|
|
|UVA
|ILL
Illinois defense locks down Virginia for 24-3 victory
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Chase Brown rushed for 146 yards on 20 carries, Tommy DeVito threw for 196 yards and two scores and the Illinois defense stifled Virginia's once-potent attack to lead the Fighting Illini to a 24-3 victory on Saturday.
Things looked dicey for Illinois (2-1) after DeVito threw an interception on his first pass attempt of the day and when Brown fumbled after a first-down run.
However, a dominant defense cleared the path to victory as the Illini held Virginia (1-1) to 1 of 16 on third-down conversions.
''This was a big statement to me about where we were a year ago to where we are now,'' Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. ''Obviously, they've got new coaches and everything, but the majority of a lot of there players were there, some of ours are back and I wanted to see where we are as a program.''
Cornerback Devon Witherspoon shined with seven tackles and three pass breakups and defensive end Keith Randolph came up with 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and seven tackles.
DeVito bounced back to complete 17 of 25 passes, including 39- and 2-yard touchdown throws to tight ends Michael Marchese and Tip Reiman, respectively, to help the Illini take a 21-3 lead into halftime.
''We have a lot of trust in everybody that's out there, but to see them flourish and really be able to move the chains, get some touchdowns and keep that going was awesome,'' DeVito said.
True freshman Matthew Bailey put Illinois ahead 7-3 by recovering a muffed punt that bounced into the end zone for a touchdown with 5:38 left in the opening quarter.
''I had goosebumps everywhere, to be honest,'' Bailey said. ''Running, looking at all the fans, the band ... it was a crazy feeling.''
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong struggled to find his receivers, completing just 13 of 32 passes for 180 yards with two interceptions. He threw for 405 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-14 win against the Illini in 2021.
''They just flat out beat us on every one-on-one, that's all I can really say,'' Armstrong said.
Cavaliers running backs combined for 42 rushing yards on 29 carries.
Brendan Farrell put Virginia ahead in the first quarter with a 42-yard field goal for the Cavaliers' lone score.
Virginia's Tony Elliott shouldered the blame for a ''rough day at the office'' in his first loss and first road trip as a head coach.
''Hopefully this will be the catalyst that sparks us to make sure that we don't take anything for granted,'' Elliott said. ''I also said last week, especially after halftime of the (Richmond win) offensively, `Don't look at the stats.' We have a lot of room to improve, we've got to get better and can we handle success? Offensively, we did not handle success well.''
Bailey and safety Kendall Smith intercepted Armstrong twice in the fourth quarter to halt a pair of Virginia drives.
Illinois converted on 5 of 14 third-down attempts and out-gained Virginia by 172 yards.
The defense bailed Illinois out repeatedly as Ryan Walters' crew allowed just three points off four first-half turnovers. Virginia gained 11 yards on two drives that started in Illinois territory after takeaways.
''Defense gave us the ball in plus territory twice,'' Armstrong said. ''What else could you ask for?''
Bielema credited his defense for standing up the Cavaliers when put in some precarious positions.
''When we threw that first pick, to me, that's a defensive opportunity,'' Bielema said. ''We want to put out a fire and they did that exact deal.''
Caleb Griffin tacked on a 23-yard field goal in the third quarter for Illinois.
DEVITO DELIVERS
Don't look now, but Illinois might finally have a capable quarterback after cycling through mediocre and subpar talent at the position over the last decade.
''Any way shape or form, I have to find a way to give the team a chance to move the ball and keep the sticks moving on third down,'' DeVito said.
DeVito has completed 67% of his passes for 622 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions through three games.
Those numbers are a massive improvement for a program that hasn't seen a quarterback surpass 2,000 passing yards in a season since Wes Lunt threw for 2,761 yards in 2015.
THE TAKEAWAY
Elliott has a talented quarterback and capable receivers, but the Cavaliers will need to improve along its offensive line throughout the season to compete in the ACC.
He said he would have to ''challenge the staff, myself and the players'' to make sure Virginia can right the ship before conference play begins with away games at Syracuse and Duke.
''All the things I saw in the game are correctable,'' Elliott said. ''It's just a matter of making sure throughout the course of the week that you have a right mindset from a preparation standpoint. Understand that the separation is in the preparation.''
The Illini look like they won't be a pushover in a Big Ten West division that saw normal front-runners like Wisconsin and Iowa lose on Saturday.
