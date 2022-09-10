|
No. 20 Kentucky handles Richardson, topples No. 12 Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Much of the hype surrounding Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was dashed, or at least diminished, in the Swamp on Saturday night.
No. 20 Kentucky intercepted Richardson twice, including one Keidron Smith returned 65 yards for a touchdown, and the Wildcats toppled the 12th-ranked Gators 26-16 to notch consecutive wins in the series for the first time in 45 years.
Richardson was off all game, a stark contrast from last week's three-touchdown, turnover-free performance against then-No. 7 Utah. He had two throws in this one that were complete head-scratchers, and the Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) made him pay dearly.
''I feel like I let everybody down, especially the defense, because I looked everybody on the defense in the eye and I told them I got them and I was going to put up points for them,'' Richardson said. ''Obviously I didn't.''
Linebacker Jordan Wright, cleared to play Thursday after sitting out the opener, made a one-handed catch on Richardson's pass to the flat late in the second quarter. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis scored three plays later.
Richardson's second pick was more egregious. He misread a defensive alignment and threw a pass to the wide side of the field that Smith easily picked off. Smith returned it down the sideline and had to juke only Richardson to make it to the end zone.
''I think sometimes the quarterback position, you get that spotlight put on you,'' Florida coach Billy Napier said. ''Reality is there's things around you that can be done that will contribute to quarterback play.''
Richardson's interceptions were among three big plays that propelled Kentucky to back-to-back wins over Florida (1-1, 0-1) for the first time since 1976-77.
Levis connected with Dane Key for a 55-yard score in the first half, a perfect throw that showed why Levis is projected to be a first-round draft pick in 2023.
''You've got to be a tough son of a b to come into this place and win,'' Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said, taking a shot at an SEC Network analyst who called his team soft earlier this week. ''That's what we showed. We may win or lose, but we're tough.''
Twenty-two scouts from 15 NFL teams were on hand for the game. Most of them probably were there to see Richardson. None of them could have been impressed with what the third-year sophomore did in his third career start.
The Gainesville native completed 14 of 35 passes for 143 yards. He also ran six times for 4 yards. Kentucky stacked the line of scrimmage and forced Richardson to be a pocket passer, clearly understanding that the Gators have few difference-makers outside of their quarterback who looked like a budding star seven days earlier.
Levis was considerably better. He completed 13 of 24 passes for 202 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. The pick was a great play by Florida defenders Brenton Cox and Gervon Dexter. Cox pressured Levis and deflected the pass, and Dexter made a diving catch.
But it was Kentucky's defense that stole the show.
''Defensively, what more can I say?'' Stoops said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kentucky: The Wildcats are far from soft. SEC Network analyst Roman Harper called the Cats ''a little bit softer'' than Florida on the Paul Finebaum Show earlier this week, and Kentucky players used it as motivation. Kentucky dominated the second half, outscoring the Gators 13-0.
Florida: The Gators spent the last week getting patted and may have been ripe for a letdown. Regardless, the Wildcats exposed weaknesses and showed Florida still has a long ways to go to catch up in the SEC East.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Kentucky should leapfrog Florida in the next AP college football poll.
''Heck, we must jump into the top 10 now,'' Stoops quipped.
MILESTONE VICTORY
The victory moved Stoops past Paul ''Bear'' Bryant for the most wins (61) in Kentucky's football history.
''I'm glad it's here,'' Stoops said. ''You like to be home with family and friends, but we'll have time for that. We needed this win. Just to get this opportunity. I've been given incredible support. It's been a group effort.''
KEY INJURIES
Kentucky free safety Jalen Geiger was carted off the field in the second quarter with what appeared to be a serious leg injury. Team trainers placed an air cast on his left leg before helping him onto the cart.
Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller, one of the team's top tacklers, left the game with a lower leg injury. Right tackle Michael Tarquin injured his right ankle and limped to the sideline.
UP NEXT
Kentucky: Hosts Youngstown State of the Football Championship Subdivision next Saturday.
