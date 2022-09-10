|
|
|WMICH
|BALLST
Western Michigan beats Ball St. 37-30 on Tyler's 75-yard TD
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) Sean Tyler ran 75 yards for the game-winning touchdown midway through the fourth quarter and Western Michigan beat Ball State 37-30 on Saturday.
Western Michigan (1-1, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) ended a two-game skid against Ball State (0-2, 0-1) and collected its first victory at Schuemann Stadium since its undefeated 2016 season, a 52-20 win.
It took one play for the Broncos to cap the scoring with 7:33 remaining. Ball State then drove to the Western Michigan 38, but the drive stalled on an incomplete pass on fourth-and-8. The Broncos converted on fourth-and-7 to help run out the clock.
Jack Salopek threw his first career touchdown pass when he hit Crooms in the end zone for a 12-yard score and the Broncos led 29-23 on the after the first play of the fourth quarter. Ball State answered on the ensuing series when John Paddock lofted a pass to Amir Abdur-Rahman, who made a one-handed, over-the shoulder catch then ran untouched about 15 yards into the end zone for a 39-yard TD.
---
|
L. Jefferson
3 RB
66 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 16 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
J. Paddock
5 QB
291 PaYds, 2 PaTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|19
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|15
|11
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-6
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|447
|447
|Total Plays
|86
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|209
|171
|Rush Attempts
|43
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|238
|276
|Comp. - Att.
|25-43
|24-40
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-75
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.0
|6-40.3
|Return Yards
|32
|-23
|Punts - Returns
|1-32
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1--28
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|238
|PASS YDS
|276
|
|
|209
|RUSH YDS
|171
|
|
|447
|TOTAL YDS
|447
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Salopek 6 QB
|J. Salopek
|25/43
|230
|1
|1
|
J. Galloway 0 WR
|J. Galloway
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|15
|108
|1
|10
|
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|17
|66
|3
|9
|
J. Salopek 6 QB
|J. Salopek
|7
|30
|0
|10
|
M. Hrabowski 7 QB
|M. Hrabowski
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Crooms 4 WR
|C. Crooms
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Crooms 4 WR
|C. Crooms
|0
|10
|102
|1
|17
|
J. Galloway 0 WR
|J. Galloway
|8
|4
|43
|0
|20
|
A. Sambucci 5 WR
|A. Sambucci
|2
|2
|33
|0
|17
|
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|3
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
A. Abbott 1 WR
|A. Abbott
|4
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
B. Bosma 86 TE
|B. Bosma
|3
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
K. Mack 15 WR
|K. Mack
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Barnes 3 LB
|Z. Barnes
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Garner 2 S
|B. Garner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DL
|B. Fiske
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lovely 18 CB
|K. Lovely
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ware 26 S
|D. Ware
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wofford 25 CB
|A. Wofford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Dabney 56 DL
|W. Dabney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Romphf 7 DB
|A. Romphf
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 1 DL
|A. Carter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Selig 27 LB
|R. Selig
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moment 20 LB
|C. Moment
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Willis 6 LB
|J. Willis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 23 CB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kneeland 94 DL
|M. Kneeland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Domschke 37 K
|P. Domschke
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|5
|42.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|3
|19.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|23/40
|291
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|26
|147
|1
|29
|
V. Pemberton 27 RB
|V. Pemberton
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|3
|7
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Abdur-Rahman 11 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|0
|7
|90
|1
|40
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|0
|7
|80
|0
|33
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|12
|6
|62
|1
|23
|
B. Hunt 80 TE
|B. Hunt
|2
|2
|44
|0
|30
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Koziol 88 TE
|T. Koziol
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Amos 16 S
|J. Amos
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coll 32 LB
|C. Coll
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley-Scott 18 S
|J. Riley-Scott
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 2 S
|M. Lee
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pearce 40 LB
|C. Pearce
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Egenolf 10 S
|B. Egenolf
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Woodard 6 DL
|T. Woodard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 54 DL
|K. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pedraza 39 LB
|N. Pedraza
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tarango 90 DL
|J. Tarango
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Newson 9 LB
|K. Newson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McBride 78 DL
|J. McBride
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mims 5 DL
|K. Mims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DL
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Houston Jr. 36 LB
|S. Houston Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Potts 4 CB
|T. Potts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. VonGunten 14 K
|B. VonGunten
|3/3
|47
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Borrow 15 P
|L. Borrow
|6
|40.3
|1
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|5
|18.2
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the BALL End Zone. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by WMC at BALL 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(14:52 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 22(14:48 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 22. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 22. Gain of 11 yards. Y.Tyler FUMBLES forced by R.Selig. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-B.Fiske at BALL 33. Tackled by BALL at BALL 33.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 22(13:58 - 1st) L.Jefferson rushed to BALL 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Woodard at BALL 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WMICH 21(13:23 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for L.Jefferson.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - WMICH 21(13:14 - 1st) J.Salopek scrambles to BALL 13 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at BALL 13.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - WMICH 13(13:04 - 1st) M.Hrabowski rushed to BALL 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Mims at BALL 11.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 11(12:34 - 1st) C.Crooms rushed to BALL 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 13.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - WMICH 13(11:57 - 1st) L.Jefferson rushed to BALL 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.King at BALL 9.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - WMICH 9(11:18 - 1st) M.Hrabowski pass complete to BALL 9. Catch made by K.Mack at BALL 9. Gain of yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 6. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - WMICH 4(11:03 - 1st) L.Jefferson rushed to BALL End Zone for 4 yards. L.Jefferson for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 1st) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 1st) N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the BALL End Zone. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by WMC at BALL 23.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 23(10:49 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 49 for 26 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at BALL 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(10:25 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to WMC 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 45(10:09 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to WMC 45. Catch made by Y.Tyler at WMC 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 35.