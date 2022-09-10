|
|TENN
|PITT
Hooker, defense lead No. 24 Tennessee past No. 17 Pitt in OT
PITTSBURGH (AP) Tennessee coach Josh Heupel isn't sure his team would have found a way a year ago to win a game where it fumbled twice and allowed a blocked punt. All in the second half. On the road. Against a program coming off a Power Five conference title.
It's not last season. The 24th-ranked Volunteers may be maturing in front of their coach's eyes. The latest proof came in a draining 34-27 overtime victory over No. 17 Pitt on Saturday, a four-hour physical and emotional marathon that ended with Tennessee spilling onto the field in a mixture of joy and relief.
''There's a certain level of maturity that we certainly didn't have last year at times,'' said Heupel, who is in his second season of trying to restore the Volunteers to relevancy in the SEC. ''Our kids are willing to continue to compete. They handled the flows, the ups and downs of the game the right way.''
There were plenty of each to go around. The Volunteers (2-0) allowed a game-tying touchdown pass from Pitt backup quarterback Nick Patti with 2:23 to go but regrouped to win it on a 28-yard lob from Hendon Hooker to Cedric Tillman on Tennessee's first possession of the extra period.
The Volunteers' defense, which had been relentless over the final three-plus quarters following a slow start, did the rest. It used a third-down sack and the one last of a seemingly unending streak of quarterback pressures to force Patti to throw incomplete on fourth down to end it.
''The second, third and fourth quarter, that's as good a performance as I've been around in a long time,'' Heupel said of a defense that struggled against quality competition in 2021. ''They got put in a lot of bad positions. ... I thought the overall effort from them was special.''
The defense needed to be on a night when the offense, which has become the program's calling card, spent much of the second half running in place.
While Hooker finished with 325 yards passing and two touchdowns and Tillman caught nine passes for 162 yards, Tennessee couldn't put the Panthers away even with Pitt severely limited.
The Panthers (1-1) lost starting quarterback Kedon Slovis to an undisclosed injury at the end of the first half and Patti spent the final quarter-plus effectively on one leg after twisting his knee while getting sacked.
The Volunteers allowed a blocked punt, saw a fumble cut short a drive and gave Pitt life late when Tre Flowers muffed a punt with 7:28 to go. The Panthers slowly moved the ball deep into Tennessee territory before a backpedaling Patti found Jared Wayne for a 4-yard score on fourth-and-goal to tie it at 27 with 2:23 to play.
Pitt finally ran out of chances in overtime. Patti - who finished 9 of 20 for 79 yards - drove the Panthers inside the 10 but Tennessee's fourth sack forced Patti into a ''heave and pray'' and when his final pass fell to the turf, the Volunteers had found a way to win the type of game they'd grown accustomed to losing in recent years.
''(The defense) played amazing, you know, especially in the second half,'' Tillman said. ''You know, we're not in his game if they don't make the plays that they did.''
MISSED OPPORTUNITIES
The Panthers missed a pair of field goals and saw a red-zone possession in the first quarter end with an interception instead.
''I told our guys, it's a game of inches, and there were inches all over the place that we needed to get,'' Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said.
Narduzzi declined to give specifics on the nature of Slovis' injury, saying only that he was hurt while getting sacked late in the first half that turned into a fumble - allowing Tennessee to take a 24-17 lead into the break.
Slovis, who finished 14 of 24 for 195 yards with a touchdown and a pick, felt ''good'' after the game according to Narduzzi.
Israel Abanikanda ran for 154 yards and a touchdown for Pitt.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tennessee: The Volunteers are eyeing a big step forward this fall. Whether they take it will rely heavily on a defense that struggled against quality opponents in 2021. So far, so good.
