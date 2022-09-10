|
|
|LVILLE
|UCF
Cunningham rallies Louisville to 20-14 victory over UCF
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Malik Cunningham used his arm and his legs to get Louisville's season on track.
The redshirt senior quarterback threw for 195 yards and rushed for 121 more, including a 43-yard scoring run in the third quarter, to lead Louisville to a 20-14 victory over UCF on Friday night.
''(Running) just opens up another dimension of our offense,'' Cunningham said. ''We have great running backs and to add my legs and my arm to that...it's something we've been doing the last three years.''
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said he told Cunningham that he was going to lean on him heavily against UCF.
''I had to let Malik be who he is,'' Satterfield said. ''We didn't really let him loose last week and that's on me. This week we let him play his game.''
The Cardinals (1-1) outscored the Knights 13-0 in the second half. Tiyon Evans rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown and Tyler Hudson had three catches for 67 yards.
''To win the way we did was great,'' Satterfield said. ''It was tough, it was hard fought and our defense played outstanding. Central Florida is a great program and they have won a lot of games here.''
UCF (1-1) scored touchdowns on two of its first three possessions, but struggled to get much going the rest of the way. The Knights had their best scoring chance with 2:52 remaining in the fourth quarter but quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was intercepted in the end zone by Jarvis Brownlee on a fourth-and-goal from the 5.
''It's not the end of the world as far as our season is concerned,'' Knights coach Gus Malzahn said. ''But it feels like crap right now.''
Plumlee was 16-for-34 passing for 131 yards and rushed for 83 yards, but he was sacked four times. Isaiah Bowser rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
UCF was penalized 11 times for 111 yards.
''That's on me,'' Malzahn said. ''We're an undisciplined football team.''
PICKING EACH OTHER UP
Louisville defensive lineman Jermayne Lole missed Friday's game with an injury and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Cardinals defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said the rest of the defensive line wanted to honor him with a strong performance. ''They saw one of their brothers went down and that inspired them,'' Brown said. ''This is a close group and they play for each other.''
THE BIG PICK
Brownlee, a transfer from Florida State, got inside position on Knights wide receiver Jaylon Griffin and fought him for the football while remaining inbounds. ''We knew that they were going to come out with something tricky,'' Cardinals safety Kenderick Duncan said. ''We just executed. Jarvis knew where he needed to be and he did his job.''
EXTRA POINTS
Cunningham has made 37 consecutive starts, a school record for quarterbacks ... UCF lost at home for just the third time in the past 34 games ... Louisville has scored in 267 straight games.
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisville: The Cardinals recovered from a poor effort in a 31-7 loss to Syracuse last week. Cunningham wasn't perfect, but showed a lot of toughness and leadership in guiding the offense to 421 yards. Louisville wants to be a threat in the ACC and now has some momentum going into next week's home opener against Florida State.
UCF: The Knights need to address their inconsistencies on offense and that starts with Plumlee. The Ole Miss transfer is a threat with his legs, but once Louisville's defense adjusted and forced him to throw from the pocket he could not deliver. It's a disappointing result for a team that was hoping to run the table.
UP NEXT
Louisville: The Cardinals will host Florida State next Friday.
UCF: The Knights are at Florida Atlantic next Saturday
---
|
M. Cunningham
3 QB
201 PaYds, 121 RuYds, RuTD
|
I. Bowser
5 RB
51 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|18
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|11
|5
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|427
|337
|Total Plays
|74
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|226
|206
|Rush Attempts
|45
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|201
|131
|Comp. - Att.
