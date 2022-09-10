|
|
|FUR
|CLEM
Uiagalelei leads No. 5 Clemson to 35-12 victory over Furman
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) DJ Uiagalelei looks more and more like the leader who can continue Clemson's championship legacy, than the one who struggled his first season as a starter a year ago.
Uiagalelei threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and the fifth-ranked Tigers took a big, first-half lead to beat FCS opponent Furman 35-12 on Saturday.
''You can see he's playing with a lot of confidence,'' Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. ''It shows.''
That wasn't the case in 2021 as Uiagalelei, the highly touted passer who figured to instantly replace Clemson's No. 1 NFL draft pick in Trevor Lawrence, struggled to find his way. Uiagalelei had nine touchdowns against 10 interceptions as the Tigers fell from the national and ACC title chase by midseason.
''There's been nobody more under the fire than him,'' Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said about Uiagalelei. ''Two games don't make a season, but proud of how he's played.''
Uiagalelei led Clemson to touchdowns on his first five drives to take a 35-9 lead early in the third quarter. Uiagalelei did have a pick off a tipped ball with his team ahead by 23 points.
''For the most part, I played a solid game,'' Uiagalelei said. ''Overall, I thought it was good game today.''
Things might be quieter this week for Uiagalelei, who finished 21 of 27.
It was Clemson's eighth straight victory, longest among Power Five teams; its 35th straight win at home and 32nd in a row over Furman. Clemson improved to 37-0 alltime against FCS teams.
Clemson opened 2-0 for the seventh time in eight wins.
Uiagalelei, although he said he didn't hear it, got plenty of support from the home crowd, the student section chanting ''Let's Go, DJ'' several times in the first half.
''You get kind of locked in once the game starts,'' the third-year quarterback said.
Will Shipley had TD runs of 1 and 17 yards, giving the sophomore tailback 15 touchdowns in 12 career games at Clemson.
Furman (1-1) punched holes in Clemson's defense, things future Tigers' opponents will certainly break down in pregame prep. The Paladins of the Southern Conference gained 384 yards after Clemson yielded on 237 to Georgia Tech in the opener.
''This team has shown a lot to me these past two games,'' said Furman quarterback Tyler Huff, who transferred from Presbyterian this season. ''When we played against a big opponent and were down pretty quick. Nobody gave in, nobody folded.''
Huff went 30 of 39 for 256 yards and a touchdown as the Paladins outgained Clemson, 384-376.
Furman coach Clay Hendrix thought Uiagalelei was the difference. ''I thought he completely beat us,'' Hendrix said. ''He did a couple of things I wasn't sure he could do. Hats off to him.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Furman: The Paladins found ways to make plays, just not enough to stay close to the ACC preseason title favorite. At least Furman goes home with the $415,000 guarantee for playing at Death Valley.
Clemson: The Tigers remain a work in progress. A defense that seemed so strong in defeating Georgia Tech looked leakier against Furman. Clemson will need to get things cleaned up over the next two weeks before heading to No. 23 Wake Forest on Sept. 24.
POLL IMPLICATIONS: Clemson fell a spot in the rankings last week after a 31-point win over Georgia Tech 41-10. Who knows what's ahead after the Tigers did the expected by blowing out Furman.
DABO DEAL: The game was the first since Dabo Swinney agreed to a reworked contract that will pay him $115 million over the next 10 seasons through 2031. Swinney said new athletic director Graham Neff reached out to the coach's agent to begin crafting the deal. Swinney has won seven ACC crowns and two national titles his first 13 full seasons. He thought more big things are ahead. ''And I'm only 52,'' he said. ''I'm learning. I'm getting better.''
DABOTRON: Clemson's new video board debuted Saturday. The scoreboard over the East end zone at Memorial Stadium that's five times larger and 20 times the resolution of the one that was in use the past 10 seasons. The improvement was among $20 million in upgrades in phase one of a $68.7 million worth of enhancements to the Tigers' home field. The video screen, the eighth largest in the NCAA, was nicknamed ''Dabotron'' by the school's assistant athletic director of football communications in Ross Taylor.
UP NEXT
Furman starts Southern Conference play at East Tennessee State next Saturday.
Clemson hosts Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.
