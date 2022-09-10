|
|HOW
|SFLA
Battie leads ground attack as South Florida defeats Howard
TAMPA, Fla. (AP)
Brian Battie ran for 105 yards and had one of South Florida's six rushing touchdowns in a 42-20 victory over FCS-member Howard on Saturday night.
Michel Dukes (two touchdowns), Jaren Mangham (two touchdowns) and K'Wan Powell also scored on the ground for the Bulls (1-1). Battie's touchdown was a 60-yard run.
Gerry Robinson completed 17 of 28 passes for 219 yards with one interception for South Florida.
Jarett Hunter, Ian Wheeler and Kasey Hawthorne scored rushing touchdowns for the Bison. Hunter led with 81 yards on 12 carries.
Quinton Williams was 28-of-37 passing for 250 yards for Howard.
Hunter's 28-yard TD run drew Howard within 21-14 late in the third quarter but South Florida scored on its next three possessions to take a 42-14 lead midway through the fourth.
All nine touchdowns in the game came on the ground and there were no field goals.
I. Wheeler
27 RB
70 RuYds, RuTD, 45 ReYds, 5 RECs
B. Battie
21 RB
105 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|17
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-17
|2-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|417
|424
|Total Plays
|77
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|168
|205
|Rush Attempts
|40
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|7.6
|Yards Passing
|249
|219
|Comp. - Att.
|28-37
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-28
|3-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|6
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.0
|3-41.7
|Return Yards
|2
|14
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|249
|PASS YDS
|219
|
|168
|RUSH YDS
|205
|
|417
|TOTAL YDS
|424
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Williams 1 QB
|Q. Williams
|28/37
|249
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hunter 2 RB
|J. Hunter
|12
|81
|1
|28
|
I. Wheeler 27 RB
|I. Wheeler
|10
|70
|1
|24
|
K. Hawthorne 3 WR
|K. Hawthorne
|5
|25
|1
|18
|
Q. Williams 1 QB
|Q. Williams
|9
|14
|0
|12
|
E. James 5 RB
|E. James
|3
|-6
|0
|3
|
A. Murray 8 WR
|A. Murray
|1
|-16
|0
|-16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Murray 8 WR
|A. Murray
|6
|5
|50
|0
|16
|
R. Ilarraza 4 WR
|R. Ilarraza
|7
|5
|45
|0
|21
|
I. Wheeler 27 RB
|I. Wheeler
|5
|5
|45
|0
|17
|
M. McDonald 18 WR
|M. McDonald
|6
|3
|42
|0
|22
|
J. Hunter 2 RB
|J. Hunter
|4
|4
|36
|0
|20
|
B. Smith 6 RB
|B. Smith
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Carter 89 TE
|C. Carter
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Hawthorne 3 WR
|K. Hawthorne
|4
|3
|7
|0
|6
|
N. Hezekiah 10 WR
|N. Hezekiah
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Gallop Jr. 0 DB
|K. Gallop Jr.
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hollon 8 LB
|T. Hollon
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. White 14 DL
|I. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 7 DB
|R. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dyson 22 LB
|C. Dyson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 10 DL
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brokenburr 3 DL
|D. Brokenburr
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 96 DL
|J. Stewart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Seraphin 92 DL
|J. Seraphin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Bickerton 37 K
|A. Bickerton
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Richards 49 P
|P. Richards
|3
|39.0
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|17/28
|219
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|7
|105
|1
|60
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|3
|34
|2
|28
|
J. Mangham 0 RB
|J. Mangham
|7
|28
|2
|20
|
M. Hamilton 24 RB
|M. Hamilton
|3
|13
|0
|12
|
C. Townsel 25 DB
|C. Townsel
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Albritton 30 RB
|J. Albritton
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
Y. Young 26 RB
|Y. Young
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Powell 22 RB
|K. Powell
|2
|3
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Weaver 10 WR
|X. Weaver
|13
|7
|57
|0
|12
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|1
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
G. Greenwald 87 TE
|G. Greenwald
|2
|2
|25
|0
|16
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Gordon IV 8 LB
|D. Gordon IV
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansford 28 DE
|J. Hansford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 33 CB
|T. Simpson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stokes 21 DB
|J. Stokes
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Logan 13 DE
|T. Logan
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Curry 15 DB
|J. Curry
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Robinson 2 DB
|T. Robinson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughn 40 DE
|J. Vaughn
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cheney 90 DL
|R. Cheney
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 19 DE
|J. Ross
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Green 34 DB
|J. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kelly 16 DE
|E. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hicks 43 LB
|D. Hicks
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grant 45 DL
|D. Grant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Norris 29 LB
|B. Norris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Terrell 94 DE
|K. Terrell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Shuler 17 LB
|J. Shuler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 24 LB
|M. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bags 10 DL
|N. Bags
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Stokes 36 P
|A. Stokes
|3
|41.7
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Bickerton kicks 62 yards from HOW 35 to the USF 3. J.Horn returns the kickoff. Tackled by HOW at USF 35.