Florida: Hosts South Florida next Saturday. The Gators are 2-0 in the in-state series.
W. Levis
7 QB
202 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -12 RuYds, RuTD
T. Etienne
7 RB
46 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|12
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|10
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|311
|279
|Total Plays
|61
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|109
|136
|Rush Attempts
|37
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|202
|143
|Comp. - Att.
|13-24
|14-35
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|3-28
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-25.8
|5-47.4
|Return Yards
|91
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|2-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-83
|1--1
|Safeties
|0
|1
|202
|PASS YDS
|143
|109
|RUSH YDS
|136
|311
|TOTAL YDS
|279
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|13/24
|202
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smoke 0 RB
|K. Smoke
|14
|80
|0
|18
|
L. Wright 29 RB
|L. Wright
|11
|27
|0
|9
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|4
|11
|0
|6
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|7
|-12
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Key 6 WR
|D. Key
|4
|3
|83
|1
|55
|
C. Magwood 10 WR
|C. Magwood
|4
|2
|47
|0
|25
|
K. Upshaw 88 TE
|K. Upshaw
|3
|2
|34
|0
|22
|
J. Dingle 85 TE
|J. Dingle
|3
|2
|29
|0
|19
|
B. Bates 80 TE
|B. Bates
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Wright 29 RB
|L. Wright
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 10 LB
|J. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lovett 25 DB
|J. Lovett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oxendine 8 DT
|O. Oxendine
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|
T. Wallace 32 LB
|T. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Geiger 4 DB
|J. Geiger
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 6 DB
|T. Ajian
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 1 DB
|K. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Jackson 54 LB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 23 DB
|A. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 99 DL
|J. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rybka 90 DL
|T. Rybka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 0 DT
|D. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|2/3
|26
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Goodfellow 94 P
|C. Goodfellow
|6
|25.8
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|2
|4.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|14/35
|143
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|7
|62
|0
|40
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|9
|46
|1
|15
|
N. Wright 5 RB
|N. Wright
|8
|24
|0
|8
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|6
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|10
|6
|50
|0
|28
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|4
|2
|39
|0
|24
|
J. Shorter 4 WR
|J. Shorter
|8
|2
|26
|0
|16
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|2
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
D. Zanders 18 TE
|D. Zanders
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Fraziars 0 WR
|J. Fraziars
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Torrence II 22 S
|R. Torrence II
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter Sr. 9 DL
|G. Dexter Sr.
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. James 6 LB
|S. James
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 S
|T. Dean III
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Umanmielen 33 DL
|P. Umanmielen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boone 12 DL
|J. Boone
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Helm 24 CB
|A. Helm
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall Jr. 3 CB
|J. Marshall Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Watson 21 DL
|D. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 17 QB
|M. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 16 S
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 2 LB
|A. Burney
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 27 S
|J. Perkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 28 CB
|D. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 5 S
|K. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Powell-Ryland Jr. 52 LB
|A. Powell-Ryland Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rushing 31 S
|C. Rushing
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sapp 94 DL
|T. Sapp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek 49 K
|A. Mihalek
|2/2
|50
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Crawshaw 26 P
|J. Crawshaw
|5
|47.4
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|2
|15.0
|19
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|2
|0.5
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the FLA End Zone. X.Henderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by KEN at FLA 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 18(14:56 - 1st) N.Wright rushed to FLA 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at FLA 20.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 20(14:22 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 20. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at FLA 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 36(14:09 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 36(14:02 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FLA 36(13:58 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|Punt
4 & 10 - FLA 36(13:52 - 1st) J.Crawshaw punts 48 yards to KEN 16 Center-R.Underwood. Fair catch by T.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 16(13:44 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen at KEN 17.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - UK 17(13:08 - 1st) W.Levis scrambles to KEN 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at KEN 16.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - UK 16(12:11 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 16. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 16. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at KEN 14.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UK 14(11:48 - 1st) C.Goodfellow punts 38 yards to FLA 48 Center-C.Degraw. Fair catch by X.Henderson.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 48(11:42 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 48. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 48. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 28(11:28 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 28(11:25 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to KEN 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at KEN 23.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - FLA 23(10:51 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to KEN 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at KEN 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - FLA 29(10:09 - 1st) A.Mihalek 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:03 - 1st) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(10:03 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 25. Catch made by J.Dingle at KEN 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at KEN 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UK 44(9:28 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 44. Catch made by B.Bates at KEN 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 45(8:52 - 1st) T.Robinson rushed to FLA 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at FLA 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - UK 43(8:13 - 1st) B.Brown rushed to FLA 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen at FLA 40.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - UK 40(7:25 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to FLA 40. Catch made by J.Dingle at FLA 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 30(6:41 - 1st) L.Wright rushed to FLA 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 30.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UK 30(5:49 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at FLA 37 for -7 yards (J.Boone)
|No Gain
3 & 17 - UK 37(5:34 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to FLA 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at FLA 37.
