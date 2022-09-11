|
|
Rogers throws 4 TDs, Mississippi State handles Arizona 39-17
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Will Rogers' receivers failed him three times on Saturday night, twice on fumbles after the catch and once when a catchable ball bounced off Caleb Ducking's hands and right into the hands of a defender.
Even so, Mississippi State's quarterback was unbothered.
''Who cares?'' Rogers said. ''I'm about to throw the ball right to you again. You gotta go make a play.''
Eventually, the Bulldogs did. Rogers threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns - two each to Austin Williams and Ducking - and Mississippi State beat Arizona 39-17.
It was a strange game for the Bulldogs, who looked like the were going to pull away multiple times before costly turnovers allowed Arizona to stay in the game. Ultimately, the defense was able to limit the damage from those miscues and Mississippi State left Tucson with a deceptively large advantage on the scoreboard.
Both teams finished with three turnovers.
''There were some big errors,'' Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said. ''They could have been magnified more, except they made big errors as well.''
Rogers finished 39-of-49 passing, completing 15 passes in a row at one point in the second half. Mississippi State finished with 426 total yards, including 106 on the ground.
Mississippi State (2-0) pushed ahead 25-10 early in the third quarter on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Rogers to Williams, capping an eight-play, 75-yard drive. It was one of many times that the Bulldogs clearly had the momentum.
But the Wildcats weren't done, taking advantage of a Mississippi State fumble to pull within 25-17 on the ensuing drive after a 2-yard touchdown pass from Jayden de Laura to Jacob Cowing.
Arizona was driving again later in the third quarter, but de Laura had a pass tipped at the line of scrimmage by Mississippi State's Tyrus Wheat. Teammate Nathaniel Watson plucked the ball out of the air and ran all the way to the Arizona 11. Four plays later, Rogers hit Williams for the pair's second touchdown of the night and a 32-17 lead.
De Laura - a transfer from Washington State - completed 23 of 45 passes for 220 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
''I thought we were in the game the whole way through,'' Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said. ''As we can continue this build, we're going to go through some ebbs and flows. We have a lot of young, a lot of new and we're trying to improve every single day.''
It was the first meeting between the two programs.
Arizona (1-1) won the toss, elected to receive the kickoff, and that offensive confidence was rewarded with a quick touchdown drive. Michael Wiley ran 34 yards down the right sideline to the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
Mississippi State responded with the next 15 points and didn't trail again. The Bulldogs were helped by an ill-advised heave from de Laura, which turned into an interception and a touchdown on the ensuing drive.
Mississippi State took an 18-10 lead into halftime.
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi St: The Bulldogs are a pretty good team when they're not giving the ball to the other team. Leach has his Air Raid offense rolling in his third year in Starkville and the defense made some key plays.
''We've got to polish things up, we've got to be sharper,'' Leach said. ''But guys who play hard and have good effort usually improve, so we've got to make sure we do that.''
Arizona: The Wildcats are already much better than last year, when they finished with a 1-11 record. The offense and de Laura are still a work in progress, but it's clear Jedd Fisch has the program in a much better spot in his second year.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
In a week of Top 25 upheaval, Mississippi State could come close to breaking into the rankings. The Bulldogs received 10 points in last week's poll.
UP NEXT
Mississippi St: Travels to face LSU next Saturday.
Arizona: Hosts North Dakota State next Saturday.
---
|
W. Rogers
2 QB
302 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, -9 RuYds
|
M. Wiley
6 RB
49 RuYds, RuTD, 54 ReYds, 4 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|19
|Rushing
|9
|3
|Passing
|15
|13
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-4
|Total Net Yards
|415
|316
|Total Plays
|74
|76
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|40
|Rush Attempts
|24
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|1.8
|Yards Passing
|309
|276
|Comp. - Att.
