Harris rallies UTSA over Army in overtime, 41-38
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Frank Harris threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner to JT Clark in overtime, rallying UTSA to a 41-38 victory over Army on Saturday.
The Roadrunners (1-1) missed a 41-year field-goal attempt on the final play of regulation and Army (0-2) took the lead on the first possession of overtime on Quinn Maretzki's first field goal of the season before Harris brought back UTSA again.
Trailing 28-14 midway through the third quarter, Harris directed the Roadrunners to three straight touchdowns, taking the lead 34-28 with Brenden Brady's 1-yard run.
Army's Cade Ballard, who left the game midway through the third quarter with leg cramps, returned to throw a 42-yard score to Tyrell Robinson with just over a minute left in regulation.
The teams combined for 995 yards of offense. Ballard threw for 221 yards and Army finished with 304 yards in the air, the most for the Black Knights since they had 305 against Houston in 2001.
Army led 21-14 at halftime. Tyhier Tyler, who had a 77-yard TD pass to Ay'Jaun Marshall for the game's first points, reentered the game for Ballard, and scored on a 16-yard run for a 14-point lead midway through the third quarter.
But Harris threw 9 yards to Zakhari Franklin for a score and Brady added a pair of 1-yard scores.
UTSA bounced back after a 37-35 three-overtime loss to then-No. 24 Houston last week and ended Army's six-game streak of wins in home openers. The Roadrunners are at Texas next week. The Longhorns were a one-point loser to top-ranked Alabama on Saturday.
UTSA's Zakhari Franklin had 122 yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches. Joshua Cephus had 112 yards receiving, also on 10 receptions.
Army's Jakobi Buchanan ran for two TDs.
F. Harris
0 QB
359 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 30 RuYds
T. Tyler
2 QB
77 PaYds, PaTD, 61 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|22
|Rushing
|11
|11
|Passing
|18
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|11-15
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-4
|Total Net Yards
|512
|483
|Total Plays
|81
|72
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|153
|179
|Rush Attempts
|36
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|359
|304
|Comp. - Att.
|32-45
|13-18
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|15.7
|Penalties - Yards
|10-70
|7-68
|Touchdowns
|6
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.5
|2-36.5
|Return Yards
|0
|-6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|359
|PASS YDS
|304
|153
|RUSH YDS
|179
|512
|TOTAL YDS
|483
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|32/45
|359
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
Z. Franklin 18 WR
|Z. Franklin
|12
|10
|122
|2
|29
J. Cephus 12 WR
|J. Cephus
|13
|10
|112
|0
|33
D. Clark 88 WR
|D. Clark
|10
|7
|90
|1
|22
O. Cardenas 84 TE
|O. Cardenas
|4
|2
|18
|0
|12
G. Sharp 87 TE
|G. Sharp
|2
|2
|15
|0
|11
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
T. Bradley 13 WR
|T. Bradley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Harmanson 15 LB
|T. Harmanson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
N. Booker-Brown 96 DL
|N. Booker-Brown
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Sackett 42 K
|J. Sackett
|0/2
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Dean 35 P
|L. Dean
|2
|37.5
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Ballard 18 QB
|C. Ballard
|11/15
|221
|1
|0
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|1/2
|77
|1
|0
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|9
|61
|1
|16
|
C. Ballard 18 QB
|C. Ballard
|16
|58
|0
|21
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|15
|32
|2
|7
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|8
|25
|0
|11
T. Riley 32 RB
|T. Riley
|4
|6
|0
|3
B. Murphy 8 RB
|B. Murphy
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|3
|3
|87
|1
|77
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|4
|4
|76
|1
|42
|
I. Alston 11 WR
|I. Alston
|6
|2
|61
|0
|48
|
B. Murphy 8 RB
|B. Murphy
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
C. Caterbone 5 WR
|C. Caterbone
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
V. Daniyan 82 WR
|V. Daniyan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
A. Carter II 34 LB
|A. Carter II
|2-0
|2.0
|0
T. Komorowski 93 DL
|T. Komorowski
|1-0
|1.0
|0
C. O'Gara 54 LB
|C. O'Gara
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
Q. Maretzki 15 K
|Q. Maretzki
|1/1
|28
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Boehlke 90 P
|B. Boehlke
|2
|36.5
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|1
|-6.0
|-6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Talley kicks 58 yards from ARM 35 to the UTSA 7. D.Taylor returns the kickoff.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 7(15:00 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 12(14:37 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 13.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 13(14:07 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 13. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(13:48 - 1st) PENALTY on UTSA-V.Tatafu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - TXSA 20(13:38 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 20. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 32.