|Penalty
4 & 17 - UK 37(4:42 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-KEN Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 22 - UK 42(4:42 - 1st) C.Goodfellow punts 32 yards to FLA 10 Center-C.Degraw. Fair catch by X.Henderson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 10(4:33 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at FLA 13.
|+28 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 13(4:03 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 13. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 13. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by KEN at FLA 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 41(3:43 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Zanders.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 41(3:33 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at FLA 46.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FLA 46(3:05 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FLA 46(2:55 - 1st) J.Crawshaw punts 45 yards to KEN 9 Center-R.Underwood. Fair catch by T.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 9(2:47 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at KEN 12.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - UK 12(2:10 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 12. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 12. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at KEN 28.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UK 28(1:51 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 28. Catch made by K.Upshaw at KEN 28. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 50.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UK 50(1:05 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 40 for -10 yards (A.Burney)
|No Gain
2 & 20 - UK 40(0:16 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 40. Catch made by L.Wright at KEN 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Perkins at KEN 40.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - UK 40(15:00 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson.
|Punt
4 & 20 - UK 40(14:54 - 2nd) C.Goodfellow punts 38 yards to FLA 22 Center-C.Degraw. X.Henderson returned punt from the FLA 22. Tackled by J.Geiger at FLA 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 25(14:44 - 2nd) N.Wright rushed to FLA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Geiger at FLA 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 25(14:15 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - FLA 25(14:01 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Geiger at FLA 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 35(13:32 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 35. Catch made by T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman at FLA 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Geiger at FLA 35. PENALTY on FLA-J.Shorter Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - FLA 20(13:14 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - FLA 20(13:09 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|+8 YD
3 & 25 - FLA 20(13:05 - 2nd) N.Wright rushed to FLA 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Square at FLA 28.
|Punt
4 & 17 - FLA 28(12:38 - 2nd) J.Crawshaw punts 47 yards to KEN 25 Center-R.Underwood. T.Robinson returned punt from the KEN 25. Tackled by J.Shorter at KEN 33.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UK 33(12:25 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 33. Catch made by K.Upshaw at KEN 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by FLA at KEN 45.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - UK 45(11:46 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 45. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 45. Gain of 55 yards. D.Key for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:36 - 2nd) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:36 - 2nd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(11:36 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to KEN 35 for 40 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at KEN 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 35(11:09 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to KEN 35. Catch made by X.Henderson at KEN 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at KEN 33.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FLA 33(10:47 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to KEN 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at KEN 33.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - FLA 33(10:10 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - FLA 40(10:06 - 2nd) A.Mihalek 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 2nd) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 25(10:01 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for J.Dingle.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 25(9:55 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for K.Upshaw.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - UK 25(9:48 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 25. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by FLA at KEN 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 37(9:16 - 2nd) W.Levis scrambles to KEN 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by FLA at KEN 41.
