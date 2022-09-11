|
|
|HAWAII
|MICH
J.J. McCarthy becomes QB1, No. 4 Michigan tops Hawaii 56-10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) J.J. McCarthy did enough to win the job.
McCarthy was sharp in his first start, throwing for three touchdowns to help No. 4 Michigan overwhelm Hawaii 56-10 on Saturday night.
Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said McCarthy will be the team's first-string quarterback next week against Connecticut.
''He's earned it,'' Harbaugh said.
McCarthy had his turn to take the first snap after Big Ten championship-winning quarterback Cade McNamara had a lackluster performance in the season-opening win over Colorado State as the starter.
The sophomore made the most of his opportunity against the Rainbow Warriors, throwing a 42-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson on his second snap and 13-yard pass to Ronnie Bell early in the second quarter to give the Wolverines (2-0) a four-touchdown lead.
''It was a near-flawless performance,'' Harbaugh said. ''He was 11 for 12, and one was dropped.''
McNamara entered the game with 6:22 left in the first half and took a sack to end his first possession.
McCarthy went back in and threw for his third score, dropping back and stepping up in the pocket before connecting with Cornelius Johnson for a 17-yard touchdown late in the first half to give Michigan a 42-0 lead.
''I can't remember having one like that myself,'' said Harbaugh, a former Michigan and NFL quarterback.
McCarthy, a former five-star recruit, finished 11 of 12 for 229 yards without a turnover.
''He controlled the game,'' said Blake Corum, who ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. ''He was confident. I expected nothing less.''
McNamara started the second half and the senior finished 4 of 6 for 26 yards with an interception.
''He's got gravel in his guts,'' Harbaugh said. ''He'll be ready for his next opportunity.''
The Rainbow Warriors (0-3) were scoreless until late in the third quarter when Matthew Shipley made a 26-yard field goal, taking advantage of favorable field position following their second sack of McNamara.
With Michigan backups getting a chance to play, freshman Tylan Hines ran for a 54-yard score to make it 49-10.
''What an experience for these guys that get to play here, and play an opponent like that,'' Hawaii first-year coach Timmy Chang said. ''I'm proud of them. I'm proud of how they played four quarters, but it was a tall task for us.''
HONOLULU GUY
Wilson, who hails from Honolulu, caught a touchdown pass on McCarthy's first throw and ran for a 21-yard score after the quarterback casually flipped it to him on an end-around.
''I think he knew almost everybody over there,'' Bell said. ''He probably had a big weight on his shoulders and to play the way he did is awesome against his hometown.''
INJURY REPORT
Harbaugh said he did not have an update on running back Donovan Edwards, who was injured in the first half after he had 26 yards rushing and a score on three carries along with a 33-yard reception while lining up as a wide receiver.
LATE START
The game was scheduled to start at 8 p.m., but lightning in the area cleared the stadium before the game and led to a 1-hour delay.
THE TAKEAWAY
Hawaii: Chang, a former star quarterback at the school, is facing quite a challenge. The Rainbow Warriors opened the season with two home games and lost 63-10 to Vanderbilt and 49-17 to Western Kentucky. Chang is following Todd Graham, who resigned as coach in January after former players and some parents criticized his management style and relationships with players.
Michigan: Before the season began, Harbaugh said he would decide on his Week 3 starter after both McCarthy and McNamara had a shot to start a game. McCarthy's talent as a passer and runner gave him an edge in the competition. McNamara accomplished a lot last year, but he has struggled this season and that has led to him losing his role as starter.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Wolverines will likely remain ranked No. 4 because the teams ahead of them in the AP Top 25 also won their games.
UP NEXT
Hawaii: Hosts Duquesne, a second-tier college football program that beat NAIA-level Thomas More after opening with two losses.
Michigan: Hosts Jim Mora-led Connecticut (1-2) in the third of four straight home games to open season.