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 32(13:15 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 32. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 50.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 50(13:04 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to ARM 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 37(12:50 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 37(12:39 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Bradley.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - TXSA 37(12:35 - 1st) PENALTY on UTSA-E.Almaraz False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 15 - TXSA 42(12:35 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to ARM 42. Catch made by D.Clark at ARM 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 28.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TXSA 28(12:02 - 1st) T.Smith rushed to ARM 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 28.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 28(11:57 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - ARMY 35(11:29 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(10:59 - 1st) T.Robinson rushed to ARM 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 41.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 41(10:17 - 1st) T.Robinson rushed to UTSA 48 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTSA at UTSA 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(9:35 - 1st) T.Riley rushed to UTSA 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 45(9:04 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to UTSA 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 41.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 41(8:24 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to UTSA 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 40.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - ARMY 40(7:35 - 1st) T.Riley rushed to UTSA 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 39.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(7:29 - 1st) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 44.
|Sack
2 & 5 - TXSA 44(7:11 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 37 for -7 yards (C.O'Gara)
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - TXSA 37(6:36 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 37. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 45.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - TXSA 45(5:41 - 1st) PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TXSA 40(5:41 - 1st) L.Dean punts 37 yards to ARM 23 Center-UTSA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+77 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 23(5:35 - 1st) T.Tyler pass complete to ARM 23. Catch made by A.Marshall at ARM 23. Gain of 77 yards. A.Marshall for 77 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:24 - 1st) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:24 - 1st) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(5:24 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by G.Sharp at UTSA 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(5:03 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 36. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 38(4:51 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 45(4:16 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(3:55 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for UTSA.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 47(3:51 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 47. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(3:28 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 43(3:22 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to ARM 43. Catch made by D.Clark at ARM 43. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARM at ARM 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 33(2:59 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 33(2:53 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to ARM 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 28.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 28(2:22 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to ARM 17 for 11 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 17.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 17(2:05 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to ARM 17. Catch made by J.Cephus at ARM 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 7.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 7(1:52 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to ARM 10 for -3 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 10.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 10(1:15 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - TXSA 10(1:04 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to ARM 10. Catch made by G.Sharp at ARM 10. Gain of yards. G.Sharp for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UTSA-V.Tatafu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 20 - TXSA 20(0:58 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at ARM 30 for -10 yards (T.Komorowski)
|No Good
4 & 30 - TXSA 38(0:09 - 1st) J.Sackett 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UTSA Holder-UTSA.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 30(0:07 - 1st) T.Riley rushed to ARM 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 32(15:00 - 2nd) C.Ballard rushed to ARM 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - ARMY 35(14:21 - 2nd) T.Robinson rushed to ARM 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 39.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - ARMY 39(13:41 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 41(13:08 - 2nd) C.Ballard rushed to ARM 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 41.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 41(12:27 - 2nd) C.Ballard pass complete to ARM 41. Catch made by T.Robinson at ARM 41. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTSA at UTSA 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 44(11:51 - 2nd) T.Robinson rushed to UTSA 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 44.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARMY 44(11:12 - 2nd) T.Robinson rushed to UTSA 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - ARMY 44(10:33 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to UTSA 39 for 5 yards. J.Buchanan FUMBLES forced by T.Harmanson. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-R.Wisdom at UTSA 39. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 44.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 44(10:21 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 44. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 44. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(10:04 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to ARM 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 33(9:39 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to ARM 33. Catch made by J.Cephus at ARM 33. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 31.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TXSA 31(9:17 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to ARM 29 for yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 29. PENALTY on UTSA-V.Tatafu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 13 - TXSA 41(9:00 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at ARM 45 for -4 yards (A.Carter)
|Punt
4 & 17 - TXSA 45(8:08 - 2nd) L.Dean punts 38 yards to ARM 7 Center-UTSA. T.Robinson returned punt from the ARM 7. T.Robinson FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-C.Cantrell at ARM 1. Tackled by ARM at ARM 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 1(8:03 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to ARM End Zone for 1 yards. T.Smith for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:58 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(7:58 - 2nd) T.Robinson rushed to ARM 25 for yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 25. PENALTY on ARM-B.Murphy Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+48 YD
1 & 15 - ARMY 20(7:35 - 2nd) C.Ballard pass complete to ARM 20. Catch made by I.Alston at ARM 20. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 32(7:16 - 2nd) C.Ballard rushed to UTSA 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 32.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 32(6:44 - 2nd) C.Ballard pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by J.Lingenfelter at UTSA 32. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - ARMY 7(6:28 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to UTSA 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARMY 4(5:52 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to UTSA 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 4.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 4(5:09 - 2nd) C.Ballard rushed to UTSA 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - ARMY 1(4:50 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to UTSA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Buchanan for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:45 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 63 yards from ARM 35 to the UTSA 2. Fair catch by D.Taylor.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(4:45 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for UTSA.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 25(4:40 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by B.Brady at UTSA 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 27.