Pitt: The offense entered the season with plenty of question marks following Kenny Pickett's graduation. The offensive line was not supposed to be one of them. There were times Saturday when there were multiple white jerseys in the Panther backfield almost immediately after the snap.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Panthers could potentially fall out of the poll for the first time since Halloween after letting an early 11-point lead get away. The Volunteers should vault into the Top 20 for the first time since October 2016 when the poll is released Sunday.
UP NEXT
Tennessee: Hosts Akron next Saturday, with a visit from Florida looming on Sept. 24.
Pitt: Travels to Western Michigan next Saturday hoping to avenge a stunning home loss to the Broncos last fall.
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
H. Hooker
5 QB
325 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 27 RuYds
|
I. Abanikanda
2 RB
154 RuYds, RuTD, 21 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|22
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|14
|12
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|4-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-5
|Total Net Yards
|416
|415
|Total Plays
|77
|83
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|91
|141
|Rush Attempts
|35
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|325
|274
|Comp. - Att.
|27-42
|23-44
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-70
|5-28
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-35.5
|3-37.0
|Return Yards
|3
|30
|Punts - Returns
|2-3
|1-30
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|325
|PASS YDS
|274
|
|
|91
|RUSH YDS
|141
|
|
|416
|TOTAL YDS
|415
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|27/42
|325
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wright 20 RB
|J. Wright
|9
|47
|0
|14
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|15
|27
|0
|10
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|10
|17
|2
|5
|
C. Tillman 4 WR
|C. Tillman
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tillman 4 WR
|C. Tillman
|18
|9
|162
|1
|61
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|12
|11
|73
|0
|10
|
B. McCoy 15 WR
|B. McCoy
|4
|4
|58
|1
|32
|
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|3
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Beasley 24 LB
|A. Beasley
|9-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hadden 5 DB
|K. Hadden
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 6 LB
|B. Young
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Thomas 21 DL
|O. Thomas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|3-3
|1.0
|1
|
W. Walker 13 DB
|W. Walker
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 2 DB
|J. McCollough
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Page III 38 LB
|S. Page III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Burrell 4 DB
|W. Burrell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 12 DB
|T. McDonald
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 LB
|R. Harrison
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 LB
|T. Baron
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Simmons 51 DL
|E. Simmons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 11 DL
|L. Bumphus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Eason 20 DL
|B. Eason
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|2/2
|51
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|5
|42.6
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holiday 6 WR
|J. Holiday
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|2
|1.5
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|25
|154
|1
|76
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|5
|14
|0
|8
|
N. Patti 12 QB
|N. Patti
|4
|-13
|0
|5
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|4
|-13
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bartholomew 86 TE
|G. Bartholomew
|6
|5
|84
|1
|57
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|12
|7
|82
|1
|18
|
K. Mumpfield 14 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|12
|4
|34
|0
|12
|
B. Means 15 WR
|B. Means
|8
|3
|26
|0
|11
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Barden 10 WR
|J. Barden
|2
|2
|14
|0
|17
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wiltz 10 LB
|T. Wiltz
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dennis 7 LB
|S. Dennis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Kamara 11 LB
|B. Kamara
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. George 30 LB
|B. George
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Hallett II 31 DB
|E. Hallett II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tallandier II 0 DB
|J. Tallandier II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. DeShields 34 LB
|S. DeShields
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brima 57 DL
|B. Brima
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Patti 12 QB
|N. Patti
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Temple 16 DL
|N. Temple
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simon 32 LB
|S. Simon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 50 DL
|D. Hayes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan III 6 DL
|J. Morgan III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Collier Jr. 50 OL
|J. Collier Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|2/4
|35
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Vander Haar 94 P
|S. Vander Haar
|3
|37.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. O'Brien 22 DB
|P. O'Brien
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by J.Small at TEN 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at TEN 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TENN 25(14:43 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TENN 25(14:39 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for TEN.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TENN 25(14:34 - 1st) P.Brooks punts 30 yards to PIT 45 Center-TEN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 45(14:25 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at PIT 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 48(13:48 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 48. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers; K.Hadden at TEN 44.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 44(13:15 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to TEN 44. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at TEN 44. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Thomas at TEN 30.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 30(12:45 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to TEN 30. Catch made by J.Barden at TEN 30. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at TEN 33.