|40-50
|27-54
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-80
|6-46
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|3-48.7
|4-49.3
|Return Yards
|109
|11
|Punts - Returns
|2-29
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-80
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|309
|PASS YDS
|276
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|40
|
|
|415
|TOTAL YDS
|316
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|39/49
|302
|4
|1
|
S. Robertson 12 QB
|S. Robertson
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|11
|60
|0
|14
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|8
|53
|1
|16
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|3
|-9
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Ducking 4 WR
|C. Ducking
|8
|7
|56
|2
|14
|
R. Harvey 82 WR
|R. Harvey
|7
|6
|54
|0
|20
|
R. Thomas 0 WR
|R. Thomas
|6
|4
|47
|0
|18
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|6
|6
|34
|0
|9
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|5
|5
|31
|2
|8
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|3
|2
|28
|0
|18
|
A. Harmon 81 WR
|A. Harmon
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Walley 11 WR
|J. Walley
|5
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|6
|5
|8
|0
|4
|
G. Nelson 96 DL
|G. Nelson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Johnson 44 LB
|J. Johnson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Green 0 S
|J. Green
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Charlton 5 DE
|R. Charlton
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 3 CB
|D. Richardson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Matthews 8 S
|J. Matthews
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Page 16 LB
|D. Page
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ellington 10 S
|C. Ellington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 66 OL
|N. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 6 DE
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nicholson 4 CB
|D. Nicholson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickering 22 DT
|N. Pickering
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 92 DE
|J. Banks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Russell 36 DL
|D. Russell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Raybon 89 K
|B. Raybon
|2/2
|39
|3/3
|9
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|0/0
|0
|0/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|2
|43.0
|1
|45
|
A. Trafford 56 P
|A. Trafford
|1
|60.0
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Thomas 87 WR
|Z. Thomas
|2
|14.5
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|23/45
|220
|1
|3
|
N. Fifita 11 QB
|N. Fifita
|4/8
|56
|0
|0
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|6
|49
|1
|34
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|5
|12
|0
|4
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|7
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|2
|-25
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|13
|4
|69
|0
|27
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|5
|4
|54
|0
|16
|
T. McLachlan 84 TE
|T. McLachlan
|5
|4
|51
|0
|30
|
D. Singer 5 WR
|D. Singer
|8
|3
|39
|0
|21
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|13
|7
|38
|1
|10
|
A. Lines 88 TE
|A. Lines
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|3
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
R. Luke 20 RB
|R. Luke
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Cage 11 LB
|K. Cage
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 DL
|H. Echols
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roland-Wallace 4 CB
|C. Roland-Wallace
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 S
|J. Turner
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 48 LB
|J. Roberts
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
G. Maldonado 9 S
|G. Maldonado
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Rutherford 2 CB
|I. Rutherford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DL
|K. Barrs
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 1 DL
|J. Harris
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Wilson Jr. 94 DL
|D. Wilson Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Prysock 7 CB
|E. Prysock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Allen 40 LB
|A. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Shand 95 DL
|P. Shand
|1-4
|1.5
|0
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis II 99 DL
|R. Davis II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stukes 20 CB
|T. Stukes
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Harris 6 DL
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|1/1
|43
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|4
|49.3
|0
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Charlton at ARI 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARIZ 30(14:38 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ARI 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZ 30(14:08 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 30. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 30. Gain of 6 yards. J.Cowing ran out of bounds.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(13:44 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 36. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 36. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MSST 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 34(13:12 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 34(13:07 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to MSST End Zone for 34 yards. M.Wiley for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:57 - 1st) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the MSST End Zone. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by T.Loop at MSST 30.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(12:51 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at MSST 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(12:30 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 41. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at MSST 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 45(11:57 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 45. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 45. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 50.
|+16 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 50(11:36 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARI 34 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(11:11 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 34. Catch made by R.Thomas at ARI 34. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Rutherford at ARI 25.
