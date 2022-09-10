|
|
|COLO
|AF
FB Roberts scores 3 TDs, Air Force routs Colorado 41-10
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Fullback Brad Roberts ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns to help Air Force overcome several miscues, including a snap over the punter's head, in a 41-10 win over Colorado on a dreary Saturday.
Hosting the Buffaloes for the first time since 1974, the Falcons built a 20-0 lead. Air Force entered the nationally televised game as a 17 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but couldn't shake Colorado until late in the third quarter, when they scored 21 straight points.
''It's an awesome feeling (to beat Colorado),'' said Roberts, who is from a Denver suburb and went to a few Buffaloes games growing up. ''We played a really good game and our defense really stepped up to the plate.''
Air Force (2-0) and Colorado (0-2) combined for six turnovers in the rainy conditions, including each team fumbling at the goal line while going in for a score.
The Buffaloes' goal-line fumble occurred in the third and right after Air Force set them up in good field position after a snap sailed well over the head of punter Carson Bay. Alex Fontenot was trying to wiggle into the end zone when the ball was ripped away. It would have made it a one-score game.
Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels scored from a yard out late in the third to wrap up a second straight win over the Buffaloes. Air Force won in Boulder in 2019.
''Just being able to come out here and dominate, can't put it into words,'' said Daniels, who completed one pass for 8 yards and rushed for 29 yards. ''It's a good feeling.''
Colorado is off to an 0-2 start for the first time since 2012. The Buffaloes tried to shake things up by going with quarterback J.T. Shrout over Brendon Lewis. Shrout finished 5 of 21 for 51 yards and one interception. He also slid too early on a fourth-and-short play in the fourth quarter when he could have had the first down.
''Today was a disappointing performance,'' Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said. ''We didn't play well. We didn't play to our capabilities. ... We've got to continue this work and develop this football team. It's unfortunate, though, that we had a performance like that.''
The Falcons finished with 435 yards rushing after gaining 582 a week ago against Northern Iowa. Leading the way was Roberts, who relishes his role as a fullback.
''I'm trying to make (fullback) hip again,'' Roberts cracked. ''I love being a fullback, especially the way we run our fullbacks in this offense. It's awesome.''
It wasn't the start the Buffaloes envisioned when Shrout bobbled the ball on the second play of the game. Air Force defensive end Christopher Herrera recovered the fumble, setting up Roberts' 14-yard score a play later to make it 7-0 just 33 seconds into the contest.
''Are the right people here to get that fix? Yes. Absolutely,'' Dorrell said. ''The bottom line - we're not playing well. We've had good practices, but that hasn't translated to what it should look like on Saturdays.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Colorado: The Buffaloes have now dropped six straight road games.
Air Force: Should creep closer to being ranked after receiving votes last week. The Falcons are 30-4 in nonconference home games under coach Troy Calhoun. ''That was a little bit of a crazy game, with the number of turnovers,'' Calhoun said. ''I thought our defense really made some gigantic, sudden-change stops that were invaluable.''
DINNER WITH COACH
Roberts said the fullbacks were invited to dine with Calhoun, whose menu included hamburgers along with macaroni and cheese.
''Maybe that helped with the game we had today,'' Roberts said.
GROUNDED BY WEATHER
The pregame parachute jumpers, along with the flyovers, were scrubbed due to the foggy conditions.
THIS & THAT
Air Force kicker Matthew Dapore hit a career-long 54-yard field goal. ... Buffaloes safety Trevor Woods was ejected for targeting early in the third quarter. ... The attendance was 33,647.
UP NEXT
Colorado: At Minnesota on Saturday. The Gophers won 30-0 last season in Boulder.
