|
|
|LAMAR
|SMU
Mordecai throws 3 TD passes, SMU cruises past Lamar 45-16
DALLAS (AP) Tanner Mordecai threw three touchdown passes and SMU rolled to a 45-16 victory over Lamar on Saturday night.
Mordecai was 18-of-31 passing for 212 yards. He connected with Rashee Rice twice for scores, including the Mustangs' first touchdown. Rice also made an over-the-shoulder, 20-yard catch in the end zone late in the third quarter. Rice finished with nine catches for 132 yards.
TJ McDaniel found a crease up the middle, stiff armed a defender then ran along the left sideline for a 56-yard touchdown run that stretched the Mustangs' lead to 24-7 late in the first half. McDaniel scored his first touchdown since the 2020 season. He sat out last season due to injury. He added a 1-yard score and finished with 96 yards on the ground.
Velton Gardner had 100 yards rushing on 11 carries for SMU (2-0).
Khalan Griffin had a 1-yard touchdown run for Lamar (0-2).
---
|
K. Griffin
6 RB
31 RuYds, RuTD
|
R. Rice
11 WR
132 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 9 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|22
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|6
|12
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-17
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|252
|466
|Total Plays
|76
|68
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|221
|Rush Attempts
|43
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|7.1
|Yards Passing
|148
|245
|Comp. - Att.
|13-33
|22-37
|Yards Per Pass
|3.6
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-85
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.8
|3-45.0
|Return Yards
|-17
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2--17
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|148
|PASS YDS
|245
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|221
|
|
|252
|TOTAL YDS
|466
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Chandler 9 QB
|M. Chandler
|10/25
|127
|0
|1
|
N. Yockey 19 QB
|N. Yockey
|3/7
|21
|0
|0
|
J. Dummett 5 WR
|J. Dummett
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Griffin 6 RB
|K. Griffin
|13
|31
|1
|8
|
J. Dummett 5 WR
|J. Dummett
|3
|19
|0
|16
|
D. Harris 2 RB
|D. Harris
|5
|10
|0
|4
|
M. Chandler 9 QB
|M. Chandler
|11
|8
|0
|23
|
M. Bowden 20 RB
|M. Bowden
|6
|7
|0
|4
|
R. Carver 24 RB
|R. Carver
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
D. Alexander 5 DB
|D. Alexander
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dummett 5 WR
|J. Dummett
|5
|5
|58
|0
|20
|
S. Rhea 7 WR
|S. Rhea
|7
|2
|27
|0
|14
|
D. Gibbs 81 TE
|D. Gibbs
|2
|2
|24
|0
|21
|
M. Bowden 20 RB
|M. Bowden
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Lazard 17 WR
|K. Lazard
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Davis 15 WR
|J. Davis
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Dennis 14 WR
|A. Dennis
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Carver 24 RB
|R. Carver
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuselier 80 WR
|K. Fuselier
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Pugh 20 DB
|K. Pugh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Arnold 8 LB
|C. Arnold
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Gotcher 52 LB
|B. Gotcher
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Goffney 13 DB
|A. Goffney
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Esqueda 32 K
|C. Esqueda
|2/2
|42
|1/1
|7
|
C. Sessums 39 K
|C. Sessums
|1/1
|46
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Deleon 46 K
|A. Deleon
|6
|45.8
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 2 RB
|D. Harris
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|18/32
|212
|3
|1
|
P. Stone 2 QB
|P. Stone
|4/5
|33
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Gardner 24 RB
|V. Gardner
|11
|100
|0
|40
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|13
|96
|2
|57
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|3
|22
|0
|13
|
B. Epton Jr. 22 RB
|B. Epton Jr.