---
Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. Hines
24 RB
75 RuYds, RuTD
|
J. McCarthy
9 QB
229 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 16 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|23
|Rushing
|6
|12
|Passing
|6
|11
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-19
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|253
|588
|Total Plays
|69
|55
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|10.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|140
|268
|Rush Attempts
|32
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|8.1
|Yards Passing
|113
|320
|Comp. - Att.
|13-37
|17-22
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|12.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|10-40.5
|4-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|49
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|6-49
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|113
|PASS YDS
|320
|
|
|140
|RUSH YDS
|268
|
|
|253
|TOTAL YDS
|588
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Yellen 18 QB
|J. Yellen
|13/36
|113
|0
|0
|
N. Bryant-Lelei 22 RB
|N. Bryant-Lelei
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hines 24 RB
|T. Hines
|8
|75
|1
|54
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|12
|28
|0
|7
|
J. Johnson 11 RB
|J. Johnson
|5
|25
|0
|16
|
N. Bryant-Lelei 22 RB
|N. Bryant-Lelei
|6
|18
|0
|6
|
J. Yellen 18 QB
|J. Yellen
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Phillips 3 WR
|J. Phillips
|5
|3
|33
|0
|19
|
G. Morgan 17 TE
|G. Morgan
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Panoke 1 WR
|J. Panoke
|3
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
J. Murray 7 TE
|J. Murray
|5
|2
|15
|0
|13
|
C. Hines 84 WR
|C. Hines
|3
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
J. Johnson 11 RB
|J. Johnson
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 8 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Scott 9 WR
|D. Scott
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hines 24 RB
|T. Hines
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Walthall 4 WR
|J. Walthall
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Pavihi 1 LB
|P. Pavihi
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Edwards II 23 DB
|V. Edwards II
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Thompson 25 DB
|M. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuitupou 90 DL
|J. Tuitupou
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Hausman 9 DB
|M. Hausman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Nelson II 3 DB
|H. Nelson II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Kamana 47 DB
|N. Kamana
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Manuma 33 DB
|P. Manuma
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Moala 53 DL
|E. Moala
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kahahawai-Welch 42 DL
|J. Kahahawai-Welch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Tufaga 17 LB
|I. Tufaga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bell 20 DB
|C. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ta'ala 55 DL
|B. Ta'ala
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Jones 43 DL
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Makaula 19 DB
|K. Makaula
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilson 6 DB
|R. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moe 99 DL
|T. Moe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pei 28 DB
|M. Pei
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Evaimalo 52 DL
|E. Evaimalo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ho'ohuli 12 DL
|W. Ho'ohuli
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Shipley 2 K
|M. Shipley
|1/1
|26
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Shipley 2 K
|M. Shipley
|10
|40.5
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Hines 84 WR
|C. Hines
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|11/12
|229
|3
|0
|
D. Warren 16 QB
|D. Warren
|2/4
|65
|0
|0
|
C. McNamara 12 QB
|C. McNamara
|4/6
|26
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|9
|88
|1
|24
|
C. Stokes 23 RB
|C. Stokes
|8
|61
|1
|21
|
I. Gash 41 RB
|I. Gash
|3
|48
|1
|38
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|3
|26
|1
|25
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|1
|21
|1
|21
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Warren 16 QB
|D. Warren
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Dunlap 22 RB
|T. Dunlap
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
D. Hughes 24 RB
|D. Hughes
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Franklin 34 RB
|L. Franklin
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. McNamara 12 QB
|C. McNamara
|2
|-17
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|7
|6
|76
|1
|31
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|2
|2
|71
|1
|54
|
M. Bredeson 82 TE
|M. Bredeson
|1
|1
|56
|0
|56
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|1
|1
|42
|1
|42
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
E. All 83 TE
|E. All
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Loveland 18 TE
|C. Loveland
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Morris 13 WR
|T. Morris
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
|L. Schoonmaker
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Hibner 88 TE
|M. Hibner
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Stokes 23 RB
|C. Stokes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Walker 4 WR
|A. Walker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Anthony 1 WR
|A. Anthony
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Pollard 4 LB
|M. Pollard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 5 DB
|D. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 33 DB
|G. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Johnson 2 DB
|W. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Benny 26 DL
|R. Benny
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moten 6 DB
|R. Moten
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kolesar 35 DB
|C. Kolesar
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 12 DB
|K. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perry 31 DB
|J. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sainristil 0 DB
|M. Sainristil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 8 LB
|D. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harris 36 DB
|K. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 99 DL
|C. Goode
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 28 DB
|Q. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anthony 1 WR
|A. Anthony
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Welschof 96 LB
|J. Welschof
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hood 34 LB
|J. Hood
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. McGregor 17 LB