Brown and DeVito have breathed new life into the offense and the defense has held Wyoming, Indiana and Virginia to a combined 29 points.
UP NEXT
Virginia: The Cavaliers welcome Old Dominion to Scott Stadium next Saturday.
Illinois: The Illini have a bye next week before hosting FCS opponent Chattanooga on Thursday, Sept. 22 in Champaign.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
K. Thompson
99 WR
62 ReYds, 5 RECs
|
T. DeVito
3 QB
196 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|19
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|4
|9
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-16
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|222
|395
|Total Plays
|65
|70
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|42
|199
|Rush Attempts
|29
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.4
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|180
|196
|Comp. - Att.
|13-36
|17-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|10-81
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-40.8
|5-42.0
|Return Yards
|-12
|57
|Punts - Returns
|1--12
|4-57
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|180
|PASS YDS
|196
|
|
|42
|RUSH YDS
|199
|
|
|222
|TOTAL YDS
|395
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|13/32
|180
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Woolfolk 16 QB
|J. Woolfolk
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
P. Jones 2 RB
|P. Jones
|7
|26
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Davis Jr. 1 WR
|L. Davis Jr.
|0
|2
|67
|0
|62
|
K. Thompson 99 WR
|K. Thompson
|0
|5
|62
|0
|31
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Long 27 DB
|L. Long
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|17/25
|196
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|20
|146
|0
|36
|
R. Love III 23 RB
|R. Love III
|10
|33
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Bryant 13 WR
|P. Bryant
|0
|2
|60
|0
|43
|
M. Marchese 42 TE
|M. Marchese
|0
|2
|43
|1
|39
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at ILL 38.
|Int
1 & 10 - ILL 38(14:43 - 1st) T.DeVito pass INTERCEPTED at UVA 37. Intercepted by A.Johnson at UVA 37. Tackled by B.Hightower at UVA 37.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 37(14:36 - 1st) PENALTY on ILL-I.Adams Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 48(14:36 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to ILL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Edwards at ILL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UVA 45(14:04 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UVA 45(13:46 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UVA 45(13:46 - 1st) D.Sparks punts 38 yards to ILL 7 Center-A.Livingston. Fair catch by I.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 7(13:46 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson; L.Long at ILL 9.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ILL 9(13:21 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for I.Williams.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - ILL 9(13:15 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 9. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 9. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ILL 20.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 20(12:57 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 32 for 12 yards. C.Brown FUMBLES forced by A.Clary. Fumble RECOVERED by UVA-L.Long at ILL 32. Tackled by ILL at ILL 32. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 32(12:49 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to ILL 36 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at ILL 36.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - UVA 36(12:15 - 1st) PENALTY on UVA-D.Devine False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - UVA 41(12:02 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|+17 YD
3 & 19 - UVA 41(11:54 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to ILL 41. Catch made by K.Thompson at ILL 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ILL at ILL 24.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - UVA 32(11:12 - 1st) B.Farrell 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Livingston Holder-D.Sparks.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 1st) B.Farrell kicks 60 yards from UVA 35 to the ILL 5. P.Vining returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Johnson at ILL 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 20(11:02 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett at ILL 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 23(10:36 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 23. Catch made by C.Brown at ILL 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at ILL 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 26(10:08 - 1st) T.DeVito scrambles to ILL 29 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Long at ILL 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ILL 29(9:28 - 1st) H.Robertson punts 39 yards to UVA 32 Center-A.Hall. Fair catch by B.Kemp.
|Result
|Play
|-27 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 32(9:19 - 1st) UVA rushed to UVA 5 for -27 yards. Tackled by ILL at UVA 5.
|+16 YD
2 & 37 - UVA 5(8:41 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to UVA 21 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at UVA 21.
|Sack
3 & 21 - UVA 21(8:22 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 16 for -5 yards (S.Coleman)
|Punt
4 & 26 - UVA 16(7:38 - 1st) D.Sparks punts 45 yards to ILL 39 Center-A.Livingston. Fair catch by I.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 39(7:28 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 39. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 39. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by L.Long at ILL 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - ILL 36(7:02 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 36. Catch made by L.Ford at ILL 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ILL 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - ILL 39(6:25 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 39. Catch made by L.Ford at ILL 39. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Clary at ILL 42.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ILL 42(5:51 - 1st) H.Robertson punts 46 yards to UVA 12 Center-A.Hall. B.Kemp returned punt from the UVA 12. B.Kemp FUMBLES forced by S.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by ILL-M.Bailey at UVA End Zone. M.Bailey for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:38 - 1st) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 1st) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(5:38 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to UVA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at UVA 28.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - UVA 28(5:10 - 1st) PENALTY on UVA-J.Leech False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UVA 23(4:52 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks (D.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UVA 23(4:48 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson (S.Brown).