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
P. Stone 2 QB
|P. Stone
|2
|-3
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|14
|9
|132
|2
|33
|
M. Dixon 5 WR
|M. Dixon
|6
|4
|43
|0
|22
|
D. Goffney 10 WR
|D. Goffney
|2
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
R. Maryland 82 TE
|R. Maryland
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
A. Upshaw 6 WR
|A. Upshaw
|3
|2
|17
|0
|16
|
V. Gardner 24 RB
|V. Gardner
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
Z. Minors 27 RB
|Z. Minors
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Newman 91 DT
|T. Newman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rogers 41 K
|C. Rogers
|1/1
|21
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 92 P
|R. Bujcevski
|3
|45.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Record 20 WR
|J. Record
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Kerley 1 WR
|J. Kerley
|2
|-1.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the LAM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for A.Dennis.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LAMAR 25(14:55 - 1st) K.Griffin rushed to LAM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LAMAR 26(14:18 - 1st) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for LAM. PENALTY on LAM-J.Dicharry Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 9 - LAMAR 26(14:08 - 1st) A.Deleon punts 37 yards to SMU 37 Center-LAM. Fair catch by J.Kerley.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 42(14:00 - 1st) T.McDaniel rushed to SMU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 43.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - SMU 43(13:41 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 43. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 43. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 42.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SMU 42(13:17 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SMU 42(13:19 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 47 yards to LAM 11 Center-SMU. Fair catch by S.Rhea.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 11(13:12 - 1st) M.Chandler rushed to LAM 34 for 23 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 34(12:33 - 1st) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for J.Davis.
|Int
2 & 10 - LAMAR 34(12:24 - 1st) M.Chandler pass INTERCEPTED at LAM 39. Intercepted by S.Reid at LAM 39. Tackled by LAM at LAM 38.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 38(12:19 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to LAM 38. Catch made by R.Rice at LAM 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 22.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 22(12:08 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to LAM 10 for 12 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 10(11:59 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to LAM 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SMU 8(11:28 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - SMU 8(11:18 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to LAM 8. Catch made by R.Rice at LAM 8. Gain of 8 yards. R.Rice for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LAM-LAM Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(11:18 - 1st) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 1st) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the LAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 25(11:18 - 1st) D.Harris rushed to LAM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 29.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - LAMAR 29(10:38 - 1st) M.Chandler pass complete to LAM 29. Catch made by J.Dummett at LAM 29. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 27.
|-16 YD
3 & 8 - LAMAR 27(9:54 - 1st) M.Chandler scrambles to LAM 11 for -16 yards. M.Chandler FUMBLES forced by SMU. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-G.Wiley at LAM 11. Tackled by LAM at LAM 11.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 11(9:47 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for G.Haskin.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 11(9:41 - 1st) T.McDaniel rushed to LAM 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 8.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - SMU 8(9:04 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice. PENALTY on LAM-D.Roberts Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 2(8:58 - 1st) T.McDaniel rushed to LAM 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 1(8:41 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to LAM 1. Catch made by B.Redding at LAM 1. Gain of 1 yards. B.Redding for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:27 - 1st) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 1st) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the LAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 25(8:27 - 1st) K.Griffin rushed to LAM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LAMAR 27(7:46 - 1st) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for K.Fuselier.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LAMAR 27(7:38 - 1st) K.Griffin rushed to LAM 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LAMAR 27(6:58 - 1st) A.Deleon punts 51 yards to SMU 22 Center-LAM. J.Kerley returned punt from the SMU 22. Tackled by LAM at SMU 14. PENALTY on SMU-R.Rice Defensive Holding 1 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 6(6:50 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 6. Catch made by M.Dixon at SMU 6. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 28(6:20 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 32(6:05 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 32. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 40(5:53 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 40. Catch made by M.Dixon at SMU 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 49.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - SMU 49(5:36 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 49. Catch made by M.Dixon at SMU 49. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 47.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SMU 47(4:49 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for M.Dixon.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SMU 47(4:45 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 37 yards to LAM 16 Center-SMU. Downed by SMU.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 16(4:37 - 1st) M.Chandler pass complete to LAM 16. Catch made by J.Davis at LAM 16. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - LAMAR 18(3:59 - 1st) K.Griffin rushed to LAM 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 23.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - LAMAR 23(3:24 - 1st) PENALTY on LAM-LAM Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - LAMAR 18(3:01 - 1st) M.Chandler pass complete to LAM 18. Catch made by S.Rhea at LAM 18. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 31(2:30 - 1st) K.Griffin rushed to LAM 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 32.
|Sack
2 & 9 - LAMAR 32(1:44 - 1st) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler sacked at LAM 21 for -11 yards (J.Aho)
|+5 YD
3 & 20 - LAMAR 21(0:53 - 1st) M.Chandler rushed to LAM 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 26.
