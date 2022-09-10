|
|DUKE
|NWEST
Waters rushes for 2 TDs, Duke beats Northwestern 31-23
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Jordan Waters had a pair of touchdowns on the ground, Riley Leonard threw for a score and Duke beat Northwestern 31-23 on Saturday.
Leonard, who was 13 of 24 for 240 yards and an interception, found Jordan Moore with a short scoring pass early in the fourth quarter to give Duke a 28-16 lead and Brandon Johnson had a late interception in Wildcat territory to set up a field goal with 1:18 remaining.
Johnson finished the game by pouncing on Evan Hull's fumble with 12 seconds left.
''So many times you see that play turn into a touchdown because your guys don't finish the play,'' Duke coach Mike Elko said of the recovery in the end zone. ''It's just a credit to the effort our kids are playing with now.''
Waters rushed for a career-best 91 yards, including a 42-yard scoring run for the Blue Devils (2-0). Jaylen Coleman added 83 yards and a short touchdown run.
Hull caught 14 passes for a career-best 213 yards and a touchdown, and added 65 yards and a score on the ground for the Wildcats (1-1), who trailed 21-0 in the opening 16 minutes. Ryan Hilinski was 36 of 60 for a personal-high 435 yards with two scores and an interception.
''He probably doesn't throw the ball 60 times if the game didn't start out the way it did,'' Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said. ''Our guys had great resolve and kept battling, but to sum it up there was a lot of self-inflicted wounds.''
Northwestern got within 21-10 by halftime and twice cut the lead to five points in the second half.
Elko won his first road game with Duke despite being penalized seven times for 85 yards. Jalon Calhoun had six catches for 108 yards and Eli Pancol added two for 102.
''We were up and we were down,'' Duke safety Darius Joiner said. ''We just kept saying not to look at the scoreboard and keep playing.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Duke: Elko wished his team would've built on the early 21-0 advantage, but his first road trip ended well. The Blue Devils watched Northwestern creep back into the game but the defense got stingy when it needed to and the offense shook off some bad luck and bad possessions to turn the game into a two-score affair in the fourth quarter. A 4-0 start before the Oct. 1 ACC opener against Virginia looks realistic.
Northwestern: The Wildcats bounced back from a rough first quarter but the defense came away looking even worse than it did in a season-opening win over Nebraska. The Blue Devils evenly split their 463 yards between the ground and air and averaged more than 8 yards per play. There's a lot to shore up before an Oct. 1 Big Ten road trip to Penn State.
''We can't allow that to continue to happen,'' Fitzgerald said. ''That's a recipe for disaster in the long term.''
SHIFT/DOWNSHIFT
The Wildcats went for it on fourth-and-3 from the Duke 39 late in the third and cashed in when Hilinski found Hull with a short pass. Hull sailed down the sideline for a touchdown and a failed two-point try left the score 21-16.
Duke took the momentum right back on the ensuing possession; a long drive that ended with Leonard's short scoring pass to Moore.
''Biggest drive of the game,'' Elko said. ''They had all the momentum going and that's the time your guys have to answer back. That's a critical four-point play we had to convert.''
GREAT ESCAPE
Duke was facing third-and-6 from its own 14 on the final play of the first quarter when Leonard connected with a streaking Pancol for an 81-yard gain up the middle. It set the Blue Devils up for a 21-0 lead early in the second and ended an opening quarter that saw the visitors outgain Northwestern 237-76.
UP NEXT
Duke: The Blue Devils host North Carolina A&T next Saturday.
Northwestern: The Wildcats welcome Southern Illinois next Saturday.
J. Waters
7 RB
91 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 9 ReYds, REC
|
E. Hull
26 RB
65 RuYds, RuTD, 213 ReYds, ReTD, 14 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|29
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|7
|20
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|5-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-6
|Total Net Yards
|461
|511
|Total Plays
|59
|94
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|221
|76
|Rush Attempts
|35
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|2.2
|Yards Passing
|240
|435
|Comp. - Att.