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(9:55 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to WMC 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 25. PENALTY on WMC-WMC Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 10(9:51 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to WMC 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 8.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 12(9:36 - 1st) W.Jones rushed to WMC 2 for 10 yards. Tackled by W.Dabney at WMC 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - BALLST 1(9:11 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to WMC 1. Catch made by Y.Tyler at WMC 1. Gain of 1 yards. Y.Tyler for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:01 - 1st) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 57 yards from BALL 35 to the WMC 8. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at WMC 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 34(8:55 - 1st) J.Salopek rushed to WMC 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at WMC 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 35(8:24 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 35. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at WMC 42.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - WMICH 42(7:48 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 38 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at WMC 38.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WMICH 38(7:11 - 1st) N.Mihalic punts 40 yards to BALL 22 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 5 - BALLST 27(6:58 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at BALL 27.
|+33 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 27(6:17 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 27. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 27. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(6:03 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to WMC 38. Catch made by J.Jackson at WMC 38. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 36(5:31 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to WMC 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 35.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - BALLST 35(5:04 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to WMC 35. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at WMC 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 21(4:52 - 1st) W.Jones rushed to WMC 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 20.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 20(3:56 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to WMC 20. Catch made by B.Hunt at WMC 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford at WMC 6.
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 6(3:44 - 1st) W.Jones rushed to WMC 10 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at WMC 10.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 10(3:09 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to WMC 10. Catch made by T.Koziol at WMC 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BALLST 3(2:45 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to WMC 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 3.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - BALLST 10(2:12 - 1st) B.VonGunten 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Seiler Holder-C.Wyatt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(2:06 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(2:02 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 42. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by BALL at WMC 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 42(1:35 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for K.Mack.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 42(1:17 - 1st) L.Jefferson rushed to BALL 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 50.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WMICH 50(1:04 - 1st) L.Jefferson rushed to BALL 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 50.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - WMICH 50(0:30 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to BALL 50. Catch made by S.Tyler at BALL 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Potts at BALL 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 48(0:02 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to BALL 48. Catch made by L.Jefferson at BALL 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 37(14:38 - 2nd) J.Salopek rushed to BALL 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 34.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 37(14:20 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - WMICH 37(14:16 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to BALL 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 31.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - WMICH 31(13:37 - 2nd) J.Salopek scrambles to BALL 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at BALL 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(13:30 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for C.Steele.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 31(13:26 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at BALL 34.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - BALLST 34(12:58 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 34. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at BALL 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Willis at BALL 40.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - BALLST 40(12:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on BALL-J.Turner False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 35(12:32 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 35 yards to WMC 30 Center-D.Seiler. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(12:26 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 30(12:10 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Riley-Scott at WMC 34.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WMICH 34(11:31 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for K.Mack.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WMICH 34(11:27 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 41 yards to BALL 25 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(11:24 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at BALL 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 29(10:56 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at BALL 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BALLST 31(10:22 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BALLST 31(10:17 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 42 yards to WMC 27 Center-D.Seiler. Fair catch by Z.Abdus-Salaam.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(10:09 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 27. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 27. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by BALL at WMC 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(9:44 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at WMC 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 48(9:13 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 48. Catch made by S.Tyler at WMC 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at WMC 49.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - WMICH 49(8:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on WMC-WMC False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WMICH 44(8:28 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Abbott.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WMICH 44(8:21 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 38 yards to BALL 18 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 18(8:15 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 18(8:12 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Dabney at BALL 20.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - BALLST 20(7:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on BALL-BALL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - BALLST 15(7:38 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman. PENALTY on WMC-K.Lovely Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(7:28 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 49. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at BALL 49. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Lovely at BALL 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(7:12 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to WMC 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 44.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - BALLST 44(6:52 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for BALL.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BALLST 44(6:46 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BALLST 44(6:42 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 31 yards to WMC 13 Center-D.Seiler. Downed by BALL.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 13(6:32 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 9 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at WMC 9.