|+23 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 27(4:00 - 2nd) F.Harris scrambles to UTSA 50 for 23 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 50(3:38 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to ARM 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 44(3:23 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to ARM 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(2:59 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to ARM 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 36.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - TXSA 36(2:25 - 2nd) F.Harris pass INTERCEPTED at ARM 20. Intercepted by A.Bibbins at ARM 20. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 25. PENALTY on ARM-ARM Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 31(2:04 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to ARM 19 for 12 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 19(1:57 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for O.Cardenas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 19(1:48 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - TXSA 19(1:44 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to ARM 19. Catch made by B.Brady at ARM 19. Gain of yards. B.Brady for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UTSA-V.Tatafu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+29 YD
3 & 20 - TXSA 29(1:37 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to ARM 29. Catch made by Z.Franklin at ARM 29. Gain of 29 yards. Z.Franklin for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:29 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:29 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(1:29 - 2nd) C.Ballard steps back to pass. C.Ballard pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARMY 25(1:23 - 2nd) T.Robinson rushed to ARM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 25.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - ARMY 25(1:19 - 2nd) C.Ballard rushed to ARM 38 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTSA at ARM 38.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(1:06 - 2nd) C.Ballard pass complete to ARM 38. Catch made by T.Robinson at ARM 38. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(0:49 - 2nd) C.Ballard scrambles to UTSA 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 43.
|+42 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 43(0:31 - 2nd) C.Ballard pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by B.Murphy at UTSA 43. Gain of yards. B.Murphy for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. C.Ballard pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by B.Murphy at UTSA 43. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARMY 1(0:30 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to UTSA 1 for yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 1. PENALTY on UTSA-D.Taylor Defensive Offside 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARMY 1(0:28 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to UTSA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARMY 1(0:13 - 2nd) C.Ballard rushed to UTSA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 1(0:06 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to UTSA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Buchanan for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:03 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 40 yards from ARM 35 to the UTSA 25. G.Sharp returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(0:02 - 2nd) F.Harris kneels at the UTSA 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Robinson rushed to ARM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 29(14:29 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 30.
|+21 YD
3 & 5 - ARMY 30(13:51 - 3rd) C.Ballard rushed to UTSA 49 for 21 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 49(13:18 - 3rd) C.Ballard rushed to UTSA 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 46(12:32 - 3rd) C.Ballard rushed to UTSA 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - ARMY 44(11:52 - 3rd) C.Ballard pass complete to UTSA 44. Catch made by T.Robinson at UTSA 44. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTSA at UTSA 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 39(11:10 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to UTSA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 36(10:30 - 3rd) B.Murphy rushed to UTSA 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 37.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARMY 37(9:26 - 3rd) T.Robinson rushed to UTSA 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 36. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARMY 32(9:10 - 3rd) T.Riley rushed to UTSA 30 for yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 30. PENALTY on ARM-ARM Chop Block 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 17 - ARMY 46(8:53 - 3rd) C.Ballard pass complete to UTSA 46. Catch made by I.Alston at UTSA 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 33.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - ARMY 33(8:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTSA-D.Taylor Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 28(8:09 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to UTSA 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - ARMY 21(7:33 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to UTSA 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 16(6:56 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to UTSA End Zone for 16 yards. T.Tyler for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:49 - 3rd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:49 - 3rd) C.Talley kicks 58 yards from ARM 35 to the UTSA 7. D.Taylor returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 16(6:44 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 18(6:18 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 18. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 24(6:00 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 27(5:38 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for O.Cardenas.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 27(5:36 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 27. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - TXSA 34(5:02 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 34. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(4:39 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 39. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 45(4:17 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 45. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(3:55 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 48(3:47 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to ARM 48. Catch made by G.Sharp at ARM 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 44.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 44(3:04 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to ARM 44. Catch made by J.Cephus at ARM 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 36.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(2:31 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to ARM 36. Catch made by Z.Franklin at ARM 36. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 9(2:07 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to ARM 9. Catch made by Z.Franklin at ARM 9. Gain of 9 yards. Z.Franklin for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:02 - 3rd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:02 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 62 yards from UTSA 35 to the ARM 3. Fair catch by T.Robinson.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(2:02 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(1:25 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARMY 38(0:37 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 39 for yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 39. PENALTY on ARM-ARM Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 21 - ARMY 24(0:09 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 31.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ARMY 31(15:00 - 4th) T.Tyler steps back to pass. T.Tyler pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|Punt
4 & 14 - ARMY 31(14:54 - 4th) B.Boehlke punts 43 yards to UTSA 26 Center-ARM. Downed by ARM.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(14:44 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 30(14:16 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 32.
