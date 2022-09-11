|
|
|MRSHL
|ND
Marshall upsets No. 8 ND 26-21; Freeman to 0-3 for Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Labron ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 Saturday, making Marcus Freeman the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games.
Freeman was asked whether his inexperience coaching was a factor in the poor start.
''If it's my experience as head coach, and I don't know if that's a reason why, or the lack of execution? But it starts with me, right? It starts with me as the head coach and looking at myself and saying, `What do I have to do to help this football team and really look at everything we're doing?' Because the performance isn't where we needed to be,'' he said.
Gilmore, the brother of Stephon Gilmore of the Indianapolis Colts, picked off a pass by Tyler Buchner with 4:35 left, raced to the end zone and then jumped into the stands where Marshall fans were already celebrating the victory.
''Obviously, a phenomenal day,'' second-year Marshall coach Charlie Huff said. ''I'm really proud of the way they competed. I'm really proud of their competitive spirit, the consistency of what we needed to do to come out with a win.''
Marshall (2-0), the first Sun Belt Conference team to play at Notre Dame Stadium, beat a team ranked in the top 10 for just the second time in school history. The Thundering Herd beat No. 6 Kansas State 27-20 in 2003.
Huff tried to downplay the significance of the win.
''In house, no disrespect to Notre Dame, in house, we expected it. Because we talked about this summer being a team that expects to win every time we touch the field,'' Huff said.
Freeman, the 36-yeard-old first-time head coach who was promoted after Brian Kelly left for LSU, had lost a bowl game to Oklahoma State and at Ohio State last week. This one will go down much differently to hopeful Notre Dame fans.
The Irish had a streak of 42 straight wins against unranked opponents snapped. Freeman also said after the game that quarterback Tyler Buchner was replaced in the closing minutes because of a shoulder injury. He said he doesn't know how severe it is.
The Herd took a 19-15 lead with 5:16 remaining when Henry Colombi completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Devin Miller. The score was set up by a 42-yard run by Laborn, who broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and juked Irish safety Brandon Joseph before breaking free.
Any hope for a comeback by the Irish (0-2) ended when Owen Porter intercepted a pass by backup Irish quarterback Drew Pyne with three minutes remaining. Pyne threw a TD pass with 14 second left to cut the lead to five points.
Colombi was 16-of-21 passing for 145 yards and the Thundering Herd rushed for 221 yards on 49 carries.
The Irish, who struggled offensively a week earlier in a 21-10 loss to Ohio State with a play-it-safe, ball-control game plan, opened the playbook against the Herd but still struggled to get much going.
Buchner was 18-of-32 passing for 201 yards with two interceptions. Buchner also led the Irish in rushing with 44 yards on 13 carries, Michael Mayer had eight catches for 103 yards.
The Irish grabbed a 15-12 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run up by Buchner. He then kept it and ran wide right for the 2-point conversion. But the Irish couldn't mount much of an offense after that.
Freeman said it's time for self-examination.
''I just told the team that we all have to look at ourselves, starting with the head coach on down and say, `Okay, what do I have to do? What do we have to do to fix the issues that we're having, and not just focus on the end result.' We have to look at the lack of executions in all phases of our team and where we can improve that,'' Freeman said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Marshall: Huff, a former Alabama and Penn State assistant, assembled a roster heavy on Power Five transfers such as Labron from Florida State for the school's first season in the Sun Belt. It paid off with one of the biggest victories in school history.
Notre Dame: The Irish offense showed it still has a lot of work to do, and the honeymoon period for Freeman is probably over.
KILLER DRIVE
Freeman said the Irish can't allow an opponent to drive 94 yards for a touchdown like the Herd did to take a 19-15 lead.
''The biggest thing was the lack of tackling. It's too many times where, run or pass, we didn't get the ball carrier down. You can't let an offense drive it 95 yards at any moment, but especially not in the fourth quarter when the game's on the line and you're up and you're trying to put the game away,'' he said.
SLOW STARTS
Freeman is the first Notre Dame coach to open his career 0-3. Freeman's predecessor, Brian Kelly opened his stint with the Irish 1-2 and lost three of his first four. The last Irish coach to open with two straight losses was Lou Holtz in 1986, opening his career 1-4.