---
|
T. Huff
6 QB
256 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 25 RuYds
|
D. Uiagalelei
5 QB
231 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 36 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|22
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|10-18
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|384
|376
|Total Plays
|74
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|147
|Rush Attempts
|35
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|256
|229
|Comp. - Att.
|30-39
|22-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-64
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-30.0
|4-35.5
|Return Yards
|8
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|256
|PASS YDS
|229
|
|
|128
|RUSH YDS
|147
|
|
|384
|TOTAL YDS
|376
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Huff 6 QB
|T. Huff
|30/39
|256
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Hicks 7 RB
|M. Hicks
|5
|33
|0
|15
|
D. Abrams 32 RB
|D. Abrams
|7
|29
|0
|14
|
D. Roberto 8 RB
|D. Roberto
|10
|26
|0
|6
|
T. Huff 6 QB
|T. Huff
|9
|25
|0
|11
|
W. Anderson Jr. 9 WR
|W. Anderson Jr.
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
K. Thomas 17 RB
|K. Thomas
|2
|7
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Miller 82 TE
|R. Miller
|16
|13
|95
|1
|28
|
W. Anderson Jr. 9 WR
|W. Anderson Jr.
|7
|5
|41
|0
|18
|
J. Harris 2 WR
|J. Harris
|6
|5
|41
|0
|13
|
D. Abrams 32 RB
|D. Abrams
|2
|2
|39
|0
|20
|
D. Roberto 8 RB
|D. Roberto
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
K. Dean 11 WR
|K. Dean
|5
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
L. Shiflett 12 WR
|L. Shiflett
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
P. Gissinger 81 TE
|P. Gissinger
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Blackshear 1 CB
|T. Blackshear
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 36 S
|J. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brinson 3 S
|K. Brinson
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
H. Ryan 6 S
|H. Ryan
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
B. McCormick 31 LB
|B. McCormick
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scianna 58 LB
|D. Scianna
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robinson 14 CB
|M. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Adebayo 29 LB
|E. Adebayo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rhodes 15 S
|J. Rhodes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hartwell 38 S
|J. Hartwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stanfield 97 DT
|B. Stanfield
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Achina 20 S
|A. Achina
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. DiMaggio 39 LB
|E. DiMaggio
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Johnson 94 G
|S. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Stephens 40 DT
|X. Stephens
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. Clark 44 LB
|L. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Yates 22 CB
|I. Yates
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Petit 51 T
|L. Petit
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman 0 NT
|C. Coleman
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Maier 46 LB
|A. Maier
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
B. Gilby 43 LB
|B. Gilby
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 42 DE
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barton 93 DE
|J. Barton
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Lepvreau 10 K
|A. Lepvreau
|2/2
|30
|0/1
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Leavy 37 P
|R. Leavy
|3
|30.0
|1
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Chizik 24 CB
|C. Chizik
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|21/27
|231
|2
|1
|
C. Klubnik 2 QB
|C. Klubnik
|1/4
|-2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|10
|68
|2
|18
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|5
|36
|0
|15
|
K. Pace 7 RB
|K. Pace
|6
|25
|1
|11
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|5
|20
|0
|6
|
C. Klubnik 2 QB
|C. Klubnik
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Collins 80 WR
|B. Collins
|5
|4
|57
|1
|40
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|3
|3
|44
|0
|25
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|4
|3
|39
|0
|23
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|6
|3
|38
|0
|14
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|5
|4
|17
|0
|8
|
D. Collins 3 WR
|D. Collins
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Pace 7 RB
|K. Pace
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Briningstool 9 TE
|J. Briningstool
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
D. Swinney 81 WR
|D. Swinney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Taylor 16 WR
|W. Taylor
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Davis II 2 CB
|F. Davis II
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bentley 42 LB
|L. Bentley
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Venables 24 S
|T. Venables
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mukuba 1 S
|A. Mukuba
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pride Jr. 23 CB
|T. Pride Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carter 0 LB
|B. Carter
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
R. Mickens 9 S
|R. Mickens
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lukus 10 CB
|J. Lukus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DT
|B. Bresee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Greene 21 CB
|M. Greene
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Orhorhoro 33 DT
|R. Orhorhoro
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Capehart 19 DT
|D. Capehart
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Page 55 DT
|P. Page
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swint 14 DE
|K. Swint
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Woodaz 17 LB
|W. Woodaz
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Reuben 32 DT
|E. Reuben
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 6 CB
|S. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Trotter Jr. 54 LB
|J. Trotter Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 99 DE
|G. Williams
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|4
|35.5
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Taylor 16 WR
|W. Taylor
|1
|4.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) I.Williams kicks 65 yards from FUR 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by B.Spector at CLE 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by H.Ryan; L.Petit at CLE 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 27(14:32 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 27. Catch made by B.Spector at CLE 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Blackshear at CLE 29.