|14-29
|16-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|3.1
|Penalties - Yards
|12-98
|11-112
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-48.3
|8-38.5
|Return Yards
|17
|27
|Punts - Returns
|3-17
|3-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|201
|PASS YDS
|131
|
|
|226
|RUSH YDS
|206
|
|
|427
|TOTAL YDS
|337
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|14/29
|201
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|17
|121
|1
|43
|
T. Evans 7 RB
|T. Evans
|19
|75
|1
|22
|
J. Mitchell 15 RB
|J. Mitchell
|3
|26
|0
|24
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
A. Huggins-Bruce 9 WR
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hudson 0 WR
|T. Hudson
|5
|3
|67
|0
|37
|
A. Huggins-Bruce 9 WR
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|6
|2
|42
|0
|30
|
M. Ford 5 TE
|M. Ford
|6
|3
|38
|0
|14
|
D. Wiggins 2 WR
|D. Wiggins
|3
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|6
|3
|21
|0
|12
|
D. Melton 84 TE
|D. Melton
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Evans 7 RB
|T. Evans
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Johnson 11 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Duncan 27 DB
|K. Duncan
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|5-1
|1.5
|0
|
B. Perry 10 DB
|B. Perry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Minkins 5 DB
|J. Minkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 DB
|K. Clark
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 1 LB
|M. Sanogo
|3-4
|0.5
|0
|
D. Tell 99 DL
|D. Tell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brownlee 12 CB
|J. Brownlee
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 40 DB
|D. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Riley 3 CB
|Q. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dawson 93 DL
|J. Dawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Puryear 41 DL
|R. Puryear
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Reiger 95 DL
|M. Reiger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Conner 18 DB
|R. Conner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 11 LB
|D. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|2/3
|35
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Vassett 49 P
|M. Vassett
|4
|48.3
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|3
|5.7
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|16/34
|131
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|17
|83
|0
|28
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|15
|51
|2
|10
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|4
|45
|0
|21
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|27
|0
|27
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|12
|5
|84
|0
|24
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|2
|2
|25
|0
|25
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|5
|4
|8
|0
|4
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|4
|3
|7
|0
|6
|
K. Gamble 8 TE
|K. Gamble
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Holler 82 TE
|A. Holler
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Griffin 18 WR
|J. Griffin
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Celiscar 88 DE
|J. Celiscar
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 15 LB
|J. Johnson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DT
|A. Montalvo
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Yates III 27 LB
|W. Yates III
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bullard 37 S
|Q. Bullard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 CB
|C. Thornton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lester 18 DB
|D. Lester
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 5 DT
|R. Barber
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bullard 16 LB
|T. Bullard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Adams 31 CB
|B. Adams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. McDaniel 47 DE
|K. McDaniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 8 TE
|K. Gamble
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester 52 DT
|K. Hester
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DE
|T. Morris-Brash
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 CB
|D. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hunter 2 DT
|L. Hunter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Obarski 98 K
|D. Obarski
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Osteen 36 P
|A. Osteen
|8
|38.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|2
|5.0
|10
|0
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by D.Wiggins at LOU 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; B.Adams at LOU 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(14:22 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at LOU 50.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LVILLE 50(13:49 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at LOU 50.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - LVILLE 50(13:06 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 50. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at UCF 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(12:43 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson. PENALTY on LOU-T.Hudson Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 25 - LVILLE 44(12:07 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Hunter; Q.Bullard at LOU 47.
|+17 YD
2 & 22 - LVILLE 47(11:51 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to UCF 36 for 17 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at UCF 36.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - LVILLE 36(11:30 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to UCF 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 27(11:13 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to UCF 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at UCF 20.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - LVILLE 20(10:43 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to UCF 20. Catch made by M.Ford at UCF 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 7(10:24 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to UCF End Zone for 7 yards. T.Evans for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:03 - 1st) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:03 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 52 yards from LOU 35 to the UCF 13. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Dallas at UCF 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20(9:57 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Diaby at UCF 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 24(9:22 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 24. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 24. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Duncan at UCF 26.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - UCF 26(8:59 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 26. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at UCF 34.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 34(8:46 - 1st) R.O'Keefe rushed to LOU 39 for 27 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at LOU 39.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39(8:25 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to LOU 29 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; K.Duncan at LOU 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 29(8:13 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to LOU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at LOU 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 28(7:39 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to LOU 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at LOU 21.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 21(7:20 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to LOU 21. Catch made by J.Baker at LOU 21. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brownlee at LOU 6.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 6(7:10 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to LOU 2 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Duncan at LOU 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 2(6:41 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to LOU End Zone for 2 yards. I.Bowser for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:33 - 1st) D.Obarski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:33 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(6:33 - 1st) M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at LOU 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 27(5:55 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.McDaniel at LOU 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LVILLE 34(5:34 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at LOU 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - LVILLE 34(4:55 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 42 yards to UCF 24 Center-D.Brenowitz. Fair catch by D.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 24(4:46 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 45 for 21 yards. Tackled by K.Duncan at UCF 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 45(4:08 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at UCF 48.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UCF 48(3:51 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UCF 48(3:49 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Gamble.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UCF 48(3:45 - 1st) A.Osteen punts 27 yards to LOU 25 Center-A.Ward. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(3:36 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 33 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Lester at LOU 33.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - LVILLE 33(3:12 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 33. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 33. Gain of 11 yards. M.Ford ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(2:55 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to UCF 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at UCF 50.