Air Force: At Wyoming on Friday to open Mountain West Conference play.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Smith
20 RB
59 RuYds, RuTD
|
B. Roberts
20 RB
174 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|25
|Rushing
|5
|24
|Passing
|2
|0
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|162
|443
|Total Plays
|53
|75
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|435
|Rush Attempts
|32
|70
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|51
|8
|Comp. - Att.
|5-21
|1-5
|Yards Per Pass
|1.9
|1.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|5-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.4
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|11
|10
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|51
|PASS YDS
|8
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|435
|
|
|162
|TOTAL YDS
|443
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|5/21
|51
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|11
|59
|1
|25
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|12
|53
|0
|21
|
C. Offerdahl 44 RB
|C. Offerdahl
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|6
|3
|0
|8
|
J. Stacks 21 RB
|J. Stacks
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Arias 6 WR
|D. Arias
|4
|2
|36
|0
|19
|
J. Tyson 4 WR
|J. Tyson
|6
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Hestera 25 WR
|J. Hestera
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Sowell 15 WR
|C. Sowell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Offerdahl 44 RB
|C. Offerdahl
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Penry 3 WR
|C. Penry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|11-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 8 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woods 43 S
|T. Woods
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DL
|J. Sami
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ham II 7 LB
|M. Ham II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rodman 91 DL
|N. Rodman
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Martin 95 DL
|T. Martin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 0 CB
|K. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lewis 23 S
|I. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DL
|T. Lang
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Main 90 DE
|C. Main
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bethel Jr. 27 CB
|N. Bethel Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Montgomery 4 LB
|J. Montgomery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Maddox 56 DL
|M. Maddox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dixson 9 S
|D. Dixson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 13 DL
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Arias 6 WR
|D. Arias
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mack Jr. 3 S
|J. Mack Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Thomas 1 LB
|G. Thomas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grant 44 LB
|D. Grant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 26 CB
|J. Oliver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker 36 K
|C. Becker
|1/1
|41
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Logan 88 P
|A. Logan
|7
|41.4
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Penry 3 WR
|C. Penry
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|1/5
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Roberts 20 RB
|B. Roberts
|24
|174
|3
|46
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|8
|88
|1
|40
|
Z. Larrier 9 QB
|Z. Larrier
|6
|60
|0
|28
|
B. Jefferson 27 WR
|B. Jefferson
|1
|48
|0
|48
|
E. Michel 28 FB
|E. Michel
|6
|35
|0
|7
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|9
|29
|1
|9
|
D. Kinamon 23 WR
|D. Kinamon
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
O. Fattah 44 FB
|O. Fattah
|6
|20
|0
|5
|
D. Hughes 8 WR
|D. Hughes
|2
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Kinamon 23 WR
|D. Kinamon
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Patterson 88 TE
|K. Patterson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Jefferson 27 WR
|B. Jefferson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Taylor 7 S
|T. Taylor
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mack II 9 CB
|M. Mack II
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Blackmon 27 LB
|T. Blackmon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goodwin 16 S
|J. Goodwin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goff 11 S
|C. Goff
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
V. Sanford 26 LB
|V. Sanford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mock 40 LB
|A. Mock
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Zdroik 96 DL
|P. Zdroik
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Castonguay 2 CB
|E. Castonguay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tompkins 94 DL
|K. Tompkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Richter 8 LB
|B. Richter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pescaia 98 NT
|K. Pescaia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Herrera 49 DE
|C. Herrera
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Aihie 32 LB
|O. Aihie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tomasi 74 DL
|J. Tomasi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dapore 43 K
|M. Dapore
|2/2
|54
|2/2
|8
|
A. Rodriguez 91 K
|A. Rodriguez
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bay 95 P
|C. Bay
|2
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Shrout rushed to COL 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Richter at COL 22.
|+64 YD
2 & 13 - COLO 22(14:23 - 1st) COL rushed to COL 14 for -8 yards. COL FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by AF-C.Herrera at COL 14.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:27 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(14:27 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at COL 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - COLO 25(14:07 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - COLO 26(14:06 - 1st) J.Shrout scrambles to COL 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at COL 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - COLO 34(13:31 - 1st) A.Logan punts 32 yards to AF 34 Center-D.Bedell. Fair catch by D.Kinamon.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 34(13:23 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at AF 37.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - AF 37(12:42 - 1st) PENALTY on AF-E.Smalley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+28 YD
2 & 12 - AF 32(12:25 - 1st) Z.Larrier rushed to COL 40 for 28 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 40(11:51 - 1st) D.Hughes rushed to COL 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 32. PENALTY on AF-D.Kinamon Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 16 - AF 46(11:24 - 1st) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Jefferson.