|+40 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 29(14:02 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 29. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by T.Blackshear at FUR 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(13:30 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to FUR 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Ryan; B.Gilby at FUR 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 28(13:10 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to FUR 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman; T.Blackshear at FUR 26.
|+25 YD
3 & 5 - CLEM 26(12:27 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FUR 26. Catch made by J.Ngata at FUR 26. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by H.Ryan at FUR 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 1(11:49 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to FUR End Zone for 1 yards. W.Shipley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:46 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FUR End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FUR 25(11:46 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-M.Murphy Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - FUR 30(11:46 - 1st) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff sacked at FUR 25 for -5 yards (R.Orhorhoro; M.Murphy)
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FUR 25(11:24 - 1st) D.Roberto rushed to FUR 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy; J.Phillips at FUR 27.
|+27 YD
3 & 8 - FUR 27(11:00 - 1st) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 27. Catch made by D.Roberto at FUR 27. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at CLE 46.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 46(10:37 - 1st) T.Huff pass complete to CLE 46. Catch made by R.Miller at CLE 46. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Phillips; A.Mukuba at CLE 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 18(9:51 - 1st) D.Roberto rushed to CLE 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at CLE 13.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - FUR 13(9:24 - 1st) T.Huff pass complete to CLE 13. Catch made by R.Miller at CLE 13. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by F.Davis at CLE 15.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - FUR 15(8:38 - 1st) T.Huff pass complete to CLE 15. Catch made by L.Shiflett at CLE 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; J.Phillips at CLE 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - FUR 20(8:02 - 1st) A.Lepvreau 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Ashby Holder-L.Bynum.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 1st) I.Williams kicks 65 yards from FUR 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(7:58 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at CLE 27.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 27(7:16 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 27. Catch made by E.Williams at CLE 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at CLE 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(6:56 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-E.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - CLEM 35(6:38 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 35. Catch made by E.Williams at CLE 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FUR at CLE 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 46(6:03 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to FUR 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Gilby; J.Jackson at FUR 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(5:41 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to FUR 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Maier; B.McCormick at FUR 46.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 46(5:15 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to FUR 31 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Rhodes at FUR 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(4:44 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for E.Williams.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 31(4:41 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to FUR 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.McCormick; B.Stanfield at FUR 27.
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 27(4:00 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FUR 27. Catch made by A.Williams at FUR 27. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 8. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 8(3:33 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to FUR 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Gilby; H.Ryan at FUR 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 2(2:40 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FUR 2. Catch made by J.Briningstool at FUR 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Briningstool for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:35 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 25(2:35 - 1st) W.Anderson rushed to FUR 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at FUR 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - FUR 30(2:10 - 1st) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 30. Catch made by R.Miller at FUR 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at FUR 32.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - FUR 32(1:32 - 1st) PENALTY on FUR-A.Tomlin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - FUR 27(1:12 - 1st) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 27. Catch made by W.Anderson at FUR 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at FUR 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 35(0:40 - 1st) D.Abrams rushed to FUR 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Jones; K.Henry at FUR 44.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - FUR 44(15:00 - 2nd) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 44. Catch made by R.Miller at FUR 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; J.Phillips at FUR 44.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - FUR 44(14:19 - 2nd) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 44. Catch made by W.Anderson at FUR 44. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; J.Trotter at FUR 43.
|Punt
4 & 2 - FUR 43(13:45 - 2nd) R.Leavy punts 26 yards to CLE 31 Center-J.Ashby. Downed by FUR.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(13:35 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.DiMaggio at CLE 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 31(13:07 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Brinson at CLE 37.