|Int
1 & 10 - SFLA 34(14:54 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass INTERCEPTED at HOW 33. Intercepted by R.Jones at HOW 33. Tackled by USF at HOW 35.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 35(14:43 - 1st) Q.Williams pass complete to HOW 35. Catch made by K.Hawthorne at HOW 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Logan at HOW 36.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - HOW 36(14:19 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to HOW 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at HOW 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 49(13:38 - 1st) I.Wheeler rushed to USF 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 46.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - HOW 46(12:57 - 1st) Q.Williams steps back to pass. Q.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Hawthorne.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - HOW 46(12:49 - 1st) Q.Williams pass complete to USF 46. Catch made by A.Murray at USF 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at USF 42.
|Punt
4 & 1 - HOW 42(11:59 - 1st) P.Richards punts 28 yards to USF 14 Center-HOW. Fair catch by X.Weaver.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 14(11:52 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 14. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 14. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by R.Jones at USF 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 43(11:23 - 1st) J.Mangham rushed to USF 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Brokenburr; T.Hollon at USF 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 44(10:49 - 1st) J.Mangham rushed to USF 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hollon at USF 47.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SFLA 47(10:10 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver. PENALTY on USF-C.Carter Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SFLA 47(10:08 - 1st) A.Stokes punts 33 yards to HOW 20 Center-B.Bernard. Fair catch by R.Ilarraza.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 20(10:02 - 1st) K.Hawthorne rushed to HOW 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Logan at HOW 23.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - HOW 23(9:26 - 1st) Q.Williams pass complete to HOW 23. Catch made by M.McDonald at HOW 23. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at HOW 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 45(8:50 - 1st) I.Wheeler rushed to HOW 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Cheney at HOW 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - HOW 47(8:13 - 1st) Q.Williams pass complete to HOW 47. Catch made by R.Ilarraza at HOW 47. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Curry at USF 50.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - HOW 50(7:31 - 1st) Q.Williams pass complete to USF 50. Catch made by R.Ilarraza at USF 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe at USF 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOW 43(7:00 - 1st) Q.Williams steps back to pass. Q.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.McDonald.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - HOW 43(6:55 - 1st) Q.Williams pass complete to USF 43. Catch made by I.Wheeler at USF 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon at USF 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 26(6:15 - 1st) Q.Williams rushed to USF 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon at USF 18.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - HOW 18(5:32 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to USF 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Cheney; J.Shuler at USF 18.
|+18 YD
3 & 2 - HOW 18(4:47 - 1st) K.Hawthorne rushed to USF End Zone for 18 yards. K.Hawthorne for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:41 - 1st) D.West extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:41 - 1st) A.Bickerton kicks 63 yards from HOW 35 to the USF 2. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by HOW at USF 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 22(4:36 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.White at USF 29.
|+19 YD
2 & 3 - SFLA 29(4:07 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 29. Catch made by K.Brown at USF 29. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by HOW at USF 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 48(3:38 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to HOW 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wesley at HOW 47.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 47(3:11 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to HOW 47. Catch made by X.Weaver at HOW 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Gallop; C.Hinton at HOW 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(2:30 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to HOW 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Jones at HOW 36.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SFLA 36(1:57 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - SFLA 36(1:51 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|No Good
4 & 11 - SFLA 44(1:46 - 1st) S.Shrader 54 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Bernard Holder-A.Beardall.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 36(1:41 - 1st) Q.Williams pass complete to HOW 36. Catch made by J.Hunter at HOW 36. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Boyles at HOW 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 49(1:01 - 1st) I.Wheeler rushed to HOW 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Hansford at HOW 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - HOW 47(0:18 - 1st) K.Hawthorne rushed to HOW 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Logan at HOW 50.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - HOW 50(15:00 - 2nd) Q.Williams pass complete to HOW 50. Catch made by C.Carter at HOW 50. Gain of 10 yards. C.Carter FUMBLES forced by J.Hansford. Fumble RECOVERED by USF-J.Curry at USF 40. Tackled by HOW at USF 40.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 40(14:52 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 40. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at USF 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - HOW 49(14:29 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 49. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 49. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Brown at HOW 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOW 47(14:08 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOW 47(14:01 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - HOW 47(13:57 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to HOW 47. Catch made by C.Carter at HOW 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Dyson at HOW 41.