|+22 YD
3 & 4 - TXSA 32(13:38 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 32. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(13:20 - 4th) F.Harris rushed to ARM 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 40(12:58 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to ARM 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(12:26 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at ARM 44 for -8 yards (A.Carter)
|+19 YD
2 & 18 - TXSA 44(11:39 - 4th) F.Harris scrambles to ARM 25 for 19 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 25.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(11:14 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to ARM 5 for 20 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXSA 5(10:33 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - TXSA 5(10:28 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to ARM 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TXSA 1(9:52 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to ARM End Zone for 1 yards. B.Brady for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:49 - 4th) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:49 - 4th) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(9:49 - 4th) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 29.
|Sack
2 & 6 - ARMY 29(9:20 - 4th) C.Ballard steps back to pass. C.Ballard sacked at ARM 24 for -5 yards (N.Booker-Brown)
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ARMY 24(8:39 - 4th) C.Ballard steps back to pass. C.Ballard pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARMY 24(8:30 - 4th) B.Boehlke punts 30 yards to UTSA 46 Center-ARM. Fair catch by J.Cephus.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(8:23 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 50.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 50(7:53 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 50. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 50. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 34.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(7:34 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to ARM 34. Catch made by J.Cephus at ARM 34. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARM at ARM 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 1(7:15 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to ARM End Zone for 1 yards. B.Brady for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 4th) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 4th) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(7:11 - 4th) T.Robinson rushed to ARM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 28(6:30 - 4th) C.Ballard rushed to ARM 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 34.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 34(5:52 - 4th) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 33.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - ARMY 33(5:09 - 4th) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 37(4:28 - 4th) T.Robinson pass complete to ARM 37. Catch made by T.Tyler at ARM 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 43. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 43(3:53 - 4th) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 44(3:16 - 4th) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 49(2:50 - 4th) T.Robinson rushed to UTSA 42 for yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 42. PENALTY on ARM-C.Caterbone Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - ARMY 39(2:31 - 4th) C.Ballard pass complete to ARM 39. Catch made by C.Caterbone at ARM 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 46.
|-3 YD
2 & 13 - ARMY 46(1:54 - 4th) C.Ballard rushed to ARM 43 for -3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at ARM 43.
|Penalty
3 & 16 - ARMY 43(1:16 - 4th) C.Ballard steps back to pass. C.Ballard pass incomplete intended for I.Alston. PENALTY on UTSA-N.Fortune Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 42(1:09 - 4th) C.Ballard pass complete to UTSA 42. Catch made by T.Robinson at UTSA 42. Gain of 42 yards. T.Robinson for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:03 - 4th) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 4th) C.Talley kicks 58 yards from ARM 35 to the UTSA 7. D.Taylor returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 23(0:58 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 23. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 30(0:39 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 30. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 30. Gain of 4 yards. J.Cephus ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(0:39 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 34(0:33 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 39 for 5 yards. B.Brady ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 39(0:27 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 39. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARM at UTSA 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(0:22 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 43 for yards (ARM) PENALTY on ARM-N.Smith Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(0:15 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to ARM 28 for 10 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(0:08 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to ARM 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 24.