|+9 YD
2 & 16 - AF 46(11:11 - 1st) D.Kinamon rushed to COL 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Bethel at COL 37.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - AF 37(10:31 - 1st) H.Daniels scrambles to COL 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Martin at COL 37.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - AF 44(9:49 - 1st) M.Dapore 54 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bentley Holder-C.Bay. PENALTY on COL-J.Sami Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(9:42 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon C.Goff at COL 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - COLO 28(9:06 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for C.Penry.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - COLO 28(8:59 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 28. Catch made by A.Fontenot at COL 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford A.Mock at COL 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - COLO 30(8:17 - 1st) A.Logan punts 34 yards to AF 36 Center-D.Bedell. Fair catch by D.Kinamon.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 36(8:12 - 1st) O.Fattah rushed to AF 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Lang M.Ham at AF 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - AF 41(7:30 - 1st) D.Kinamon rushed to AF 48 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Perry at AF 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 48(6:56 - 1st) D.Hughes rushed to AF 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis at AF 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - AF 48(6:16 - 1st) O.Fattah rushed to COL 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry N.Reed at COL 48.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - AF 48(5:42 - 1st) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for AF.
|Punt
4 & 6 - AF 48(5:35 - 1st) C.Bay punts 46 yards to COL 2 Center-B.Bentley. Downed by K.Chesney.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 2(5:24 - 1st) J.Shrout rushed to COL 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Zdroik at COL 3.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - COLO 3(4:52 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - COLO 3(4:48 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 3. Catch made by D.Arias at COL 3. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Mack II A.Mock at COL 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 22(4:20 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor M.Mack II at COL 22.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 22(3:47 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for C.Sowell.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - COLO 22(3:36 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson. PENALTY on COL-N.Fenske Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 10 - COLO 22(3:28 - 1st) A.Logan punts 41 yards to AF 37 Center-D.Bedell. Fair catch by D.Kinamon.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - AF 37(3:21 - 1st) Z.Larrier rushed to AF 50 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Main at AF 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 50(2:50 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to COL 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo I.Lewis at COL 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - AF 43(2:13 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to COL 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo T.Woods at COL 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35(1:43 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to COL 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Montgomery Q.Perry at COL 33.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - AF 33(1:06 - 1st) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Patterson.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - AF 33(1:00 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to COL 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 30.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - AF 37(0:23 - 1st) M.Dapore 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bentley Holder-C.Bay.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(0:17 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Mock T.Blackmon at COL 26.
|Int
2 & 9 - COLO 26(15:00 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass INTERCEPTED at COL 45. Intercepted by C.Goff at COL 45. Tackled by D.Arias at COL 35.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35(14:50 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to COL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - AF 30(14:18 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to COL 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Rodman G.Thomas at COL 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(13:43 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to COL 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - AF 20(13:02 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to COL End Zone for 20 yards. B.Roberts for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:55 - 2nd) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:55 - 2nd) M.Dapore kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the COL End Zone. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Youngblood at COL 29.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 29(12:48 - 2nd) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 50 for 21 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford at COL 50.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 50(12:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on COL-J.Wiley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 15 - COLO 45(12:03 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to AF 32 for 23 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at AF 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 32(11:41 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to AF 32. Catch made by R.Sneed at AF 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at AF 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 3 - COLO 25(11:06 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to AF End Zone for 25 yards. D.Smith for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:55 - 2nd) C.Becker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 2nd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(10:55 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Rodman Q.Perry at AF 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - AF 31(10:21 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at AF 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - AF 34(9:44 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by COL at AF 35. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35(9:19 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at AF 42.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - AF 42(8:50 - 2nd) Z.Larrier rushed to COL 42 for 16 yards. Tackled by N.Reed Q.Perry at COL 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 42(8:24 - 2nd) Z.Larrier rushed to COL 38 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Lewis at COL 38.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - AF 38(7:29 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to COL 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas at COL 29.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - AF 29(6:55 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to COL 13 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 13(6:19 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to COL 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Martin G.Thomas at COL 9.