|B. McGregor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrell 32 LB
|J. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Paige 7 DB
|M. Paige
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Guy 42 LB
|T. Guy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Spurlock 15 LB
|D. Spurlock
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morris 90 LB
|M. Morris
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Smith 58 DL
|M. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 22 DB
|G. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Grant 78 DL
|K. Grant
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Upshaw 91 LB
|T. Upshaw
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Velazquez 29 LB
|J. Velazquez
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pollard 24 DB
|M. Pollard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mullings 20 LB
|K. Mullings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Doman 19 K
|T. Doman
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|
R. Andersen 29 K
|R. Andersen
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|4
|41.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Gash 41 RB
|I. Gash
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|5
|7.8
|35
|0
|
J. Thaw 26 WR
|J. Thaw
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell at HAW 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - HAWAII 26(14:24 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at HAW 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - HAWAII 28(13:43 - 1st) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for HAW.
|Punt
4 & 7 - HAWAII 28(13:35 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 41 yards to MICH 31 Center-S.Landrum. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 31. Tackled by K.Makaula at MICH 34.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 34(13:24 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to HAW 42 for 24 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at HAW 42.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 42(12:59 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to HAW 42. Catch made by R.Wilson at HAW 42. Gain of 42 yards. R.Wilson for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:48 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the HAW End Zone. Fair catch by J.Perdue.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(12:48 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at HAW 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25(12:04 - 1st) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - HAWAII 25(11:59 - 1st) J.Yellen pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by J.Murray at HAW 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Moten at HAW 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - HAWAII 27(11:11 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 35 yards to MICH 38 Center-S.Landrum. Downed by L.Taylor. PENALTY on MICH-MICH Offensive Sideline Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 23(11:11 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 31 for 8 yards. B.Corum ran out of bounds.
|+31 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 31(10:37 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 31. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 31. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by P.Pavihi at HAW 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 38(10:00 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to HAW 38. Catch made by E.All at HAW 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Hausman at HAW 28.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 28(9:34 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to HAW 13 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Thompson at HAW 13.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 13(9:00 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to HAW 4 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Thompson at HAW 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 4(8:16 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to HAW 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Kamana at HAW 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 1(7:39 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to HAW End Zone for 1 yards. B.Corum for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:36 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:36 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(7:36 - 1st) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25(7:31 - 1st) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - HAWAII 25(7:28 - 1st) J.Yellen pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by J.Panoke at HAW 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at HAW 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38(6:53 - 1st) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 38(6:48 - 1st) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to HAW 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Benny at HAW 38.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HAWAII 38(6:05 - 1st) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|Punt
4 & 10 - HAWAII 38(5:59 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 40 yards to MICH 22 Center-S.Landrum. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 22. Tackled by L.Taylor at HAW 43.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 43(5:44 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to HAW 43. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at HAW 43. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Bell at HAW 37.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 37(5:08 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to HAW 21 for 16 yards. J.McCarthy ran out of bounds.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 21(4:30 - 1st) R.Wilson rushed to HAW End Zone for 21 yards. R.Wilson for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:23 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 63 yards from MICH 35 to the HAW 2. C.Hines returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Taylor at HAW 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(4:18 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at HAW 28.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - HAWAII 28(3:36 - 1st) J.Yellen pass complete to HAW 28. Catch made by J.Murray at HAW 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Paige at HAW 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 41(3:11 - 1st) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for D.Parson.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 41(3:06 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.McGregor at HAW 39.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - HAWAII 39(2:23 - 1st) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for D.Scott.