|Punt
4 & 12 - UVA 23(4:44 - 1st) D.Sparks punts 54 yards to ILL 23 Center-A.Livingston. I.Williams returned punt from the ILL 23. Tackled by C.Chalmers at ILL 43.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 43(4:31 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to UVA 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by L.Long at UVA 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 42(4:16 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to UVA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Long at UVA 39.
|+39 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 39(3:41 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to UVA 39. Catch made by M.Marchese at UVA 39. Gain of 39 yards. M.Marchese for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:35 - 1st) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 1st) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(3:35 - 1st) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at UVA 27.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - UVA 27(3:20 - 1st) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at UVA 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - UVA 25(2:41 - 1st) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at UVA 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UVA 31(1:55 - 1st) D.Sparks punts 38 yards to ILL 31 Center-A.Livingston. I.Williams returned punt from the ILL 31. Tackled by UVA at ILL 41. PENALTY on ILL-ILL Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 31(1:39 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 31. Catch made by L.Ford at ILL 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; L.Long at ILL 40.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - ILL 40(1:15 - 1st) PENALTY on ILL-ILL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 35(1:01 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 35. Catch made by L.Ford at ILL 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at ILL 40. PENALTY on UVA-A.Faumui Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 45(0:39 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to UVA 45. Catch made by P.Bryant at UVA 45. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at UVA 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 2(15:00 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to UVA 2. Catch made by T.Reiman at UVA 2. Gain of 2 yards. T.Reiman for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 2nd) C.Griffin kicks 63 yards from ILL 35 to the UVA 2. D.Starling returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Meed; D.Rosiek at UVA 23.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 23(14:51 - 2nd) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at UVA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 35(14:39 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman; K.Randolph at UVA 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 35(14:08 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - UVA 35(14:03 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 35. Catch made by M.Hollins at UVA 35. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Brown at UVA 40.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UVA 40(13:27 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 56 yards to ILL 4 Center-A.Livingston. Downed by UVA.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 4(13:16 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Long; F.Cypress at ILL 9.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 9(12:48 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 9. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 9. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at ILL 20.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 20(12:22 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 20. Catch made by T.Reiman at ILL 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at ILL 32.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 32(12:00 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to UVA 32 for 36 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at UVA 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 32(11:30 - 2nd) I.Williams rushed to UVA 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at UVA 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 31(10:54 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to UVA 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Long; D.Davis at UVA 23.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 23(10:16 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to UVA 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 17(9:42 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to UVA 17. Catch made by P.Bryant at UVA 17. Gain of 17 yards. P.Bryant FUMBLES forced by J.Sanker. Fumble RECOVERED by UVA-F.Cypress at UVA End Zone. Tackled by M.Marchese at UVA 5. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+62 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 5(9:25 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 5. Catch made by L.Davis at UVA 5. Gain of 62 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Smith at ILL 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 33(8:58 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to ILL 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at ILL 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UVA 30(8:27 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to ILL 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at ILL 26.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UVA 26(7:45 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks (T.Barnes).