|Punt
4 & 15 - LAMAR 26(0:19 - 1st) A.Deleon punts 50 yards to SMU 24 Center-LAM. J.Kerley returned punt from the SMU 24. Tackled by LAM at SMU 30. PENALTY on SMU-D.Dickerson Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 15(0:03 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 19.
|+27 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 19(15:00 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 19. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 19. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 46. PENALTY on LAM-A.Bell Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 46(14:56 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice. PENALTY on LAM-D.Alexander Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 39(14:38 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to LAM 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 32(14:19 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to LAM 32. Catch made by R.Rice at LAM 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 31(14:06 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to LAM 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 29(13:27 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Daniels.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 29(13:23 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to LAM 29. Catch made by M.Dixon at LAM 29. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 15.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 15(13:09 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to LAM 5 for 10 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 5(12:45 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to LAM 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SMU 3(12:18 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for T.McDaniel.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SMU 3(12:14 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - SMU 11(12:11 - 2nd) C.Rogers 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SMU Holder-SMU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the LAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 25(12:08 - 2nd) D.Harris rushed to LAM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 29.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - LAMAR 29(11:27 - 2nd) M.Chandler pass complete to LAM 41. Catch made by J.Dummett at LAM 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 41(10:44 - 2nd) H.Batten rushed to LAM 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 46.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - LAMAR 46(10:14 - 2nd) M.Chandler pass complete to LAM 46. Catch made by J.Dummett at LAM 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LAMAR 39(9:38 - 2nd) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler sacked at SMU 43 for -4 yards (E.Chatman)
|+19 YD
2 & 14 - LAMAR 43(8:56 - 2nd) M.Chandler pass complete to SMU 43. Catch made by J.Bowden at SMU 43. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 24(8:27 - 2nd) J.Bowden rushed to SMU 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAMAR 24(7:52 - 2nd) K.Griffin rushed to SMU 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 16.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - LAMAR 16(7:09 - 2nd) M.Chandler scrambles to SMU 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 15.
|+8 YD
4 & 1 - LAMAR 15(6:31 - 2nd) J.Dummett rushed to SMU 7 for 8 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 7.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - LAMAR 7(5:52 - 2nd) K.Griffin rushed to SMU 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 8.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - LAMAR 8(5:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on SMU-SMU Delay of Game 4 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - LAMAR 4(5:11 - 2nd) K.Griffin rushed to SMU 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LAMAR 2(4:28 - 2nd) D.Harris rushed to SMU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - LAMAR 1(3:44 - 2nd) K.Griffin rushed to SMU End Zone for 1 yards. K.Griffin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:42 - 2nd) C.Esqueda extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:42 - 2nd) C.Sessums kicks 33 yards from LAM 35 to the SMU 32. A.Sickafoose returns the kickoff. Tackled by LAM at SMU 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 32(3:41 - 2nd) T.McDaniel rushed to SMU 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 39(3:19 - 2nd) T.McDaniel rushed to SMU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 40(2:55 - 2nd) T.McDaniel rushed to SMU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 43.
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 43(2:49 - 2nd) T.McDaniel rushed to LAM End Zone for 57 yards. T.McDaniel for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:38 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the LAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 25(2:38 - 2nd) M.Chandler scrambles to LAM 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 31.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - LAMAR 31(1:56 - 2nd) S.Rhea rushed to LAM 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMAR 46(1:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on SMU-I.Slade-Matautia Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 39(1:48 - 2nd) J.Bowden rushed to SMU 44 for -5 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 15 - LAMAR 44(1:15 - 2nd) D.Harris rushed to SMU 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 45.
|+21 YD
3 & 16 - LAMAR 45(0:32 - 2nd) M.Chandler pass complete to SMU 45. Catch made by D.Gibbs at SMU 45. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 24(0:18 - 2nd) M.Chandler spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMAR 24(0:16 - 2nd) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for S.Rhea.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LAMAR 24(0:10 - 2nd) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for S.Rhea.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - LAMAR 32(0:05 - 2nd) C.Esqueda 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LAM Holder-LAM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Sessums kicks 49 yards from LAM 35 to the SMU 16. Out of bounds. PENALTY on LAM-LAM Kickoff Out of Bounds 0 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35(15:00 - 3rd) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 41.