|+30 YD
2 & 4 - LVILLE 50(2:17 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to UCF 50. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at UCF 50. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at UCF 20.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(1:43 - 1st) A.Huggins-Bruce rushed to UCF 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at UCF 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - LVILLE 22(1:07 - 1st) M.Cunningham scrambles to UCF 18 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Lester at UCF 18.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - LVILLE 18(0:17 - 1st) PENALTY on LOU-LOU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - LVILLE 23(15:00 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to UCF 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at UCF 23.
|No Good
4 & 13 - LVILLE 31(14:19 - 2nd) J.Turner 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-D.Brenowitz Holder-M.Vassett.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 23(14:14 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at UCF 25.
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 25(13:50 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at UCF 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 47(13:10 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 47. Catch made by A.Holler at UCF 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at UCF 47.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 47(12:52 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to LOU 25 for 28 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at LOU 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(12:40 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at LOU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Duncan at LOU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UCF 21(12:09 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for UCF.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - UCF 21(12:04 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to LOU 6 for 15 yards. Tackled by Y.Diaby at LOU 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCF 6(11:50 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to LOU 6 for yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 3. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Illegal Substitution 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 3(11:33 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to LOU End Zone for 3 yards. I.Bowser for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:31 - 2nd) D.Obarski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:31 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 63 yards from UCF 35 to the LOU 2. J.Jordan returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Johnson at LOU 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17(11:27 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 17(11:21 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 17. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 17. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at LOU 29.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(10:52 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to UCF 49 for 22 yards. T.Evans FUMBLES forced by T.Bullard. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-D.Wilson at UCF 49. Tackled by LOU at LOU 42. PENALTY on UCF-J.Jean-Baptiste Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 43(10:52 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 43. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 43. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at UCF 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 43(10:08 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to LOU 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Duncan at LOU 48.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UCF 48(9:45 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to LOU 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Duncan at LOU 48.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UCF 48(9:31 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 43(9:25 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to LOU 43. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at LOU 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Duncan; J.Minkins at LOU 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 41(9:03 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to LOU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at LOU 38.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCF 38(8:26 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - UCF 38(8:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on UCF-J.Plumlee Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UCF 43(8:17 - 2nd) A.Osteen punts 43 yards to LOU End Zone Center-A.Ward. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(8:09 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete deep right intended for D.Wiggins.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 20(8:00 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed right guard to LOU 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at LOU 21.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - LVILLE 21(7:26 - 2nd) M.Cunningham scrambles up the middle to LOU 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at LOU 20.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LVILLE 20(6:53 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 55 yards to UCF 25 Center-D.Brenowitz. D.Wilson returned punt from the UCF 25. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at UCF 35. PENALTY on UCF-B.Adams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCF 25(6:40 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at UCF 24 for -1 yards (Y.Diaby)
|Penalty
2 & 11 - UCF 24(6:05 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete deep right intended for A.Holler. PENALTY on LOU-K.Duncan Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39(5:59 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed up the middle to UCF 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Tell at UCF 43.
|+32 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 43(5:26 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass deep left complete to UCF 36. Catch made by J.Richardson at UCF 36. Gain of 25 yards. J.Richardson for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UCF-M.Lee Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCF 42(5:10 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete deep left intended for R.O'Keefe. PENALTY on LOU-J.Minkins Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 27(4:57 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed right tackle to LOU 15 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Duncan at LOU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 15(4:37 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete right intended for J.Baker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 15(4:32 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete left intended for A.Holler.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UCF 15(4:25 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|No Good
4 & 10 - UCF 22(4:19 - 2nd) D.Obarski 32 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-A.Ward Holder-A.Osteen.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(4:14 - 2nd) J.Mitchell rushed to LOU 44 for 24 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; D.Brown at LOU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(3:50 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 44(3:47 - 2nd) J.Mitchell rushed to LOU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at LOU 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - LVILLE 45(3:15 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 45. Catch made by B.Smith at LOU 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at LOU 49.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - LVILLE 49(2:29 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 49(2:24 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to LOU 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at LOU 40.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - UCF 40(2:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on UCF-S.Jackson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UCF 45(2:05 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UCF 45(1:52 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to LOU 45. Catch made by X.Townsend at LOU 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; R.Puryear at LOU 45.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UCF 45(1:04 - 2nd) A.Osteen punts 43 yards to LOU 2 Center-A.Ward. Downed by C.Thornton.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 2(0:55 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Hester at LOU 6.