Freeman might have been a bit too confident before the game.
''There's no better place in this country to get our first win of this new era but here at Notre Dame Stadium,'' Freeman said to fans before the game.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The respect the Irish gained by playing Ohio State won't be enough to overcome this poor showing.
NEXT UP
Marshall: The Thundering Herd play at Bowling Green on Saturday, their first meeting since 2010.
Notre Dame: The Irish will wear green jerseys when they host Cal on Saturday. It will be the first time the Irish have worn green since 2018. The Irish were 4-0 wearing green during the Brian Kelly era - and will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak in them this time.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
K. Laborn
8 RB
163 RuYds, RuTD, 5 ReYds, REC
|
T. Buchner
12 QB
201 PaYds, 2 INTs, 44 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|22
|Rushing
|12
|8
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-4
|Total Net Yards
|364
|351
|Total Plays
|71
|75
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|219
|130
|Rush Attempts
|50
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|145
|221
|Comp. - Att.
|16-21
|21-38
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-44
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|6-32.2
|4-42.3
|Return Yards
|52
|15
|Punts - Returns
|1--3
|1-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-55
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|145
|PASS YDS
|221
|
|
|219
|RUSH YDS
|130
|
|
|364
|TOTAL YDS
|351
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|16/22
|145
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|31
|163
|1
|42
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|7
|9
|0
|11
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|5
|7
|0
|5
|
C. McMillan 5 WR
|C. McMillan
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|0
|3
|38
|0
|19
|
C. McMillan 5 WR
|C. McMillan
|0
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|4
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|4
|3
|22
|0
|11
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|2
|2
|14
|1
|11
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|3
|2
|13
|0
|14
|
S. Ahmed 0 WR
|S. Ahmed
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sam 20 S
|A. Sam
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 1 LB
|C. Gray
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 7 LB
|A. Beauplan
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 22 S
|K. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green-McKnight 4 S
|J. Green-McKnight
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bobo 9 LB
|J. Bobo
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
E. Balogun 56 DL
|E. Balogun
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burton 0 DL
|S. Burton
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Abraham 6 DB
|M. Abraham
|1-2
|0.5
|1
|
I. Norman 8 S
|I. Norman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barber 89 DL
|D. Barber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 19 DL
|A. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Grubbs 12 S
|G. Grubbs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Coffman 94 DL
|J. Coffman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gibson Sr. 99 DL
|I. Gibson Sr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|2/2
|21
|2/3
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McConnell 45 P
|J. McConnell
|5
|36.8
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Buchner 12 QB
|T. Buchner
|18/33
|201
|0
|2
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|3/6
|20
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Buchner 12 QB
|T. Buchner
|13
|44
|2
|13
|
A. Estime 7 RB
|A. Estime
|10
|33
|0
|15
|
L. Styles 4 WR
|L. Styles
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|3
|17
|0
|7
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|3
|7
|0
|13
|
L. Diggs 3 RB
|L. Diggs
|7
|7
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|0
|8
|103
|1
|30
|
L. Styles 4 WR
|L. Styles
|0
|7
|69
|0
|20
|
K. Bauman 84 TE
|K. Bauman
|2
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Thomas 83 WR
|J. Thomas
|4
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|6
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Brown 2 S
|D. Brown
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 9 DL
|J. Ademilola
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
B. Joseph 16 S
|B. Joseph
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|3-8
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kiser 24 LB
|J. Kiser
|3-6
|1.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Henderson 11 S
|R. Henderson
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart 5 CB
|C. Hart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Watts 4 S
|X. Watts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Osafo-Mensah 31 DL
|N. Osafo-Mensah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bauer 52 LB
|B. Bauer
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mills 99 DL
|R. Mills
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 6 CB
|C. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Griffith 3 S
|H. Griffith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bertrand 27 LB
|J. Bertrand
|0-9
|0.0
|0
|
M. Liufau 8 LB
|M. Liufau
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mickey 21 CB
|J. Mickey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 99 K
|B. Grupe
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sot 39 P
|J. Sot
|4
|42.3
|3
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Joseph 16 S
|B. Joseph