|13-24
|36-60
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-85
|4-51
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.0
|2-45.0
|Return Yards
|-11
|10
|Punts - Returns
|1--11
|2-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|240
|PASS YDS
|435
|221
|RUSH YDS
|76
|461
|TOTAL YDS
|511
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|13/24
|240
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|10
|91
|2
|42
J. Coleman 22 RB
|J. Coleman
|11
|83
|1
|16
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|2
|23
|0
|12
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|6
|17
|0
|10
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|4
|9
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|0
|6
|108
|0
|51
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|0
|2
|106
|0
|81
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|3
|2
|14
|1
|8
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
|N. Dalmolin
|4
|2
|3
|0
|3
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Franklin 55 DT
|J. Franklin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 30 DB
|B. Johnson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|1/2
|18
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|4
|47.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|2
|17.0
|18
|0
|
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|2
|20.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|1
|-11.0
|-11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|36/60
|435
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|17
|65
|1
|12
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|11
|13
|0
|6
|
A. Clair 11 RB
|A. Clair
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|4
|-5
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|0
|14
|213
|1
|39
|
T. Gordon 87 TE
|T. Gordon
|0
|5
|78
|0
|26
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|12
|7
|51
|0
|14
|
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|9
|4
|30
|1
|14
|
B. Kirtz 17 WR
|B. Kirtz
|4
|2
|28
|0
|18
|
A. Clair 11 RB
|A. Clair
|2
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Gill 5 WR
|J. Gill
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
P. Bacon 13 WR
|P. Bacon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Niro III 1 WR
|R. Niro III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
A. Adebawore 99 DL
|A. Adebawore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Hollis, Jr. 13 DB
|G. Hollis, Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Stage 90 K
|A. Stage
|1/2
|33
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Akers 47 P
|L. Akers
|2
|45.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|2
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 35.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 36(14:39 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 36. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 36. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 34.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NWEST 34(14:10 - 1st) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - NWEST 34(14:02 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 34. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 40.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NWEST 39(13:27 - 1st) L.Akers punts 38 yards to DUK 23 Center-NW. Downed by NW.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(13:14 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by NW at DUK 28.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 28(12:54 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 28. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 28. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NW at DUK 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(12:34 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to NW 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - DUKE 48(12:21 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to NW 48. Catch made by J.Waters at NW 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 39.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(11:41 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to NW 39. Catch made by J.Calhoun at NW 39. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 16(11:17 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to NW End Zone for 16 yards. J.Coleman for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:41 - 1st) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(10:30 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NWEST 32(10:04 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 32.
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 32(9:27 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 32. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 32. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 49(9:00 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to DUK 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 46(8:45 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to DUK 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(8:35 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to DUK 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 36.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 36(8:00 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to DUK 36. Catch made by T.Gordon at DUK 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 22(7:39 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to DUK 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 20.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NWEST 20(7:07 - 1st) PENALTY on NW-NW False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-7 YD
2 & 13 - NWEST 25(6:59 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to DUK 32 for -7 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 32.
|+12 YD
3 & 20 - NWEST 32(6:24 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to DUK 32. Catch made by E.Hull at DUK 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 20.
|No Good
4 & 8 - NWEST 27(5:39 - 1st) A.Stage 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NW Holder-NW.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(5:17 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 20. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NW at DUK 24.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 24(5:02 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by NW at DUK 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(4:38 - 1st) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by NW at DUK 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 38(4:17 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by NW at DUK 43. PENALTY on NW-NW Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(3:44 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to NW End Zone for 42 yards. J.Waters for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:17 - 1st) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 62 yards from DUK 35 to the NW 3. Fair catch by E.Hull.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(3:17 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to NW 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 31(2:56 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to NW 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 34.
|-7 YD
3 & 1 - NWEST 34(2:15 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to NW 27 for -7 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NWEST 27(1:34 - 1st) L.Akers punts 52 yards to DUK 21 Center-NW. J.Calhoun returned punt from the DUK 21. Tackled by NW at DUK 10.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 10(1:21 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for N.Dalmolin.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 10(1:12 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 10. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 10. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NW at DUK 19.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - DUKE 19(0:24 - 1st) PENALTY on DUK-J.Coleman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+81 YD
3 & 6 - DUKE 14(0:04 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 14. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 14. Gain of 81 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 5. PENALTY on NW-C.Mitchell Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 5(15:00 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to NW 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - DUKE 3(14:30 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to NW End Zone for 3 yards. J.Waters for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:27 - 2nd) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:27 - 2nd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(14:27 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by B.Kirtz at NW 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(14:02 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 45.
|+25 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 45(13:33 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 45. Catch made by G.Hooper Price at NW 45. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(13:20 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to DUK 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 24(12:54 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to DUK 24. Catch made by M.Washington at DUK 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 20.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(12:27 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to DUK 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 21.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NWEST 21(11:48 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for P.Bacon.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - NWEST 21(11:39 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for T.Gordon. PENALTY on DUK-D.Joiner Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - NWEST 6(11:26 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to DUK End Zone for 6 yards. E.Hull for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:18 - 2nd) A.Stage extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 2nd) A.Stage kicks 61 yards from NW 35 to the DUK 4. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by NW at DUK 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 22(11:11 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 22. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at DUK 22. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by NW at DUK 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 22(10:37 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to DUK 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by NW at DUK 25.