|+22 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 41(14:42 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to LAM 37. Catch made by R.Rice at LAM 37. Gain of 22 yards. R.Rice FUMBLES forced by K.Pugh. Fumble RECOVERED by LAM-R.Stevens at LAM 37. Tackled by SMU at LAM 37.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 37(14:03 - 3rd) J.Dummett rushed to SMU 47 for 16 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 47(13:40 - 3rd) K.Griffin rushed to SMU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAMAR 44(13:30 - 3rd) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for S.Rhea.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAMAR 44(13:24 - 3rd) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for LAM.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LAMAR 44(13:16 - 3rd) A.Deleon punts 36 yards to SMU 8 Center-LAM. Fair catch by J.Kerley.
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 8(13:09 - 3rd) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 48 for 40 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 48(12:46 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to LAM 43. Catch made by V.Gardner at LAM 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 43.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SMU 43(12:16 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 43(12:14 - 3rd) T.McDaniel rushed to LAM 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 37.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 37(12:06 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to LAM 37. Catch made by R.Rice at LAM 37. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 4(11:53 - 3rd) T.McDaniel rushed to LAM 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 1(11:25 - 3rd) T.McDaniel rushed to LAM End Zone for 1 yards. T.McDaniel for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:24 - 3rd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:24 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the LAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 25(11:24 - 3rd) M.Chandler scrambles to LAM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - LAMAR 26(10:43 - 3rd) D.Harris rushed to LAM 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAMAR 28(10:04 - 3rd) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for LAM.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LAMAR 28(9:55 - 3rd) A.Deleon punts 51 yards to SMU 21 Center-LAM. Fair catch by J.Kerley.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 21(9:47 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SMU 26(9:29 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Daniels.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 26(9:27 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 26. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 32(9:15 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for A.Upshaw.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 32(9:08 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Daniels.
|Int
3 & 10 - SMU 32(9:03 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass INTERCEPTED at SMU 32. Intercepted by A.Goffney at SMU 32. Tackled by SMU at LAM 34.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 34(8:56 - 3rd) K.Griffin rushed to LAM 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - LAMAR 37(8:34 - 3rd) K.Griffin rushed to LAM 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 42.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - LAMAR 42(7:58 - 3rd) M.Chandler scrambles to LAM 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 43.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - LAMAR 43(6:53 - 3rd) D.Alexander rushed to LAM 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 45(6:18 - 3rd) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for S.Rhea.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LAMAR 45(6:10 - 3rd) M.Chandler rushed to LAM 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 46.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - LAMAR 46(5:43 - 3rd) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for H.Batten. PENALTY on SMU-SMU Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 39(5:37 - 3rd) K.Griffin rushed to SMU 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 38.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - LAMAR 38(4:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on LAM-J.Dicharry False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+20 YD
2 & 14 - LAMAR 43(4:27 - 3rd) M.Chandler pass complete to SMU 43. Catch made by J.Dummett at SMU 43. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 23.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 23(3:47 - 3rd) M.Chandler pass complete to SMU 23. Catch made by J.Dummett at SMU 23. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 10(3:06 - 3rd) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for K.Fuselier.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMAR 10(2:59 - 3rd) H.Batten rushed to SMU 11 for yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 11. PENALTY on LAM-LAM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - LAMAR 20(2:26 - 3rd) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for A.Dennis.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - LAMAR 20(2:23 - 3rd) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for A.Dennis.
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - LAMAR 28(2:18 - 3rd) C.Esqueda 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LAM Holder-LAM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:14 - 3rd) C.Sessums kicks 35 yards from LAM 35 to the SMU 30. Fair catch by B.Redding.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25(2:14 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for M.Dixon.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 25(2:11 - 3rd) T.McDaniel rushed to SMU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 26.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - SMU 31(1:36 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 31. Catch made by D.Goffney at SMU 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 46(1:19 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley. PENALTY on LAM-D.Alexander Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 39(1:29 - 3rd) V.Gardner rushed to LAM 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - SMU 31(1:02 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to LAM 31. Catch made by D.Goffney at LAM 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 27(0:53 - 3rd) V.Gardner rushed to LAM 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 20(0:22 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to LAM 20. Catch made by R.Rice at LAM 20. Gain of 20 yards. R.Rice for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 3rd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the LAM End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LAMAR 25(0:18 - 3rd) J.Dummett steps back to pass. J.Dummett sacked at LAM 20 for -5 yards (T.Newman)
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - LAMAR 20(15:00 - 4th) M.Chandler pass complete to LAM 20. Catch made by S.Rhea at LAM 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 34.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - LAMAR 34(14:22 - 4th) PENALTY on LAM-D.Moss False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LAMAR 29(13:55 - 4th) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for S.Rhea.