|+23 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 37(12:31 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 37. Catch made by D.Allen at CLE 37. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by H.Ryan at FUR 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(12:13 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FUR 40. Catch made by B.Spector at FUR 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.McCormick at FUR 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 35(11:38 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to FUR 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Barton; H.Ryan at FUR 31.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CLEM 31(11:02 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to FUR 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Barton; E.DiMaggio at FUR 31.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - CLEM 31(10:24 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to FUR 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.McCormick at FUR 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(9:46 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata. PENALTY on FUR-M.Robinson Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 14(9:37 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to FUR 7 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FUR at FUR 7. PENALTY on CLE-J.Ngata Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
1 & 14 - CLEM 17(9:17 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to FUR End Zone for 17 yards. W.Shipley for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:10 - 2nd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:10 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FUR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FUR 25(9:10 - 2nd) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 25. Catch made by R.Miller at FUR 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Maguire at FUR 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - FUR 25(8:43 - 2nd) D.Roberto rushed to FUR 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Greene; J.Mascoll at FUR 31.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - FUR 31(8:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on FUR-P.Gissinger False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - FUR 26(8:05 - 2nd) T.Huff scrambles to FUR 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Maguire; T.Venables at FUR 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 35(7:33 - 2nd) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 35. Catch made by J.Harris at FUR 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by F.Davis at FUR 41.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - FUR 41(7:07 - 2nd) T.Huff scrambles to CLE 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Swint at CLE 48.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 48(6:44 - 2nd) T.Huff pass complete to CLE 48. Catch made by W.Anderson at CLE 48. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Venables at CLE 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 30(6:15 - 2nd) D.Roberto rushed to CLE 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Maguire; R.Mickens at CLE 28.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - FUR 28(5:42 - 2nd) T.Huff pass complete to CLE 28. Catch made by R.Miller at CLE 28. Gain of 16 yards. R.Miller FUMBLES forced by M.Greene. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-F.Davis at CLE 12. Tackled by FUR at CLE 14. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 10(5:33 - 2nd) K.Pace rushed to CLE 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Stanfield at CLE 13.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 13(5:00 - 2nd) K.Pace rushed to CLE 23 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Achina at CLE 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(4:34 - 2nd) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 23(4:29 - 2nd) C.Klubnik rushed to CLE 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Adebayo at CLE 23.
|Sack
3 & 10 - CLEM 23(3:55 - 2nd) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik sacked at CLE 21 for -2 yards (A.Maier)
|Punt
4 & 12 - CLEM 21(3:17 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 41 yards to FUR 38 Center-H.Caspersen. C.Chizik returned punt from the FUR 38. Tackled by S.Allen at FUR 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FUR 46(3:08 - 2nd) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff pass incomplete intended for R.Miller.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - FUR 46(3:04 - 2nd) D.Abrams rushed to CLE 40 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Venables; B.Carter at CLE 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FUR 40(2:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on FUR-A.Tomlin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 15 - FUR 45(2:35 - 2nd) T.Huff pass complete to CLE 45. Catch made by D.Abrams at CLE 45. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Maguire; T.Venables at CLE 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FUR 25(2:07 - 2nd) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff pass incomplete intended for K.Dean.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - FUR 25(1:59 - 2nd) T.Huff pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by R.Miller at CLE 25. Gain of 25 yards. R.Miller for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:53 - 2nd) A.Lepvreau extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 2nd) I.Williams kicks 65 yards from FUR 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(1:53 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at CLE 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(1:49 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for K.Pace.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 35(1:44 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to CLE 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Adebayo at CLE 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - CLEM 43(1:14 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 43. Catch made by B.Spector at CLE 43. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Miller at FUR 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(1:07 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 49(1:01 - 2nd) K.Pace rushed to FUR 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Barton; B.McCormick at FUR 38.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(0:54 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FUR 38. Catch made by A.Williams at FUR 38. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by K.Brinson at FUR 15.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 15(0:37 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FUR 15. Catch made by E.Williams at FUR 15. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Blackshear at FUR 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 1(0:30 - 2nd) K.Pace rushed to FUR End Zone for 1 yards. K.Pace for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:26 - 2nd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 25(0:26 - 2nd) D.Abrams rushed to FUR 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba; K.Swint at FUR 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - FUR 31(0:14 - 2nd) D.Abrams rushed to FUR 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Bresee at FUR 32.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FUR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FUR 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff pass incomplete intended for K.Dean.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - FUR 25(14:57 - 3rd) D.Abrams rushed to FUR 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at FUR 21.