|+3 YD
4 & 3 - UVA 26(7:38 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to ILL 26. Catch made by K.Thompson at ILL 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at ILL 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 23(7:28 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 23(7:21 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to ILL 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Barnes at ILL 23.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UVA 23(6:51 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|No Good
4 & 10 - UVA 31(6:44 - 2nd) B.Farrell 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-A.Livingston Holder-D.Sparks.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 23(6:39 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; J.Ahern at ILL 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ILL 24(6:07 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for J.Morris.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - ILL 24(5:59 - 2nd) T.DeVito scrambles to ILL 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Butler; C.Bennett at ILL 25.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ILL 25(5:22 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 47 yards to UVA 28 Center-A.Hall. Fair catch by B.Kemp.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 28(5:16 - 2nd) X.Brown rushed to UVA 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at UVA 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 33(4:49 - 2nd) X.Brown rushed to UVA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Edwards at UVA 36.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UVA 36(4:13 - 2nd) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at UVA 36.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UVA 36(3:27 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 46 yards to ILL 18 Center-A.Livingston. I.Williams returned punt from the ILL 18. Tackled by D.Perry at ILL 42.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 42(3:15 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to UVA 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson; J.Ahern at UVA 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 48(3:01 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to UVA 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ahern; N.Jackson at UVA 48.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ILL 48(2:36 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at ILL 45 for -7 yards (K.Butler) T.DeVito FUMBLES forced by K.Butler. Fumble RECOVERED by UVA-J.Carter at ILL 45. Tackled by ILL at ILL 45.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 45(2:30 - 2nd) X.Brown rushed to ILL 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo; K.Randolph at ILL 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 44(1:47 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to ILL 44. Catch made by X.Brown at ILL 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at ILL 37.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UVA 37(1:07 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to ILL 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at ILL 37.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - UVA 37(1:03 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks (D.Witherspoon).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 37(0:58 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Butler at ILL 41.
|Sack
2 & 6 - ILL 41(0:41 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at ILL 34 for -7 yards (C.Bennett)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 25. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at UVA 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UVA 27(14:31 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at UVA 28.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - UVA 28(13:55 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 28. Catch made by M.Hollins at UVA 28. Gain of yards. Tackled by ILL at UVA 35. PENALTY on UVA-L.Taylor Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 17 - UVA 18(13:32 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 18. Catch made by M.Hollins at UVA 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at UVA 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UVA 26(13:10 - 3rd) B.Farrell punts 22 yards to UVA 48 Center-A.Livingston. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 48(13:01 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to UVA 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui at UVA 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 46(12:12 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to UVA 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at UVA 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - ILL 44(11:41 - 3rd) T.DeVito rushed to UVA 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Smiley at UVA 40.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - ILL 40(11:04 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to UVA 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UVA 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 35(10:46 - 3rd) T.DeVito rushed to UVA 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett at UVA 29.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - ILL 29(10:22 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to UVA 16 for 13 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at UVA 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 16(10:08 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to UVA 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Long at UVA 13.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ILL 13(8:50 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for C.Washington.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ILL 13(8:37 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for M.Marchese.
|No Good
4 & 7 - ILL 21(8:31 - 3rd) C.Griffin 31 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-A.Hall Holder-H.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 20(8:27 - 3rd) X.Brown rushed to UVA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at UVA 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 20(8:01 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 20. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 20. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Witherspoon at UVA 25.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UVA 25(7:28 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UVA 25(7:20 - 3rd) B.Farrell punts 32 yards to ILL 43 Center-A.Livingston. I.Williams returned punt from the ILL 43. Tackled by G.Misch at ILL 46.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 46(7:11 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to UVA 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Akere; J.Jackson at UVA 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 49(6:45 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to UVA 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 43(6:21 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to UVA 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Long at UVA 37.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ILL 37(5:59 - 3rd) R.Love rushed to UVA 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at UVA 37.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 37(5:21 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to UVA 37. Catch made by B.Hightower at UVA 37. Gain of 8 yards. B.Hightower ran out of bounds.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 29(4:43 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to UVA 29. Catch made by C.Washington at UVA 29. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UVA 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ILL 5(3:51 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for I.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ILL 5(3:44 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for T.Reiman.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ILL 5(3:40 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for C.Washington.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ILL 13(3:35 - 3rd) C.Griffin 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Hall Holder-H.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 3rd) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UVA 25(3:32 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 21 for -4 yards (J.Newton)
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - UVA 21(3:00 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 21. Catch made by L.Davis at UVA 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo; C.Hart at UVA 26.
|Sack
3 & 9 - UVA 26(2:20 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 15 for -11 yards (G.Jacas)
|Punt
4 & 20 - UVA 15(1:35 - 3rd) B.Farrell punts 36 yards to ILL 49 Center-A.Livingston. Fair catch by I.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 49(1:20 - 3rd) R.Love rushed to UVA 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Long at UVA 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 46(0:49 - 3rd) R.Love rushed to UVA 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Agunloye at UVA 44.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 44(15:00 - 4th) R.Love rushed to UVA 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at UVA 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 35(14:40 - 4th) C.Hayden rushed to UVA 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Butler; J.Jackson at UVA 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 32(14:02 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to UVA 32. Catch made by M.Marchese at UVA 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Long at UVA 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 28(13:24 - 4th) C.Hayden rushed to UVA 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson J.Carter at UVA 27.