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Buchner pass complete to ND 25. Catch made by B.Lenzy at ND 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Abraham at ND 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ND 30(14:25 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Sam; E.Neal at ND 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - ND 30(13:58 - 1st) T.Buchner pass complete to ND 30. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by I.Norman at ND 35.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ND 35(13:40 - 1st) T.Buchner pass complete to ND 35. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at MSH 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 49(12:51 - 1st) T.Buchner steps back to pass. T.Buchner pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - ND 49(12:49 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to MSH 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Sam; A.Beauplan at MSH 50.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - ND 50(12:18 - 1st) T.Buchner scrambles to MSH 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Grubbs; O.Porter at MSH 45.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ND 45(11:40 - 1st) J.Sot punts 35 yards to MSH 10 Center-M.Vinson. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10(11:33 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau; D.Brown at MSH 16.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MRSHL 16(11:04 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MRSHL 16(10:59 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MRSHL 16(10:55 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 43 yards to ND 41 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by B.Joseph.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 41(10:49 - 1st) T.Buchner steps back to pass. T.Buchner pass incomplete intended for B.Lenzy.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ND 41(10:43 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at ND 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - ND 43(10:12 - 1st) T.Buchner pass complete to ND 43. Catch made by J.Thomas at ND 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 49(9:49 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to MSH 49 for yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 42. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - ND 44(9:41 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to MSH 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; I.Norman at MSH 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - ND 40(9:12 - 1st) T.Buchner rushed to MSH 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 37(8:31 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to MSH 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo at MSH 32.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ND 32(8:05 - 1st) T.Buchner steps back to pass. T.Buchner pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - ND 32(8:00 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to MSH 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo; O.Porter at MSH 31.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - ND 31(7:29 - 1st) T.Buchner steps back to pass. T.Buchner pass incomplete intended for B.Lenzy.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(7:23 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser; I.Foskey at MSH 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 37(7:03 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at MSH 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41(6:36 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey at MSH 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 44(6:15 - 1st) E.Payne rushed to MSH 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Cross; J.Ademilola at MSH 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 46(5:33 - 1st) E.Payne rushed to ND 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at ND 50.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MRSHL 50(5:23 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to ND 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph at ND 50.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 50(5:07 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at ND 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ND 50(4:41 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to MSH 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Sam; J.Coffman at MSH 49.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ND 49(4:12 - 1st) T.Buchner steps back to pass. T.Buchner sacked at ND 43 for -8 yards (J.Bobo; M.Abraham)
|Punt
4 & 17 - ND 43(3:24 - 1st) J.Sot punts 36 yards to MSH 21 Center-M.Vinson. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(3:14 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 21. Catch made by T.Keaton at MSH 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Osafo-Mensah at MSH 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 27(2:43 - 1st) C.McMillan rushed to MSH 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand; X.Watts at MSH 31.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(2:13 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 31. Catch made by C.McMillan at MSH 31. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Watts at MSH 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(1:48 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to ND 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.Cross; J.Bertrand at ND 45.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 45(1:25 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to ND 45. Catch made by C.Montgomery at ND 45. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Henderson at ND 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(0:53 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to ND 31. Catch made by MSH at ND 31. Gain of yards. C.Gammage for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 15 - MRSHL 36(0:48 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to ND 36. Catch made by J.Harrison at ND 36. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at ND 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(0:29 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to ND 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bauer; B.Joseph at ND 11.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 11(0:10 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to ND 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser; D.Brown at ND 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MRSHL 4(15:00 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ND 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at ND 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 4(14:23 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ND End Zone for 4 yards. K.Laborn for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(14:18 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:18 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 64 yards from MSH 35 to the ND 1. C.Tyree returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Green-McKnight; E.Jackson at ND 33.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ND 33(14:11 - 2nd) L.Styles rushed to MSH 45 for 22 yards. Tackled by K.Cumberlander at MSH 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 45(13:28 - 2nd) T.Buchner pass complete to MSH 45. Catch made by M.Mayer at MSH 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 40.