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - AF 10(5:48 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to COL 1 for 9 yards. J.Eldridge FUMBLES forced by J.Sami. Fumble RECOVERED by COL-J.Chandler-Semedo at COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 20(5:40 - 2nd) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II at COL 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - COLO 25(5:10 - 2nd) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Goff A.Mock at COL 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 31(4:44 - 2nd) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Goff at COL 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - COLO 37(4:11 - 2nd) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at COL 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 41(3:45 - 2nd) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at COL 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - COLO 44(3:13 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for C.Sowell.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - COLO 44(3:05 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - COLO 44(2:56 - 2nd) A.Logan punts 39 yards to AF 17 Center-D.Bedell. Fair catch by D.Kinamon.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 17(2:49 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry T.Woods at AF 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - AF 22(2:07 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo T.Martin at AF 26.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - AF 26(2:00 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 23 for -3 yards. B.Roberts FUMBLES forced by T.Woods. Fumble RECOVERED by COL-C.Main at AF 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 23(1:56 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to AF 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at AF 23.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 23(1:28 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - COLO 23(1:23 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to AF 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at AF 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - COLO 31(0:45 - 2nd) C.Becker 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Bedell Holder-A.Logan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at AF 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - AF 33(14:09 - 3rd) D.Kinamon rushed to AF 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at AF 38. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. D.Kinamon rushed to AF 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by COL at AF 38. PENALTY on COL-T.Woods Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 47(14:09 - 3rd) Z.Larrier rushed to COL 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at COL 47.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - AF 47(13:29 - 3rd) Z.Larrier rushed to COL 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 48.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - AF 48(12:54 - 3rd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Patterson.
|+35 YD
4 & 11 - AF 48(12:40 - 3rd) AF rushed to AF 13 for -39 yards. AF FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by AF-C.Bay at AF 13.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 13(12:41 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to AF 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - COLO 14(12:02 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to AF 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at AF 12.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - COLO 12(11:27 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell. PENALTY on AF-M.Mack II Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - COLO 2(11:20 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to AF 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford K.Pescaia at AF 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - COLO 2(10:47 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to AF 1 for 1 yards. A.Fontenot FUMBLES forced by J.Goodwin. Fumble RECOVERED by AF-A.Mock at AF 1. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 1(10:37 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sami at AF 3.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - AF 3(10:00 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Rodman at AF 4.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - AF 4(9:25 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at AF 5.
|Punt
4 & 6 - AF 5(8:48 - 3rd) C.Bay punts 46 yards to COL 49 Center-B.Bentley. C.Penry returned punt from the COL 49. Tackled by A.Maxwell at AF 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 40(8:34 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 40(8:31 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to AF 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II at AF 35.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - COLO 35(7:50 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to AF 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Goff at AF 32.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - COLO 32(7:12 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to AF 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II C.Herrera at AF 31.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31(7:05 - 3rd) O.Fattah rushed to AF 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at AF 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - AF 33(6:29 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 38 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Reed at AF 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - AF 38(6:03 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at AF 45.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - AF 45(5:25 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to COL 15 for 40 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 15.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AF 15(4:45 - 3rd) H.Daniels pass complete to COL 15. Catch made by D.Kinamon at COL 15. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Perry at COL 7.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - AF 7(4:11 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to COL 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Martin at COL 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - AF 3(3:58 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to COL 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at COL 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - AF 1(3:17 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to COL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Sami Q.Perry at COL 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - AF 1(2:39 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to COL End Zone for 1 yards. H.Daniels for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:31 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:31 - 3rd) L.Wieland kicks 61 yards from AF 35 to the COL 4. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Martin at COL 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 49(2:22 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to AF 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor B.Richter at AF 49.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - COLO 49(1:35 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass complete to AF 49. Catch made by B.Russell at AF 49. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AF at AF 22. PENALTY on COL-J.Ramirez Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 18 - COLO 41(1:35 - 3rd) J.Shrout scrambles to COL 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by AF at COL 45.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - COLO 45(0:47 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for C.Offerdahl.