|No Good
4 & 2 - ILL 35(12:31 - 4th) C.Griffin 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-A.Hall Holder-H.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 27(12:23 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UVA 27(12:18 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks. PENALTY on ILL-T.Barnes Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 42(12:13 - 4th) M.Hollins rushed to ILL 43 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 43(11:36 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for G.Misch.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 43(11:29 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to ILL 43. Catch made by K.Thompson at ILL 43. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Rooks at ILL 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UVA 34(11:10 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Starling.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UVA 34(11:04 - 4th) PENALTY on UVA-T.Furnish False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
4 & 6 - UVA 39(11:04 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass INTERCEPTED at ILL 24. Intercepted by M.Bailey at ILL 24. Tackled by UVA at ILL 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 24(10:57 - 4th) R.Love rushed to ILL 39 for yards. Tackled by UVA at ILL 39. PENALTY on ILL-I.Adams Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 22 - ILL 14(10:33 - 4th) R.Love rushed to ILL 12 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui at ILL 12.
|+18 YD
2 & 24 - ILL 12(10:15 - 4th) T.DeVito rushed to ILL 30 for 18 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ILL 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 30(9:26 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 30. Catch made by B.Hightower at ILL 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ILL 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 35(9:00 - 4th) C.Hayden rushed to ILL 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Long C.Bennett at ILL 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 38(7:56 - 4th) C.Hayden rushed to ILL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; C.Bennett at ILL 40.
|Sack
3 & 5 - ILL 40(7:19 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at ILL 31 for -9 yards (N.Jackson)
|Punt
4 & 14 - ILL 31(6:27 - 4th) H.Robertson punts 45 yards to UVA 24 Center-A.Hall. Fair catch by UVA.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 24(6:27 - 4th) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 36 for 12 yards. B.Armstrong ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UVA 36(6:18 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 29 for -7 yards (K.Randolph)
|+18 YD
2 & 17 - UVA 29(5:43 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 29. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at UVA 47.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 47(5:24 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 47. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 47. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Martin K.Smith at ILL 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 22(5:04 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|Int
2 & 10 - UVA 22(4:10 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass INTERCEPTED at ILL 2. Intercepted by K.Smith at ILL 2. Tackled by UVA at ILL 2. PENALTY on ILL-D.Witherspoon Personal Foul / Offense 1 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 1(4:19 - 4th) PENALTY on ILL-ILL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 1(4:10 - 4th) PENALTY on ILL-M.Marchese False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 1(3:45 - 4th) T.DeVito rushed to ILL 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Akere N.Jackson at ILL 4.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 4(3:35 - 4th) R.Love rushed to ILL 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at ILL 8.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 8(3:26 - 4th) R.Love rushed to ILL 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ahern at ILL 9.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ILL 9(2:55 - 4th) H.Robertson punts 33 yards to ILL 42 Center-A.Hall. Fair catch by B.Kemp.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 42(2:40 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to ILL 42. Catch made by G.Misch at ILL 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at ILL 34.
|Sack
2 & 2 - UVA 34(2:14 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at ILL 46 for -12 yards (G.Jacas)
|No Gain
3 & 14 - UVA 46(2:05 - 4th) J.Woolfolk steps back to pass. J.Woolfolk pass incomplete intended for UVA. PENALTY on ILL-J.Martin Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 36(2:05 - 4th) J.Woolfolk steps back to pass. J.Woolfolk pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 36(1:47 - 4th) J.Woolfolk rushed to ILL 5 for 31 yards. J.Woolfolk ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UVA 5(1:35 - 4th) J.Woolfolk steps back to pass. J.Woolfolk pass incomplete intended for D.Starling. PENALTY on ILL-D.Witherspoon Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 2(1:32 - 4th) M.Hollins rushed to ILL 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph K.Odeluga at ILL 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UVA 5(1:15 - 4th) J.Woolfolk steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UVA 5(1:00 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UVA 5(0:54 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 5(0:56 - 4th) T.DeVito kneels at the ILL 4.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ILL 4(0:12 - 4th) T.DeVito kneels at the ILL 3.