|+18 YD
2 & 13 - PITT 33(12:04 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to TEN 33. Catch made by J.Wayne at TEN 33. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 15(11:25 - 1st) K.Slovis scrambles to TEN 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 12.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PITT 12(10:46 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PITT 12(10:41 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - PITT 20(10:31 - 1st) B.Sauls 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PIT Holder-PIT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:27 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 25(10:27 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for P.Fant.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TENN 25(10:23 - 1st) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara; T.Bentley at TEN 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - TENN 25(9:55 - 1st) H.Hooker scrambles to TEN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Temple at TEN 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TENN 27(9:19 - 1st) P.Brooks punts 49 yards to PIT 24 Center-TEN. Fair catch by K.Mumpfield.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(9:00 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at TEN 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 30(8:41 - 1st) H.Hooker scrambles to TEN 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.DeShields at TEN 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 40(8:26 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 40(8:20 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Green at TEN 46.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - TENN 46(8:01 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 46. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at PIT 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 46(7:47 - 1st) H.Hooker rushed to PIT 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at PIT 33. PENALTY on TEN-J.Spraggins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 19 - TENN 45(7:16 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Warren.
|+14 YD
2 & 19 - TENN 45(7:11 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to PIT 41 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Tallandier; D.Hayes at PIT 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - TENN 41(6:40 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to PIT 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.George at PIT 39.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - TENN 39(6:06 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 39(6:00 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 39. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at TEN 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 43(5:25 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to TEN 43. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at TEN 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by O.Thomas at TEN 36.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - PITT 36(4:41 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield. PENALTY on TEN-T.McDonald Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 21(4:37 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 21(4:30 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|Int
3 & 10 - PITT 21(4:27 - 1st) K.Slovis pass INTERCEPTED at TEN End Zone. Intercepted by T.Flowers at TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 20(4:16 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 20. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 20. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PIT at TEN 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 26(4:01 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Danielson; J.Collier at TEN 27.
|+20 YD
3 & 3 - TENN 27(3:27 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 27. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 27. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Hill at TEN 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 47(3:12 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 47. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 46(2:50 - 1st) H.Hooker rushed to PIT 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at PIT 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 38(2:38 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to PIT 38. Catch made by B.McCoy at PIT 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 31(2:13 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to PIT 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Simon; H.Baldonado at PIT 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 29(1:31 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to PIT 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at PIT 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 25(1:27 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 25(1:25 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by J.Warren at PIT 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at PIT 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 1(1:03 - 1st) J.Small rushed to PIT End Zone for 1 yards. J.Small for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:02 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 62 yards from TEN 35 to the PIT 3. V.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pearce at PIT 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 17(0:57 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at PIT 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 21(0:21 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 21. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at PIT 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Page at PIT 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 26(15:00 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Eason; L.Bumphus at PIT 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 28(14:24 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 28(14:17 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 28. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at PIT 43.
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 43(13:36 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 43. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at PIT 43. Gain of 57 yards. G.Bartholomew for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:25 - 2nd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the TEN End Zone. J.Holiday returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Wright at TEN 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 29(13:17 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 29. Catch made by P.Fant at TEN 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at TEN 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - TENN 37(12:55 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 37. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 37. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PIT at TEN 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 44(12:30 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at TEN 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 44(12:00 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at TEN 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - TENN 49(11:33 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 49. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 43(11:13 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 43(11:09 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to PIT 34 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Tallandier at PIT 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 34(10:49 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to PIT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at PIT 32.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 32(10:09 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to PIT 32. Catch made by B.McCoy at PIT 32. Gain of 32 yards. B.McCoy for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pittsburgh challenged the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld. Timeout #1 by PIT.