|Punt
4 & 12 - HAWAII 39(2:19 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 55 yards to MICH 6 Center-S.Landrum. Downed by HAW.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 6(2:08 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Evaimalo; H.Nelson at MICH 6.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICH 6(1:31 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - MICH 6(1:27 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 6. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 6. Gain of 2 yards. R.Bell FUMBLES forced by K.Makaula. Fumble RECOVERED by MICH-R.Bell at MICH 8.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MICH 8(0:45 - 1st) B.Robbins punts 44 yards to HAW 48 Center-W.Wagner. Fair catch by D.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 48(0:31 - 1st) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to HAW 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; K.Jenkins at HAW 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 48(15:00 - 2nd) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HAWAII 48(14:53 - 2nd) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for J.Murray.
|Punt
4 & 10 - HAWAII 48(14:50 - 2nd) M.Shipley punts 45 yards to MICH 7 Center-S.Landrum. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 7. Tackled by L.Taylor at MICH 10.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 10(14:40 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Tufaga at MICH 12.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 12(14:08 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 12. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 12. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by P.Pavihi at MICH 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 27(13:33 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Kamana at MICH 33.
|+54 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 33(12:52 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 33. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 33. Gain of 54 yards. Tackled by H.Nelson at HAW 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 13(12:10 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to HAW 13. Catch made by R.Bell at HAW 13. Gain of 13 yards. R.Bell for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(12:05 - 2nd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 2nd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(12:05 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Mullings; R.Moten at HAW 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25(11:28 - 2nd) J.Yellen pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by J.Phillips at HAW 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at HAW 29.
|Sack
3 & 6 - HAWAII 29(10:43 - 2nd) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen sacked at HAW 23 for -6 yards (M.Morris)
|Punt
4 & 12 - HAWAII 23(9:53 - 2nd) M.Shipley punts 36 yards to MICH 41 Center-S.Landrum. Fair catch by A.Henning.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 41(9:49 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to HAW 34 for 25 yards. D.Edwards ran out of bounds.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 34(9:04 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to HAW 34. Catch made by D.Edwards at HAW 34. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 1(8:42 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to HAW End Zone for 1 yards. D.Edwards for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:38 - 2nd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:38 - 2nd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(8:38 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to HAW 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Upshaw; J.Colson at HAW 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25(7:58 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Benny at HAW 27.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - HAWAII 27(7:11 - 2nd) J.Yellen pass complete to HAW 27. Catch made by D.Parson at HAW 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; G.Green at HAW 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - HAWAII 28(6:29 - 2nd) M.Shipley punts 36 yards to MICH 36 Center-S.Landrum. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 36. Pushed out of bounds by J.Perdue at MICH 34.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 34(6:22 - 2nd) C.McNamara pass complete to MICH 34. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Thompson; P.Pavihi at MICH 43.
|+20 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 43(5:33 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to HAW 37 for 20 yards. Tackled by V.Edwards at HAW 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 37(4:55 - 2nd) C.McNamara pass complete to HAW 37. Catch made by B.Corum at HAW 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by P.Pavihi at HAW 35.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MICH 35(4:14 - 2nd) C.McNamara steps back to pass. C.McNamara pass incomplete intended for C.Stokes.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MICH 35(4:12 - 2nd) C.McNamara steps back to pass. C.McNamara sacked at HAW 45 for -10 yards (B.Ta'ala)
|Punt
4 & 18 - MICH 45(3:26 - 2nd) B.Robbins punts 36 yards to HAW 9 Center-W.Wagner. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 9(3:18 - 2nd) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to HAW 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett; R.Moten at HAW 15.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - HAWAII 15(2:33 - 2nd) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for J.Panoke.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - HAWAII 15(2:28 - 2nd) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for HAW.