|Int
2 & 5 - ND 40(12:55 - 2nd) T.Buchner pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 38. Intercepted by M.Abraham at MSH 38. Tackled by B.Lenzy at ND 48.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(12:48 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to ND 48. Catch made by C.McMillan at ND 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy at ND 42.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 42(12:18 - 2nd) E.Payne rushed to ND 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand; R.Mills at ND 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 43(11:34 - 2nd) H.Colombi scrambles to ND 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph; J.Bertrand at ND 41.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MRSHL 41(10:40 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 31 yards to ND 10 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by B.Joseph.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - ND 10(10:34 - 2nd) T.Buchner rushed to ND 31 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Sam at ND 31. PENALTY on ND-J.Thomas Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 14 - ND 6(10:16 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Watts at ND 9.
|+20 YD
2 & 11 - ND 9(9:48 - 2nd) T.Buchner pass complete to ND 9. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 9. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at ND 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 29(9:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on ND-K.Bauman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ND 24(8:57 - 2nd) T.Buchner steps back to pass. T.Buchner pass incomplete intended for B.Lenzy.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - ND 24(8:52 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at ND 27.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ND 27(8:26 - 2nd) T.Buchner steps back to pass. T.Buchner pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|Punt
4 & 12 - ND 27(8:20 - 2nd) J.Sot punts 61 yards to MSH 12 Center-M.Vinson. T.Keaton returned punt from the MSH 12. Tackled by ND at MSH 9.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 9(8:10 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 9. Catch made by S.Ahmed at MSH 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ND at MSH 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 16(7:41 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 16. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ND at MSH 24.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 24(7:31 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 21 for -3 yards (J.Kiser)
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - MRSHL 21(6:30 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Cross; J.Kiser at MSH 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - MRSHL 26(5:49 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 26. Catch made by J.Harrison at MSH 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy at MSH 28.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 28(5:06 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 28 yards to ND 44 Center-Z.Appio. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ND 44(5:03 - 2nd) T.Buchner rushed to MSH 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 43(4:34 - 2nd) T.Buchner rushed to MSH 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Balogun at MSH 36.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - ND 36(4:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-A.Watts Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ND 31(3:52 - 2nd) T.Buchner pass complete to MSH 31. Catch made by M.Mayer at MSH 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Green-McKnight at MSH 13.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ND 13(3:32 - 2nd) T.Buchner pass complete to MSH 13. Catch made by M.Mayer at MSH 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ND 1(3:02 - 2nd) T.Buchner rushed to MSH End Zone for 1 yards. T.Buchner for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(3:00 - 2nd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 63 yards from ND 35 to the MSH 2. T.Keaton returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Tuihalamaka at MSH 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22(2:55 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Cross at MSH 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 24(2:51 - 2nd) H.Colombi scrambles to MSH 31 for 7 yards. H.Colombi ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 31(2:39 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau; H.Cross at MSH 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(2:16 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey at MSH 39. PENALTY on ND-I.Foskey Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(2:09 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to ND 46. Catch made by C.Gammage at ND 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Brown; C.Lewis at ND 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(1:28 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ND 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at ND 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 24(1:19 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to ND 24. Catch made by C.Gammage at ND 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 21.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 21(0:52 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to ND 21. Catch made by J.Harrison at ND 21. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at ND 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MRSHL 4(0:34 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ND 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at ND 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MRSHL 4(0:29 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ND 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand; B.Bauer at ND 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MRSHL 4(0:22 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MRSHL 11(0:18 - 2nd) R.Verhoff 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ND End Zone. L.Styles returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Foster at ND 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 27(0:11 - 2nd) T.Buchner steps back to pass. T.Buchner pass incomplete intended for B.Lenzy.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ND 27(0:05 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo at ND 34.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Yoakam kicks 54 yards from ND 35 to the MSH 11. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by H.Griffith; B.Joseph at MSH 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(14:26 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 37. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 37. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy at MSH 36.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - MRSHL 36(13:43 - 3rd) H.Colombi scrambles to MSH 47 for 11 yards. H.Colombi ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(13:33 - 3rd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 41 for -6 yards (I.Foskey)