|+14 YD
2 & 1 - MISSST 25(10:37 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to ARI 11 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Cage at ARI 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 11(9:55 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to ARI 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Cage at ARI 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - MISSST 9(9:20 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARI End Zone for 9 yards. J.Marks for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(9:14 - 1st) M.Biscardi extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(9:14 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at ARI 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 39(8:45 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to ARI 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 42(8:26 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to ARI 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at ARI 48.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARIZ 48(8:04 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to ARI 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at ARI 48.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - ARIZ 48(7:43 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to ARI 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 50(7:11 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 50. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 50. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Young at MSST 31. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at ARI 40 for -10 yards (MSST)
|Int
2 & 20 - ARIZ 40(6:38 - 1st) J.De Laura pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 34. Intercepted by J.Green at MSST 34. Tackled by ARI at ARI 37. PENALTY on ARI-J.De Laura Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(6:38 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to ARI 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 19.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 19(6:04 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 19. Catch made by L.Griffin at ARI 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ARI 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 9(5:38 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 9. Catch made by C.Ducking at ARI 9. Gain of 9 yards. C.Ducking for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(5:27 - 1st) ARI rushed to ARI 17 for -8 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 17.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - ARIZ 17(4:50 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - ARIZ 17(4:35 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan. PENALTY on ARI-T.McMillan Illegal Touch Pass 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 18 - ARIZ 17(4:35 - 1st) K.Ostendorp punts 23 yards to ARI 40 Center-S.MacKellar. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(4:26 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARI 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; J.Harris at ARI 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 38(3:46 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 38. Catch made by J.Marks at ARI 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Barrs at ARI 36.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - MISSST 36(3:12 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARI 22 for 14 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at ARI 22.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(2:45 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARI 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Barrs at ARI 23.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - MISSST 23(2:16 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 23. Catch made by J.Marks at ARI 23. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Cage at ARI 17. PENALTY on MSST-K.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 21 - MISSST 33(1:50 - 1st) PENALTY on ARI-D.Wilson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - MISSST 28(1:33 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 28. Catch made by D.Johnson at ARI 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at ARI 21.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MISSST 21(0:54 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Harmon.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MISSST 29(0:46 - 1st) B.Raybon 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Hammond Holder-G.Georgopoulos.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(0:40 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(0:36 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Pickering at ARI 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARIZ 28(15:00 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARIZ 28(14:56 - 2nd) K.Ostendorp punts 64 yards to MSST 8 Center-S.MacKellar. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 8. Tackled by A.Solomon; N.Bombata at MSST 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(14:41 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|Int
2 & 10 - MISSST 28(14:34 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 39. Intercepted by T.Stukes at MSST 39. Tackled by N.Jones at MSST 28.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 28(14:22 - 2nd) J.Joiner rushed to MSST 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat at MSST 26.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARIZ 26(13:50 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to MSST 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat at MSST 26.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARIZ 26(13:01 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 26. Intercepted by E.Forbes at MSST 26. Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - ARIZ 33(13:01 - 2nd) T.Loop 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.MacKellar Holder-K.Ostendorp.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:55 - 2nd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(12:55 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at MSST 28.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MISSST 28(12:20 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin. PENALTY on ARI-C.Roland-Wallace Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(12:14 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 43. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Barrs; J.Roberts at MSST 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - MISSST 44(11:41 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 44. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at MSST 45.
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - MISSST 45(10:57 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 45. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 45. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at MSST 44.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MISSST 44(10:06 - 2nd) G.Georgopoulos punts 45 yards to ARI 11 Center-H.Hammond. Downed by J.Purvis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 11(9:54 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 11(9:50 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Williams.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZ 11(9:42 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 11. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 11. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ARI 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(9:26 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 26. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ARI 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZ 30(9:05 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 30. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Page at ARI 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(8:50 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 40(8:44 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 40. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at ARI 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - ARIZ 43(8:11 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 43. Catch made by A.Simpson at ARI 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Green at MSST 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(7:44 - 2nd) J.Joiner steps back to pass. J.Joiner pass incomplete intended for A.Lines.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ARIZ 49(7:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARI-J.De Laura False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - ARIZ 46(7:39 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 46. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ARI 47.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ARIZ 47(7:11 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|Punt
4 & 14 - ARIZ 47(7:01 - 2nd) K.Ostendorp punts 53 yards to MSST End Zone Center-S.MacKellar. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(6:52 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 20. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Cage at MSST 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 25(6:18 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at MSST 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 29(5:38 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at MSST 32.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 32(5:03 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at MSST 42.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(4:39 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 42. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 42. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(4:01 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 40. Catch made by A.Williams at ARI 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at ARI 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 32(3:24 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 32. Catch made by D.Johnson at ARI 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(2:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSST-K.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - MISSST 32(2:32 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to ARI 21 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARI 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 21(1:54 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to ARI 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at ARI 18.