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(10:04 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at PIT 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 28(9:30 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at PIT 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 36(9:01 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 36. Catch made by B.Means at PIT 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TEN at PIT 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 47(8:10 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Simmons; R.Harrison at PIT 49.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PITT 49(7:30 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|+17 YD
3 & 8 - PITT 49(7:22 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 49. Catch made by J.Barden at PIT 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at TEN 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 34(6:47 - 2nd) K.Slovis rushed to TEN 34 for 0 yards. K.Slovis ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 34(6:27 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - PITT 34(6:23 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to TEN 34. Catch made by B.Means at TEN 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Page at TEN 27.
|Sack
4 & 3 - PITT 27(5:36 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis sacked at TEN 34 for -7 yards (W.Walker)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 34(5:31 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TEN 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Brima at TEN 38.
|+61 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 38(4:56 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 38. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 38. Gain of yards. C.Tillman for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 38. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 38. Gain of 61 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at PIT 1. PENALTY on PIT-B.Brima Personal Foul / Defense 0 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 1(5:00 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to PIT End Zone for 1 yards. J.Small for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:56 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(4:56 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at PIT 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PITT 26(4:17 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - PITT 26(4:07 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 26. Catch made by V.Davis at PIT 26. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Flowers at PIT 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 39(3:37 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden; R.Harrison at PIT 39.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 39(2:52 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - PITT 39(2:43 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 39. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden; T.McDonald at PIT 47.
|Punt
4 & 2 - PITT 47(2:02 - 2nd) S.Vander Haar punts 30 yards to TEN 23 Center-PIT. Downed by N.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 23(1:50 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 19 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Kancey at TEN 19.
|Sack
2 & 14 - TENN 19(1:31 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at TEN 14 for -5 yards (D.Green)
|+2 YD
3 & 19 - TENN 14(0:37 - 2nd) H.Hooker scrambles to TEN 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan; S.Dennis at TEN 16.
|Punt
4 & 17 - TENN 16(0:31 - 2nd) P.Brooks punts 47 yards to PIT 37 Center-TEN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 28(0:14 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 28(0:10 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to PIT 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at PIT 20.
|Field Goal
3 & 2 - TENN 27(0:05 - 2nd) C.McGrath 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEN Holder-TEN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(15:00 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley; T.Baron at PIT 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 29(14:23 - 3rd) N.Patti pass complete to PIT 29. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at PIT 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Young at PIT 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PITT 30(13:36 - 3rd) N.Patti scrambles to PIT 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at PIT 30. PENALTY on TEN-B.Young Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - PITT 30(13:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN-K.Hadden Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 40(13:11 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to TEN 35 for 25 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden at TEN 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 35(12:22 - 3rd) PENALTY on PIT-N.Patti Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - PITT 40(12:22 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to TEN 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Thomas at TEN 40.
|+12 YD
2 & 15 - PITT 40(11:43 - 3rd) N.Patti pass complete to TEN 40. Catch made by J.Wayne at TEN 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden at TEN 28.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PITT 28(11:01 - 3rd) N.Patti steps back to pass. N.Patti pass incomplete intended for PIT.
|No Good
4 & 3 - PITT 36(10:55 - 3rd) B.Sauls 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-PIT Holder-PIT.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 28(10:49 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 28. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at TEN 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 37(10:30 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 37. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at TEN 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TENN 42(10:16 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at TEN 36 for -6 yards (B.George)
|Penalty
2 & 16 - TENN 36(9:49 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 36. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 36. Gain of yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 46. PENALTY on TEN-P.Fant Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 31 - TENN 21(9:22 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|+15 YD
3 & 31 - TENN 21(9:17 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 21. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 21. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by PIT at TEN 36.