|Sack
3 & 7 - DUKE 25(9:59 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard sacked at DUK 17 for -8 yards (A.Adebawore) R.Leonard FUMBLES forced by A.Adebawore. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-N.Dalmolin at DUK 17. Tackled by NW at DUK 17.
|Punt
4 & 15 - DUKE 17(9:35 - 2nd) P.Wilson punts 53 yards to NW 30 Center-DUK. Fair catch by D.Navarro.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(9:31 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 32.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NWEST 32(8:54 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NWEST 32(8:48 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for C.Porter. PENALTY on DUK-S.Heyward Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(8:42 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 47(8:39 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to NW 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 46.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - NWEST 46(8:09 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Lang. PENALTY on DUK-C.Rivers Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(8:03 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for B.Kirtz.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 39(8:00 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to DUK 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 34(7:22 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to DUK 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 32.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - NWEST 32(6:43 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(6:36 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 32(6:22 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 32. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NW at DUK 35.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DUKE 35(5:43 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Robertson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - DUKE 35(5:39 - 2nd) P.Wilson punts 43 yards to NW 22 Center-DUK. D.Navarro returned punt from the NW 22. Tackled by DUK at NW 27.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 27(5:29 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 30.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NWEST 30(4:55 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro. PENALTY on NW-C.Rowley Offensive Facemask 16 yards accepted. No Play.
|+26 YD
2 & 23 - NWEST 14(4:50 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 14. Catch made by T.Gordon at NW 14. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(4:31 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for E.Hull.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 40(4:22 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 40. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(4:09 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to DUK 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 42.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 42(3:38 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to DUK 42. Catch made by B.Kirtz at DUK 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(3:11 - 2nd) A.Clair rushed to DUK 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 32.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NWEST 32(2:43 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - NWEST 32(2:39 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to DUK 32. Catch made by E.Hull at DUK 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 16(1:49 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to DUK 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 16.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NWEST 16(1:11 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to DUK 16. Catch made by A.Clair at DUK 16. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 16.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NWEST 16(0:40 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NWEST 23(0:35 - 2nd) A.Stage 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NW Holder-NW.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) A.Stage kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to the DUK End Zone. S.Hagans returns the kickoff. Tackled by NW at DUK 21.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(0:23 - 2nd) DUK rushed to DUK 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by NW at DUK 20.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Stage kicks 49 yards from NW 35 to the DUK 16. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by NW at DUK 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(14:55 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 32 for yards. Tackled by NW at DUK 35. PENALTY on DUK-N.Dalmolin Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - DUKE 17(14:28 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for N.Dalmolin.
|+10 YD
2 & 25 - DUKE 17(14:21 - 3rd) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by NW at DUK 27.
|+25 YD
3 & 15 - DUKE 27(13:44 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 27. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 27. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(13:31 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to NW 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(13:21 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to NW 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - DUKE 29(13:05 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to NW 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(12:23 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to NW 9 for 11 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DUKE 9(12:16 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|Int
2 & 9 - DUKE 9(11:52 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass INTERCEPTED at NW End Zone. Intercepted by G.Hollis at NW End Zone. Tackled by DUK at NW End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(11:34 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 20.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 20(11:02 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 20. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(10:39 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for B.Kirtz.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 32(10:33 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 32. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 41.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NWEST 41(10:16 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to NW 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 41.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - NWEST 41(9:45 - 3rd) R.Hilinski rushed to NW 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(8:55 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski sacked at NW 38 for -5 yards (J.Franklin)
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - NWEST 38(8:32 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 38. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - NWEST 46(8:02 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 46. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 48.
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - NWEST 48(7:26 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to DUK 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NWEST 41(6:54 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski sacked at DUK 45 for -4 yards (D.Carter) R.Hilinski FUMBLES forced by D.Carter. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-A.Nelson at DUK 45. Tackled by NW at DUK 45.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 45(6:23 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to NW 42 for 13 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 42. PENALTY on NW-A.Adebawore Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(5:50 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to NW 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 24(5:20 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to NW 24. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at NW 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 21.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DUKE 21(4:42 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to NW 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 21.