|Punt
4 & 4 - HAWAII 15(2:23 - 2nd) M.Shipley punts 37 yards to MICH 48 Center-S.Landrum. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 48. Tackled by S.Landrum at MICH 48.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 48(2:14 - 2nd) C.Stokes rushed to HAW 31 for 21 yards. Tackled by M.Thompson at HAW 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 31(1:39 - 2nd) C.Stokes rushed to HAW 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by P.Manuma at HAW 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 23(1:17 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to HAW 23. Catch made by R.Bell at HAW 23. Gain of 6 yards. R.Bell ran out of bounds.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 17(1:13 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to HAW 17. Catch made by C.Johnson at HAW 17. Gain of 17 yards. C.Johnson for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:06 - 2nd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 2nd) J.Moody kicks 60 yards from MICH 35 to the HAW 5. Fair catch by J.Perdue.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(1:06 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Moten at HAW 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - HAWAII 32(0:24 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 36 for yards. Tackled by R.Moore at HAW 36. PENALTY on HAW-J.Murray Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - HAWAII 22(0:01 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.McGregor; K.Grant at HAW 23.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the MICH End Zone. I.Gash returns the kickoff. Tackled by V.Killins at MICH 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 12(14:56 - 3rd) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tuitupou at MICH 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 15(14:23 - 3rd) C.McNamara pass complete to MICH 15. Catch made by M.Hibner at MICH 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Hausman at MICH 20.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MICH 20(13:43 - 3rd) T.Dunlap rushed to MICH 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Kahahawai-Welch at MICH 20.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MICH 20(12:57 - 3rd) B.Robbins punts 50 yards to HAW 30 Center-W.Wagner. Fair catch by D.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 30(12:47 - 3rd) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 30(12:43 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Perry at HAW 37.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - HAWAII 37(12:15 - 3rd) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|Punt
4 & 3 - HAWAII 37(11:59 - 3rd) M.Shipley punts 50 yards to MICH 13 Center-S.Landrum. J.Thaw returned punt from the MICH 13. Tackled by H.Nelson at MICH 23. PENALTY on MICH-C.Selzer Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - MICH 13(11:59 - 3rd) C.McNamara steps back to pass. C.McNamara sacked at MICH 6 for -7 yards (J.Tuitupou)
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - MICH 6(11:16 - 3rd) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Edwards at MICH 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - MICH 10(10:40 - 3rd) C.McNamara pass complete to MICH 10. Catch made by C.Loveland at MICH 10. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by P.Pavihi at MICH 20.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MICH 20(9:51 - 3rd) B.Robbins punts 34 yards to HAW 46 Center-W.Wagner. Downed by C.Selzer.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 46(9:41 - 3rd) J.Yellen pass complete to HAW 46. Catch made by C.Hines at HAW 46. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Green at MICH 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 49(9:07 - 3rd) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to MICH 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Pollard at MICH 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - HAWAII 45(8:21 - 3rd) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to MICH 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Pollard at MICH 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39(7:48 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to MICH 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Kolesar at MICH 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 39(7:09 - 3rd) J.Yellen pass complete to MICH 39. Catch made by C.Hines at MICH 39. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Green at MICH 33.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - HAWAII 33(6:25 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to MICH 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MICH 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26(6:01 - 3rd) J.Yellen pass complete to MICH 26. Catch made by C.Hines at MICH 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at MICH 23.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - HAWAII 23(5:28 - 3rd) J.Yellen pass complete to MICH 23. Catch made by J.Phillips at MICH 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Jones at MICH 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13(4:53 - 3rd) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for J.Phillips.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 13(4:47 - 3rd) J.Yellen pass complete to MICH 13. Catch made by J.Panoke at MICH 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Kolesar; W.Johnson at MICH 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - HAWAII 9(4:03 - 3rd) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for J.Murray.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - HAWAII 16(3:54 - 3rd) M.Shipley 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Landrum Holder-B.Falck.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:51 - 3rd) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(3:51 - 3rd) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tuitupou at MICH 26.
|Int
2 & 9 - MICH 26(3:20 - 3rd) C.McNamara pass INTERCEPTED at HAW 45. Intercepted by V.Edwards at HAW 45. Tackled by A.Anthony at HAW 45.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45(3:11 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to MICH 39 for 16 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at MICH 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39(2:37 - 3rd) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for T.Hines.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 39(2:30 - 3rd) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HAWAII 39(2:26 - 3rd) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall.