-
LVILLE
UCF
20
14
Final ESP2
-
BOISE
NMEX
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARKST
3OHIOST
12
45
Final BTN
-
1BAMA
TEXAS
20
19
Final FOX
-
DUKE
NWEST
31
23
Final FS1
-
MIZZOU
KSTATE
12
40
Final ESP2
-
OHIO
PSU
10
46
Final ABC
-
SC
16ARK
30
44
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
ARMY
41
38
Final/OT CBSSN
-
UNC
GAST
35
28
Final ESPU
-
USM
15MIAMI
7
30
Final ACCN
-
23WAKE
VANDY
45
25
Final SECN
-
WIL
MINN
10
62
Final BTN
-
CHARSO
18NCST
3
55
Final
-
SALA
CMICH
38
24
Final ESP+
-
SUT
13UTAH
7
73
Final PACN
-
LAF
TEMPLE
14
30
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
BALLST
37
30
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
8ND
26
21
Final NBC
-
APLST
6TXAM
17
14
Final ESP2
-
COLO
AF
10
41
Final CBS
-
FUR
5CLEM
12
35
Final ACCN
-
KENSAW
CINCY
10
63
Final ESP+
-
MD
CHARLO
56
21
Final
-
MEMP
NAVY
37
13
Final CBSSN
-
24TENN
17PITT
34
27
Final/OT ABC
-
WASHST
19WISC
17
14
Final FOX
-
AKRON
14MICHST
0
52
Final BTN
-
EKY
BGREEN
59
57
Final/7OT ESP3
-
25HOU
TXTECH
30
33
Final/2OT FS1
-
INST
PURDUE
0
56
Final BTN
-
IOWAST
IOWA
10
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
COLOST
34
19
Final MWN
-
NCO
WYO
10
33
Final MWN
-
NRFST
JMAD
7
63
Final ESP3
-
PORTST
WASH
6
52
Final PACN
-
SAMF
2UGA
0
33
Final SECN
-
UNLV
CAL
14
20
Final PACN
-
UVA
ILL
3
24
Final ESPU
-
WAG
RUT
7
66
Final BTN
-
ALST
UCLA
7
45
Final PACN
-
UIW
NEVADA
55
41
Final MWN
-
GRDWB
CSTCAR
27
31
Final ESP+
-
HOLY
BUFF
37
31
Final ESP+
-
KANSAS
WVU
55
42
Final/OT ESP+
-
ODU
ECU
21
39
Final ESP+
-
ROB
MIAOH
14
31
Final ESP3
-
SELOU
FAU
9
42
Final ESP3
-
UAB
LIB
14
21
Final ESP+
-
ALAM
TROY
17
38
Final ESP3
-
ALCORN
TULANE
0
52
Final ESP+
-
CAR
22MISS
3
59
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
UCONN
48
14
Final CBSSN
-
EMICH
UL
21
49
Final NFLN
-
FIU
TXSTSM
12
41
Final ESP+
-
HOW
SFLA
20
42
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
7OKLA
3
33
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
SMU
16
45
Final ESP+
-
NILL
TULSA
35
38
Final ESP+
-
SFA
LATECH
17
52
Final ESP3
-
20UK
12FLA
26
16
Final ESPN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
10
55
Final ESP+
-
WBRST
UTAHST
35
7
Final MWN
-
WCAR
GATECH
17
35
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
11OKLAST
17
34
Final ESP2
-
GAS
NEB
45
42
Final FS1
-
MCN
RICE
10
52
Final ESP3
-
SJST
AUBURN
16
24
Final ESPU
-
SO
LSU
17
65
Final SECN
-
TXSO
NTEXAS
27
59
Final ESP3
-
10USC
STNFRD
41
28
Final ABC
-
BC
VATECH
10
27
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
4MICH
10
56
Final BTN
-
IDAHO
IND
22
35
Final BTN
-
IDST
SDGST
7
38
Final MWN
-
NICHST
LAMON
7
35
Final ESP3
-
TRLST
TCU
17
59
Final ESP+
-
EWASH
OREG
14
70
Final PACN
-
NMEXST
UTEP
13
20
Final ESP+
-
9BAYLOR
21BYU
20
26
Final/2OT ESPN
-
OREGST
FRESNO
35
32
Final CBSSN
-
MISSST
ARIZ
39
17
Final FS1