|+1 YD
4 & 6 - LAMAR 29(13:48 - 4th) M.Chandler scrambles to LAM 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 30.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 30(13:31 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to LAM 17 for 13 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 17. PENALTY on SMU-B.Hickman Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - SMU 35(13:31 - 4th) T.McDaniel rushed to LAM 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 25(13:16 - 4th) P.Stone pass complete to LAM 25. Catch made by A.Upshaw at LAM 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 24.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - SMU 24(12:57 - 4th) P.Stone pass complete to LAM 24. Catch made by A.Upshaw at LAM 24. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 8(12:39 - 4th) P.Stone rushed to LAM End Zone for 8 yards. P.Stone for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:51 - 4th) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 4th) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the LAM End Zone. D.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by SMU at LAM 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMAR 25(11:46 - 4th) PENALTY on LAM-J.Winans False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - LAMAR 20(11:46 - 4th) J.Bowden rushed to LAM 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - LAMAR 24(10:53 - 4th) R.Carver rushed to LAM 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 28.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - LAMAR 28(10:20 - 4th) N.Yockey pass complete to LAM 28. Catch made by D.Gibbs at LAM 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LAMAR 31(9:41 - 4th) A.Deleon punts 50 yards to SMU 19 Center-LAM. Fair catch by M.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 19(9:37 - 4th) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 19. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 37.
|Int
1 & 10 - SMU 37(9:17 - 4th) P.Stone pass INTERCEPTED at SMU 37. Intercepted by B.Gotcher at SMU 37. Tackled by SMU at SMU 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 20(9:07 - 4th) I.Jones rushed to SMU 11 for yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 11. PENALTY on LAM-K.Malone Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - LAMAR 30(8:34 - 4th) N.Yockey steps back to pass. N.Yockey pass incomplete intended for K.Fuselier.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - LAMAR 30(8:28 - 4th) N.Yockey steps back to pass. N.Yockey pass incomplete intended for R.Carver.
|+2 YD
3 & 20 - LAMAR 30(8:24 - 4th) J.Bowden rushed to SMU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 28.
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - LAMAR 36(7:44 - 4th) C.Sessums 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LAM Holder-LAM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 4th) C.Sessums kicks 44 yards from LAM 35 to the SMU 21. J.Record returns the kickoff. Tackled by LAM at SMU 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 21(7:38 - 4th) T.McDaniel rushed to SMU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 23.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 23(7:08 - 4th) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 23. Catch made by T.McDaniel at SMU 23. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by LAM at SMU 21.
|Sack
3 & 10 - SMU 21(6:29 - 4th) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone sacked at SMU 10 for -11 yards (C.Arnold)
|Punt
4 & 21 - SMU 10(5:40 - 4th) R.Bujcevski punts 51 yards to LAM 39 Center-SMU. Fair catch by K.Fuselier.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 39(5:34 - 4th) N.Yockey pass complete to LAM 39. Catch made by J.Davis at LAM 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SMU at LAM 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - LAMAR 48(4:51 - 4th) R.Carver rushed to SMU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 49(4:06 - 4th) N.Yockey pass complete to SMU 49. Catch made by K.Lazard at SMU 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LAMAR 40(3:22 - 4th) R.Carver rushed to SMU 39 for yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 39. PENALTY on SMU-K.Burns Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 35(2:45 - 4th) N.Yockey steps back to pass. N.Yockey pass incomplete intended for K.Lazard.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAMAR 35(2:46 - 4th) J.Bowden rushed to SMU 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - LAMAR 31(1:57 - 4th) J.Bowden rushed to SMU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 29.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - LAMAR 29(1:08 - 4th) N.Yockey steps back to pass. N.Yockey pass incomplete intended for K.Fuselier.
