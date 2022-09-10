|
|
|SC
|ARK
Sanders helps No. 16 Arkansas rocket past South Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Darren McFadden and Felix Jones make for some serious company. Rocket Sanders can now say he's there with those all-time Arkansas running backs.
The Razorbacks' sophomore running back ran for a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns in helping the No. 16 Razorbacks beat South Carolina 44-30 on Saturday.
Sanders joined McFadden, twice a Heisman Trophy finalist, and Jones, the player with the sixth-most yards rushing in school history, as the only three Arkansas players to run for 150 yards and two scores against the Gamecocks.
''Um, that's good,'' Sanders said after the game. He half-chuckled his next sentence.
''Of course I want to be better than those guys.''
Sanders ran for 578 yards and five touchdowns in his first season last year. With returning starter Dominique Johnson still sidelined recovering from a knee injury suffered in the Outback Bowl, Sanders has taken nearly all of the first-team reps. The result has been a 2-0 start for his team and him becoming the first Razorbacks player since 2019 with back-to-back 100-yard games.
Sanders scored the first two touchdowns of the game as Arkansas (2-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) found the end zone on each of its first three possessions against South Carolina and opened a 21-3 lead. The Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1) responded with two straight scores at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second to pull within 21-16.
Sanders wouldn't score again as KJ Jefferson was the keystone for a bulk of the Razorbacks' second-half touchdowns, but he ran for 95 of his 156 yards in the final 30 minutes.
Arkansas ran for 295 yards, and AJ Green and Rashod Dubinion also chipped in touchdowns.
''I was really proud of our offensive line. We asked them to kind of control the game and I felt like they did. I think the offensive line wore them down,'' Pittman said.
Jefferson led a 14-play, 59-yard drive capped with his own 2-yard rushing touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter to move Arkansas back ahead by two scores. South Carolina lost a fumble on its next possession and Jefferson added a touchdown pass to Warren Thompson in response, ultimately putting the Gamecocks too far behind to rally.
Spencer Rattler tried. The Oklahoma transfer threw for 371 yards and a touchdown on 23 of 38 passing with a touchdown for South Carolina, but was intercepted in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter by Dwight McGlothern. The Gamecocks had three turnovers.
Jefferson was 18 of 21 passing for 162 yards and a touchdown. He ran for another 67 yards and the score on 19 carries.
''I thought he played better today than he did last week. I thought he was more accurate,'' Pittman said. ''I thought he was in total control. ... He pretty much can take over the game when he wants to.''
Johnson is expected to return in Week 3 against Missouri State. He might find himself short on carries as Sanders' development has put the sophomore in high company.
''I think he's becoming an all-around back a little bit more,'' Pittman said. ''I thought he played really, really well. Two 100-yard days back-to-back is pretty good. He's a better back than he was a year ago.''
THE TAKEAWAY
South Carolina: The Gamecocks had moments, but consistency was lacking in coach Shane Beamer's second year.
Arkansas: The Razorbacks' defense held up well without two starters in the secondary, including former freshman All-America safety Jalen Catalon.
A BIG LOSS IN A BIG WIN
Pittman said after the game that preseason All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon would miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury. Catalon was lost midway through Arkansas' win over Cincinnati last week.
Catalon was a freshman All-American two seasons ago, but missed the back-half of the Razorbacks' season last year because of a shoulder injury.
IT'S BEEN A WHILE
Arkansas' win over South Carolina was the Razorbacks' first since 2011. The teams had met only three times since before Saturday with the Gamecocks winning each.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Arkansas likely won't do any worse than staying put at No. 16 when the polls are released Sunday.
UP NEXT
South Carolina: Hosts defending national champion Georgia in Week 3
Arkansas: Missouri State comes to town next week, lea by former Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino.
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
|
A. Wells Jr.
3 WR
189 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs
|
R. Sanders
5 RB
156 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 30 ReYds, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|28
|Rushing
|5
|20
|Passing
|12
|7
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|416
|457
|Total Plays
|68
|86
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|40
|295
|Rush Attempts
|29
|65
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.4
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|376
|162
|Comp. - Att.