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - LVILLE 6(0:50 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 28 for 22 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at LOU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(0:32 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 28(0:26 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 28. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 28. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Thornton at LOU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(0:20 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 42(0:15 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 43 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jean-Baptiste at LOU 43.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LVILLE 43(0:09 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|+21 YD
4 & 9 - LVILLE 43(0:03 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 43. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 43. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Brown at UCF 36.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by K.Gamble at UCF 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Duncan at UCF 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UCF 32(14:42 - 3rd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at UCF 26 for -6 yards (M.Sanogo; Y.Diaby)
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UCF 26(14:10 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 26. Catch made by J.Richardson at UCF 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by R.Conner at UCF 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UCF 26(13:32 - 3rd) A.Osteen punts 47 yards to LOU 27 Center-A.Ward. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 27. Tackled by J.Johnson at LOU 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 34(13:17 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for D.Wiggins.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 34(13:12 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 38 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Wilson at LOU 38.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - LVILLE 38(12:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on LOU-T.Reid False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LVILLE 33(12:07 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|Punt
4 & 11 - LVILLE 33(11:59 - 3rd) M.Vassett punts 48 yards to UCF 19 Center-D.Brenowitz. D.Wilson returned punt from the UCF 19. Tackled by LOU at UCF 19.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 19(11:49 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at UCF 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - UCF 27(11:36 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at UCF 32.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 32(11:09 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Reiger at UCF 31.
|Sack
2 & 11 - UCF 31(10:25 - 3rd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at UCF 29 for -2 yards (R.Puryear)
|No Gain
3 & 13 - UCF 29(9:45 - 3rd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|Punt
4 & 13 - UCF 29(9:37 - 3rd) A.Osteen punts 38 yards to LOU 33 Center-A.Ward. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(9:29 - 3rd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Yates; B.Jennings at LOU 36.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - LVILLE 36(9:00 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 36. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 36. Gain of yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at LOU 35. PENALTY on UCF-K.McDaniel Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(8:31 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to UCF 49. Catch made by T.Evans at UCF 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble at UCF 47. PENALTY on LOU-F.Sherman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 18 - LVILLE 43(8:13 - 3rd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at LOU 48.
|+37 YD
2 & 13 - LVILLE 48(7:49 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 48. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 48. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 15.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LVILLE 15(7:29 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at UCF 16 for -1 yards (T.Morris-Brash)
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - LVILLE 16(6:55 - 3rd) T.Evans rushed to UCF 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Barber; T.Morris-Brash at UCF 17.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LVILLE 17(6:19 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for M.Ford.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - LVILLE 25(6:11 - 3rd) J.Turner 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Brenowitz Holder-M.Vassett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(6:07 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Tell at UCF 27.
|Sack
2 & 8 - UCF 27(5:36 - 3rd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at UCF 22 for -5 yards (D.Jones)
|Penalty
3 & 13 - UCF 22(5:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCF-R.Swoboda False Start 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 18 - UCF 16(4:42 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 16. Catch made by X.Townsend at UCF 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Y.Diaby at UCF 22.
|Punt
4 & 13 - UCF 22(4:06 - 3rd) A.Osteen punts 40 yards to LOU 38 Center-A.Ward. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 38. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jean-Baptiste at LOU 43.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 43(3:58 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; B.Jennings at LOU 46. PENALTY on UCF-R.Barber Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 16 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(3:36 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at UCF 43 for -4 yards (J.Celiscar)
|+43 YD
2 & 14 - LVILLE 43(2:58 - 3rd) M.Cunningham rushed to UCF End Zone for 43 yards. M.Cunningham for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:46 - 3rd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:46 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 25(2:42 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Dawson at UCF 25.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UCF 25(2:18 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 25. Gain of yards. J.Baker for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UCF-R.Swoboda Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - UCF 15(2:03 - 3rd) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 17 for yards. Tackled by K.Cloyd at UCF 17. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - UCF 22(1:44 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 22. Catch made by X.Townsend at UCF 22. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at UCF 23.