|Int
2 & 6 - UK 41(8:35 - 2nd) W.Levis pass INTERCEPTED at KEN 33. Intercepted by G.Dexter at KEN 33. Tackled by KEN at KEN 34.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 34(8:31 - 2nd) A.Richardson rushed to KEN 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 31(7:46 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to KEN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Oxendine at KEN 28.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - FLA 28(7:05 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to KEN 13 for 15 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 13(6:30 - 2nd) A.Richardson scrambles to KEN 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at KEN 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 11(5:58 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to KEN End Zone for 11 yards. T.Etienne for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:49 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Richardson steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Etienne at KEN 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 2nd) A.Mihalek kicks 63 yards from FLA 35 to the KEN 2. Out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 35(5:49 - 2nd) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen at KEN 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UK 38(5:07 - 2nd) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at KEN 39.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UK 39(4:24 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for D.Key.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UK 39(4:12 - 2nd) C.Goodfellow punts -39 yards to KEN End Zone Center-C.Degraw. Out of bounds. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(4:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on KEN-KEN Illegal Kick/Kicking Loose Ball / Offense 10 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(3:41 - 2nd) C.Poore kicks yards from KEN 10 to the FLA 8. J.Weston returns the kickoff. Tackled by KEN at FLA 30. PENALTY on FLA-FLA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 20(4:06 - 2nd) N.Wright rushed to FLA 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Square at FLA 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 23(3:32 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 23. Catch made by D.Zanders at FLA 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at FLA 27.
|Int
3 & 3 - FLA 27(2:58 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass INTERCEPTED at FLA 24. Intercepted by J.Wright at FLA 24. Tackled by FLA at FLA 6.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UK 6(2:47 - 2nd) K.Smoke rushed to FLA 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 5.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - UK 5(2:06 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown. PENALTY on FLA-T.Dean Personal Foul / Defense 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UK 2(1:46 - 2nd) L.Wright rushed to FLA 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UK 1(1:31 - 2nd) W.Levis rushed to FLA End Zone for 1 yards. W.Levis for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:25 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Poore steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for KEN. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 2nd) C.Poore kicks 54 yards from KEN 35 to the FLA 11. T.Etienne returns the kickoff. Tackled by KEN at FLA 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 21(1:21 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Square at FLA 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 22(0:30 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Rybka at FLA 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Bates.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UK 25(14:45 - 3rd) L.Wright rushed to KEN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.James at KEN 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UK 26(13:58 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for L.Wright.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UK 26(13:47 - 3rd) C.Goodfellow punts 44 yards to FLA 30 Center-C.Degraw. X.Henderson returned punt from the FLA 30. Tackled by J.Lovett at FLA 28.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 28(13:35 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at FLA 29.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FLA 29(13:08 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|Sack
3 & 9 - FLA 29(13:03 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson sacked at FLA 21 for -8 yards (J.Wright)
|Punt
4 & 17 - FLA 21(12:33 - 3rd) J.Crawshaw punts 54 yards to KEN 25 Center-R.Underwood. T.Robinson returned punt from the KEN 25. Tackled by S.James at KEN 25.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(12:18 - 3rd) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at KEN 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 38(11:38 - 3rd) W.Levis scrambles to KEN 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at KEN 39.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - UK 39(11:02 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 39. Catch made by C.Magwood at KEN 39. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 36(10:18 - 3rd) K.Smoke rushed to FLA 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at FLA 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - UK 32(9:39 - 3rd) T.Robinson rushed to FLA 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 26(8:55 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for C.Magwood.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - UK 26(8:48 - 3rd) K.Smoke rushed to FLA 13 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 13(8:09 - 3rd) L.Wright rushed to FLA 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.James at FLA 8.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UK 8(7:29 - 3rd) L.Wright rushed to FLA 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Helm at FLA 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UK 6(6:43 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UK 14(6:39 - 3rd) M.Ruffolo 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Degraw Holder-C.Poore.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 3rd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(6:35 - 3rd) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian at FLA 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 27(5:53 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 27. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian at FLA 31.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - FLA 31(5:34 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 31. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at FLA 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 46(5:10 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at FLA 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 50(4:37 - 3rd) N.Wright rushed to KEN 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at KEN 47.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - FLA 47(3:58 - 3rd) N.Wright rushed to KEN 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at KEN 39.