|+19 YD
3 & 14 - FUR 21(14:24 - 3rd) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 21. Catch made by D.Abrams at FUR 21. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at FUR 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 40(13:47 - 3rd) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 40. Catch made by K.Dean at FUR 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba; F.Davis at FUR 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - FUR 44(13:13 - 3rd) D.Abrams rushed to FUR 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Venables at FUR 46.
|Int
3 & 4 - FUR 46(12:38 - 3rd) T.Huff pass INTERCEPTED at CLE 48. Intercepted by B.Carter at CLE 48. Tackled by FUR at CLE 48.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(12:29 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to FUR 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Brinson at FUR 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(11:53 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to FUR 29 for 13 yards. Tackled by H.Ryan; A.Maier at FUR 29.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(11:31 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to FUR 11 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Robinson at FUR 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 11(10:48 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FUR 11. Catch made by B.Collins at FUR 11. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Blackshear at FUR 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 9(10:16 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FUR 9. Catch made by B.Collins at FUR 9. Gain of 9 yards. B.Collins for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:08 - 3rd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 3rd) R.Gunn kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 25(10:08 - 3rd) D.Roberto rushed to FUR 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Venables; D.Capehart at FUR 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - FUR 27(9:48 - 3rd) T.Huff rushed to FUR 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at FUR 30.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - FUR 30(9:09 - 3rd) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff pass incomplete intended for D.Roberto. PENALTY on CLE-T.Simpson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 45(9:01 - 3rd) T.Huff scrambles to FUR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at FUR 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - FUR 49(8:17 - 3rd) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 49. Catch made by W.Anderson at FUR 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at CLE 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - FUR 49(7:52 - 3rd) D.Roberto rushed to CLE 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy; B.Bresee at CLE 48.
|Punt
4 & 3 - FUR 48(7:19 - 3rd) R.Leavy punts 33 yards to CLE 15 Center-J.Ashby. Downed by FUR.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 15(7:10 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 15. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 15. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Morris; J.Hartwell at CLE 30. PENALTY on CLE-CLE Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 15 - CLEM 10(6:46 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 10. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 10. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Hartwell at CLE 7.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - CLEM 7(6:10 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for E.Williams.
|+8 YD
3 & 18 - CLEM 7(6:01 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 7. Catch made by D.Collins at CLE 7. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Yates; B.Gilby at CLE 15.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CLEM 15(5:24 - 3rd) A.Swanson punts 31 yards to CLE 46 Center-H.Caspersen. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 46(5:18 - 3rd) T.Huff pass complete to CLE 46. Catch made by P.Gissinger at CLE 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Maguire; F.Davis at CLE 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - FUR 45(4:51 - 3rd) K.Thomas rushed to CLE 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by F.Davis; L.Bentley at CLE 39.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - FUR 39(4:19 - 3rd) T.Huff pass complete to CLE 39. Catch made by J.Harris at CLE 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens; T.Pride at CLE 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 31(3:46 - 3rd) K.Thomas rushed to CLE 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Venables; K.Henry at CLE 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - FUR 30(3:33 - 3rd) T.Huff rushed to CLE 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Davis at CLE 28.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - FUR 28(2:46 - 3rd) T.Huff pass complete to CLE 28. Catch made by W.Anderson at CLE 28. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CLE at CLE 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 14(2:16 - 3rd) T.Huff rushed to CLE 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mascoll at CLE 11.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - FUR 11(1:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on FUR-K.Dean False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - FUR 16(1:30 - 3rd) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff pass incomplete intended for R.Miller.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - FUR 16(1:27 - 3rd) T.Huff scrambles to CLE 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley at CLE 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - FUR 20(0:51 - 3rd) A.Lepvreau 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Ashby Holder-R.Leavy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 3rd) I.Williams kicks 65 yards from FUR 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(0:48 - 3rd) K.Pace rushed to CLE 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Ryan; S.Johnson at CLE 24.
|Int
2 & 11 - CLEM 24(0:19 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass INTERCEPTED at CLE 34. Intercepted by K.Brinson at CLE 34. Tackled by CLE at CLE 34.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 34(0:13 - 3rd) D.Abrams rushed to CLE 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Orhorhoro; P.Page at CLE 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 33(15:00 - 4th) W.Anderson rushed to CLE 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Jones; T.Simpson at CLE 30.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CLEM 30(14:25 - 4th) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff pass incomplete intended for K.Dean.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - CLEM 30(14:21 - 4th) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff pass incomplete intended for J.Harris.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(14:16 - 4th) PENALTY on CLE-J.McFadden False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - CLEM 25(14:16 - 4th) K.Pace rushed to CLE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Scianna at CLE 26.