|Punt
4 & 16 - TENN 36(8:42 - 3rd) P.Brooks punts 47 yards to PIT 17 Center-TEN. Fair catch by J.Barden.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 17(8:34 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 24 for yards. Tackled by TEN at PIT 24. PENALTY on PIT-O.Drexel Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 18 - PITT 9(7:57 - 3rd) N.Patti pass complete to PIT 9. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 9. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TEN at PIT 13.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - PITT 13(7:36 - 3rd) N.Patti steps back to pass. N.Patti pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - PITT 13(7:27 - 3rd) N.Patti steps back to pass. N.Patti pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|Punt
4 & 14 - PITT 13(7:22 - 3rd) S.Vander Haar punts 39 yards to TEN 48 Center-PIT. T.Flowers returned punt from the TEN 48. Tackled by PIT at PIT 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 48(7:12 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TENN 48(7:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN-B.McCoy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TENN 47(7:02 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Warren.
|+2 YD
3 & 15 - TENN 47(6:58 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 47. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at TEN 49.
|Punt
4 & 13 - TENN 49(6:13 - 3rd) P.Brooks punts yards to TEN 49 Center-TEN. P.O'Brien blocked the kick. P.O'Brien recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by TEN at TEN 19.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 19(6:13 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to TEN 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 18.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - PITT 18(5:33 - 3rd) N.Patti steps back to pass. N.Patti pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - PITT 18(5:26 - 3rd) N.Patti steps back to pass. N.Patti pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|No Good
4 & 11 - PITT 26(5:21 - 3rd) B.Sauls 36 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-PIT Holder-PIT.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 20(5:17 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 20. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at TEN 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 30(4:49 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 30. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at TEN 39.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TENN 39(4:27 - 3rd) J.Hyatt rushed to TEN 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at TEN 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 39(4:20 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to TEN 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at TEN 45. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. J.Wright rushed to TEN 44 for 5 yards. J.Wright FUMBLES forced by T.Wiltz. Fumble RECOVERED by PIT-E.Hallett at TEN 44.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 44(4:20 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to TEN 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 40(3:41 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to TEN 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Thomas; R.Harrison at TEN 37.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - PITT 37(3:21 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to TEN 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden at TEN 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 33(2:50 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to TEN 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at TEN 33.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 33(2:06 - 3rd) N.Patti pass complete to TEN 33. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at TEN 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers; A.Beasley at TEN 21.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 21(1:46 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to TEN 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at TEN 13.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 13(1:09 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to TEN 5 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 5.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - PITT 5(0:44 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to TEN 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Young at TEN 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PITT 6(15:00 - 4th) N.Patti rushed to TEN End Zone for yards. N.Patti for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on PIT-J.Wayne Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - PITT 11(14:53 - 4th) N.Patti steps back to pass. N.Patti pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|Sack
3 & 11 - PITT 11(14:46 - 4th) N.Patti steps back to pass. N.Patti sacked at TEN 17 for -6 yards (B.Young)
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - PITT 25(14:26 - 4th) B.Sauls 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PIT Holder-PIT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:07 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(14:07 - 4th) J.Small rushed to TEN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara; T.Bentley at TEN 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TENN 26(13:51 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - TENN 26(13:44 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 26. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at TEN 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 38(13:22 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 38. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at TEN 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 45(12:52 - 4th) J.Small rushed to TEN 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at TEN 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 50(12:48 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 50. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at PIT 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 43(12:36 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to PIT 43. Catch made by J.Hyatt at PIT 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; S.DeShields at PIT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 37(12:16 - 4th) J.Small rushed to PIT 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett; H.Baldonado at PIT 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 37(11:47 - 4th) J.Small rushed to PIT 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - TENN 34(11:12 - 4th) J.Small rushed to PIT 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 33.