|+8 YD
4 & 4 - HOW 41(13:19 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to HOW 41. Catch made by S.Atkins at HOW 41. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by HOW at HOW 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOW 33(13:04 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - HOW 33(12:37 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to HOW 18 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Hollon at HOW 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 18(12:20 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to HOW 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Hollon; N.Miles at HOW 11.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - HOW 11(11:42 - 2nd) G.Bohanon rushed to HOW 2 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Hollon at HOW 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - HOW 2(11:24 - 2nd) J.Mangham rushed to HOW End Zone for 2 yards. J.Mangham for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:16 - 2nd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 2nd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the HOW End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 25(11:16 - 2nd) Q.Williams pass complete to HOW 25. Catch made by R.Ilarraza at HOW 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at HOW 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - HOW 33(10:48 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to HOW 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon at HOW 33.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - HOW 33(10:04 - 2nd) Q.Williams pass complete to HOW 33. Catch made by M.McDonald at HOW 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by USF at HOW 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 42(9:39 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to HOW 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughn at HOW 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - HOW 47(8:59 - 2nd) Q.Williams pass complete to HOW 47. Catch made by R.Ilarraza at HOW 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe at USF 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 47(8:20 - 2nd) I.Wheeler rushed to USF 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Yates at USF 46.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - HOW 46(7:38 - 2nd) Q.Williams steps back to pass. Q.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.McDonald.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - HOW 46(7:29 - 2nd) Q.Williams pass complete to USF 46. Catch made by M.McDonald at USF 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe at USF 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 35(6:45 - 2nd) K.Hawthorne rushed to USF 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Curry at USF 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - HOW 34(6:06 - 2nd) E.James rushed to USF 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Cheney at USF 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - HOW 31(5:25 - 2nd) Q.Williams scrambles to USF 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon; T.Logan at USF 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 23(4:43 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to USF 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Bags; D.Boyles at USF 20.
|-16 YD
2 & 7 - HOW 20(3:59 - 2nd) A.Murray rushed to USF 36 for -16 yards. A.Murray FUMBLES forced by T.Simpson. Fumble RECOVERED by USF-R.Yates at USF 41. Tackled by HOW at USF 41.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 41(3:49 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 41. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 41. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Knighten at HOW 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 36(3:15 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to HOW 36. Catch made by M.Dukes at HOW 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Hinton at HOW 33.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - HOW 33(2:42 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to HOW 33. Catch made by G.Greenwald at HOW 33. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at HOW 17.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 17(2:24 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to HOW 17. Catch made by X.Weaver at HOW 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Gallop at HOW 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - HOW 7(2:15 - 2nd) M.Dukes rushed to HOW End Zone for 7 yards. M.Dukes for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:10 - 2nd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 2nd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the HOW End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 25(2:10 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to HOW 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon at HOW 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - HOW 24(1:41 - 2nd) Q.Williams pass complete to HOW 24. Catch made by K.Hawthorne at HOW 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Curry; D.Gordon at HOW 30.
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - HOW 30(1:19 - 2nd) Q.Williams pass complete to HOW 30. Catch made by A.Murray at HOW 30. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at HOW 46. PENALTY on USF-J.Hansford Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOW 39(1:24 - 2nd) Q.Williams steps back to pass. Q.Williams pass incomplete intended for A.Murray.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - HOW 39(1:19 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to USF 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - HOW 34(1:05 - 2nd) Q.Williams pass complete to USF 34. Catch made by I.Wheeler at USF 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 33.
|No Good
4 & 4 - HOW 40(0:43 - 2nd) A.Bickerton 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-HOW Holder-HOW.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 33(0:39 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 33. Catch made by J.Mangham at USF 33. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Jones at USF 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOW 43(0:31 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOW 43(0:28 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HOW 43(0:24 - 2nd) G.Bohanon scrambles to USF 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.White at USF 43.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the HOW End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to HOW 39 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Curry at HOW 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 39(14:29 - 3rd) Q.Williams pass complete to HOW 39. Catch made by N.Hezekiah at HOW 39. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson; D.Gordon at HOW 38.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - HOW 38(13:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on HOW-J.Forsyth False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - HOW 33(13:20 - 3rd) Q.Williams pass complete to HOW 33. Catch made by I.Wheeler at HOW 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon at HOW 39.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HOW 39(12:34 - 3rd) Q.Williams steps back to pass. Q.Williams pass incomplete intended for N.Hezekiah.