|Int
1 & 10 - FLA 39(3:38 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass INTERCEPTED at KEN 35. Intercepted by K.Smith at KEN 35. K.Smith for 65 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:25 - 3rd) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:25 - 3rd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(3:25 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by O.Oxendine at FLA 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 38(2:53 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Oxendine at FLA 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 40(2:26 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 40. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at FLA 42.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FLA 42(1:39 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Zanders.
|Punt
4 & 6 - FLA 42(1:35 - 3rd) J.Crawshaw punts 43 yards to KEN 15 Center-R.Underwood. Fair catch by T.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 15(1:27 - 3rd) T.Robinson rushed to KEN 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Boone at KEN 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - UK 17(0:45 - 3rd) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Powell-Ryland at KEN 20.
|+22 YD
3 & 5 - UK 20(15:00 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 20. Catch made by C.Magwood at KEN 20. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at KEN 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UK 42(14:24 - 4th) L.Wright rushed to FLA 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.James at FLA 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - UK 49(13:30 - 4th) L.Wright rushed to FLA 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.James at FLA 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 41(12:46 - 4th) L.Wright rushed to FLA 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 42.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UK 42(12:07 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to FLA 42. Catch made by T.Robinson at FLA 42. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Moore at FLA 42.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UK 42(11:24 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for C.Magwood.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UK 42(11:15 - 4th) C.Goodfellow punts 42 yards to FLA End Zone Center-C.Degraw. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 20(11:05 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 20(10:58 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 20. Catch made by K.Zipperer at FLA 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at FLA 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 33(10:33 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at FLA 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 33(9:57 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at FLA 40.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - FLA 40(9:16 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at FLA 40.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - FLA 40(8:41 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Fraziars.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UK 40(8:36 - 4th) K.Smoke rushed to FLA 22 for 18 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 22(7:56 - 4th) K.Smoke rushed to FLA 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Brown at FLA 20.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UK 20(7:10 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for KEN.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UK 20(7:00 - 4th) L.Wright rushed to FLA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at FLA 20.
|No Good
4 & 8 - UK 28(6:24 - 4th) M.Ruffolo 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Degraw Holder-C.Poore.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 20(6:13 - 4th) N.Wright rushed to FLA 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at FLA 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 21(5:36 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 21. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at FLA 25.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - FLA 25(4:50 - 4th) N.Wright rushed to FLA 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Walker at FLA 24.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - FLA 24(4:07 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 24(4:02 - 4th) T.Robinson rushed to FLA 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at FLA 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - UK 23(3:16 - 4th) K.Smoke rushed to FLA 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Helm at FLA 16.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - UK 16(2:29 - 4th) K.Smoke rushed to FLA 5 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UK 5(1:45 - 4th) L.Wright rushed to FLA 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at FLA 5.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - UK 5(1:38 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-K.Horsey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UK 10(1:38 - 4th) L.Wright rushed to FLA 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Watson at FLA 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UK 8(1:32 - 4th) W.Levis rushed to FLA 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Sapp at FLA 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - UK 16(1:28 - 4th) M.Ruffolo 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Degraw Holder-C.Poore.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 4th) C.Poore kicks 59 yards from KEN 35 to the FLA 6. T.Etienne returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Phillips at FLA 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 25(1:17 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 25(1:09 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - FLA 25(1:04 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by M.Johnson at FLA 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips at FLA 28.
|+10 YD
4 & 7 - FLA 28(0:36 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 28. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at FLA 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 38(0:22 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Zanders.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 38(0:16 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 38. Catch made by K.Zipperer at FLA 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at FLA 46.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - FLA 46(0:10 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA.