|No Good
2 & 6 - TXSA 31(0:03 - 4th) J.Sackett 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UTSA Holder-UTSA.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(0:00 - 5) C.Ballard rushed to UTSA 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 21(0:00 - 5) C.Ballard rushed to UTSA 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 16.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 16(0:00 - 5) J.Buchanan rushed to UTSA 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 15(0:00 - 5) C.Ballard rushed to UTSA 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 14.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARMY 14(0:00 - 5) C.Ballard steps back to pass. C.Ballard pass incomplete intended for V.Daniyan.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - ARMY 14(0:00 - 5) C.Ballard pass complete to UTSA 14. Catch made by A.Marshall at UTSA 14. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 5.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - ARMY 5(0:00 - 5) PENALTY on ARM-C.Bishop False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 10(0:00 - 5) ARM rushed to UTSA 12 for -2 yards. ARM FUMBLES.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - ARMY 12(0:00 - 5) C.Ballard steps back to pass. C.Ballard pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|+1 YD
3 & 12 - ARMY 12(0:00 - 5) C.Ballard pass complete to UTSA 12. Catch made by A.Marshall at UTSA 12. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTSA at UTSA 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - ARMY 18(0:00 - 5) Q.Maretzki 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARM Holder-ARM.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(0:00 - 5) F.Harris pass complete to ARM 25. Catch made by Z.Franklin at ARM 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 7(0:00 - 5) F.Harris pass complete to ARM 7. Catch made by D.Clark at ARM 7. Gain of 7 yards. D.Clark for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-
LVILLE
UCF
20
14
Final ESP2
-
BOISE
NMEX
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARKST
3OHIOST
12
45
Final BTN
-
1BAMA
TEXAS
20
19
Final FOX
-
DUKE
NWEST
31
23
Final FS1
-
MIZZOU
KSTATE
12
40
Final ESP2
-
OHIO
PSU
10
46
Final ABC
-
SC
16ARK
30
44
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
ARMY
41
38
Final/OT CBSSN
-
UNC
GAST
35
28
Final ESPU
-
USM
15MIAMI
7
30
Final ACCN
-
23WAKE
VANDY
45
25
Final SECN
-
WIL
MINN
10
62
Final BTN
-
CHARSO
18NCST
3
55
Final
-
SALA
CMICH
38
24
Final ESP+
-
SUT
13UTAH
7
73
Final PACN
-
LAF
TEMPLE
14
30
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
BALLST
37
30
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
8ND
26
21
Final NBC
-
APLST
6TXAM
17
14
Final ESP2
-
COLO
AF
10
41
Final CBS
-
FUR
5CLEM
12
35
Final ACCN
-
KENSAW
CINCY
10
63
Final ESP+
-
MD
CHARLO
56
21
Final
-
MEMP
NAVY
37
13
Final CBSSN
-
24TENN
17PITT
34
27
Final/OT ABC
-
WASHST
19WISC
17
14
Final FOX
-
AKRON
14MICHST
0
52
Final BTN
-
EKY
BGREEN
59
57
Final/7OT ESP3
-
25HOU
TXTECH
30
33
Final/2OT FS1
-
INST
PURDUE
0
56
Final BTN
-
IOWAST
IOWA
10
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
COLOST
34
19
Final MWN
-
NCO
WYO
10
33
Final MWN
-
NRFST
JMAD
7
63
Final ESP3
-
PORTST
WASH
6
52
Final PACN
-
SAMF
2UGA
0
33
Final SECN
-
UNLV
CAL
14
20
Final PACN
-
UVA
ILL
3
24
Final ESPU
-
WAG
RUT
7
66
Final BTN
-
ALST
UCLA
7
45
Final PACN
-
UIW
NEVADA
55
41
Final MWN
-
GRDWB
CSTCAR
27
31
Final ESP+
-
HOLY
BUFF
37
31
Final ESP+
-
KANSAS
WVU
55
42
Final/OT ESP+
-
ODU
ECU
21
39
Final ESP+
-
ROB
MIAOH
14
31
Final ESP3
-
SELOU
FAU
9
42
Final ESP3
-
UAB
LIB
14
21
Final ESP+
-
ALAM
TROY
17
38
Final ESP3
-
ALCORN
TULANE
0
52
Final ESP+
-
CAR
22MISS
3
59
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
UCONN
48
14
Final CBSSN
-
EMICH
UL
21
49
Final NFLN
-
FIU
TXSTSM
12
41
Final ESP+
-
HOW
SFLA
20
42
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
7OKLA
3
33
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
SMU
16
45
Final ESP+
-
NILL
TULSA
35
38
Final ESP+
-
SFA
LATECH
17
52
Final ESP3
-
20UK
12FLA
26
16
Final ESPN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
10
55
Final ESP+
-
WBRST
UTAHST
35
7
Final MWN
-
WCAR
GATECH
17
35
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
11OKLAST
17
34
Final ESP2
-
GAS
NEB
45
42
Final FS1
-
MCN
RICE
10
52
Final ESP3
-
SJST
AUBURN
16
24
Final ESPU
-
SO
LSU
17
65
Final SECN
-
TXSO
NTEXAS
27
59
Final ESP3
-
10USC
STNFRD
41
28
Final ABC
-
BC
VATECH
10
27
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
4MICH
10
56
Final BTN
-
IDAHO
IND
22
35
Final BTN
-
IDST
SDGST
7
38
Final MWN
-
NICHST
LAMON
7
35
Final ESP3
-
TRLST
TCU
17
59
Final ESP+
-
EWASH
OREG
14
70
Final PACN
-
NMEXST
UTEP
13
20
Final ESP+
-
9BAYLOR
21BYU
20
26
Final/2OT ESPN
-
OREGST
FRESNO
35
32
Final CBSSN
-
MISSST
ARIZ
39
17
Final FS1