|Punt
4 & 10 - HOW 39(12:26 - 3rd) P.Richards punts 50 yards to USF 11 Center-HOW. X.Weaver returned punt from the USF 11. Tackled by B.Miller at USF 19.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 19(12:13 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by HOW at USF 25.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SFLA 25(11:44 - 3rd) J.Horn rushed to USF 25 for yards. Tackled by HOW at USF 25. PENALTY on USF-C.Carter Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - SFLA 15(11:16 - 3rd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 15. Catch made by G.Greenwald at USF 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Hollon at USF 24.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SFLA 24(10:42 - 3rd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SFLA 24(10:34 - 3rd) A.Stokes punts 52 yards to HOW 24 Center-B.Bernard. Downed by USF.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 24(10:24 - 3rd) Q.Williams scrambles to HOW 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hicks at HOW 27.
|-6 YD
2 & 7 - HOW 27(9:49 - 3rd) E.James rushed to HOW 21 for -6 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at HOW 21.
|Int
3 & 13 - HOW 21(9:01 - 3rd) Q.Williams pass INTERCEPTED at HOW 25. Intercepted by J.Curry at HOW 25. Tackled by HOW at HOW 25.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(8:57 - 3rd) J.Mangham rushed to HOW 5 for 20 yards. Tackled by HOW at HOW 5. PENALTY on HOW-K.Gallop Horse Collar Tackle 3 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 2(8:34 - 3rd) J.Mangham rushed to HOW 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Gallop at HOW 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - SFLA 3(7:59 - 3rd) J.Mangham rushed to HOW 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at HOW 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - SFLA 1(7:16 - 3rd) J.Mangham rushed to HOW End Zone for 1 yards. J.Mangham for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:14 - 3rd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the HOW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOW 25(7:14 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to HOW 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Cheney; D.Hicks at HOW 25.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - HOW 25(6:34 - 3rd) Q.Williams steps back to pass. Q.Williams pass incomplete intended for C.Carter. PENALTY on USF-T.Logan Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on USF-K.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 40(6:34 - 3rd) I.Wheeler rushed to HOW 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Cheney; D.Hicks at HOW 39.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - HOW 39(5:52 - 3rd) Q.Williams pass complete to HOW 39. Catch made by I.Wheeler at HOW 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOW 48(4:58 - 3rd) Q.Williams steps back to pass. Q.Williams pass incomplete intended for R.Ilarraza.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - HOW 48(5:09 - 3rd) Q.Williams rushed to USF 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Grant at USF 45.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - HOW 45(4:32 - 3rd) Q.Williams pass complete to USF 45. Catch made by A.Murray at USF 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at USF 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 37(3:55 - 3rd) Q.Williams pass complete to USF 37. Catch made by A.Murray at USF 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughn; T.Robinson at USF 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - HOW 30(3:16 - 3rd) Q.Williams rushed to USF 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughn at USF 28.
|+28 YD
3 & 1 - HOW 28(2:42 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to USF End Zone for 28 yards. J.Hunter for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:37 - 3rd) A.Bickerton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 3rd) A.Bickerton kicks 57 yards from HOW 35 to the USF 8. M.Dukes returns the kickoff. Tackled by X.Robiou at USF 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(2:29 - 3rd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for USF.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 39(2:09 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Gallop at USF 44.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - SFLA 44(1:38 - 3rd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 44. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at HOW 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(1:10 - 3rd) G.Bohanon pass complete to HOW 44. Catch made by X.Weaver at HOW 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by HOW at HOW 43. PENALTY on HOW-A.Olidge Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 0 yards accepted.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 28(0:59 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to HOW End Zone for 28 yards. M.Dukes for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:33 - 3rd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the HOW End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 25(0:33 - 3rd) I.Wheeler rushed to HOW 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at HOW 28.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - HOW 28(15:00 - 4th) I.Wheeler rushed to HOW 50 for 22 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at HOW 50.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 50(14:26 - 4th) I.Wheeler rushed to USF 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Hansford at USF 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOW 37(14:02 - 4th) K.Hawthorne rushed to USF 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Logan; D.Grant at USF 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - HOW 37(13:25 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to USF 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Cheney; N.Bags at USF 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - HOW 32(12:52 - 4th) Q.Williams pass complete to USF 32. Catch made by J.Hunter at USF 32. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Brown at USF 31.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - HOW 31(12:14 - 4th) Q.Williams steps back to pass. Q.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.McDonald.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(12:10 - 4th) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 31. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Gallop at USF 40.
