) A.Vujnovich punts 53 yards to WST 29 Center-WIS. D.Owen returned punt from the WST 29. Tackled by K.Latu at WST 27.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(9:11 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at WST 34.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - WASHST 34(8:40 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at WST 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 47(8:12 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for O.Peters.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 47(8:10 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for WST.
|Int
3 & 10 - WASHST 47(8:02 - 3rd) C.Ward pass INTERCEPTED at WIS 43. Intercepted by J.Shaw at WIS 43. J.Shaw FUMBLES forced by L.Victor. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-K.Gomness at WIS 49. Tackled by WIS at WIS 49.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(7:34 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WIS 49. Catch made by D.Stribling at WIS 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Lofy; J.Turner at WIS 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - WASHST 43(7:16 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to WIS 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Mullens at WIS 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - WASHST 42(7:02 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to WIS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; I.Mullens at WIS 40.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - WASHST 40(6:40 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to WIS 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(6:05 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WIS 36. Catch made by D.Ollie at WIS 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hallman at WIS 31.
|+31 YD
2 & 5 - WASHST 31(5:20 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WIS 31. Catch made by N.Watson at WIS 31. Gain of 31 yards. N.Watson for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:12 - 3rd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 25(5:12 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 25(5:09 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Mujahid at WIS 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 38(4:39 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at WIS 41.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - WISC 41(3:54 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell. PENALTY on WIS-L.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
2 & 17 - WISC 31(3:47 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 31. Catch made by J.Eschenbach at WIS 31. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WST at WST 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 46(3:14 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WST 30 for yards. Tackled by T.Brown at WST 30. PENALTY on WIS-J.Tippmann Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - WISC 44(2:51 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Cundiff.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - WISC 44(2:46 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton at WIS 47.
|+22 YD
3 & 17 - WISC 47(2:11 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 47. Catch made by K.Lewis at WIS 47. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WST at WST 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 31(1:58 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to WST 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia at WST 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 27(1:14 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to WST 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson; T.Brown at WST 24.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - WISC 24(0:33 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to WST 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Lee; D.Henley at WST 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 4 - WISC 33(15:00 - 4th) V.Calvaruso 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-WIS Holder-WIS.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(14:57 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Melvin at WST 31.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - WASHST 31(14:43 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WST 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta; R.Johnson at WST 30.
|Sack
3 & 5 - WASHST 30(13:49 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 23 for -7 yards (N.Herbig)
|Punt
4 & 12 - WASHST 23(13:09 - 4th) N.Haberer punts 42 yards to WIS 35 Center-WST. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 35(13:01 - 4th) S.Bell rushed to WIS 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at WIS 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WISC 35(12:23 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - WISC 35(12:20 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis. PENALTY on WST-C.Smith-Wade Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 50(12:14 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WST 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia at WST 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 44(11:38 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WST 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at WST 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 38(11:09 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WST 34 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Jackson at WST 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 34(10:52 - 4th) C.Mellusi rushed to WST 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson; C.Smith-Wade at WST 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - WISC 30(10:11 - 4th) C.Mellusi rushed to WST 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Mujahid at WST 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 27(9:41 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WST 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at WST 24. PENALTY on WIS-J.Tippmann Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 17 - WISC 34(9:10 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WST 34. Catch made by I.Guerendo at WST 34. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hicks at WST 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 24(8:17 - 4th) I.Guerendo rushed to WST 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Gusta at WST 19.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - WISC 19(8:00 - 4th) I.Guerendo rushed to WST 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Gusta at WST 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 13(7:50 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WST 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gusta at WST 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 10(7:14 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WST 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff at WST 9.
|Int
3 & Goal - WISC 9(2:17 - 4th) G.Mertz pass INTERCEPTED at WST 14. Intercepted by C.Mejia at WST 14. C.Mejia FUMBLES forced by K.Kodanko. Fumble RECOVERED by WIS-G.Mertz at WST 20. Tackled by WST at WST 20. PENALTY on WIS-C.Cundiff Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 35(6:33 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WST 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at WST 31.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - WISC 31(6:22 - 4th) PENALTY on WIS-J.Eschenbach False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
2 & 11 - WISC 36(6:22 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WST 36. Catch made by C.Cundiff at WST 36. Gain of 24 yards. C.Cundiff FUMBLES forced by Q.Roff. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-S.Lockett at WST 12. Tackled by WIS at WST 12.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 12(5:14 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 12. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Mullens at WST 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - WASHST 18(4:30 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 18. Catch made by B.Riviere at WST 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at WST 20.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - WASHST 20(3:45 - 4th) C.Ward rushed to WST 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta; K.Latu at WST 23.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 23(3:04 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 23. Catch made by L.Victor at WST 23. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by WIS at WST 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 41(2:23 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WST 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; K.Latu at WST 45.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 45(2:17 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WIS 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at WIS 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 44(1:44 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WIS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz; C.Dort at WIS 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - WASHST 42(1:38 - 4th) C.Ward rushed to WIS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at WIS 40.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WASHST 40(0:54 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WIS 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Benton at WIS 40.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - WASHST 40(0:06 - 4th) PENALTY on WST-WST Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 11 - WASHST 45(0:06 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for WST.