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - MRSHL 41(12:42 - 3rd) H.Colombi scrambles to MSH 47 for 6 yards. H.Colombi ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MRSHL 47(11:56 - 3rd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for S.Ahmed.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MRSHL 47(11:52 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 41 yards to ND 12 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by B.Joseph.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 12(11:41 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to ND 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore; A.Beauplan at ND 13.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - ND 13(11:19 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to ND 28 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham; K.Cumberlander at ND 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 28(10:56 - 3rd) T.Buchner pass complete to ND 28. Catch made by K.Bauman at ND 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Sam; E.Neal at ND 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ND 32(10:32 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to ND 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; I.Gibson at ND 37.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ND 37(9:57 - 3rd) T.Buchner scrambles to ND 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Cumberlander at ND 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ND 39(9:23 - 3rd) T.Buchner pass complete to ND 39. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 39. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gray at ND 47.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ND 47(8:54 - 3rd) T.Buchner steps back to pass. T.Buchner pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - ND 47(8:52 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to ND 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at ND 48.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - ND 48(8:11 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to ND 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at ND 48.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(8:04 - 3rd) J.Harrison rushed to MSH 47 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser; C.Hart at MSH 47.
|+30 YD
2 & 15 - MRSHL 47(7:32 - 3rd) T.Keaton rushed to ND 23 for 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Brown at ND 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(7:00 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to ND 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Cross at ND 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 19(6:32 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to ND 19. Catch made by K.Laborn at ND 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph at ND 14.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 14(6:10 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to ND 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau; J.Kiser at ND 11.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 11(5:41 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to ND 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Brown; J.Bertrand at ND 4.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 4(5:13 - 3rd) E.Payne rushed to ND 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at ND 7.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - MRSHL 7(4:39 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to ND 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph; J.Ademilola at ND 3.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - MRSHL 10(3:58 - 3rd) R.Verhoff 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 3rd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 25(3:54 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Green-McKnight at ND 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ND 25(3:14 - 3rd) T.Buchner scrambles to ND 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at ND 27.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - ND 27(2:31 - 3rd) T.Buchner steps back to pass. T.Buchner pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer. PENALTY on MSH-J.Green-McKnight Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - ND 36(2:24 - 3rd) T.Buchner pass complete to ND 36. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 36. Gain of 30 yards. M.Mayer ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ND 34(1:55 - 3rd) T.Buchner pass complete to MSH 34. Catch made by C.Tyree at MSH 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at MSH 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - ND 25(1:09 - 3rd) T.Buchner rushed to MSH 19 for 6 yards. T.Buchner ran out of bounds.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ND 19(0:31 - 3rd) T.Buchner pass complete to MSH 19. Catch made by K.Bauman at MSH 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ND 1(0:05 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to MSH 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Gibson; S.Burton at MSH 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ND 1(15:00 - 4th) T.Buchner rushed to MSH End Zone for 1 yards. T.Buchner for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:57 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Buchner rushed to MSH 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 4th) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(14:57 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph at MSH 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36(14:41 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Cross; M.Liufau at MSH 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MRSHL 39(14:10 - 4th) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MRSHL 39(14:05 - 4th) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 31 for -8 yards (R.Henderson; J.Ademilola)
|Punt
4 & 15 - MRSHL 31(13:26 - 4th) J.McConnell punts 41 yards to ND 28 Center-Z.Appio. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 28. Tackled by C.Montgomery; A.Beauplan at ND 43.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 43(13:16 - 4th) T.Buchner pass complete to ND 43. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at ND 44.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ND 44(12:47 - 4th) T.Buchner steps back to pass. T.Buchner pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - ND 44(12:40 - 4th) T.Buchner pass complete to ND 44. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at MSH 48.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - ND 48(12:16 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to MSH 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Barber at MSH 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 45(11:38 - 4th) T.Buchner steps back to pass. T.Buchner pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ND 45(11:34 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to MSH 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at MSH 38.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - ND 38(11:12 - 4th) PENALTY on ND-J.Patterson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ND 43(10:43 - 4th) T.Buchner steps back to pass. T.Buchner pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ND 43(10:38 - 4th) J.Sot punts 37 yards to MSH 6 Center-M.Vinson. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 6(10:32 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Cross at MSH 8.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 8(10:08 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Mills; H.Cross at MSH 7.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 7(9:38 - 4th) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 7. Catch made by D.Miller at MSH 7. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Henderson at MSH 18.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 18(9:04 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at MSH 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 26(8:29 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy; M.Liufau at MSH 31.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(8:00 - 4th) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 31. Catch made by T.Keaton at MSH 31. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Hart at MSH 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(7:46 - 4th) E.Payne rushed to ND 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph; J.Bertrand at ND 48.