|No Good
4 & 4 - DUKE 28(4:09 - 3rd) C.Ham 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-DUK Holder-DUK.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 21(4:00 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for E.Hull. PENALTY on DUK-J.Pickett Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for E.Hull.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 21(3:51 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 21. Catch made by T.Gordon at NW 21. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(3:34 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to NW 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 39.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NWEST 39(3:01 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NWEST 39(2:59 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro. PENALTY on DUK-J.Pickett Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 46(2:53 - 3rd) A.Clair rushed to DUK 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 43(2:29 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to DUK 43. Catch made by T.Gordon at DUK 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 39.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NWEST 39(2:04 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|+39 YD
4 & 3 - NWEST 39(1:54 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to DUK 39. Catch made by E.Hull at DUK 39. Gain of 39 yards. E.Hull for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:50 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. R.Hilinski steps back to pass. B.Johnson intercepts the ball. Tackled by NW at DUK End Zone. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE CONVERSION RECOVERY FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 3rd) A.Stage kicks 61 yards from NW 35 to the DUK 4. S.Hagans returns the kickoff. Tackled by NW at DUK 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(1:43 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Waters.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 23(1:31 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 23. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NW at DUK 29.
|+51 YD
3 & 6 - DUKE 29(0:22 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 29. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 29. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(0:13 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to NW 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 18.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 18(15:00 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to NW 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 10(14:24 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to NW 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DUKE 8(13:46 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - DUKE 8(13:41 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to NW 8. Catch made by J.Moore at NW 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Moore for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:33 - 4th) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 4th) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(13:33 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for C.Porter.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(13:26 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 30.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - NWEST 30(12:43 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 30. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(12:18 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to DUK 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 46.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NWEST 46(12:07 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to DUK 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NWEST 46(11:43 - 4th) R.Hilinski rushed to DUK 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 44(11:27 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 44(10:59 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to DUK 44. Catch made by A.Clair at DUK 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 38.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NWEST 38(10:21 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - NWEST 38(10:15 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(9:57 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 38(9:50 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to DUK 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by NW at DUK 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 50(9:33 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to NW 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 47(9:33 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to NW 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 44.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DUKE 44(9:19 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for E.Pancol.
|Punt
4 & 4 - DUKE 44(9:15 - 4th) P.Wilson punts 44 yards to NW End Zone Center-DUK. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(7:44 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 20. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - NWEST 27(7:23 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 27. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 33.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(7:06 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 33. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 33. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(6:57 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for T.Gordon.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 32(6:53 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to DUK 32. Catch made by J.Gill at DUK 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 28.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NWEST 28(6:30 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for T.Gordon.
|+14 YD
4 & 6 - NWEST 28(6:25 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to DUK 28. Catch made by M.Washington at DUK 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 14(6:03 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for E.Hull.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NWEST 14(6:00 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for R.Niro.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - NWEST 14(5:55 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to DUK 14. Catch made by D.Navarro at DUK 14. Gain of 14 yards. D.Navarro for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:49 - 4th) A.Stage extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 4th) A.Stage kicks 41 yards from NW 35 to the DUK 24. Fair catch by R.Leonard.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(5:49 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to DUK 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by NW at DUK 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 28(5:16 - 4th) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by NW at DUK 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DUKE 32(4:40 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|Punt
4 & 3 - DUKE 32(4:35 - 4th) P.Wilson punts 48 yards to NW 20 Center-DUK. D.Navarro returned punt from the NW 20. Tackled by DUK at NW 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(4:23 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for E.Hull.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(4:18 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 33.
|Int
3 & 2 - NWEST 33(3:39 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass INTERCEPTED at NW 34. Intercepted by B.Johnson at NW 34. Tackled by NW at NW 34.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 34(3:31 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to NW 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 32.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 32(2:31 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to NW 16 for 16 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 16(2:20 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to NW 5 for 11 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 5.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 5(1:40 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to NW 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - DUKE 2(1:27 - 4th) R.Leonard rushed to NW 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DUKE 1(1:25 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to NW 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 1.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - DUKE 8(1:22 - 4th) C.Ham 18 yard field goal attempt is good Center-DUK Holder-DUK.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 4th) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(1:18 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 33.
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - NWEST 33(0:57 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 33. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 33. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by DUK at NW 49.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 49(0:50 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 49. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 38.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(0:32 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to DUK 38. Catch made by T.Gordon at DUK 38. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 21(0:32 - 4th) PENALTY on DUK-R.Oben Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - NWEST 16(0:32 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 16(0:27 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to DUK 16. Catch made by D.Navarro at DUK 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 12.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - NWEST 12(0:17 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to DUK End Zone for 12 yards. E.Hull FUMBLES forced by J.Stinson. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-B.Johnson at DUK End Zone. Tackled by NW at DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(0:12 - 4th) R.Leonard kneels at the DUK 19.