|+8 YD
4 & 6 - TENN 33(11:03 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to PIT 33. Catch made by C.Tillman at PIT 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at PIT 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 25(10:21 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TENN 25(10:04 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - TENN 25(9:27 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-J.Warren False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 15 - TENN 30(9:27 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at PIT 34 for -4 yards (C.Kancey)
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - TENN 41(9:04 - 4th) C.McGrath 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEN Holder-TEN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 4th) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the PIT End Zone. I.Abanikanda returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Thomas at PIT 16. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 16(8:52 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at PIT 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - PITT 15(8:15 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Burrell at PIT 18.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PITT 18(7:42 - 4th) N.Patti steps back to pass. N.Patti pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|Punt
4 & 8 - PITT 18(7:38 - 4th) S.Vander Haar punts 42 yards to TEN 40 Center-PIT. T.Flowers returned punt from the TEN 40. T.Flowers FUMBLES forced by PIT. Fumble RECOVERED by PIT-B.Floyd at TEN 39. Tackled by TEN at TEN 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 39(7:28 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to TEN 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley; T.Baron at TEN 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 39(6:44 - 4th) N.Patti pass complete to TEN 39. Catch made by J.Wayne at TEN 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by W.Burrell at TEN 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - PITT 32(6:07 - 4th) V.Davis rushed to TEN 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at TEN 30.
|+11 YD
4 & 1 - PITT 30(5:29 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to TEN 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley; W.Burrell at TEN 19.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 19(4:40 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to TEN 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 22.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - PITT 22(3:51 - 4th) N.Patti pass complete to TEN 22. Catch made by J.Wayne at TEN 22. Gain of yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 14. PENALTY on PIT-PIT Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 18 - PITT 27(3:40 - 4th) N.Patti pass complete to TEN 27. Catch made by I.Abanikanda at TEN 27. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at TEN 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PITT 6(3:25 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to TEN 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough; A.Beasley at TEN 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PITT 4(3:09 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to TEN 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PITT 4(2:34 - 4th) N.Patti steps back to pass. N.Patti pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - PITT 4(2:30 - 4th) N.Patti pass complete to TEN 4. Catch made by J.Wayne at TEN 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Wayne for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(2:23 - 4th) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(2:23 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 25. Gain of 8 yards. J.Hyatt ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - TENN 33(2:18 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 33. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 33. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Hill at TEN 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 38(2:01 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 38. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by PIT at TEN 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 44(1:46 - 4th) J.Small rushed to TEN 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Baldonado at TEN 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - TENN 43(1:18 - 4th) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Baldonado; B.Kamara at TEN 45.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TENN 45(1:03 - 4th) P.Brooks punts 40 yards to PIT 15 Center-TEN. Downed by B.Young.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(0:00 - 5) H.Hooker rushed to PIT 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Green at PIT 18.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TENN 18(0:00 - 5) H.Hooker rushed to PIT End Zone for yards. H.Hooker for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TEN-G.Mincey Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+28 YD
2 & 13 - TENN 28(0:00 - 5) H.Hooker pass complete to PIT 28. Catch made by C.Tillman at PIT 28. Gain of 28 yards. C.Tillman for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(0:00 - 5) I.Abanikanda rushed to TEN 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 28.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - PITT 28(0:00 - 5) N.Patti pass complete to TEN 28. Catch made by J.Wayne at TEN 28. Gain of yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 8. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. N.Patti steps back to pass. N.Patti pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - PITT 28(0:00 - 5) N.Patti pass complete to TEN 28. Catch made by B.Means at TEN 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 20.
|+10 YD
4 & 5 - PITT 20(0:00 - 5) N.Patti pass complete to TEN 20. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at TEN 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at TEN 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 10(0:00 - 5) I.Abanikanda rushed to TEN 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley; T.Flowers at TEN 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PITT 8(0:00 - 5) N.Patti steps back to pass. N.Patti pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|Sack
3 & Goal - PITT 8(0:00 - 5) N.Patti steps back to pass. N.Patti sacked at TEN 20 for -12 yards (T.Flowers)
|No Gain
4 & 20 - PITT 20(0:00 - 5) N.Patti steps back to pass. N.Patti pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