|+16 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 18(1:46 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 18. Catch made by R.Thomas at ARI 18. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by I.Rutherford at ARI 2.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 2(1:32 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to ARI 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by H.Echols; K.Barrs at ARI 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MISSST 4(0:45 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MISSST 4(0:42 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MISSST 12(0:38 - 2nd) B.Raybon 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Hammond Holder-G.Georgopoulos.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 2nd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(0:33 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 25. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Matthews at ARI 31.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZ 31(0:28 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 31. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 31. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Richardson at ARI 44.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44(0:18 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 44. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 44. Gain of 24 yards. T.McMillan ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZ 32(0:09 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at MSST 47 for -15 yards (R.Charlton)
|No Gain
2 & 25 - ARIZ 47(0:03 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Cage at MSST 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 33(14:24 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 33. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Cage at MSST 42.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(13:47 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 42. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at ARI 44.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(13:16 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 44. Catch made by R.Harvey at ARI 44. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Maldonado at ARI 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 24(12:49 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 24. Catch made by R.Harvey at ARI 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - MISSST 17(12:06 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 17. Catch made by J.Marks at ARI 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARI 13.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(11:41 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Williams. PENALTY on MSST-K.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 20 - MISSST 23(11:34 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 23. Catch made by L.Griffin at ARI 23. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - MISSST 5(10:50 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 5. Catch made by A.Williams at ARI 5. Gain of 5 yards. A.Williams for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:45 - 3rd) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(10:45 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to ARI 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 25.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(10:23 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to ARI 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at ARI 22.
|+16 YD
3 & 13 - ARIZ 22(9:39 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 22. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 22. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by E.Forbes at ARI 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 38(9:13 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat at ARI 41.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARIZ 41(8:51 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|Int
3 & 7 - ARIZ 41(8:50 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 44. Intercepted by E.Forbes at MSST 44. E.Forbes ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 4(8:25 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to MSST 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Charlton at MSST 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZ 2(7:43 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to MSST 2. Catch made by J.Cowing at MSST 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Cowing for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:37 - 3rd) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(7:37 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ARI at MSST 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(7:02 - 3rd) S.Price rushed to MSST 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Shand; J.Roberts at MSST 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 35(6:23 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 35. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 35. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Cage at MSST 41.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MISSST 41(5:28 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 34 for -7 yards (J.Harris; P.Shand)
|Punt
4 & 11 - MISSST 34(4:46 - 3rd) A.Trafford punts 60 yards to ARI 6 Center-H.Hammond. Downed by D.Richardson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 6(4:30 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for M.Wiley.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 6(4:25 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 6. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 6. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Watson at ARI 15.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - ARIZ 15(4:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSST-MSST Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 30(4:03 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 30. Catch made by R.Luke at ARI 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at ARI 31.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZ 31(3:32 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 31. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 31. Gain of 10 yards. M.Wiley ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(3:09 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 41. Catch made by A.Lines at ARI 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at ARI 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZ 49(2:43 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to MSST 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Green at MSST 47.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(2:15 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to MSST 47. Catch made by T.McMillan at MSST 47. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Green at MSST 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 34(1:46 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to MSST 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at MSST 30.