|+4 YD
3 & 12 - UCF 23(1:03 - 3rd) J.Plumlee scrambles to UCF 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Diaby at UCF 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UCF 27(0:07 - 3rd) A.Osteen punts 33 yards to LOU 40 Center-A.Ward. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 40. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at LOU 45.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(15:00 - 4th) T.Evans rushed to LOU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at LOU 46. PENALTY on UCF-R.Barber Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(14:34 - 4th) T.Evans rushed to UCF 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - LVILLE 35(14:07 - 4th) T.Evans rushed to UCF 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - LVILLE 34(13:31 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to UCF 34. Catch made by B.Smith at UCF 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(12:50 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to UCF 29. Catch made by D.Melton at UCF 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar; J.Johnson at UCF 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - LVILLE 21(12:08 - 4th) T.Evans rushed to UCF 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 18(11:23 - 4th) M.Cunningham rushed to UCF 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at UCF 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 16(10:42 - 4th) M.Cunningham scrambles to UCF 8 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 8. PENALTY on LOU-T.Evans Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 18(10:08 - 4th) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LVILLE 18(10:00 - 4th) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - LVILLE 25(9:49 - 4th) J.Turner 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Brenowitz Holder-M.Vassett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 4th) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the UCF End Zone. J.Richardson returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Cloyd at UCF 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 17(9:40 - 4th) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Tell; Y.Abdullah at UCF 24.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 24(9:13 - 4th) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at UCF 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 34(8:53 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; K.Duncan at UCF 37.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UCF 37(8:30 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UCF 37(8:23 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UCF 37(8:19 - 4th) A.Osteen punts 37 yards to LOU 26 Center-A.Ward. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(8:13 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at LOU 29.
2 & 7 - LVILLE(7:32 - 4th) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for M.Ford. PENALTY on UCF-C.Thornton Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for M.Ford.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - LVILLE 29(7:32 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 29. Catch made by B.Smith at LOU 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UCF at LOU 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(7:15 - 4th) J.Mitchell rushed to LOU 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at LOU 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - LVILLE 42(6:40 - 4th) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at LOU 47.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - LVILLE 47(6:17 - 4th) PENALTY on LOU-F.Sherman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LVILLE 42(6:00 - 4th) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 9 - LVILLE 42(5:54 - 4th) M.Vassett punts yards to UCF 30 Center-D.Brenowitz. Out of bounds. PENALTY on UCF-Q.Bullard Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - LVILLE 47(5:47 - 4th) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for M.Ford.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 47(5:41 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for A.Holler.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 47(5:38 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to LOU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at LOU 43.
|+24 YD
3 & 6 - UCF 43(5:09 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to LOU 36. Catch made by J.Baker at LOU 36. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by K.Duncan at LOU 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 19(4:53 - 4th) J.Plumlee rushed to LOU 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Duncan at LOU 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 12(4:24 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to LOU 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; J.Brownlee at LOU 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCF 9(3:56 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for A.Holler.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 9(3:50 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to LOU 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery; K.Clark at LOU 4.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - UCF 4(3:35 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to LOU 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at LOU 5.
|Int
4 & 5 - UCF 5(2:59 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass INTERCEPTED at LOU End Zone. Intercepted by J.Brownlee at LOU End Zone. Tackled by UCF at LOU End Zone. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(2:52 - 4th) T.Evans rushed to LOU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at LOU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LVILLE 26(2:10 - 4th) T.Evans rushed to LOU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at LOU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LVILLE 26(2:05 - 4th) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo; R.Barber at LOU 26.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LVILLE 26(1:59 - 4th) M.Vassett punts 48 yards to UCF 26 Center-D.Brenowitz. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 26. Tackled by LOU at UCF 43.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 43(1:47 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 43. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 43. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Riley at LOU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 42(1:41 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UCF 42(1:37 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass INTERCEPTED at LOU End Zone. Intercepted by Q.Riley at LOU End Zone. Tackled by UCF at LOU End Zone. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UCF 37(1:30 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCF 37(1:26 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - UCF 37(1:21 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for X.Townsend.