|24-39
|18-21
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-41
|10-122
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-21.7
|3-35.7
|Return Yards
|0
|13
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|376
|PASS YDS
|162
|
|
|40
|RUSH YDS
|295
|
|
|416
|TOTAL YDS
|457
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|24/39
|376
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|6
|35
|1
|14
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|7
|23
|1
|7
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|4
|5
|1
|6
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|12
|-23
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|10
|8
|189
|1
|64
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|8
|6
|72
|0
|43
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|5
|5
|68
|0
|38
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|3
|2
|29
|0
|18
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|3
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Blake 89 WR
|O. Blake
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Burch 5 LB
|J. Burch
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Emmanwori 21 DB
|N. Emmanwori
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 19 LB
|B. Johnson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 0 LB
|D. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huntley 95 DL
|A. Huntley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strachan 7 LB
|J. Strachan
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
O. Fortune 25 DB
|O. Fortune
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 10 LB
|T. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Edmond 8 LB
|G. Edmond
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins 4 LB
|T. Dawkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rush 28 DB
|D. Rush
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sanders 90 DL
|T. Sanders
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dial 24 DB
|M. Dial
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kaba 32 LB
|M. Kaba
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Doty 9 QB
|L. Doty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 27 DB
|D. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reed 3 DB
|D. Reed
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Barrett 93 DL
|N. Barrett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 94 DL
|M. Webb
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter 98 K
|M. Jeter
|1/1
|28
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|3
|21.7
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|2
|27.5
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|18/21
|162
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|24
|156
|2
|47
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|19
|67
|1
|11
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|9
|43
|1
|14
|
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|8
|15
|1
|4
|
M. Hornsby 4 QB
|M. Hornsby
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Landers 3 WR
|M. Landers
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Landers 3 WR
|M. Landers
|5
|4
|45
|0
|16
|
W. Thompson 84 WR
|W. Thompson
|4
|3
|36
|1
|23
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|3
|3
|30
|0
|17
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|5
|5
|30
|0
|9
|
M. Hornsby 4 QB
|M. Hornsby
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Jackson Jr. 2 WR
|K. Jackson Jr.
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Knox 7 TE
|T. Knox
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Sanders 42 LB
|D. Sanders
|7-2
|2.0
|0
|
C. Paul Jr. 27 LB
|C. Paul Jr.
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. Brini 7 DB
|L. Brini
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McGlothern 3 DB
|D. McGlothern
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
I. Nichols 33 DL
|I. Nichols
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 8 DB
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 19 DB
|K. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|
T. Hampton 99 DL
|T. Hampton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crook 36 LB
|J. Crook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ball 5 DL
|C. Ball
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 58 DL
|J. Stewart
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Slusher 2 DB
|M. Slusher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 14 DL
|J. Domineck
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Little 29 K
|C. Little
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|3
|35.7
|2
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Rattler scrambles to SC 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at SC 33.
|+18 YD
2 & 2 - SC 33(14:23 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 33. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 33. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern D.Sanders at ARK 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 49(14:09 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to ARK 43 for 6 yards. J.Bell ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SC 43(13:38 - 1st) S.Rattler scrambles to ARK 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at ARK 43.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - SC 43(12:44 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Vann. PENALTY on SC-J.Nichols Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - SC 42(12:35 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for C.Beal-Smith.
|Punt
4 & 19 - SC 42(12:29 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 21 yards to ARK 37 Center-H.Rogers. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 37(12:20 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Burch D.Reed at ARK 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 39(11:57 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at ARK 47.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 47(11:25 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 47. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at SC 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 36(10:59 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to SC 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson J.Burch at SC 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 35(10:32 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to SC 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens at SC 31.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - ARK 31(10:06 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to SC 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Strachan Z.Pickens at SC 25.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(9:51 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to SC 12 for 13 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond N.Emmanwori at SC 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 12(9:40 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to SC 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Sanders M.Kaba at SC 8.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - ARK 8(8:57 - 1st) PENALTY on ARK-W.Thompson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - ARK 13(8:35 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to SC 13. Catch made by J.Haselwood at SC 13. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at SC 5.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - ARK 5(8:14 - 1st) J.Haselwood rushed to SC 3 for 2 yards. J.Haselwood ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - ARK 3(7:50 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to SC 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Barrett M.Kaba at SC 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARK 1(7:28 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to SC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Reed N.Barrett at SC 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 1(6:45 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to SC End Zone for 1 yards. R.Sanders for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:42 - 1st) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 25(6:35 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Brown. PENALTY on ARK-C.Ball Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 40(6:35 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 40. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher at SC 42.
|+43 YD
2 & 8 - SC 42(5:59 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 42. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SC 42. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at ARK 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 15(5:23 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to ARK 15. Catch made by M.Lloyd at ARK 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Ball D.Sanders at ARK 10.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SC 10(4:33 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to ARK 10. Catch made by A.Stogner at ARK 10. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by I.Nichols at ARK 10.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SC 10(3:45 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.McDowell.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SC 18(3:35 - 1st) M.Jeter 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Rogers Holder-K.Kroeger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(3:32 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at ARK 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 28(3:09 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson Z.Pickens at ARK 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 34(2:45 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Strachan at ARK 41.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 41(2:29 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens J.Strachan at ARK 38.