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - CLEM 26(13:35 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 26. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 26. Gain of 9 yards. B.Collins ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - CLEM 35(12:49 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for D.Collins. PENALTY on FUR-M.Robinson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(12:49 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to FUR 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman; L.Clark at FUR 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 47(12:10 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FUR 47. Catch made by K.Pace at FUR 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Scianna at FUR 44.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CLEM 44(11:27 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for E.Williams. PENALTY on CLE-B.Miller Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CLEM 44(11:27 - 4th) A.Swanson punts 35 yards to FUR 9 Center-H.Caspersen. Downed by CLE.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 9(11:18 - 4th) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 9. Catch made by J.Harris at FUR 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by P.Page at FUR 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - FUR 14(10:57 - 4th) D.Roberto rushed to FUR 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Maguire; P.Page at FUR 17.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - FUR 17(10:15 - 4th) D.Roberto rushed to FUR 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Davis at FUR 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 20(9:44 - 4th) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 20. Catch made by R.Miller at FUR 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at FUR 21.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - FUR 21(8:43 - 4th) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 21. Catch made by R.Miller at FUR 21. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley; K.Swint at FUR 20.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - FUR 20(8:26 - 4th) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 20. Catch made by R.Miller at FUR 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley at FUR 28.
|Punt
4 & 2 - FUR 28(7:44 - 4th) R.Leavy punts 31 yards to CLE 41 Center-J.Ashby. W.Taylor MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by FUR-J.Hartwell at CLE 45. Tackled by CLE at CLE 45.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 45(7:34 - 4th) T.Huff pass complete to CLE 45. Catch made by J.Harris at CLE 45. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Pride at CLE 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 32(7:08 - 4th) T.Huff pass complete to CLE 32. Catch made by R.Miller at CLE 32. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Pride at CLE 25.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - FUR 25(6:50 - 4th) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff pass incomplete intended for W.Anderson.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - FUR 25(6:39 - 4th) T.Huff pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by K.Dean at CLE 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Lukus at CLE 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 19(6:08 - 4th) D.Roberto rushed to CLE 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Woodaz; E.Reuben at CLE 16.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FUR 16(5:30 - 4th) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff pass incomplete intended for W.Anderson.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - FUR 16(5:25 - 4th) T.Huff pass complete to CLE 16. Catch made by R.Miller at CLE 16. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Maguire at CLE 3.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - FUR 3(4:49 - 4th) T.Huff pass complete to CLE 3. Catch made by R.Miller at CLE 3. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley at CLE 5.
|Sack
2 & Goal - FUR 5(4:13 - 4th) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff sacked at CLE 10 for -5 yards (L.Bentley)
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - FUR 10(3:34 - 4th) T.Huff pass complete to CLE 10. Catch made by J.Harris at CLE 10. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at CLE 1.
|-1 YD
4 & Goal - FUR 1(2:56 - 4th) D.Roberto rushed to CLE 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Mascoll; B.Carter at CLE 2.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 2(2:56 - 4th) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for A.Williams. PENALTY on FUR-M.Robinson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 17(2:47 - 4th) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for CLE.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 17(2:42 - 4th) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 17. Catch made by W.Taylor at CLE 17. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Blackshear at CLE 15.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CLEM 15(2:36 - 4th) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for D.Swinney.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CLEM 17(2:27 - 4th) A.Swanson punts 33 yards to FUR 50 Center-H.Caspersen. Fair catch by C.Chizik.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 50(2:21 - 4th) M.Hicks rushed to CLE 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens; G.Williams at CLE 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 35(2:14 - 4th) M.Hicks rushed to CLE 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Capehart; K.Maguire at CLE 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - FUR 36(1:40 - 4th) M.Hicks rushed to CLE 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens; G.Williams at CLE 26.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - FUR 26(1:17 - 4th) M.Hicks rushed to CLE 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Williams; L.Bentley at CLE 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 21(0:39 - 4th) M.Hicks rushed to CLE 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Capehart at CLE 17.