|+42 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 48(7:18 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to ND 6 for 42 yards. Tackled by J.Mickey; J.Bertrand at ND 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 6(6:34 - 4th) C.Fancher rushed to ND 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser; H.Cross at ND 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 5(6:10 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to ND 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at ND 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MRSHL 3(5:21 - 4th) H.Colombi pass complete to ND 3. Catch made by D.Miller at ND 3. Gain of 3 yards. D.Miller for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 4th) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 4th) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 25(5:16 - 4th) T.Buchner steps back to pass. T.Buchner pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ND 25(5:12 - 4th) T.Buchner scrambles to ND 32 for 7 yards. T.Buchner ran out of bounds.
|Int
3 & 3 - ND 32(4:47 - 4th) T.Buchner pass INTERCEPTED at ND 37. Intercepted by S.Gilmore at ND 37. S.Gilmore for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:35 - 4th) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 4th) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 25(4:29 - 4th) T.Buchner steps back to pass. T.Buchner pass incomplete intended for L.Styles. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 40(4:29 - 4th) T.Buchner pass complete to ND 40. Catch made by C.Tyree at ND 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at ND 45.
|+23 YD
2 & 5 - ND 45(4:10 - 4th) T.Buchner pass complete to ND 45. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 45. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 32(4:01 - 4th) T.Buchner pass complete to MSH 32. Catch made by M.Mayer at MSH 32. Gain of 6 yards. M.Mayer ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - ND 26(3:38 - 4th) T.Buchner rushed to MSH 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 22(3:10 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|Int
2 & 10 - ND 22(3:06 - 4th) D.Pyne pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 15. Intercepted by O.Porter at MSH 15. Tackled by ND at MSH 19.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 19(3:01 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Cross; I.Foskey at MSH 19.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 19(2:56 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Mills; J.Bertrand at MSH 18.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - MRSHL 18(2:52 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at MSH 23.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 23(2:02 - 4th) J.McConnell punts 9 yards to MSH 32 Center-Z.Appio. B.Bauer blocked the kick. ND recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - ND 32(1:56 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne sacked at MSH 38 for -6 yards (S.Burton)
|+13 YD
2 & 16 - ND 38(1:44 - 4th) D.Pyne rushed to MSH 25 for 13 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 25.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - ND 25(1:32 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by L.Styles at MSH 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Burton; A.Sam at MSH 14.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 14(1:07 - 4th) D.Pyne pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 7. Intercepted by M.Abraham at MSH 7. Tackled by M.Mayer at MSH 10. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ND 9(1:02 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ND 9(1:00 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to MSH 9. Catch made by M.Mayer at MSH 9. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at MSH 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ND 5(0:44 - 4th) D.Pyne scrambles to MSH 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at MSH 5.
|+5 YD
4 & Goal - ND 5(0:28 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to MSH 5. Catch made by M.Mayer at MSH 5. Gain of 5 yards. M.Mayer for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:14 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Pyne steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 16 for yards (K.Martin) TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 4th) B.Grupe kicks onside 11 from ND 35 to ND 46. C.Gammage returns the kickoff. Tackled by ND at ND 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(0:14 - 4th) H.Colombi kneels at the ND 48.