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - ARK 38(2:05 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 38. Catch made by W.Thompson at ARK 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at ARK 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 48(1:36 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 48. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at SC 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 49(1:26 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to SC 49. Catch made by W.Thompson at SC 49. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Kaba at SC 46.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 46(0:47 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to SC 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 34(0:29 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to SC 34. Catch made by J.Haselwood at SC 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at SC 30.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 30(0:07 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to SC 30. Catch made by M.Landers at SC 30. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Rush at SC 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 14(15:00 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to SC 14. Catch made by M.Landers at SC 14. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith at SC 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 11(14:46 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to SC End Zone for 11 yards. R.Sanders for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:28 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:28 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(14:28 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to SC 23 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Sanders at SC 23.
|Sack
2 & 12 - SC 23(14:12 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 15 for -8 yards (D.Sanders)
|No Gain
3 & 20 - SC 15(13:24 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for M.Lloyd.
|Punt
4 & 20 - SC 15(13:06 - 2nd) K.Kroeger punts 44 yards to ARK 41 Center-H.Rogers. B.Stephens returned punt from the ARK 41. Tackled by K.Banks at SC 43. PENALTY on ARK-M.Chavis Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 39(13:06 - 2nd) M.Hornsby rushed to ARK 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Kaba at ARK 47.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - ARK 47(12:46 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 47. Catch made by M.Hornsby at ARK 47. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith at SC 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 44(12:31 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to SC 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Huntley Z.Pickens at SC 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 40(11:56 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to SC 40. Catch made by T.Knox at SC 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Huntley T.Johnson at SC 35.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARK 35(11:26 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to SC 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens at SC 35.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - ARK 35(10:53 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to SC 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Burch A.Huntley at SC 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 34(10:15 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 34(10:02 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to SC 34. Catch made by M.Landers at SC 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by L.Doty at SC 22.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 22(9:50 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to SC 8 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at SC 8.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 8(9:31 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to SC 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Burch J.Strachan at SC 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 4(8:57 - 2nd) R.Dubinion rushed to SC 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Rush S.Greene at SC 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ARK 1(8:17 - 2nd) R.Dubinion rushed to SC End Zone for 1 yards. R.Dubinion for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:13 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:13 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 59 yards from ARK 35 to the SC 6. X.Legette returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Thomas L.Bishop at SC 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 30(8:08 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Brini B.Pool at SC 32.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SC 32(7:30 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Vann.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - SC 32(7:22 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Brown. PENALTY on ARK-D.McGlothern Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 47(7:16 - 2nd) J.McDowell rushed to ARK 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at ARK 47.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - SC 47(6:50 - 2nd) J.McDowell rushed to ARK 33 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at ARK 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SC 33(6:20 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to ARK 25 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Blair at ARK 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - SC 25(5:53 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to ARK 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hampton B.Pool at ARK 24.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SC 24(5:14 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to ARK 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Ball B.Pool at ARK 24.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - SC 24(4:29 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to ARK 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ARK 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 21(3:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on SC-D.Wonnum False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - SC 26(3:32 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to ARK 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart B.Pool at ARK 23. PENALTY on ARK-L.Jackson Personal Foul / Defense 12 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 11(3:20 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to ARK 7 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.McGlothern at ARK 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - SC 7(3:04 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to ARK End Zone for 7 yards. M.Lloyd for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(2:56 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(2:56 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Sanders D.Reed at ARK 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 36(2:37 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Landers. PENALTY on SC-O.Fortune Defensive Pass Interference 16 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 48(2:33 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to SC 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at SC 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 39(2:13 - 2nd) K.Jefferson scrambles to SC 28 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson S.Greene at SC 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 28(1:53 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to SC 28. Catch made by M.Landers at SC 28. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Rush at SC 23. PENALTY on ARK-B.Latham Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 20 - ARK 38(1:30 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at SC 46 for -8 yards (J.Strachan)
|+14 YD
2 & 28 - ARK 46(1:23 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to SC 46. Catch made by M.Landers at SC 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 32.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ARK 32(1:02 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for W.Thompson.