|Punt
4 & 10 - HAWAII 39(2:21 - 3rd) M.Shipley punts 30 yards to MICH 9 Center-S.Landrum. Downed by L.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 9(2:12 - 3rd) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Manuma at MICH 15.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 15(1:40 - 3rd) D.Warren rushed to MICH 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by V.Edwards at MICH 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 26(1:06 - 3rd) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 29 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by V.Edwards at MICH 29.
|+56 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 29(0:36 - 3rd) D.Warren pass complete to MICH 29. Catch made by M.Bredeson at MICH 29. Gain of 56 yards. Tackled by H.Nelson at HAW 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 15(15:00 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to HAW End Zone for 15 yards. C.Stokes for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 4th) R.Andersen extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) T.Doman kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(14:54 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to HAW 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at HAW 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 27(14:13 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to HAW 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Pollard at HAW 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - HAWAII 33(13:32 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to HAW 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Welschof at HAW 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(12:53 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to HAW 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Guy at HAW 36.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 36(12:06 - 4th) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for J.Phillips.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - HAWAII 36(12:07 - 4th) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen sacked at HAW 24 for yards (R.Benny) PENALTY on MICH-A.Walker Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 46(11:35 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to MICH End Zone for 54 yards. T.Hines for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:27 - 4th) M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 4th) K.Halvorsen kicks 30 yards from HAW 35 to the MICH 35. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 35(11:27 - 4th) D.Warren steps back to pass. D.Warren pass incomplete intended for A.Walker.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 35(11:20 - 4th) T.Dunlap rushed to MICH 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Pavihi at MICH 40.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - MICH 40(10:43 - 4th) D.Warren pass complete to MICH 40. Catch made by T.Morris at MICH 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Hausman at MICH 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 49(10:13 - 4th) I.Gash rushed to HAW 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Moe at HAW 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 44(9:34 - 4th) I.Gash rushed to HAW 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Ho'ohuli; M.Pei at HAW 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 41(8:50 - 4th) T.Dunlap rushed to HAW 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Ho'ohuli; N.Kamana at HAW 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MICH 38(8:14 - 4th) D.Warren steps back to pass. D.Warren pass incomplete intended for T.Morris.
|+38 YD
3 & 7 - MICH 38(8:08 - 4th) I.Gash rushed to HAW End Zone for 38 yards. I.Gash for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 4th) T.Doman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 4th) T.Doman kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(7:59 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to HAW 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Goode at HAW 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - HAWAII 27(7:27 - 4th) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - HAWAII 27(7:22 - 4th) J.Yellen pass complete to HAW 27. Catch made by G.Morgan at HAW 27. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by C.Kolesar at HAW 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 48(6:47 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to HAW 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Velazquez; C.Goode at HAW 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 50(6:13 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to MICH 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Velazquez; D.Spurlock at MICH 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - HAWAII 45(5:26 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to MICH 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Spurlock at MICH 41.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 41(4:55 - 4th) J.Yellen pass complete to MICH 41. Catch made by J.Phillips at MICH 41. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Jones; D.Spurlock at MICH 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 22(4:12 - 4th) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for D.Scott.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 22(4:08 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to MICH 19 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Spurlock; C.Kolesar at MICH 19.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - HAWAII 19(3:23 - 4th) J.Yellen pass complete to MICH 19. Catch made by J.Johnson at MICH 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Hood at MICH 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - HAWAII 7(2:45 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to MICH 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Grant; J.Hood at MICH 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - HAWAII 4(2:05 - 4th) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to MICH 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Moore at MICH 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - HAWAII 2(1:23 - 4th) N.Bryant-Lelei steps back to pass. N.Bryant-Lelei pass incomplete intended for J.Murray.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - HAWAII 2(1:20 - 4th) J.Yellen steps back to pass. J.Yellen pass incomplete intended for T.Hines.