-
LVILLE
UCF
20
14
Final ESP2
-
BOISE
NMEX
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARKST
3OHIOST
12
45
Final BTN
-
1BAMA
TEXAS
20
19
Final FOX
-
DUKE
NWEST
31
23
Final FS1
-
MIZZOU
KSTATE
12
40
Final ESP2
-
OHIO
PSU
10
46
Final ABC
-
SC
16ARK
30
44
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
ARMY
41
38
Final/OT CBSSN
-
UNC
GAST
35
28
Final ESPU
-
USM
15MIAMI
7
30
Final ACCN
-
23WAKE
VANDY
45
25
Final SECN
-
WIL
MINN
10
62
Final BTN
-
CHARSO
18NCST
3
55
Final
-
SALA
CMICH
38
24
Final ESP+
-
SUT
13UTAH
7
73
Final PACN
-
LAF
TEMPLE
14
30
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
BALLST
37
30
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
8ND
26
21
Final NBC
-
APLST
6TXAM
17
14
Final ESP2
-
COLO
AF
10
41
Final CBS
-
FUR
5CLEM
12
35
Final ACCN
-
KENSAW
CINCY
10
63
Final ESP+
-
MD
CHARLO
56
21
Final
-
MEMP
NAVY
37
13
Final CBSSN
-
24TENN
17PITT
34
27
Final/OT ABC
-
WASHST
19WISC
17
14
Final FOX
-
AKRON
14MICHST
0
52
Final BTN
-
EKY
BGREEN
59
57
Final/7OT ESP3
-
25HOU
TXTECH
30
33
Final/2OT FS1
-
INST
PURDUE
0
56
Final BTN
-
IOWAST
IOWA
10
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
COLOST
34
19
Final MWN
-
NCO
WYO
10
33
Final MWN
-
NRFST
JMAD
7
63
Final ESP3
-
PORTST
WASH
6
52
Final PACN
-
SAMF
2UGA
0
33
Final SECN
-
UNLV
CAL
14
20
Final PACN
-
UVA
ILL
3
24
Final ESPU
-
WAG
RUT
7
66
Final BTN
-
ALST
UCLA
7
45
Final PACN
-
UIW
NEVADA
55
41
Final MWN
-
GRDWB
CSTCAR
27
31
Final ESP+
-
HOLY
BUFF
37
31
Final ESP+
-
KANSAS
WVU
55
42
Final/OT ESP+
-
ODU
ECU
21
39
Final ESP+
-
ROB
MIAOH
14
31
Final ESP3
-
SELOU
FAU
9
42
Final ESP3
-
UAB
LIB
14
21
Final ESP+
-
ALAM
TROY
17
38
Final ESP3
-
ALCORN
TULANE
0
52
Final ESP+
-
CAR
22MISS
3
59
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
UCONN
48
14
Final CBSSN
-
EMICH
UL
21
49
Final NFLN
-
FIU
TXSTSM
12
41
Final ESP+
-
HOW
SFLA
20
42
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
7OKLA
3
33
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
SMU
16
45
Final ESP+
-
NILL
TULSA
35
38
Final ESP+
-
SFA
LATECH
17
52
Final ESP3
-
20UK
12FLA
26
16
Final ESPN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
10
55
Final ESP+
-
WBRST
UTAHST
35
7
Final MWN
-
WCAR
GATECH
17
35
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
11OKLAST
17
34
Final ESP2
-
GAS
NEB
45
42
Final FS1
-
MCN
RICE
10
52
Final ESP3
-
SJST
AUBURN
16
24
Final ESPU
-
SO
LSU
17
65
Final SECN
-
TXSO
NTEXAS
27
59
Final ESP3
-
10USC
STNFRD
41
28
Final ABC
-
BC
VATECH
10
27
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
4MICH
10
56
Final BTN
-
IDAHO
IND
22
35
Final BTN
-
IDST
SDGST
7
38
Final MWN
-
NICHST
LAMON
7
35
Final ESP3
-
TRLST
TCU
17
59
Final ESP+
-
EWASH
OREG
14
70
Final PACN
-
NMEXST
UTEP
13
20
Final ESP+
-
9BAYLOR
21BYU
20
26
Final/2OT ESPN
-
OREGST
FRESNO
35
32
Final CBSSN
-
MISSST
ARIZ
39
17
Final FS1