|No Good
4 & 14 - ARK 40(0:56 - 2nd) C.Little 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Stein Holder-R.Bauer.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SC 32(0:50 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 32. Catch made by A.Brown at SC 32. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ARK at SC 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 50(0:39 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SC 50(0:32 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 50. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SC 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at ARK 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - SC 43(0:14 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to ARK 41 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.McGlothern at ARK 41.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - SC 41(0:04 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for SC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Fortune S.Greene at ARK 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 29(14:27 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens J.Strachan at ARK 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - ARK 30(14:14 - 3rd) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori M.Dial at ARK 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 38(13:49 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at ARK 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 41(13:11 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens N.Emmanwori at ARK 49.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARK 49(13:04 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 45 for -4 yards (J.Burch)
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - ARK 45(12:46 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to ARK 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Greene D.Rush at ARK 48.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ARK 48(11:57 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARK 48(11:52 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 40 yards to SC 12 Center-E.Stein. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 12(11:46 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - SC 12(11:38 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 12. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 12. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at SC 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 29(11:11 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for M.Lloyd.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 29(11:07 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - SC 29(11:03 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 29. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at SC 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 45(10:38 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Gregory Z.Williams at SC 47.
|Sack
2 & 8 - SC 47(10:04 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 43 for -4 yards (D.Sanders) S.Rattler FUMBLES forced by D.Sanders. Fumble RECOVERED by SC-S.Rattler at SC 43. S.Rattler FUMBLES forced by ARK. Tackled by C.Paul at SC 43. Fumble RECOVERED by SC-V.Lee at SC 43.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - SC 43(9:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on SC-SC False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+62 YD
3 & 17 - SC 38(9:00 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 38. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 38. Gain of 62 yards. A.Wells for 62 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:51 - 3rd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 61 yards from SC 35 to the ARK 4. Fair catch by H.Cole.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(8:51 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to SC 28 for 47 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at SC 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 28(8:38 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to SC 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams G.Edmond at SC 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 24(8:08 - 3rd) J.Haselwood rushed to SC 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 21.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 21(7:37 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to SC 21. Catch made by R.Sanders at SC 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson D.Rush at SC 19.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - ARK 19(7:08 - 3rd) K.Jefferson rushed to SC 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway at SC 19.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 19(6:54 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for SC.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SC 19(6:47 - 3rd) J.McDowell rushed to SC 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hampton K.Johnson at SC 22.
|Sack
3 & 7 - SC 22(6:07 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 7 for -15 yards (B.Pool)
|Punt
4 & 22 - SC 7(5:12 - 3rd) K.Kroeger punts 39 yards to SC 46 Center-H.Rogers. B.Stephens returned punt from the SC 46. Tackled by H.Rogers K.Banks at SC 48. PENALTY on ARK-E.Thomas Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 41(5:12 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Huntley S.Greene at ARK 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 45(4:49 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens at ARK 50.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 50(4:34 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to SC 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at SC 46.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 46(4:25 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to SC 1 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Reed S.Greene at SC 1. PENALTY on ARK-W.Thompson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 9 - ARK 46(4:00 - 3rd) K.Jefferson rushed to SC 38 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Emmanwori at SC 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 38(3:11 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to SC 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Dawkins M.Webb at SC 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 36(2:46 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to SC 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at SC 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 34(2:29 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to SC 34. Catch made by K.Jackson at SC 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by O.Fortune at SC 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 27(2:01 - 3rd) R.Dubinion rushed to SC 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at SC 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 24(1:47 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to SC 24. Catch made by J.Haselwood at SC 24. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Dawkins at SC 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 15(1:03 - 3rd) K.Jefferson rushed to SC 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori M.Webb at SC 10.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 10(0:26 - 3rd) K.Jefferson rushed to SC 1 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Emmanwori at SC 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 1(0:24 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to SC 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at SC 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - ARK 2(15:00 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to SC End Zone for 2 yards. K.Jefferson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 4th) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(14:55 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 25. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 25. Gain of 4 yards. A.Wells FUMBLES forced by D.Sanders. Fumble RECOVERED by SC-A.Stogner at SC 29. Tackled by SC at SC 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - SC 29(14:17 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 29. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SC 29. Gain of 7 yards. M.Lloyd FUMBLES forced by L.Brini. Fumble RECOVERED by ARK-H.Clark at SC 41. Tackled by SC at SC 41.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 41(14:06 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to SC 41. Catch made by J.Haselwood at SC 41. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Fortune at SC 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 35(13:53 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to SC 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway at SC 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 32(13:35 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to SC 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway at SC 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 29(12:55 - 4th) M.Landers rushed to SC 23 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Johnson at SC 23.