|Punt
4 & 14 - COLO 45(0:39 - 3rd) A.Logan punts 40 yards to AF 15 Center-D.Bedell. Fair catch by D.Kinamon.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AF 15(0:32 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at AF 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - AF 23(15:00 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to AF 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Ham at AF 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - AF 24(14:25 - 4th) H.Daniels rushed to AF 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo N.Rodman at AF 27.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - AF 27(13:51 - 4th) B.Jefferson rushed to COL 25 for 48 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Moore at COL 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(13:13 - 4th) O.Fattah rushed to COL 20 for 5 yards. O.Fattah FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by COL-Q.Perry at COL 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 20(13:01 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 20(12:55 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 20. Catch made by D.Arias at COL 20. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Castonguay at COL 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 37(12:40 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 37. Catch made by J.Tyson at COL 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Mock at COL 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 43(12:04 - 4th) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II at COL 44.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - COLO 44(11:38 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Hestera.
|+2 YD
4 & 3 - COLO 44(11:31 - 4th) J.Shrout scrambles to COL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at COL 46.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 4th) L.Wieland kicks 61 yards from AF 35 to the COL 4. M.Bell returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by C.Breier at COL 22.
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLO 22(11:06 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout sacked at COL 13 for -9 yards (P.Zdroik)
|No Gain
2 & 19 - COLO 13(10:32 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - COLO 13(10:26 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|Punt
4 & 19 - COLO 13(10:19 - 4th) A.Logan punts 55 yards to AF 32 Center-D.Bedell. Downed by A.Lyle.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 32(10:06 - 4th) O.Fattah rushed to AF 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at AF 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - AF 35(9:24 - 4th) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Ham J.Oliver at AF 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - AF 40(8:44 - 4th) O.Fattah rushed to AF 41 for 1 yards. O.Fattah FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by AF-O.Fattah at AF 41.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - AF 41(8:04 - 4th) H.Daniels rushed to AF 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sami at AF 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AF 43(7:28 - 4th) J.Eldridge rushed to COL 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Ham at COL 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 46(6:53 - 4th) E.Michel rushed to COL 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry D.Grant at COL 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - AF 39(6:09 - 4th) E.Michel rushed to COL 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 33(5:34 - 4th) E.Michel rushed to COL 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Maddox D.Dixson at COL 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - AF 27(4:53 - 4th) E.Michel rushed to COL 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mack Q.Perry at COL 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 21(4:12 - 4th) E.Michel rushed to COL 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Rodman; J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - AF 16(3:43 - 4th) E.Michel rushed to COL 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Dixson at COL 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AF 11(3:10 - 4th) J.Eldridge rushed to COL End Zone for 11 yards. J.Eldridge for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:03 - 4th) A.Rodriguez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:03 - 4th) R.Tubbs kicks 55 yards from AF 35 to the COL 10. D.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Tafoya at COL 21. PENALTY on COL-A.Lyle Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 11(2:57 - 4th) J.Stacks rushed to COL 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Tompkins at COL 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - COLO 10(2:20 - 4th) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Aihie; J.Tomasi at COL 15.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - COLO 15(1:38 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Hestera.
|Punt
4 & 6 - COLO 15(1:30 - 4th) A.Logan punts 49 yards to AF 36 Center-D.Bedell. Downed by E.Kerry.