|Int
2 & 6 - ARIZ 30(1:18 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 38. Intercepted by N.Watson at MSST 38. Tackled by J.Coleman at ARI 11.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 11(1:06 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 11. Catch made by A.Williams at ARI 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 5.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - MISSST 5(0:30 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 5. Catch made by A.Williams at ARI 5. Gain of yards. A.Williams for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MSST-R.Harvey Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 19 - MISSST 20(0:26 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 20. Catch made by C.Ducking at ARI 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 11.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - MISSST 11(15:00 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 11. Catch made by C.Ducking at ARI 11. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 4.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - MISSST 4(14:20 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 4. Catch made by A.Williams at ARI 4. Gain of 4 yards. A.Williams for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:17 - 4th) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 4th) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(14:17 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Banks; E.Forbes at ARI 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZ 29(13:53 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; D.Russell at ARI 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARIZ 32(13:20 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for A.Lines.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARIZ 32(13:14 - 4th) K.Ostendorp punts 57 yards to MSST 11 Center-S.MacKellar. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 11. Tackled by J.Young at MSST 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(12:59 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 20(12:54 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MISSST 20(12:40 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 20. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 20. Gain of 0 yards. J.Marks FUMBLES forced by H.Echols. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-H.Echols at MSST 31. Tackled by MSST at MSST 31. PENALTY on MSST-K.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 31(12:40 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 31(12:33 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARIZ 31(12:28 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - ARIZ 31(12:17 - 4th) PENALTY on ARI-ARI Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
4 & 15 - ARIZ 36(12:17 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to MSST 36. Catch made by M.Wiley at MSST 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; C.Young at MSST 23.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 23(12:06 - 4th) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Barrs; J.Turner at MSST 25.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MISSST 25(11:36 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MISSST 25(11:30 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 17 for -8 yards (P.Shand)
|Punt
4 & 16 - MISSST 17(10:43 - 4th) G.Georgopoulos punts 41 yards to ARI 42 Center-H.Hammond. Fair catch by D.Singer.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(3:18 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 42. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ARI 47. PENALTY on MSST-J.Davis Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 38(10:15 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to MSST 38. Catch made by T.McLachlan at MSST 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at MSST 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 33(9:51 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to MSST 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat at MSST 31.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARIZ 31(9:26 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - ARIZ 31(9:21 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(9:16 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 31. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at MSST 37.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MISSST 37(8:41 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - MISSST 37(8:37 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 37. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; J.Roberts at MSST 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(8:03 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to ARI 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(7:24 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 41. Catch made by R.Harvey at ARI 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; K.Cage at ARI 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 35(6:43 - 4th) W.Rogers scrambles to ARI 29 for 6 yards. W.Rogers ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 29(6:02 - 4th) D.Johnson rushed to ARI 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Echols; P.Shand at ARI 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 26(5:24 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 26. Catch made by A.Williams at ARI 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by P.Shand; C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 18.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 18(4:47 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 18. Catch made by R.Thomas at ARI 18. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson; J.Turner at ARI 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MISSST 2(3:18 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley. PENALTY on ARI-C.Young Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 1(4:05 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to ARI 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MISSST 2(3:24 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 2. Catch made by C.Ducking at ARI 2. Gain of 2 yards. C.Ducking for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:18 - 4th) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 4th) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(3:18 - 4th) N.Fifita pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 25. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Ellington at ARI 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(2:56 - 4th) N.Fifita steps back to pass. N.Fifita pass incomplete intended for J.Coleman.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 46(2:49 - 4th) N.Fifita pass complete to ARI 46. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 46. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by H.Washington at MSST 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 27(2:30 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to MSST 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Ellington at MSST 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 24(2:09 - 4th) N.Fifita pass complete to MSST 24. Catch made by J.Coleman at MSST 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Nicholson at MSST 21. PENALTY on MSST-D.Page Roughing the Passer 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 11(1:58 - 4th) N.Fifita steps back to pass. N.Fifita pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 11(1:52 - 4th) N.Fifita steps back to pass. N.Fifita pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZ 11(1:44 - 4th) N.Fifita pass complete to MSST 11. Catch made by J.Coleman at MSST 11. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Page at MSST 6.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - ARIZ 6(1:29 - 4th) N.Fifita steps back to pass. N.Fifita pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 6(1:23 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 6. Catch made by A.Harmon at MSST 6. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Prysock at MSST 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(1:16 - 4th) S.Robertson pass complete to MSST 22. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Allen at MSST 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MISSST 29(0:33 - 4th) S.Price rushed to MSST 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Davis at MSST 31.