|+23 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 23(12:18 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to SC 23. Catch made by W.Thompson at SC 23. Gain of 23 yards. W.Thompson for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:09 - 4th) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 4th) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the SC End Zone. X.Legette returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by ARK at SC 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 31(12:04 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.McDowell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 31(11:57 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|+30 YD
3 & 10 - SC 31(11:49 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 31. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 31. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at ARK 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 39(11:23 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to ARK 39. Catch made by A.Wells at ARK 39. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Blair at ARK 32.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - SC 32(11:16 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Bell. PENALTY on ARK-K.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 17(11:10 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|Int
2 & 10 - SC 17(11:06 - 4th) S.Rattler pass INTERCEPTED at ARK End Zone. Intercepted by D.McGlothern at ARK End Zone. Tackled by SC at ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 20(10:57 - 4th) A.Green rushed to ARK 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Williams S.Greene at ARK 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - ARK 28(9:42 - 4th) A.Green rushed to ARK 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Smith Z.Pickens at ARK 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 33(9:28 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Dial G.Edmond at ARK 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 35(8:50 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson D.Smith at ARK 39.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARK 39(7:55 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Burch Z.Pickens at ARK 39.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARK 39(7:47 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 37 yards to SC 24 Center-E.Stein. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+64 YD
1 & 10 - SC 24(7:39 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 24. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 24. Gain of 64 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Brini at ARK 12.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 12(7:18 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to ARK 1 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Sanders at ARK 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SC 1(6:25 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to ARK 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson I.Nichols at ARK 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. J.McDowell rushed to ARK End Zone for 1 yards. J.McDowell for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:25 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Rattler steps back to pass. Catch made by A.Brown at ARK 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 4th) M.Jeter kicks onside 8 from SC 35 to SC 43. B.Pool returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Martin-Scott at SC 9.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 9(6:18 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to SC 1 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Emmanwori at SC 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 1(6:10 - 4th) A.Green rushed to SC End Zone for 1 yards. A.Green for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:00 - 4th) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 4th) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(6:00 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 25. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SC 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Crook at SC 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - SC 31(5:31 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 31. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Crook at SC 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 35(5:20 - 4th) S.Rattler rushed to SC 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Nichols at SC 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - SC 42(4:57 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at SC 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 46(4:47 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SC 46(4:29 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 46. Catch made by J.McDowell at SC 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at ARK 49. PENALTY on ARK-J.Domineck Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 34(4:27 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to ARK 34. Catch made by J.McDowell at ARK 34. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at ARK 39.
|+38 YD
2 & 15 - SC 39(4:22 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to ARK 39. Catch made by A.Stogner at ARK 39. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson S.Blair at ARK 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SC 1(4:01 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to ARK 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Nichols at ARK 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SC 1(3:26 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to ARK End Zone for 1 yards. J.Bell for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:21 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for SC. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:21 - 4th) M.Jeter kicks onside 9 from SC 35 to SC 44. B.Pool returns the kickoff. Tackled by SC at SC 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 44(3:20 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to SC 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 42(2:40 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to SC 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond at SC 40.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARK 40(2:33 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to SC 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens at SC 40.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARK 40(1:45 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 30 yards to SC 10 Center-E.Stein. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 4th) M.Jeter kicks onside from SC 20 to SC 31. RECOVERED by D.Williams. Tackled by J.Crook at SC 29.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 29(1:32 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 29. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARK at SC 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 40(1:13 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 40. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ARK at SC 42.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - SC 42(0:57 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 42. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 47(0:44 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to ARK 47. Catch made by M.Lloyd at ARK 47. Gain of 4 yards. M.Lloyd ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SC 43(0:37 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 49 for -8 yards (C.Paul; J.Stewart)
|Sack
3 & 14 - SC 49(0:12 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 43 for -6 yards (J.Johnson) S.Rattler FUMBLES forced by J.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by ARK-C.Paul at SC 43. Tackled by SC at SC 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 43(0:06 - 4th) K.Jefferson kneels at the SC 48.