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - WMICH 9(5:53 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at WMC 17.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 17(5:10 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 17. Catch made by B.Bosma at WMC 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Riley-Scott at WMC 22.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WMICH 22(4:20 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 50 yards to BALL 28 Center-B.Bouwens. J.Jackson returned punt from the BALL 28. Tackled by D.Jackson at BALL 33.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(4:14 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 33. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 33. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(3:58 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to WMC 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 32.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BALLST 32(3:40 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 32(3:33 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to WMC 32. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at WMC 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 30.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - BALLST 37(2:45 - 2nd) B.VonGunten 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Seiler Holder-BALL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:40 - 2nd) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the WMC End Zone. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Stemler at WMC 19.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 19(2:35 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 19. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 19. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Riley-Scott at WMC 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(2:17 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 39. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at WMC 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 50(2:03 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to BALL 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WMICH 46(1:43 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 46(1:42 - 2nd) J.Salopek rushed to BALL 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(1:27 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by J.Galloway at BALL 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 28(1:16 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 28(1:11 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to BALL 28. Catch made by C.Crooms at BALL 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 22.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 22(1:07 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to BALL 22. Catch made by A.Sambucci at BALL 22. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Newson at BALL 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WMICH 6(0:49 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to BALL 6. Catch made by B.Bosma at BALL 6. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WMICH 5(0:44 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for B.Bosma.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - WMICH 5(0:40 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to BALL End Zone for 5 yards. L.Jefferson for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:33 - 2nd) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 2nd) P.Domschke kicks 63 yards from WMC 35 to the BALL 2. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Mihalic at BALL 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 29(0:17 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 29(0:16 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 29. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 29. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Romphf at WMC 48. PENALTY on WMC-WMC Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(0:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on BALL-BALL False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - BALLST 38(0:16 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - BALLST 38(0:15 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to WMC 38. Catch made by J.Jackson at WMC 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at WMC 27.
|Field Goal
3 & 4 - BALLST 34(0:03 - 2nd) B.VonGunten 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Seiler Holder-BALL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 61 yards from BALL 35 to the WMC 4. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Lee at WMC 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 16(14:55 - 3rd) J.Salopek scrambles to WMC 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at WMC 17.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 17(14:24 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at WMC 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(14:04 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 27(13:53 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 27. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Riley-Scott at WMC 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 37(13:34 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 37(13:19 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WMICH 37(13:16 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WMICH 37(13:07 - 3rd) N.Mihalic punts 41 yards to BALL 22 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(13:04 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Dabney at BALL 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 26(12:41 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at BALL 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 27(12:17 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 27. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at BALL 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at BALL 30.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BALLST 30(11:24 - 3rd) L.Borrow punts 67 yards to WMC 3 Center-D.Seiler. Z.Abdus-Salaam returned punt from the WMC 3. Z.Abdus-Salaam FUMBLES forced by W.Jones. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-W.Jones at WMC 40. Tackled by WMC at WMC 40.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(10:41 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to WMC 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 36(10:25 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to WMC 36. Catch made by J.Jackson at WMC 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at WMC 32.
|+29 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 32(10:24 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to WMC 3 for 29 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at WMC 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BALLST 3(10:11 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to WMC 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BALLST 3(9:41 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to WMC 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at WMC 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BALLST 1(9:08 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to WMC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at WMC 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - BALLST 1(8:40 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to WMC End Zone for 1 yards. C.Steele for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:37 - 3rd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(8:37 - 3rd) J.Salopek scrambles to WMC 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by BALL at WMC 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(8:09 - 3rd) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Pedraza at WMC 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 34(7:32 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.King at WMC 36.