|+60 YD
2 & 1 - SFLA 40(11:48 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to HOW End Zone for 60 yards. B.Battie for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:37 - 4th) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 4th) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the HOW End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 25(11:37 - 4th) E.James rushed to HOW 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Shuler at HOW 22.
|Sack
2 & 13 - HOW 22(10:58 - 4th) Q.Williams steps back to pass. Q.Williams sacked at HOW 15 for -7 yards (J.Ross)
|+6 YD
3 & 20 - HOW 15(9:37 - 4th) Q.Williams pass complete to HOW 15. Catch made by K.Hawthorne at HOW 15. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by E.Kelly J.Green at HOW 21. PENALTY on HOW-C.Carter Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 14 - HOW 21(9:51 - 4th) P.Richards punts 39 yards to USF 40 Center-HOW. S.Atkins returned punt from the USF 40. Tackled by K.Green; B.Miller at USF 46.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(9:41 - 4th) M.Hamilton rushed to HOW 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by HOW at HOW 42.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(8:57 - 4th) G.Bohanon pass complete to HOW 42. Catch made by O.Dollison at HOW 42. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at HOW 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 3(8:49 - 4th) K.Powell rushed to HOW 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Gallop; D.Brokenburr at HOW 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SFLA 1(8:10 - 4th) K.Powell rushed to HOW End Zone for 1 yards. K.Powell for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on HOW-C.White Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(8:05 - 4th) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:05 - 4th) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the HOW End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOW 25(8:05 - 4th) PENALTY on HOW-S.Hawkins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 15 - HOW 20(8:05 - 4th) Q.Williams pass complete to HOW 20. Catch made by B.Smith at HOW 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by USF at HOW 35.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 35(7:30 - 4th) Q.Williams pass complete to HOW 35. Catch made by J.Hunter at HOW 35. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hansford at USF 45.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 45(7:03 - 4th) Q.Williams pass complete to USF 45. Catch made by A.Murray at USF 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Stokes at USF 30.
|Sack
1 & 10 - HOW 30(6:31 - 4th) Q.Williams steps back to pass. Q.Williams sacked at USF 35 for -5 yards (J.Stokes)
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - HOW 35(5:53 - 4th) Q.Williams pass complete to USF 35. Catch made by I.Wheeler at USF 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Stokes; M.Harris at USF 27.
|+24 YD
3 & 7 - HOW 27(5:08 - 4th) I.Wheeler rushed to USF 3 for 24 yards. Tackled by J.Stokes at USF 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - HOW 3(4:33 - 4th) I.Wheeler rushed to USF End Zone for 3 yards. I.Wheeler for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:24 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Q.Williams steps back to pass. J.Stokes intercepts the ball. Tackled by HOW at USF End Zone. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE CONVERSION RECOVERY FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 4th) A.Bickerton kicks 30 yards from HOW 35 to the USF 35. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by HOW at USF 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(4:23 - 4th) Y.Young rushed to USF 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by HOW at USF 39. PENALTY on HOW-D.Brokenburr Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(3:55 - 4th) M.Hamilton rushed to HOW 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Gallop; J.Stewart at HOW 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 44(3:16 - 4th) J.Albritton rushed to HOW 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Gallop; J.Seraphin at HOW 39.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - SFLA 39(2:37 - 4th) M.Hamilton rushed to HOW 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Dyson at HOW 40.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SFLA 40(2:30 - 4th) A.Stokes punts 40 yards to HOW End Zone Center-B.Bernard. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOW 20(2:23 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to HOW 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Norris at HOW 29.
|+21 YD
2 & 1 - HOW 29(1:59 - 4th) Q.Williams pass complete to HOW 29. Catch made by R.Ilarraza at HOW 29. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by B.Norris; J.Stokes at HOW 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOW 50(1:29 - 4th) Q.Williams steps back to pass. Q.Williams pass incomplete intended for R.Ilarraza.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - HOW 50(1:20 - 4th) Q.Williams pass complete to HOW 50. Catch made by J.Hunter at HOW 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 48.
|Sack
3 & 8 - HOW 48(0:47 - 4th) Q.Williams steps back to pass. Q.Williams sacked at HOW 42 for -10 yards (K.Terrell)
|+12 YD
4 & 18 - HOW 42(0:15 - 4th) Q.Williams rushed to USF 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 46.