-
LVILLE
UCF
20
14
Final ESP2
-
BOISE
NMEX
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARKST
3OHIOST
12
45
Final BTN
-
1BAMA
TEXAS
20
19
Final FOX
-
DUKE
NWEST
31
23
Final FS1
-
MIZZOU
KSTATE
12
40
Final ESP2
-
OHIO
PSU
10
46
Final ABC
-
SC
16ARK
30
44
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
ARMY
41
38
Final/OT CBSSN
-
UNC
GAST
35
28
Final ESPU
-
USM
15MIAMI
7
30
Final ACCN
-
23WAKE
VANDY
45
25
Final SECN
-
WIL
MINN
10
62
Final BTN
-
CHARSO
18NCST
3
55
Final
-
SALA
CMICH
38
24
Final ESP+
-
SUT
13UTAH
7
73
Final PACN
-
LAF
TEMPLE
14
30
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
BALLST
37
30
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
8ND
26
21
Final NBC
-
APLST
6TXAM
17
14
Final ESP2
-
COLO
AF
10
41
Final CBS
-
FUR
5CLEM
12
35
Final ACCN
-
KENSAW
CINCY
10
63
Final ESP+
-
MD
CHARLO
56
21
Final
-
MEMP
NAVY
37
13
Final CBSSN
-
24TENN
17PITT
34
27
Final/OT ABC
-
WASHST
19WISC
17
14
Final FOX
-
AKRON
14MICHST
0
52
Final BTN
-
EKY
BGREEN
59
57
Final/7OT ESP3
-
25HOU
TXTECH
30
33
Final/2OT FS1
-
INST
PURDUE
0
56
Final BTN
-
IOWAST
IOWA
10
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
COLOST
34
19
Final MWN
-
NCO
WYO
10
33
Final MWN
-
NRFST
JMAD
7
63
Final ESP3
-
PORTST
WASH
6
52
Final PACN
-
SAMF
2UGA
0
33
Final SECN
-
UNLV
CAL
14
20
Final PACN
-
UVA
ILL
3
24
Final ESPU
-
WAG
RUT
7
66
Final BTN
-
ALST
UCLA
7
45
Final PACN
-
UIW
NEVADA
55
41
Final MWN
-
GRDWB
CSTCAR
27
31
Final ESP+
-
HOLY
BUFF
37
31
Final ESP+
-
KANSAS
WVU
55
42
Final/OT ESP+
-
ODU
ECU
21
39
Final ESP+
-
ROB
MIAOH
14
31
Final ESP3
-
SELOU
FAU
9
42
Final ESP3
-
UAB
LIB
14
21
Final ESP+
-
ALAM
TROY
17
38
Final ESP3
-
ALCORN
TULANE
0
52
Final ESP+
-
CAR
22MISS
3
59
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
UCONN
48
14
Final CBSSN
-
EMICH
UL
21
49
Final NFLN
-
FIU
TXSTSM
12
41
Final ESP+
-
HOW
SFLA
20
42
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
7OKLA
3
33
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
SMU
16
45
Final ESP+
-
NILL
TULSA
35
38
Final ESP+
-
SFA
LATECH
17
52
Final ESP3
-
20UK
12FLA
26
16
Final ESPN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
10
55
Final ESP+
-
WBRST
UTAHST
35
7
Final MWN
-
WCAR
GATECH
17
35
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
11OKLAST
17
34
Final ESP2
-
GAS
NEB
45
42
Final FS1
-
MCN
RICE
10
52
Final ESP3
-
SJST
AUBURN
16
24
Final ESPU
-
SO
LSU
17
65
Final SECN
-
TXSO
NTEXAS
27
59
Final ESP3
-
10USC
STNFRD
41
28
Final ABC
-
BC
VATECH
10
27
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
4MICH
10
56
Final BTN
-
IDAHO
IND
22
35
Final BTN
-
IDST
SDGST
7
38
Final MWN
-
NICHST
LAMON
7
35
Final ESP3
-
TRLST
TCU
17
59
Final ESP+
-
EWASH
OREG
14
70
Final PACN
-
NMEXST
UTEP
13
20
Final ESP+
-
9BAYLOR
21BYU
20
26
Final/2OT ESPN
-
OREGST
FRESNO
35
32
Final CBSSN
-
MISSST
ARIZ
39
17
Final FS1