|+28 YD
3 & 9 - WMICH 36(6:40 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 36. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 36. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 36. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 29(6:31 - 3rd) L.Jefferson rushed to BALL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 28.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 28(5:58 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to BALL 28. Catch made by J.Burgett at BALL 28. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 11.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 11(5:46 - 3rd) L.Jefferson rushed to BALL 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf at BALL 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - WMICH 4(4:55 - 3rd) L.Jefferson rushed to BALL End Zone for 4 yards. L.Jefferson for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:52 - 3rd) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:52 - 3rd) P.Domschke kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(4:52 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Romphf at BALL 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 28(4:28 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at BALL 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BALLST 30(3:51 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 30(3:48 - 3rd) L.Borrow punts 26 yards to WMC 44 Center-D.Seiler. Fair catch by Z.Abdus-Salaam.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(3:43 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 44. Catch made by A.Abbott at WMC 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(3:00 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Abbott.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WMICH 49(2:58 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for WMC.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - WMICH 49(2:56 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to BALL 49. Catch made by C.Crooms at BALL 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at BALL 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(2:49 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to BALL 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf at BALL 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - WMICH 36(1:42 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to BALL 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 35.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - WMICH 35(1:02 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to BALL 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf at BALL 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 28(0:32 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to BALL 28. Catch made by C.Crooms at BALL 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 21.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - WMICH 21(0:12 - 3rd) L.Jefferson rushed to BALL 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf at BALL 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 12(15:00 - 4th) J.Salopek pass complete to BALL 12. Catch made by C.Crooms at BALL 12. Gain of 12 yards. C.Crooms for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:54 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Sambucci steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Salopek at BALL 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) P.Domschke kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the BALL End Zone. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Crooms at BALL 15.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 15(14:49 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Romphf at BALL 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(14:41 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 28. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WMC at BALL 36.
|+13 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 36(14:20 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 36. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at BALL 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(13:59 - 4th) V.Pemberton rushed to WMC 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at WMC 47.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 47(13:37 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for BALL.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 47(13:35 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to WMC 47. Catch made by Y.Tyler at WMC 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 39.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(13:13 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to WMC 39. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at WMC 39. Gain of 39 yards. A.Abdur-Rahman for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:03 - 4th) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 4th) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(13:03 - 4th) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at WMC 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - WMICH 32(12:37 - 4th) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Tarango at WMC 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(12:27 - 4th) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at WMC 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 37(11:40 - 4th) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 37. Catch made by L.Jefferson at WMC 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at WMC 42.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 42(10:59 - 4th) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 42. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Riley-Scott at BALL 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 50(10:27 - 4th) J.Salopek pass complete to BALL 50. Catch made by C.Crooms at BALL 50. Gain of 6 yards. C.Crooms ran out of bounds.
|Int
2 & 4 - WMICH 44(9:53 - 4th) J.Salopek pass INTERCEPTED at BALL 44. Intercepted by A.Uzodinma at BALL 44. Tackled by WMC at BALL 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 8(9:45 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for BALL.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 8(9:43 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 8. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 8. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford at BALL 14.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - BALLST 14(9:14 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for BALL. PENALTY on WMC-A.Carter Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 29(9:07 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at BALL 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 32(8:45 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford at BALL 34.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BALLST 34(7:53 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 34(7:49 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 41 yards to WMC 25 Center-D.Seiler. Fair catch by Z.Abdus-Salaam.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:24 - 4th) P.Domschke kicks 45 yards from WMC 35 to the BALL 20. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by WMC at BALL 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 24(7:23 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 24(7:22 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by WMC at BALL 30.
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 30(7:01 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 30. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by WMC at BALL 49.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(6:37 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to WMC 49. Catch made by J.Jackson at WMC 49. Gain of -9 yards. Tackled by WMC at BALL 40.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - BALLST 40(6:06 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for D.Tate.
|+18 YD
3 & 19 - BALLST 40(5:59 - 4th) V.Pemberton rushed to WMC 42 for 18 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - BALLST 42(5:43 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to WMC 42. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at WMC 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 39.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - BALLST 39(4:51 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(4:46 - 4th) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Woodard at WMC 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 41(4:01 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at WMC 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 45(3:15 - 4th) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 45. Catch made by A.Abbott at WMC 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at WMC 48.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - WMICH 48(2:47 - 4th) L.Jefferson rushed to BALL 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Riley-Scott at BALL 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 48(1:40 - 4th) L.Jefferson rushed to BALL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McBride at BALL 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 46(1:35 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to BALL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Woodard at BALL 44.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 44(0:52 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to BALL 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 45.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - WMICH 45(0:04 - 4th) PENALTY on WMC-WMC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
4 & 12 - WMICH 50(0:04 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
